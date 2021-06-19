LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – June 18, 2021

– The WWE Hell In a Cell go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. We see the red Hell In a Cell structure hanging high above the ring as Cole hypes the first-ever Cell match on network TV, taking place as tonight’s main event with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio to a pop. Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Rey stops at ringside and looks up at the Hell In a Cell structure.

Rey says any parent watching knows what he’s feeling – the feeling of pain, hurt, sadness. He told his son, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio, the risk of competing in the ring, and this was, or is his dream, but thankfully he is walking. Rey isn’t sure when Dominik will be back in the ring. The Cell is half-way lowered. Rey gets a bit emotional as he talks about how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns destroyed his son last week. Rey will never forget the sound, the helpless look his son had in his eyes as he suffered in pain. Rey will never forget the man who did this to him. Fans boo Reigns’ name.

Rey says he can’t wait one more day, he’s ready for the match tonight, he’s ready to get his revenge tonight. Fans cheer Rey as he goes on. Rey knows Reigns accepted his challenge on Twitter last night, but Rey wants to hear it from the mouth of the so-called Head of The Table himself. Rey waits and tells Reigns to get out here, calling him a son of a bitch. The familiar countdown music starts up as the Cell is lowered all the way down now, surrounding the ring. Rey waits inside the Cell.

The music hits and out comes Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns speaks from the stage and says he doesn’t want to do this, hurt Rey. He goes on and says it won’t be his fault. Rey doesn’t want to be locked in the Cell with him. Reigns says it won’t be PG tonight. He’s going to ask Rey once and that’s it – are you sure you want to do this? Rey says he’s never been more ready in his life. Fans pop for Rey. Reigns says he tried to do it Rey’s way, he tried to be diplomatic, but now we will do it his way. Reigns turns and heads to the back as Heyman follows. Fans boo them as the music starts back up. Rey stands alone in the Cell as Cole and McAfee hype tonight’s main event.

– We get a brief video package on Commander Azeez as he prepares to make his SmackDown debut in tag team action.

Commander Azeez and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews vs. Big E and Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring for tonight’s opening match, and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. Cole shows us video recorded earlier today of Crews hyping Azeez up as his secret weapon, warning Kevin Owens and Big E. Azeez also speaks and Crews is all smiles. Crews and Azeez stand tall in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is backstage with Owens and Big E. Owens isn’t worried about Azeez because Big E is the strongest person in the locker room. Big E jokes about there still being some tension between he and his partner, but then he gets hyped up and cuts a typical promo on the match. Big E’s music hits in the arena and out he comes as Azeez and Crews look on. Owens is out next. Before the match can begin, the music interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn. Zayn taunts Owens as he heads to the announce table for commentary.

The bell rings and Crews goes at it with Big E. Big E with a big throw across the ring, then a takedown. Owens tags in as Big E hits a splash, then Owens hits a senton. Crews kicks out at 1. Owens works Crews over in the corner now. Big E tags right back in and Crews counters a move but Big E grabs him and drops him on his head with a suplex. Crews kicks out at 2.

Big E goes for a vertical suplex but Crews gets out with a knee to the head. Azeez tags in and goes to work on Big E. Azeez levels Big E with a big boot tot he jaw. Fans boo as Azeez stands tall and Big E rolls to the floor for a breather. Azeez follows and scoop slams Big E on the floor in front of the announcers. Azeez and Crews stand tall at ringside as fans boo. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Azeez has Big E stuck in a submission. Big E fights out but Azeez decks him and delivers a suplex in the middle of the ring. Azeez sends Big E face-first into the corner and works him over as the referee counts. Azeez with another vertical suplex in the middle of the ring. Azeez holds Big E down on the mat with one arm, taunting him and delivering more punishment. Azeez goes to drop a big elbow but Big E rolls out of the way. Crews tags in and knocks Owens off the apron to prevent a tag.

Big E looks to turn it around on Crews but Crews drops him with an enziguri. Crews scoops Big E for a Death Valley Driver on the apron but Big E fights out and drops Crews over the top rope. Big E comes back in and tags Owens. Owens with a top rope Swanton for a 2 count. Crews slides out of a move but Owens fights him off. They continue to trade shots. Owens catches Crews with a Pop-Up Powerbomb but Azeez makes the save just in time. Azeez rocks Owens again as the referee warns him to get out. Azeez drags Crews to their corner and tags in.

Azeez goes to the floor first and drops Big E with a running clothesline as the referee counts. Azeez comes back to the apron and brings it in but Owens attacks with rights. Azeez headbutts Owens back and makes his way back in. They end up back on the floor and Azeez drops Owens again. Sami starts taunting Owens as the referee counts. Owens runs back in at the 7 count but Azeez is waiting with the Nigerian Nail. Azeez covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews

– After the match, Sami retreats to the stage, laughing at Owens. Azeez grabs Owens again and drops him with another Nigerian Nail. Crews grabs the Intercontinental Title and raises it in the air as he and Azeez celebrate while Owens is down in front of them. The camera catches Sami backstage with Kayla, pointing at Owens suffering on the TV screen, laughing at him. Azeez and Crews celebrate their win and head up the ramp as we see Sami backstage laughing at Owens some more.

– Still to come, King Baron Corbin’s crown will be on the line. Back to commercial.

– The show returns from commercial with a backstage segment already wrapping up. There may have been some sort of technical issue here? Kevin Owens is clutching his throat and backing out of the office of Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce. Cole says Pearce has made Owens vs. Sami Zayn official for Hell In a Cell.

Battle for the Crown: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring and out first comes Shinsuke Nakamura with Rick Boogs performing his entrance. Out next comes King Baron Corbin. Corbin’s crown is on the line in this match. They are currently tied 2-2 in their recent Best of 5 series.

The bell rings and they lock up. Corbin rolls Nakamura for 2. Corbin with a big knee to the gut. Corbin works Nakamura around the ring until Nakamura side-steps and rocks him in the corner. Nakamura keeps control and delivers the sliding German suplex under the bottom rope. Boogs shreds at ringside and Nakamura goes along with it as we return to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Corbin’s crown on a rotating podium on the stage. Corbin has Nakamura grounded in the middle of the ring now. Nakamura fights up and out with shots to the ribs. They run the ropes but Corbin catches Nakamura with Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin keeps Nakamura down and works him over with right hands. Nakamura counters and slams Corbin, applying a Sleeper hold on the mat. Corbin has Nakamura on his back now, then slams him to the mat.

Nakamura rocks Corbin in the jaw and then delivers a sliding knee for a 2 count. Corbin fights back and delivers a back suplex for another close pin attempt. Nakamura fights Corbin off again and drops him for a 2 count. Nakamura drives stiff knees into Corbin while he’s down.

Nakamura calls for the Kinshasa from the corner. He charges but Corbin runs and levels him with a big clothesline instead. More back and forth now. Nakamura with jumping knee strikes from the second turnbuckle. He goes for a third flying knee but Corbin catches him. Corbin goes for the chokeslam but Nakamura stuns him. Nakamura waits in the corner again and this time delivers Kinshasa for the pin to win the crown.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, the music hits as Nakamura stands tall and celebrates. Hamilton announces him as the one true king of WWE. Nakamura backs up the ramp as Boogs does the same, playing Nakamura’s theme on his guitar. We go to replays as a disappointed Corbin recovers in the ring. Nakamura heads to the stage and takes a seat in Corbin’s throne. Boogs takes the crown and places it on Nakamura’s head as fans cheer them on. Corbin is apparently crying now as Boogs and Nakamura continue their celebration.

– We see Bianca Belair walking backstage, swinging her hair. She will face off with Bayley next. Back to commercial.

