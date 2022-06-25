WWE SmackDown Results – June 24, 2022

Your announcers are Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.

We begin with a look back at last week’s Unified Title Match and the return of Brock Lesnar to set up their match at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring.

We take a look at the reason why Drew and Sheamus should not be in the Money in the Bank match and then last week’s expected decision to put them both in the match.

Drew welcomes everyone to Smackdown. When he was first drafted to Smackdown, he said he was willing to start at the bottom and work his way to the top. No matter what I do, the tribal champion has ducked him. Now he has to force his hand and become Mr. Money in the Bank. Speaking of earning title matches, Brock Lesnar shows up last week and he gets a title match. Drew says he will do things the hard way. He says he will be watching the match to see who wins the match because Mr. Money in the Bank will Claymore your ass.

Sheamus makes his way to the ring with Ridge Holland and Butch.

Sheamus tells Drew to calm his jets. You were right about something. The Last Man Standing Match will be a great time to cash in the briefcase. You are off your rocker if you think you are going to be the one to do it. You are in this match because Adam Pearce feels sorry for you. You don’t belong. Sheamus mentions Arch Manning. He reminds Drew they go back a long way. Your only experience with the briefcase is having someone cash in the briefcase on you. Sheamus says he is a former Money in the Bank winner and he cashed in on Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman interrupts and Ridge has to hold Butch in the ring.

Paul is followed by Adam Pearce.as he introduces himself and he reminds us what he does. He says he is talking about the same Roman Reigns who will defend his title at SummerSlam against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match. A match that will not be won by Brock Lesnar. The victor in that match will be Roman Reigns. Paul says we have a problem here. Even though Roman is the G.O.A.T., even against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match, he will be vulnerable to a potential cash in. Paul says that even Brock would be vulnerable, even if he is not going to win.

Paul points out that Sheamus has cashed in before and he will ensure that it does not happen again.

Drew tells Paul to make his point.

Paul says this great man, whose reputation is beyond reproach and he has an announcement to make.

Adam tells Drew and Sheamus that he was a bit hasty in putting them both in the Money in the Bank match. Neither of you lost the match, but neither of you won the match. After some ‘influence’ by Mr. Heyman, he says that his decision has been overruled. Neither will be part of the Money in the Bank match.

Sheamus calls Adam spineless.

Adam says there is a path forward. You can qualify if you team together and defeat the Usos.

Kayla Braxton is in the back with Sami Zayn.

Sami says this is going to be a great night for the Bloodline. The Usos can knock Drew and Sheamus out of Money in the Bank. They always do what is right for Roman Reigns. He reminds Kayla he is an honorary member of the Bloodline. Sami says he will dedicate this match to Roman. Sami says he will win the match and then become Mr. Money in the Bank in Las Vegas.

Kayla asks if Sami will cash in on Roman or Brock.

Sami says he is not going to cash in on Roman. He is going to protect Roman.

Match Number One: Shinsuke Nakamura versus Sami Zayn in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Nakamura floats over into a cross arm breaker but Sami blocks it and escapes. Nakamura with punches and kicks. Sami blocks a kick and Nakamura with kick. Sami is put in the ropes and Nakamura with a kick to the back and a sliding German suplex. Nakamura with a jumping side kick to the head for a near fall. Zayn goes to the floor and Nakamura follows him to the floor. Sami sends Nakamura into the ring post and then hits an exploder into the ringside barrier. Nakamura struggles to get back in the ring but he powers up at nine and gets back in the ring. Nakamura with an inside cradle for a near fall. Sami with a clothesline and kick to Nakamura.

Sami with a front face lock and Irish whip. Zayn runs into a boot. Nakamura kicks Zayn but Zayn holds the leg and pushes Nakamura over the top rope to the floor.

We are back and Zayn stands over Nakamura and then he goes to the turnbuckles but Nakamura grabs Sami’s leg. Sami kicks Nakamura in the back. Zayn comes off the turnbuckles and Nakamura with a kick for a near fall. Nakamura with forearms and knees. Zayn with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Zayn goes up top and Nakamura crotches him. Nakamura sets for a superplex and Zayn with punches to try to stop him. Zayn with elbows and he pushes Nakamura to the mat. Nakamura crotches Sami again and he falls to the mat. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa and Nakamura misses. Zayn with a rollup and he uses the ropes but the referee sees Zayn’s feet on the ropes and he stops the count.

Zayn argues with the referee and Nakamura with a knee to back of the head for a near fall. Zayn misses a punch and Nakamura with an enzuigiri. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa again and Zayn moves out of the way and goes to the floor. Nakamura follows Zayn to the floor and he hits a running knee to the head. Zayn is down on the floor and Nakamura cannot pick up Sami while the referee makes his count. Nakamura rolls Sami back into the ring and Zayn with a Helluva Kick when Nakamura gets back into the ring. Zayn gets the three count.

Winner: Sami Zayn

Match Number Two: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods versus Jinder Mahal and Shanky

Before the match can begin, Woods and Kofi do their turkey impressions. Kofi and Xavier remind Jinder and Shanky last week and no one wants to see a rematch. Woods says the New Day does not do rematch after rematch after rematch. Kofi says they have a bone with Jinder because he took something away from them last week. The Sky Scraping Dancing Machine. Kofi asks the people if they want to see a dancing Shanky.

Woods plays the trombone and Shanky starts to dance.

Jinder yells at Shanky because this is not Sprockets and it is not time to dance. Shanky pushes Jinder and Jinder leaves the ring.

It is time for the New Day and the Electric Bugaloo to dance.

There is a Christopher Nolan BWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA sound and . . .

The Viking Raiders appear on the TitanTron.

Erik and Ivar attack Shanky from behind and then they go after Kofi and Xavier. Ivar with elbows to Woods and Erik with a shoulder tackle. Ivar with a spin kick of doom to Kofi. They hit Kofi with a double choke slam. Ivar goes to the turnbuckles and ERik hands him Woods. Ivar with a power slam off the turnbuckles.

Adam Pearce is in his office and Sonya Deville enters the office. They remind each other of their full names. Sonya says that Pearce looked bad pulling Sheamus and Drew from Money in the Bank. Adam says this was a decision from above. Sonya asks if that is what is happening with the women’s division. Sonya says that people are saying that he is over his head.

Sonya says she has not had a match since her return but Raquel Rodriguez gets in Money in the Bank. Lacey Evans disappears for a year and gets a Money in the Bank match. Sonya says she is asking for some respect. She says not to take it out on her for his career being a failure.

Adam tells Sonya she has a match against Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans, and it is a handicap match, and it is next.

Match Number Two: Sonya Deville (with Xia Li and Shayna Baszler) versus Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez

Lacey starts things off and they lock up. Lacey with a take down and a kick. Lacey with an elbow and she gets a near fall. Shayna draws Raquel to the floor. Sonya with a rollup but Lacey with a forearm. Xia distracts Lacey and Sonya hits Lacey from behind. Sonya with a running knee for a near fall. Sonya keeps Lacey from making the tag but Lacey misses a leg sweep. Sonya and Lacey with kicks and both go down. Raquel tags in and she hits a shoulder tackle. Raquel with a slam. Raquel with snake eyes and she goes for the Chingona Bomb but Xia and Shayna distract Raquel. Sonya with a punch and Lacey tags in and hits the Women’s Right for the three count.

Winners: Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez

After the match, Xia and Shayna attack Raquel and Lacey. Raquel takes care of Xia and Sonya. Lacey with a clothesline to Shayna.

We see the Street Profits in the back and they see Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo kissing a random female.

They keep walking and see Drew Gulak exercising.

They walk some more and see Riddick Moss. Dawkins asks to tell a joke and it was not very good.

Ronda Rousey’s music plays and Natalya comes to the ring dressed like Ronda with a baby carriage.

We are back and Natalya says she is Ronda Rousey and you know her as the baddest woman on the planet. That is because I never stop talking about it and like my mommy, I never tapped out. However, a few weeks ago, she almost tapped. We see the footage.

After the brave and courageous Natalya almost made me tap, I realized the Sharpshooter is more dangerous than the arm bar and I cannot beat Natalya. Natalya says she is going to tap out. She apologizes to her fans and says the best thing to do is to hand over her Smackdown title to Natalya, retire, grab my diaper bag, push my stroller, and leave while I can. Right now, as a competitor, I am the saddest woman on the planet.

Ronda’s music plays and Ronda makes her way to the stage.

Ronda says she almost didn’t recognize Nattie. You can dress up like me, but we could not be any more different. I am not going to pass up having children. I am not going to seek out unreasonable beauty standards like you. I am not going to hand over my title to you. You feel that you are entitled to the title. You are a Hart. The truth is that you are so lacking in national talent and lacking in charisma, the closest you will become to a top attraction in this company is to dress like me.

Ronda tells Natalya that is a nice jacket and she pulls it off. Natalya hits Ronda many times with the stroller. Natalya goes to the floor.

Megan Morant is in the back with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Sheamus says Drew will drag him down again. Drew insults Sheamus. He tells Sheamus to take the night off and he can face the Usos two on one. Sheamus says Drew can’t get the job done. You are jealous that I am on the cusp of winning Money in the Bank. He tells Drew to bring his A Game.

Ludwig Kaiser introduces the Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Match Number Three: Gunther (with Ludwig Kaiser) versus Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship

Ricochet with a forearm and kicks as the bell rings. Gunther pushes Ricochet away. Ricochet with a kick but Gunther with a slam. Gunther with a boot to the head. Gunther with a European uppercut. Gunther stands on Ricochet’s jaw. Ricochet with punches and he goes for the leg. Gunther with a single leg crab. Gunther with an STF but Ricochet gets to the ropes. Gunther with an Irish whip and Ricochet with a kick and he goes up top. Ricochet lands on his feet on a German suplex. Ricochet with a running knee and a second one. Gunther with a clothesline. Gunther with a chop and European uppercuts. Gunther with a German suplex and a running drop kick. Gunther with a power bomb for the three count.

Winner: Gunther (retains Championship)

Kayla Braxton is in the back with Paul Heyman.

Kayla asks Paul about using his influence to affect Money in the Bank. She says Paul may be doing Brock the greatest favor in the world.

Sami Zayn shows up and tells Paul he does not have to answer any questions from a so called journalist. She tried to infer that Sami would cash in on Roman Reigns. Sami says the Honorary Uce would never cash in on Roman Reigns. I would cash in on Brock Lesnar.

Paul pulls his arm away from Sami and stares at Sami.

Sami decides it might be best not to talk any more.

Match Number Four: Tamina versus Shotzi in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Shotzi with a reverse chin lock and Tamina with a snap mare and biel. Tamina with a power slam for a near fall. Shotzi goes to the turnbuckles and Shotzi with a punch and head scissors in the ropes. Shotzi with a drop kick and a rolling elbow. Shotzi with forearms and an enzuigiri. Shotzi with a back senton to Tamina in the ropes. Shotzi goes to the ropes but Tamina with a super kick for a near fall when Shotzi gets her foot under the rope. Tamina kicks Shotzi and misses a charge into the corner and hits the ring post shoulder first. Shotzi with a DDT for the three count.

Winner: Shotzi

We take a look at an Earlier Tonight Moment of the return of the Viking Raiders.

Erik says the time for games is over. Ivar says for far too long they have been pushed to the side and forgotten. Erik says they are going to tear up anyone who gets in their way.

Max Dupri is talking to someone (maybe) and we will find out who his newest client is.

We are back and it is time for the Maximum Male Models to be introduced, but Max Dupri is in the back and he asks Adam if he is a WWE official. Max says that Adam has delayed the debut of his Maximum Male Models. Last week, it was the lighting, but this week it is the dressing room accoutrements. How hard is it to have the room at 68.3 degrees and water from the best local streams. If you can’t handle dressing rooms, I cannot send my models out there. You need to get it right.

Adam says it will happen next week.

Max says they are ready to fulfill their mission. To titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures.

Pat is standing on the announce table and he says a week ago, a lowlife scumbag stumbled over to the commentary table and said that he does not love the way Pat does his job. Pat says that Corbin told him if they got in the ring, Pat will wish he is dead. Pat says he loves his life. Pat says he feels alive on the mic on Smackdown. Pat challenges Corbin to a match at SummerSlam.

We are back and the Money in the Bank participants will be on Smackdown next week.

Before our main event starts, the Street Profits make their way to the ring.

Match Number Five: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre (with Ridge Holland and Butch) versus Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match (but only for Drew and Sheamus) and also a Non Title Match

Sheamus tells Drew he is starting and Drew tells Sheamus the same thing. Butch gets in the ring and Ridge has to pull Butch out of the ring.

Jimmy attacks Drew and punches him in the corner. Jimmy with an Irish whip but Drew with a clothesline. Sheamus tags in and they hit a double hip toss. Sheamus with European uppercuts and Sheamus gets Jimmy on his shoulders. Jey tags in and he hits a forearm into the corner. Jey with a punch but Sheamus sends Jey to the apron. Sheamus with forearms across the chest. Sheamus gets Jey on his shoulders for a Finlay roll. Sheamus mocks Drew and counts down for a Claymore/Brogue but Jey rolls to the floor. Drew stops Butch from interfering and he sends Butch into the ringside barrier. Drew and Sheamus push each other and then they exchange punches.

Jimmy and Jey with stereo suicide dives onto Drew and Sheamus.

We are back and Jey with a reverse chin lock on Sheamus and Sheamus with elbows. Sheamus with punches. Jimmy tags in and Sheamus with a uranage back breaker to Jey but Jimmy with a thrust kick for a near fall. Jimmy punches Sheamus and kicks him in the corner. Sheamus kicks Jimmy away and follows with punches. Jimmy has a kick blocked and hits a spinning heel kick. Jimmy with a running hip into the corner. Jimmy sets for another hip in the corner but Sheamus gets up and connects with a pump knee. Drew tags in and so does Jey. Drew with clotheslines and a back elbow. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Drew misses the neck breaker and Jey sends Drew into the ring post shoulder first.

Jey with a super kick and then Jey super kicks Sheamus. Jimmya nd Jey with a double super kick to Drew and Jimmy with a frog splash for a near fall. Jey sends Sheamus to the floor but Drew gives him a neck breaker. Jimmy gets a neck breaker too. Drew sets for a Claymore but Jey pulls Jimmy to the floor. Jimmy with a super kick to Drew on the floor. Butch gets back to the ring and Ridge holds him back and the referee is distracted.

Sami tries to interfere but Dawkins with a shoulder tackle. The Street Profits and Usos argue on the floor while Drew hits a flip dive onto all four men. Sheamus with a Brogue Kick. Drew sends Jimmy back into the ring and Drew sets for the Claymore but Jimmy with a super kick. Drew with a Claymore for the three count.

Winners: Drew McIntyre and Sheamus

We go to credits.

