WWE SmackDown Report June 19 2020

WWE SmackDown Results – June 19, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week’s tournament finals for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title, which saw AJ Styles defeat Daniel Bryan to become champion. We go to the normal intro video.

– We’re live on a tape delay as we see some friends and family in the crowd tonight. Tom Phillips us. He’s welcomed by Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and Renee Young has a mic. The WWE Intercontinental Title belt is on display. Renee brings out the new champion and here comes AJ Styles. We see the rest of the roster lined around the ring.

AJ loves having his name called out because this is his house that he built. Renee asks what this title means. AJ says first it means vindication. Everything he says has been true. He goes on about not taking handouts but it’s time to go on to what’s next. AJ says Renee isn’t good enough, there’s only one person to present the title to him. He scans the roster and finds Daniel Bryan. AJ tries to talk Bryan into being the one to come present him the title.

Bryan finally and slowly steps. AJ says all he has to do is put the title around his waist and he will be thanked. Fans chant “no!” now. AJ tells AJ to have a little respect and put it around him. Bryan hesitates some more. AJ tells Bryan to prove he’s a man. He doesn’t have to do it – if he’s a coward, he;s a coward. AJ tells Bryan to go as he starts to place the title. Bryan tells AJ to be good. He puts the title on AJ and Bryan doesn’t think that was good enough, he wants it done like a man.

Bryan takes the mic and taunts AJ. He says last week was a good match and he did underestimate AJ in the ring. Bryan goes on and tries to hype up AJ to be a fighting champion. Imagine if he defended against guys like Gran Metalik, Shorty G and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E. AJ says someone on his level will get an opportunity, but Bryan is at the back of the list. Bryan says AJ must be happening to giving Drew Gulak a title shot since he recently pinned AJ. Bryan leads a “yes!” chant now. AJ isn’t like Bryan anymore, he’s no longer giving out hand outs. AJ says you must be the #1 contender, and that’s it. The music interrupts and out comes new blue brand Superstar Matt Riddle. The crowd pops for Riddle’s debut.

Fans chant “bro!” now. Riddle asks AJ what’s up, then introduces him. AJ knows exactly who he is. He cracks on Riddle wearing no shoes in his ring. Riddle isn’t here to ask for anything, he’s here to give AJ some info. While AJ says he’s the face that runs the place, Riddle is here to be the bro that will run the show. AJ ends up rocking AJ and hitting forearms. They brawl. Riddle with a big roundhouse kick. AJ ends up on the floor, fuming. He demands a referee as we go to commercial.

Matt Riddle vs. AJ Styles

Back from the break and the announcer is about to make this a title match but WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles interrupts and says this will be a non-title match because Matt Riddle has no shirt, no shoes, no title shot.

The bell rings and Riddle unloads with big moves. The rest of the roster is still surrounding the ring. Riddle with big German and Gutwrench suplexes. Riddle mounts AJ with more strikes. AJ takes Riddle to the corner after more back and forth. Riddle with a big kick to the head now but AJ backs off. They come back and go at it. Riddle backs AJ into the corner and unloads with big strikes as fans cheer him on. AJ levels Riddle with a missile dropkick.

AJ works Riddle over in the corner now. More back and forth. AJ with a shot to the throat to send Riddle to the apron. Riddle with a right hand. Riddle drags AJ too the floor but he runs into King Baron Corbin on the outside of the ring. Riddle and Corbin yell at each other as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ ended up turning it around with a dropkick on the ground in the middle of the others surrounding the ring. AJ brings it back in and Riddle takes it with no effect. AJ with a snap suplex for a quick pin attempt. AJ trade big blows with Riddle now. Riddle sends AJ back down. More back and forth again. AJ chop blocks the knee out. AJ kicks at the knee into the corner. The Superstars rally for Riddle as he starts to mount offense but AJ takes the leg down again. Riddle comes right back with another suplex to dump AJ on his head. The wrestlers pound on the mat now to rally.

AJ gets up but Riddle nails running forearms to the corner and a big suplex out of the corner. Riddle misses the moonsault and lands on his feet, then nails another Broton for a close 2 count. Riddle goes right into the Bro-Mission as the wrestlers rally. Styles kicks out at 2. AJ blocks the GTS but goes into the Calf Crusher. Riddle finally get to the bottom rope to break the hold. Daniel Bryan talks with Riddle from ringside and gives him some advice. AJ doesn’t like this.

AJ comes out and goes for Bryan but they’re held back. AJ breaks the count and goes back to get in Bryan’s face as the referee warns him. AJ springboards in with a Phenomenal Forearm but Riddle catches him in mid-air, drops him with a Bro Derek Tombstone for the pin to win.

Winner: Matt Riddle

– After the non-title win, Riddle begins celebrating as his music hits. The rest of the wrestlers around the ring immediately jump in to celebrate with him. We go to replays. The celebrations continue as AJ looks up from the ramp. Riddle poses as the celebration with other Superstars continues.

– Still to come, Bray Wyatt is back. Also, Mandy Rose on MizTV.

– Jeff Hardy is backstage spacing out. A crew members comes in to mic him up but he’s just staring off. The worker finally gets him to snap out of it and mics him up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a long video package on the Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy feud.

– Renee Young is in the back with Jeff Hardy now. She asks how he’s been holding up. He says life has been a roller coaster, emotionally and physically. He came back from an injury, he’s 42 years old and trying to turn his life around, and it feels like he’s been trying to turn it around his whole adult life in a sense, but life is amazing despite the bad times. He goes on about the Backlash loss to Sheamus and his family. He has to stop himself before his cycle of thinking gets out of control. Jeff admits he is a junkie, he’s been an adrenaline junkie since 8. And he is an alcoholic, that’s OK. He goes on about Sheamus now and says he’s overcome bigger obstacles. Jeff declares that he is not done yet.

– Shorty G is backstage with Kayla Braxton when Mojo Rawley comes up from behind him, mocking him while he can’t see. G mentions having eyes in the back of his head when he turns around and drops Mojo with a big right hand. G makes his exit and Mojo throws a fit. Back to commercial.

Shorty G vs. Mojo Rawley

We go back to the ring and here comes Shorty G. Mojo Rawley is also out.

We have some technical difficulties but come back to Mojo dominating G for a few seconds before SmackDown goes back to commercial break.

Back from the beak and Mojo immediately attacks, unloading on G in the corner. Mojo brings them back up and levels G. G fights back but Mojo kicks him in the face. G with a big overhead suplex for a close 2 count. Mojo slams G over the top rope by his throat and then nails a big tackle for a 2 count. Mojo mounts G and talks trash. Mojo keeps G grounded now.G counters and goes for a Sleeper get gets sent to the floor. More technical issues on this end. Mojo rings it back in and intimidates G. G counters a move and hits a big German suplex as the crowd rallies for G. G ends up getting the pin to win.

Winner: Shorty G

– After the match G celebrates until his music hits. We get replays.

– We see The Miz and John Morrison backstage preparing for MizTV. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz and John Morrison are out for another must-see edition of MizTV. They make excuses for the Backlash loss to WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and also talk Otis. They bring out tonight’s guest and here comes Mandy Rose.

They start off by asking about Sonya Deville. They go on joking around and Mandy goes to leave because she didn’t come out here to be disrespected. Miz talks her into stopping and says they have a surprise for her. The music interrupts and out comes Sonya Deville.

Rose and Deville have some words as Deville marches to the ring. Rose says she’s done with this, she’s done with Deville. Deville wishes she could be done but week after week she’s watched Rose get the spotlight and wonder what she’s done to get that. Rose keeps talking trash and Mandy asks what is it what she wants. She can hurt Rose mentally and she’s still standing her. She can try to hurt her physically. Despite what Deville says about Otis, he’s been there since day one and he’s been loyal. Rose asks Deville what she has besides being a fighter. She’s alone and how long will she hold onto this petty stuff? Deville isn’t mad at Rode anymore she doesn’t even care, she just wants to know what she has to go to get the Mandy Rose treatment. Deville goes on and says she’s superior to Rose in every single way. Deville says she’s done. She will take apart the one thing that keeps Rose going, she will destroy her inside and outside. Rose attacks and they keep brawling as Miz and Morrison watch on. Deville ends up retreating to the floor while Miz and Morrison stop Rose from following. Miz takes a huge slap to the face. Mandy marches off to the back as her music plays.

– We get a video on Sasha Banks and Bayley.

– We go back to the ring and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. They join the announcers for commentary. Back to commercial.

The New Day vs. Lucha House Party

We go back to the ring and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day – Big E and Kofi Kingston. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley are on commentary. Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado are out next for this non-title match.

Dorado goes at it with Kofi early on. Dorado with a 2 count that stunt Kofi some. They trade out of the counters and do a stalemate in the middle of the ring now. Kofi and Lince with more back and forth. Kofi runs into a kick to the face from Metalik as he tags in. Metalik jumps off Lince’s shoulders for a 2 count on Kofi. Big E tags in and hits a big belly-to-belly on Metalik, and another. Lince runs in and he gets launched out by Big E. We see Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura watching in the back.

Kofi gets sent back to the floor. Lince and Metalik double team Big E in the ring. Metalik leaps out to take Kofi back down on the floor, right before Lince flies high and takes Big E back down on the floor to a pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Big E hits a big splash on Lince in the corner for a 2 count. Big E grounds him with an abdominal stretch now. Lince turns it around but they’re both slow to crawl. Kofi and Metalik finally get the hot tag. Metalik and Kofi unload on each other. Metalik gets the upperhand and slams Kofi face-first into the mat. Metalik comes off the top and sends Kofi back down face-first for a 2 count. The crowd rallies for The New Day now. Metalik blocks Trouble In Paradise. Big E stops Lince from the double team. Metalik slams Kofi from his shoulders. Lince flies off the top for the pin but Big E saves it. Big E gets double teamed now.

Kofi then gets superkicked by both challengers after they send Big E out. Metalik goes to the top but Big E shoves him off. Kofi dodges a flying shot from Lince. Kofi drops Lince with the Trouble In Paradise. Kofi goes back to the top and hits the assisted Big Ending for the pin to win.

Winners: The New Day

– As soon as the bell hits, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura rush the ring and destroy Big E and Kofi. Cesaro drops Big E with a Neutralizer in the middle of the ring. Cesaro swings Big E around and launches him right into a Kinshasa from Nakamura. Cesaro and Nakamura go to the announce table to greet Banks and Bayley. He yells about being sick and tired of how they are treated when they’re a top team. 8 years!, says Cesaro. And this is how he’s treated? Cesar and Nakamura are upset as they leave.

– We see Alexa Bliss, Tamina Snuka, Dana Brooke, Naomi and Lacey Evans somewhere in the back with a wrestling ring, talking about Sasha Banks ans Bayley. Evans declares herself as Bayley’s new challenger. Dana says they all deserve the chance to knock some sense into those two. Bliss stops and asks where Nikki Cross an no one seems to know. They all look round and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Sheamus sees how serious things are getting between he and Jeff Hardy. Sheamus laughs and says he is a bully, and people like Jeff need to be bullied. Sheamus goes on running Hardy down and says he will toast Hardy next.

– We go back to Sasha Banks and Bayley with the announcers. They’re excited for next week’s party with Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. Nikki Cross suddenly attacks them both from behind. Alexa Bliss finally breaks it up. Cross enters the ring and she screams about wanting a fight. It looks like Bayley might be talking Banks into another match. Back to commercial.

Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross

Back from the break and Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross is underway.

Back and forth early on. Cross takes Banks back out and in, keeping control. Cross with a bulldog for a 1 count. Banks tries for a submission but Cross keeps fighting as Alexa Bliss and Bayley cheer their partners on. Banks grounds Cross now, putting a spine to her back. Cross shuts Banks down as he tries to catapult at her.

Cross goes to the top but Banks cuts her off and works her over. Cross slams Banks’ face into the turnbuckles over and over. Cross hits a sloppy tornado DDT for a 2 count. The crowd rallies now. Cross had the suplex blocked. More back and forth now. Banks rolls Cross over into the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring. Cross fights free and rolls Banks into a 2 count.

They get back up and go at it. Cross rolls Banks for 2. Banks with a 2 count of her own. Banks tangles some more and hits a Meteora out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, Bayley joins Banks on the floor and checks on her. They stand tall together as Bliss and Cross look on from the ring. Banks and Bayley stand tall with the titles in the air as their music hits.

– We get a congratulatory video package on Titus O’Neil being a finalist for ESPN’s 2020 Muhammad Ali Award.

– Still to come, Bray Wyatt. We see Braun Strowman backstage watching the graphic for Wyatt’s return. Back to commercial.

– Tom announces Sheamus’ toast to Jeff Hardy for next week plus AJ Styles will defend his title against Drew Gulak.

– We go back to another Firefly Fun House segment with Bray Wyatt’s return. Wyatt asks if we missed him. Because he missed us. He tells us some of the stuff he’s been doing, like learning TikTok and learning to knit. Ramblin’ Rabbit brings up WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and we see the loss to Strowman at WWE Money In the Bank. Wyatt thanks Rabbit for reminding him. Wyatt says he did lose to Strowman but he realized he went about this the wrong way. He’s known Braun for a long time… the segment is interrupted out of nowhere by Strowman making his entrance into the arena. Wyatt appears on the big screen again, giving Strowman a thumbs down.

Strowman poses in the ring as his music plays. Wyatt watches from the big screen. Strowman says Bray had his chance and failed. No more games. This story between the two of them is over. Wyatt laughs and says his story may be over but… he wasn’t lying about resurrecting the dead. Wyatt deepens his voice and says our story is just getting started. We see flashbacks to the old days and vignettes of The Wyatt Family in the swamp. Wyatt is dressed how he was in the FCW days. He says Strowman looks as if he’s seen a ghost. To move forward we must take a step back to where it all began. Strowman is looking confused in the ring.

Wyatt says he created Braun so it’s his duty to destroy him. Wyatt says Strowman knows where to find him… all he has to do is follow the buzzards. Wyatt laughs and lifts up his lantern. He looks at Strowman and yells him to run! Wyatt blows out the lantern and SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

