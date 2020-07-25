LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – June 24, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package for tonight’s Bar Fight. We get comments from Jeff Hardy and Sheamus to hype the brawl. WWE Hall of Famer JBL also comments on the fight and says this will be a great one as emotions are running high. Corey Graves and Michael Cole hype tonight’s show and the Bar Fight as we see Sheamus’ personal bartender getting ready behind the bar.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Cole and Graves welcome us. The WWE NXT developmental trainees cheer from behind the Plexiglas.

– We go right to the ring and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Banks is still in possession of Asuka’s RAW Women’s Title belt. We see how she got the belt during The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules. We also see how Bayley retained over Nikki Cross at Extreme Rules last Sunday.

Banks and Bayley go on about how great they are. They declare that the Women’s Evolution is over. It started with them and is ending with them. They introduce a new era – the era of Sasha Banks and Bayley. They go on running their mouths and taunt fans at home, saying they’ll never be as good as them. The music interrupts and out comes Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Cross is furious. She yells at Banks and Bayley about what they’ve done, and says their era is already over. Banks and Bayley taunt her. Bliss isn’t so sure about this because Cross is wild and carrying on. Cross mentions having cracked ribs from Extreme Rules. She goes on and wants a title shot. Now. Bayley jokes around some more, calling them sheep. She says she won at Extreme Rules fair and square, but she wants to do what’s right.

Bayley announces that Cross can have a title shot if she beats a former champion, a future Hall of Famer – Bliss. The winner will earn a title shot on next week’s show. Cross and Bliss exchange looks. Cross hesitates and says they’ve got to do this. She shoves Bliss down on the stage and then marches to the ring as Bliss looks on. We go to commercial.

#1 Contender’s Match: Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss

Back from the break and Alexa Bliss is in the ring with Nikki Cross. Sasha Banks and Bayley join Cole and Graves for commentary. Back and forth to start the match.

Bliss and Cross trade holds and keep it friendly early on. They go back & forth on the mat now, then break after going back to their feet. The crowd applauds. They go at it again and Bliss drops Cross with a shoulder first. Bliss charges but Cross nails a few arm drags. Cross grounds Bliss in the middle of the ring now as the crowd rallies some. They go into the corner and Cross blocks a shot and she’s not happy with Bliss trying to take advantage. They tangle in the corner some more and both avoid DDT attempts.

Cross rocks Bliss with a big shot and gets fired up now. Cross runs wild with several takedowns. Cross with a splash and more in the corner. Cross with a running bulldog out of the corner for a 2 count. Banks and Bayley are extremely annoying on commentary.

Bliss turns it around and sends Cross to the floor. Cross traps Bliss in the apron cover but it backfires and Bliss kicks Cross away. Banks and Bayley stand up at the announce table and shout at the competitors like a couple of fools. Cross and Bliss thankfully attack them and knock them down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bliss slaps Cross while she’s on the apron holding on. Bliss rocks Cross and sends her back to the floor. Bliss runs and slides, kicking Cross back in front of the announce table where Banks and Bayley are. Bliss brings it back in and unloads on Cross in the corner. Bliss grounds Cross in the middle of the ring. Bliss keeps control and works on the hurt ribs some. They end up on the floor again and Bliss rams Cross into the barrier. The referee counts and Cross makes it back in. Bliss continues to dominate but can’t put Cross away.

Bliss with a shoulder to the gut in the corner. Banks and Bayley continue their extremely obnoxious schtick on commentary. Bliss grounds Cross and works on the arm as the crowd rallies. Cross finally mounts some offense for her comeback. Cross knocks Bliss into the corner and unloads. Cross slams Bliss into the top turnbuckle several times. Cross goes up for a tornado DDT but Bliss counters and sends her to the mat. Bliss ends up hitting the big sunset flip powerbomb out of the corner for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Bliss climbs up but Cross cuts her off.

Cross goes for a superplex but Bliss hangs on. Bliss sends Cross to the mat. Bliss jumps but has to land on her feet as Cross moves. Cross comes right back and drops Bliss for another close pin attempt. They trade moves in the middle of the ring and Cross drops Bliss with the inverted neckbreaker. Bliss kicks out at 2. Cross goes to the top for a crossbody but Bliss moves out of the way. Cross clutches her ribs and the referee checks on her. Bliss also tries to check on her but the referee backs her off. Bliss approaches again, possibly to check on Cross or to continue the match, but Cross takes advantage and takes her down into a roll-up for the pin to earn the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Nikki Cross

– After the match, Cross recovers and stands tall. We go to replays. Bliss sits up and looks at Cross as her music plays. Banks and Bayley look on and taunt Cross from ringside. Cross vs. Bayley is confirmed for next week.

– Still to come, a new episode of The Firefly Fun House. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Alexa Bliss is backstage with Nikki Cross. It’s a bit awkward at first but Bliss says Cross deserves this and they hug. Bliss says it’s time to focus so she can beat Bayley for the title. Cross agrees.

– We get a look back at the non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman last Sunday at WWE’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Wyatt is in the Firefly Fun House now. He jokes about Strowman being down in the bottom of the swamp and how it’s 100% organic. The Wyatt head lantern is sitting on the table and is communicating with him. Wyatt says he can’t let Wyatt back out to have another chance at Strowman because it’s “his” chance now. Him being The Fiend. Wyatt says “He” has been unleashed. We see flashes of The Fiend. Wyatt laughs and waves goodbye. Cole and Graves comment on how The Fiend has been unleashed and that’s bad for Strowman.

– Cole and Graves show us how Matt Riddle lost a title shot to WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles last week. Riddle is in action next.

Matt Riddle vs. Tony Nese

We go back to the ring and out comes Matt Riddle. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Tony Nese is out. The bell rings and they go at it. Riddle with a few big German suplexes early on and more offense. Nese kicks out. Nese comes back and hits a moonsault but Riddle hangs on. They tangle and go to the mat. Nese with a body scissors from behind on the mat now. Riddle counters and goes into the Bro Derek but Nese slides out. Riddle takes it to the corner for running forearms.

Riddle tosses Nese with a big Exploder suplex, then a penalty kick to the face. Riddle stays on Nese and goes right into the Bro Derek. Riddle then covers for the fairly easy win.

Winner: Matt Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Riddle takes the mic and says he’s kind of new here so he doesn’t know how this works but he’s going to give this a try. He calls out King Baron Corbin. Corbin comes out and speaks from the stage, taking shots at Riddle and going on about how he doesn’t belong here, he doesn’t belong in Corbin’s kingdom. Corbin goes on and says Riddle just has that new car smell and when that wears off, he’ll just be like some frat boy with no shoes, who looks like he just rolled out of bed. Corbin says Riddle doesn’t belong in a professional environment like SmackDown, he needs to go back to WWE NXT or maybe he could be a top guy on WWE 205 Live. Corbin is so confident that Riddle doesn’t belong here, that he’s officially putting out a King’s Ransom to anyone in the world who can prove Riddle doesn’t belong here. Riddle says Corbin has it all wrong. Riddle goes on and says Corbin is the next special guest star in The Bro Show. Riddle drops the mic and turns around to drop Nese with a big kick as he charges. Riddle’s music hits as he taunts Corbin from the ring.

– The Miz and John Morrison are backstage. They bring up the recent “#NaomiDeservesBetter” hashtag and talk some about creating their own hashtag. Morrison jokes about a potential hashtag but Miz isn’t impressed. They hurry off for MizTV. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for another must see edition of MizTV. The Miz and John Morrison are out to the ring now. They talk about trends and Miz continues to interrupt and take friendly jabs at Morrison. They go on and introduce tonight’s guest – Naomi. Miz and Morrison do some of the worst dancing ever as her music hits, and she’s not really impressed.

Miz welcomes Naomi and brings up her heartbreaking loss last week. Miz says despite the loss, it was Naomi who trended worldwide on Twitter, not the winner, Lacey Evans. Naomi goes on about how the fans support her. It’s not always easy to come out here with a smile on your face but she keeps going for the fans. They also bring up how she went viral after returning earlier this year and failing to win the Royal Rumble. They comment on how they trend for various reasons but she goes viral for losing. There’s some tension between them now. Naomi says they’re making her sick.

Naomi says the topic of conversations should be why the fans support her the way they do, and why Lacey attacked her over a karaoke contest. Naomi isn’t happy with Miz passing judgement on she and her fans. She goes on about how she’s put in work for years now, and that’s why her fans support her. Does she need to explain? Miz didn’t expect this interview to be so confrontational. Morrison apologizes because this is about to get much worse. Miz says they have a surprise guest. The music hits and out comes Evans to mostly boos.

Naomi isn’t thrilled to see Evans. The boos continue as Evans enters the ring. She greets the hosts and looks down at Naomi. Evans taunts Naomi for last week’s loss and says she’s been here for more than a decade with not much to show for it, and is about as washed up as ever. Bless her heart, Evans says. Naomi strikes to the face and Evans is shocked. They tangle some and Naomi sends Evans to the floor. Naomi talks trash from the ring as her music hits. Evans looks at how Naomi ruined her makeup, then throws a fit at ringside before storming off. Naomi dances in the ring as Miz and Morrison try to dance behind her.

