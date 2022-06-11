WWE SmackDown Results – June 10, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

We are told that Sami Zayn wrestles Riddle and if Riddle wins he gets a Unified title match but if he loses, he will be banned from Smackdown.

We see Drew McIntyre in Gorilla Position fighting off Butch before he can go to the ring.

Match Number One: Drew McIntyre versus Sheamus (with Butch) in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

They lock up and they fight for position in the corner. Sheamus with a punch and chops but Drew gets his turn. Sheamus with a kick and forearm. Sheamus with an Irish whip and Drew with a clothesline out of the corner. Drew sends Sheamus into the turnbuckles and he chops Sheamus. Drew with a chop. Sheamus with punches and a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Drew with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Sheamus with a kick and he sends Drew over the to rope but Drew lands on the apron. Sheamus with a kick and forearms to the chest. Drew with back elbows and Drew with forearms across the chest. Drew sets for a power bomb on the apron and Butch gets on the apron and the distraction sends Drew into the ring post. Sheamus with an Air Raid Crash onto the apron.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drew with a chop to Sheamus and Sheamus with an Alabama Slam for a near fall. Sheamus with a double fish hook. Drew with a clothesline and another clothesline. Drew with a belly-to-belly suplex followed by an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Drew with a neck breaker. Drew sends Sheamus into the corner and Sheamus with an elbow. Drew with a spinebuster for a near fall. Sheamus with a head butt and Drew with a head butt of his own. Sheamus with a Future Shock DDT for a near fall. Sheamus goes up top and Drew stops him. Drew with a chop and punches. Drew sets for a super Air Raid Crash and he hits it. Drew gets a near fall.

Drew sets for a Claymore but Sheamus with a knee and he gets a near fall when he collapses onto Drew. Sheamus sets for a Brogue Kick and Drew counters with a power bomb and he gets a near fall. Drew with a Claymore to Butch and Sheamus clotheslines Drew over the top rope to the floor. Sheamus goes to the turnbuckles and hits a clothesline off the turnbuckles. Drew with an overhead belly to-suplex on the floor and then Drew is sent into the time keeper’s area. They each grab chairs and they both swing and hit the other’s chair as the referee calls for the bell.

Double Count Out

Drew sends Sheamus through the announce table as we go to commercial.

We are back and Sheamus and Drew fight around ringside. Sheamus punches Drew and Drew punches back. Drew sends Sheamus into the announce table and Butch jumps on Drew while officials try to separate things. Drew sends Butch to the floor and then Drew and Sheamus fight into the crowd.

Drew gets on the ring steps while Sheamus stands on the first set of stairs in the aisle.

We take a look at Cody Rhodes from Raw and what Seth Rollins did to him.

Cole mentions that Cody could be out for up to 9 months.

Kayla Braxton is in the back with Lacey Evans.

Kayla asks Lacey about what winning Money in the Bank means. Lacey says if she wins Money in the Bank, she can challenge any champion any time, and any place. Xia Li looks at her like a victim and Lacey says she looks at Xia as someone who is not giving her a chance. Lacey says she may not be better than Xia Li, but Xia is not better than Lacey.

Xia Li says Lacey Evans is not a winner, she is a whiner. She will make Lacey cry tears as she goes on to Money in the Bank.

Match Number Two: Lacey Evans versus Xia Li in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Xia with a waist lock into a side head lock. Lacey with a shoulder tackle. Lacey misses a leg sweep and Xia with a kick for a near fall. Xia with kicks to the leg. Xia with a kick and forearm in the corner. Xia with an exploder for a near fall. Xia with a Cobra Clutch. Lacey with an arm drag and shoulder tackle. Lacey with a kick and snap mare. Lacey with a running back elbow into the corner. Lacey with a hesitation Bronco Buster and she gets a near fall. Xia with a back heel kick and Lacey with a punch for the three count.

Winner: Lacey Evans

Adam Pearce is on the phone and Drew McIntyre enters. He says he wants in the ladder match and he tells Adam to make it happen. Adam says he didn’t win. He has to process things before he can make a decision. Drew tells Adam to put him in the match.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey makes her way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a video for the Viking Raiders.

They say Vikings are some of the most rugged people on the planet. Every city they go to, they are ready to join the raid. They pride themselves on honor, valor, and bravery.

Adam Pearce is in his office and Butch and Sheamus enter. Sheamus says he should be in the match. Adam says he told Drew there is a lot to process. Sheamus says he wants results.

Ronda says Money in the Bank is three weeks away. She says she cannot wait. She wants to prove to Natalya that the arm bar she learned from her mom is better than that cheap imitation of a Sharpshooter she pilfered from her uncle Bret.

Shotzi makes her way to the stage and she tells Ronda to shut up. She says she might not have the experience of Natalya or a fancy submission move, but what she has is serious aggression and a killer instinct. If you are a fighting champion, you wouldn’t wait until Money in the Bank. The Baddest Woman on the Planet would have no problem fighting me right here, right now.

Ronda asks the people if Shotzi should have a match? Ronda tells Shotzi she is on.

Match Number Three: Ronda Rousey versus Shotzi in a Non Title Match

Shotzi with a waist lock and Ronda with a wrist lock take down. Shotzi gets to the ropes to force a break. Ronda blocks Shotzi going for the legs and Shotzi with a fish hook and knees. Shotzi with a front face lock and Ronda with a knee. Ronda with a body scissors take down for a near fall. Shotzi with a snap mare and kick. Ronda with a power slam for a near fall. Shotzi pushes Ronda away and Shotzi with a head scissors in the ropes. Ronda with an ankle lock in the ropes. Shotzi kicks Ronda on the apron. Shotzi with a tornado DDT off the apron to the floor. Shotzi sends Ronda back into the ring and she gets a near fall. Shotzi with kicks to Ronda.

Shotzi with forearms and she gets a near fall. Shotzi goes for a suplex but Ronda blocks it. Ronda with a waist lock and goes for an O’Connor Roll but Shotzi holds on to the ropes. Shotzi with a round kick to the temple for a near fall. Shotzi with a kick to the arm. Shotzi with a hammer lock using the leg and she works on the other arm with an arm bar. Ronda rolls through and goes for the ankle lock but Shotzi kicks Ronda in the arm. Shotzi with a suplex for a near fall. Shotzi goes for a suplex into the turnbuckles and she hits it. Shotzi with kicks in the corner. Shotzi misses a drop kick into the corner when Ronda moves. Ronda gets Shotzi up and Shotzi with a back heel kick and knee followed by a rolling elbow.

Ronda blocks a kick and Shotzi slaps Ronda a few times. Ronda with an exploder and it is time for judo throws and punches. Ronda with a kick to the midsection and she rolls through for Piper’s Pit. Ronda with an arm bar and Shotzi taps out.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

After the match, Natalya attacks Ronda from behind and applies a Sharpshooter.

Megan Morant is in the back with Riddle.

Megan brings up the stipulations for tonight’s match against Sami Zayn. Riddle says he thrives under pressure. What motivates him is what the Bloodline did to his friend Randy. He will do whatever it takes to get payback. He says the juice is worth the squeeze and if he beats Sami tonight, he will get his vengeance on Roman Reigns.

Ludwig Kaiser introduces Gunther.

We see Ronda at the medical training room. Kayla Braxton says that is a serious injury that Ronda suffered. She asks if Ronda will be able to compete at Money in the Bank.

Match Number Four: Gunther (with Ludwig Kaiser) versus Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship

They lock up and Gunther tosses Ricochet to the mat. They lock up again and Gunther sends Ricochet face first into the mat. Ricochet with a side head lock and he tries for a shoulder tackle but he bounces off Gunther. Ricochet with kicks and a chop. Ricochet with a handstand head scissors attempt but Gunther with a chop. Gunther puts Ricochet on the turnbuckles and he chops Ricochet and then turns Ricochet into a pretzel in the turnbuckles.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Ricochet with a kick to the leg but Gunther with a boot to the head. Gunther goes for a power bomb but Ricochet counters with a sunset flip for a near fall. Ricochet with kicks to the leg and chest. Ricochet with another kick to the chest and a second one. Ricochet with a head scissors that sends Gunther into the corner and Ricochet with a shoulder into the corner. Ricochet with a springboard clothesline that misses. Gunther with a sleeper but Ricochet with a snap mare. Ricochet lands on his feet on a German suplex attempt. Ricochet with a jumping knee. Guther with a clothesline for a near fall. Gunther with forearms to the chest and a sleeper. Ricochet gets to the ropes. Ricochet has a kick blocked and Ricochet goes to the apron. Ricochet works on the arm in the ropes and then he kicks Gunther. Ricochet kicks Kaiser. Ricochet with a quebrada and a shooting star press for a near fall.

Ricochet goes to the turnbuckles. He misses a 450 splash and lands on his feet. Ricochet with a kick and a rolling drop kick. Gunther with a drop kick to Ricochet followed by a power bomb for the three count.

Winner: Gunther (new champion)

Sami Zayn is in the back and Paul Heyman shows up to talk to Sami. Paul says this is the greatest opportunity of his career. You beat Riddle and you give me the ammunition to tell the Tribal Chief that Sami Zayn belongs in the Bloodline. If you lose to Riddle tonight . . .

We see footage of John Cena visiting a fan who escaped Ukraine.

Next week, Riddick Moss faces Baron Corbin in a Last Laugh Match. Max Dupri will debut his new client.

Paul Heyman is at the announce table for this match.

Match Number Five: Sami Zayn versus Riddle in an If Riddle wins the match, he gets a title match against Roman Reigns next week, but if Riddle loses, Sami is barred from Smackdown Match

They lock up and Zayn misses a punch in the corner. Riddle with kicks. Zayn with a side head lock and Riddle goes for a triangle and Zayn with a power bomb for a near fall. Zayn goes to the floor and Riddle runs Zayn into the apron. Riddle with kicks to the chest. Riddle with a gutwrench suplex and he holds on for a Doctor Bomb and Riddle gets a near fall. Riddle with a knee drop and he gets a near fall. Riddle with forearms and Zayn goes to the floor. Zayn kicks Riddle on the floor and sends Riddle into the announce table. Zayn gets a near fall. Zayn with a reverse chin lock. Riddle with a snap mare and Pele Kick. Riddle with a forearm into the corner and a second one. Riddle with an exploder and a running kick for a near fall.

Zayn with an inside cradle for a near fall. Riddle with a back elbow and he goes up top but Zayn pushes Riddle off the turnbuckles and Riddle hits the ringside barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Zayn kicks Riddle in the ropes. Zayn comes off the turnbuckles and then hits a brainbuster for a near fall. Zayn sends Riddle to the floor. Zayn sends Riddle into the ring post a few times. Zayn gets back into the ring and the referee approaches ten but Riddle powers up at nine to beat the referee’s count. Zayn with punches. Zayn pulls Riddle into the corner and Zayn goes up top. Riddle leaps to the turnbuckles and goes for a super RKO but Zayn pushes Riddle off the turnbuckles to the mat. Zayn goes for a move off the turnbuckles and Riddle with a jumping knee for a near fall. Zayn with an IEDDT. Zayn looks around to mock Orton by twisting to the mat and punching it. Riddle with a jumping knee and kicks in the corner.

Zayn goes to the floor and Riddle with a kick from the apron. Riddle with a twisting Asai Moonsault. Riddle sends Zayn into the ring and Riddle with a power slam. Riddle sets for the IEDDT and hits it. Riddle looks around and twists to the mat to punch it. Riddle goes for an RKO but Zayn counters into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Riddle sets for Bro Derek but Zayn with a rollup for a near fall. Zayn with an exploder into the turnbuckles and Zayn sets for the Helluva Kick but Riddle with an RKO for the three count.

Winner: Riddle

After the match, the Usos attack Riddle and they take turns punching Riddle. They send Riddle to the floor.

Riddle gets back into the ring with a kendo stick and he hits Jimmy and Jey with it many times.

We go to credits.

