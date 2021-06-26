WWE SmackDown Results – June 25, 2021

– Tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio in a Hell In a Cell match last Friday night.

– We’re live from backstage at the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Paul Heyman is with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his locker room suite.

Heyman says from their hospital beds, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Mysterios are acknowledging him as The Tribal Chief, but they aren’t here tonight. Reigns stands up and in walks Jimmy Uso. He asks where Jey Uso is. Jimmy says Jey is a no-show tonight. He finally got in touch with Jey but Jey said he’s not coming back. Reigns shakes his head. Reigns isn’t happy with all he did for Jey, and now Jey doesn’t come to work. Jimmy says he’s here and he’s got Reigns, family for family. Reigns asks if this is Jimmy saying he will be his right hand man. Jimmy ends up saying he can do what his brother does. Reigns tells him to prove it. Jimmy walks off.

– Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They announce that Roman Reigns will give a State of the Universal Title Address later tonight.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for our mixed tag team opener as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We see stills from Belair’s Hell In a Cell win over Bayley. Belair takes the mic and talks about how we’re just weeks away from returning to crowds. Belair says she’s about to whoop up on Bayley again. Belair goes on about her Hell In a Cell win and while she will never forget all the pain Bayley put her through, she can’t stop smiling and celebrating because she walked out with the title, and she is so proud of herself. Belair goes on talking about bullies and then she raises the title. The music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins, who is all smiles.

Rollins goes on about celebrating with Belair because he also won at Hell In a Cell. Rollins brags but fans keep booing him. He talks about dominating Cesaro at Hell In a Cell and says now he’s moving on up. He says Belair didn’t dominate Bayley like he did Cesaro, and some would say her win was a fluke, but win at all cost and tonight we’ve got a party. They have a few words until Bayley’s music hits and out she comes to interrupt. Belair talks some trash until Belair challenges her to come into the ring for a fight.

Bayley enters the ring and gets in Belair’s face. Bayley calls her a pathetic loser as Rollins keeps laughing. Belair drops Bayley out of nowhere for a big pop. Bayley uses Rollins’ interference to tackle Belair and unload on her. The music interrupts and out comes Cesaro. He hits the ring and ducks a microphone shot from Rollins. Cesaro knocks Rollins out of the ring as Bayley tosses Belair out of the ring. Cesaro and Bayley face off now. Bayley yells at Cesaro, saying he ruined her show. Belair comes in and Cesaro scoops her, using her to knock Bayley out of the ring. Belair’s music hits as she dances around while Cesaro looks on. Rollins watches from ringside as we go to commercial.

Bianca Belair and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Bayley

Back from the break and Cesaro takes Seth Rollins down as the match begins. Bayley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair watch from their corners. Rollins fights back but Cesaro catches a second rope crossbody and drops him with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Bayley and Belair tag in now. Belair gets the upperhand and taunts Bayley. Cesaro and Rollins are back in now. Rollins ends up dropping Cesaro face-first into the corner to turn it around.

Rollins with a Slingblade for a 2 count. Rollins drops a knee to the face now. More back and forth now but Rollins takes control and keeps Cesaro down. Bayley and Rollins celebrate some. Rollins with a knee to the gut, and another. Rollins goes for a suplex but it’s blocked, and again. Cesaro powers up but Rollins lands on his feet. More counters between the two now. Belair tags in so Bayley runs in. Belair with a dropkick, a kip-up and another dropkick, and another kip-up. Belair with more offense, then a backbreaker, and another. Belair with a standing moonsault for a close 2 count.

Bayley goes to the floor but Belair follows. Belair charges and Bayley drops her into the barrier to turn it around. Bayley then shoves her into the ring post at the steel steps. Belair goes down and sells an injury on the floor as Bayley returns to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley is in control, focusing on Belair’s injured arm. Bayley prevents a tag and slams Belair back to the mat for 2. Bayley goes right back to work on the arm. Cesaro finally tags in and knocks Rollins off the apron. Cesaro runs around the ring and delivers a big uppercut against the barrier. Cesaro with more offense at ringside. He brings it back in for a top rope crossbody for 2. Cesaro with the Cesaro Swing in the middle of the ring now for a pop. Rollins uses a distraction from Bayley to block the Sharpshooter and roll Cesaro for 2. Cesaro comes back with the corkscrew uppercut for a close 2 count.

Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer by Bayley flies in and he catches her. He uses her but this leads to Rollins dropping Cesaro for 2 count that Belair breaks up just in time. Belair taunts Rollins and he seethes now. Rollins unloads on Cesaro but Cesaro fights back with a right and an uppercut. Bayley tags in, as does Belair. Belair brings Bayley in from the apron. Belair sends Rollins off the apron into an uppercut from Cesaro at ringside. Bayley rolls Belair up for 2 but Belair comes back with a Spinebuster for 2.

Rollins and Cesaro brawl at ringside. Rollins rolls in to prevent Belair from hitting the KOD on Bayley. Belair loses her balance and Bayley takes her knee out. Bayley comes right back with the Rose Plant for the pin to win.

Winners: Bayley and Seth Rollins

– After the match, the music hits as Bayley joins Rollins on the ramp to celebrate. Rollins and Belair regroup in the ring.

– We see Jimmy Uso backstage pacing around.

– We go back to the ring and crew members are preparing the ring for the official coronation of King Shinsuke Nakamura. A new apron cover is rolled out and a throne is being brought in the ring. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Jimmy Uso stops Paul Heyman backstage, asking him what Roman Reigns meant by “prove it” tonight. Heyman says Jimmy’s family has The Head of The Table that they need, which is Reigns, but he needs a right hand man and if Jey Uso doesn’t want to show up and be that, then Main Event Jimmy Uso is it. They go on and Heyman tells Jimmy to make some progress by winning a match tonight. Heyman offers to get Jimmy a match but indicates that there might be some issues if he loses. Heyman walks off.

– We go back to the ring for the official coronation of King Shinsuke Nakamura. Fancy music plays and we see a throne set up. The crown is on a rotating podium. Cole shows us recent happenings between Nakamura and King (former?) Baron Corbin that led to Nakamura winning the Battle for the Crown last Friday night. Rick Boogs has a mic and his guitar now. He gives a grand introduction for Nakamura and out he comes in all white as Boogs plays his entrance on the guitar.

Nakamura takes a seat in the throne as Boogs continues to play. Nakamura is given the crown and it’s on his head now. He gets up and dances around as Boogs screams out, telling everyone to hail the new King. We see Corbin watching backstage, shaking his head. Kayla Braxton approaches Corbin and refers to him as King Corbin first, but changes her mind and calls him just Baron Corbin. Corbin says he’s lost it all, not just his crown. A very sad and disappointed looking Corbin asks, what’s the point? He then walks off as we see the coronation celebrating continuing in the ring.

– The camera catches Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville backstage in their office, rocking out to Boogs and Nakamura. Seth Rollins walks in. He says now is the time. Pearce asks how they can help. Rollins says it’s not what they can do for him, it’s the other way around. He brings up Roman Reigns’ State of the WWE Universal Title Address for later on, and says he’s Reigns’ next challenger. Rollins makes a case for being Reigns’ next challenger and says he’s never been more prepared in his life – mentally, spiritually, physically and more importantly, no one on the roster deserves the chance like he does. Pearce says they’re not ready to make that decision yet, and Deville says they will take it under advisement. Rollins says the time is now. He then walks off.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews vs. Big E

We go back to the ring for the first blue brand Money In the Bank qualifying match as Big E makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers plug the upcoming return to the UK. We get a brief video package looking at the recent dominance from Otis. We see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring again as Big E waits in the corner. Out next comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews with Commander Azeez for this non-title qualifier. The bell rings and they go at it. Crews takes it to the corner and backs off. They lock up again and go into the ropes. Big E sends Crews through the ropes to the floor in front of Azeez. Crews is upset.

Crews comes back in but Big E levels him for a close 2 count. Crews mounts offense and turns it around. They go to the apron and Crews drops Big E on the edge of the apron with a Death Valley Driver. Crews stands tall at ringside and yells out as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Crews remains in control. Crews with a standing dropkick but Big E hangs in. Azeez rallies for Crews as he looks up at the briefcases. Crews goes back to work on Big E on the mat now as the referee checks on him. Crews with another 2 count. Fans rally for Big E now. He fights up and out, dodging Crews in the corner. Crews blocks a belly-to-belly suplex, then hits a vertical suplex of his own for a 2 count.

Crews taunts Big E as fans boo. Azeez applauds from ringside. Big E overpowers Crews and launches him with a big overhead throw, and another. Big E with a big belly-to-belly suplex for a pop. Big E runs the ropes and hits the splash in the middle of the ring. Big E gets hyped up now as he waits for Crews to recover. They trade counters and strikes. Big E catches Crews with the Uranage but it’s countered. Crews with a German suplex, a second German, then a third German. Big E kicks out just in time and Crews shows some frustration now.

Crews stalks Big E and calls for the finish now. He goes for the slam but Big E rolls through and applies the Stretch Muffler submission. Crews gets to the rope to break it up with an assist from Azeez. The referee warns Azeez. Crews rocks Big E with an enziguri and he goes down. Crews goes to the top but Big E cuts him off and works him over. Big E climbs up but Crews fights back. Crews drops down to the apron and kicks Big E to the mat. Crews goes back to the top and delivers the Frogsplash for a close 2 count. Crews with another German for 2. Azeez tries to interfere as they go to ringside. Big E with a big Uranage on the floor.

Big E rolls Crews back in at the 7 count. Azeez slams Big E back into the barrier but the referee sees him before he can deliver the Nigerian Nail. The referee ejects Azeez to the back as fans pop. Crews rolls Big E up off the distraction for a 2 count. Big E comes right back with the Big Ending for the pin to win and qualify.

Winner: Big E

– After the match, Big E stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. He points up at the Money In the Bank briefcases and says from this day forward, it’s over, and he’s back on track.

– We see stills of Sami Zayn’s win over Kevin Owens at Hell In a Cell. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Sami now. Sami is in a much better mood this week after weeks of being down, and he’s looking forward to the future. Kayla says he will be in a Money In the Bank qualifier against Owens next week. Sami goes back to ranting about conspiracies and how we’re messing with karma and his life. He got the justice he wanted at Hell In a Cell, and this isn’t right. Sami walks off ranting.

– Sonya Deville comes to the ring as Hamilton introduces her. Cole says Deville will make her first selection for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. She marches to the ring as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Jimmy Uso vs. Dolph Ziggler is announced for tonight.

– Sami Zayn approaches Adam Pearce backstage and he’s not happy with having to wrestle Kevin Owens in a Money In the Bank qualifying match next week. Sami is looking for an easy way out but Pearce denies him, and says it will be a Last Man Standing match. Sami warns Pearce that he is playing a very dangerous game with karma. Sami walks off and Pearce looks a bit surprised.

– We go back to the ring and Sonya Deville has a mic. She introduces her first selection for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. The music hits and out comes Carmella.

Carmella takes the mic and reminds us she is a two-time Money In the Bank winner. She also says she is the most beautiful woman in WWE and fans boo. She gives Deville a chance to re-do her introduction but the music interrupts and out comes Liv Morgan with a mic. Morgan mocks Carmella and enters the ring, reminding everyone she beat Carmella last week. Morgan says she knows she belongs in the Money In the Bank match, way more than Carmella. Carmella laughs at her and says this match is for the real stars. Carmella shows off some and then taunts Liv.

Morgan slaps her. Carmella goes to fight back but Deville gets in between them, telling them to relax. Deville says that is a way for Liv to make a statement, but if she thinks she deserves a spot in the match, she can prove it by facing Carmella now. Deville tells Carmella not to worry because she’s not removing her from the match. We go to commercial with Morgan and Carmella arguing.

Carmella vs. Liv Morgan

Back from the break and Carmella has Liv Morgan at ringside, man-handling her and ranting at the announcers as the match is underway. Liv is fighting for a Money In the Bank spot here. Carmella brings it back in the ring and keeps control. Liv turns it around but misses in the corner and lands bad on her leg. Carmella knocks her down with two big superkicks against the turnbuckles.

Carmella keeps control and unloads with back elbows in the corner. We see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka watching backstage. Carmella drops Liv again for a 2 count. Carmella slaps Liv around from their knees now, yelling and taunting. Liv fights back and levels her out of nowhere for a close 2 count.

Liv drags Carmella over but Carmella rolls her for a 2 count. Carmella knocks Liv back into the corner. She approaches and climbs up top, rocking Liv and dazing her on the top turnbuckle. Carmella with another superkick, then a head scissors to bring Liv to the mat but Liv counters and turns that into a roll-up for the win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, Liv heads to the floor and taunts a frustrated Carmella, who looks on from the ring. We go to replays. Carmella calls Hamilton over and has him introduce her as “still the most beautiful woman in all of WWE.” Carmella dances around as her music starts back up. Liv’s Money In the Bank spot was not confirmed.

– Kayla is backstage with Jimmy Uso now. He admits the pressure is on but he’s not avoiding it. He dedicates this match to the family and Jey Uso. He says he hopes Roman Reigns is watching.

Jimmy Uso vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event match, the final bout of the night before Roman Reigns’ gives his address. Jimmy Uso makes his way to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Dolph Ziggler with Robert Roode. The bell rings and they go at it. Uso levels Ziggler with a shoulder for 2. Uso mounts Ziggler with aggressive strikes. Ziggler tries to scramble to the floor to re-group. They trade holds on their feet now. Uso with another big shoulder to level Ziggler. Uso with an enziguri for another 2 count.

Ziggler finally lands a kick to turn it around. Ziggler grinds Uso on the rope and nails a dropkick for a quick 2 count. Ziggler grounds Uso with a Sleeper on the mat now. Uso fights up and out but Ziggler drops him, then delivers a big elbow drop for 2. Ziggler gets rocked by an elbow in the corner. Uso ends up knocking Ziggler to the floor over the top rope next. Uso runs the ropes and delivers a suicide dive, sending Roode over the announce table after Roode pushed Ziggler out of the way.

Ziggler takes advantage of the distraction and drops Uso into the steel ring steps with a Zig Zag. Uso rolls around in pain on the ground as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it in the ring now. Uso is unable to get Ziggler on his shoulders. Uso blocks a neckbreaker, nails a clothesline and then a Samoan Drop. Ziggler dodge a superkick, then drops Uso with a Zig Zag. Uso kicks out just in time. They trade strikes and headbutts from their knees now.

More back and forth on their feet now. Ziggler fights off a powerbomb and rolls Uso for 2. Uso delivers a superkick for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Jimmy Uso

– After the match, Uso stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Uso walks to the stage as we see Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman watching from the Gorilla Position. Jimmy joins them and asks Reigns what he thought of the match. Jimmy is hyped up but Reigns isn’t as thrilled. Reigns walks off to the ring for tonight’s final segment. Jimmy starts walking behind him but Heyman stops him. Heyman motions for Uso to stay behind, but tells him he did a great job in the ring. Uso looks confused and disappointed as Heyman follows Reigns.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stands tall on the stage as pyro goes off. Reigns stops at the bottom of the ramp as Hamilton introduces him and fans boo, and Heyman raises the title belt behind him.

Reigns slowly makes his way into the ring to give his State of the Universal Title Address. Reigns stands tall in the middle of the ring and raises his title in the air as more pyro goes off. Fans boo and chant “Roman sucks!” now as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Heyman has video to show us. He says this footage almost speaks as eloquently as he does. The video is of Reigns destroying SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio over the last several weeks, including last Friday’s Hell In a Cell win over Rey. Fans chant “Roman sucks!” now. Heyman says The Head of The Table does not suck, but here’s something that sucks and a solution to a problem – Heyman names how “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Cesaro and The Mysterios were all topped by Reigns. He says Bryan was man enough to come back but he got shipped right the hell back out.

Heyman says in less than a year Reigns has taken out the entire division, so now they have to do something that’s never been done before on network TV. Heyman says they have no other choice because there’s no one else left. Fans continue to boo. Heyman hands the mic to Reigns. Reigns just stands there and a “you suck!” chant starts back up. The music interrupts and out comes Edge to a big pop.

Edge takes off his jacket and looks ready for a fight. He stands on the ramp and the pyro goes off. Edge rushes the ring and Reigns is ready to fight. Edge fights his way in, sending Reigns back out the other side. Edge with a flying clothesline off the apron. Edge slams Reigns’ head into the announce table several times. Edge unloads on Reigns and brings it back in but Reigns meets him with a Superman Punch.

Reigns stumbles back to ringside and grabs a steel chair. He brings it back in but Edge cuts him off with a big Spear for a pop. Edge grabs the chair and places it under Reigns’ head. Edge exits the ring and brings another chair in. Jimmy Uso runs in and knocks Edge off the apron with a big right hand. Jimmy mounts Edge on the ground and unloads with rights. Edge fights back and sends Uso into the steel ring steps for a pop. Edge charges and puts Jimmy through the barrier with a Spear as fans pop.

Edge slowly makes his way back into the ring but Reigns has retreated to the stage with Heyman. Reigns looks a bit worried. Edge yells out and asks Reigns where he’s at. Edge says if Reigns wants him, he’s right here. Edge’s music starts back up as he stands tall in the middle of the ring. The post-Hell In a Cell edition of SmackDown goes off the air.