WWE SmackDown Results – June 3, 2022

Your announcers are Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have something to say before their match.

Kofi says it feels real good to be here. Woods says what better place than this hallowed hall to talk about something near and dear to their heart, victory. Kofi says Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch . . . Woods tells Kofi that they are called the Brawling Brutes. Kofi is shocked at the name and he says they put them through the wringer the last few weeks, but they are back in the winner’s column because of one man . . . Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring.

Drew wants to give a special shout out to Big E. Drew says that nobody has forgotten you. Drew says he will keep sending Big E those photos. Drew says he was flying back and forth to the UK. Drew says he will challenge and win the Unified Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Drew says that you can count on him to have their side.

Woods asks Drew to explain his shirt but they cut him off before he goes too far. Kofi says they have a gift for Drew.

Drew says he is nervous because his birthday is Monday.

Drew opens the gift to reveal a ‘Big D’ kilt.

Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch make their way to the stage.

Sheamus says he apologizes for interrupting them because their victory last week is as tainted as every Ohio State championship. We had no idea that Drew was going to rear his big ugly head to be their tag team partner. They had no time to prepare or game plan. Sheamus says if they did it again, they would kick their asses.

Butch goes to the ring and he is sent to the floor and then has to be held back by Ridge.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch versus Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre, and Kofi Kingston

The match is joined in progress and Sheamus with forearms to Woods on the apron. Butch tags in and he connects with forearms to Woods. Woods with a jaw breaker and Kofi tags in. Woods and Kofi with a double thrust kick and Kofi with a clothesline. Woods with a drop kick and Kofi with a splash for a near fall. Woods and Kofi with kicks. Woods with a back senton for a near fall. Butch with a boot to Woods. Ridge tags in and he hits a back drop on Woods. Holland with a shoulder in the corner and Sheamus tags in and punches Woods. Butch tags in and kicks Woods. Butch with a knee on the shoulder. Sheamus tags in and he kicks Woods. Sheamus goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Woods lands on his feet and he tags in Kofi. Kofi with a kick and chop off the turnbuckles.

Kofi with a drop kick but Sheamus with a shoulder tackle. Kofi with a cross body after Sheamus hits the ring post shoulder first. Kofi with a Boom Drop. Butch grabs Kofi to stop him on Trouble in Paradise. Drew takes care of Butch. Kofi rolls through to escape an Air Raid Crash. Woods knocks Holland off the apron and then Woods and Kofi with stereo flip dives.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sheamus with a reverse chin lock. Butch with forearms in the corner. Holland tags in and sends Butch into Kofi. Holland gets Kofi up for a power slam and Sheamus with a knee drop off the turnbuckles. Sheamus gets a near fall. Sheamus punches Drew on the apron. Kofi with Meteora to Sheamus and both men are down. Drew and Holland tag in and Drew with two clotheslines. He kicks Butch off the apron and then he hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Drew goes to the floor and he clotheslines Sheamus. Drew with a neck breaker to Holland when he returns to the ring. Drew sets for a Claymore but Sheamus gets in the ring. Butch tags in and he punches Drew but Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Woods tags in and he gets Butch up for a torture rack and Woods with Shock Treatment for a near fall. Kofi stops Butch and Holland blocks a kick from Kofi and then they both fall on the floor. Sheamus with a knee to Drew followed by a Brogue Kick.

Woods with a rollup for a a near fall. Woods swings at Sheamus but misses. Butch with Bitter End for the three count.

Winners: Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland

We take a look at how we go to the Tag Title Match for later tonight.

Kayla Braxton is in the back with Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura.

She asks them about their title match and how they feel. Riddle says they are still in the honeymoon phase. They both say they aren’t their regular tag partner.

Kayla asks Riddle about his last tag title match when Randy Orton and he lost the Raw tag titles.

Riddle says for as much pain as the Bloodline has caused to Randy, he has hurt them twice as bad. They might have ended Randy’s career. Tonight is not about taking their titles, it is about vengeance. This one is for Randy.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Adam Pearce is in his office and he is on the phone. Adam says it was Ronda’s idea to have the number one contender match.

There is a knock on the door and Max Dupri is there.

Max tells Adam he has been scowering Smackdown for the next man who can represent his team. Max says he has found his first client. He is a diamond in the rough. He will walk out of Instagram into the bright lights of the WWE.

Adam asks who it is and Max says that is a little invasive.

Max says you will find out next week on Smackdown.

We take a look at Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes and their match at Hell in a Cell (probably because there is nothing from Smackdown to hype at this point).

Shanky is dancing in Gorilla Position and Jinder tells him he needs to take this seriously and there is no dancing.

Match Number Two: Humberto Carrillo (with Angel Garza) versus Jinder Mahal (with Shanky)

Humberto with forearms and a drop kick. Humberto with kicks in the corner and he chokes Jinder. Humberto poses and points to Samantha. Humberto with punches and chops. Mahal with an Irish whip and Humberto floats over. Mahal with a back body drop. Mahal with boots and knees to Humberto. Mahal pulls Humberto up to the apron and Humberto drops Jinder on the top rope and then he kicks Jinder. Humberto rolls into the ring and misses a springboard cross body. Mahal with a thrust kick. Mahal sets for Khallas and Shanky shakes his groove thing. Mahal yells at Shanky and Humberto with a rollup but the referee tells Shanky to get off the apron. Mahal with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

After the match, Jinder still does not want Shanky to dance.

Shanky sees Samantha he dances for her.

Samantha decides to dance with Shanky.

We take a look back at last week’s women’s locker room rebellion against Raquel Rodriguez.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey makes her way to the announce table to watch the next match.

We see Aliyah locked in the women’s locker room and Shotzi is laughing in the ring.

Match Number Three: Aliyah versus Shotzi Blackheart versus Raquel Rodriguez versus Xia Li versus Shayna Baszler versus Natalya in a Number One Contender Match

Shotzi wants the referee to start the match because of Aliyah not being there, but she does show up and takes Shotzi down and then Shotzi goes to the floor. Aliyah with a Thesz Press. Natalya and Shayna send Aliyah into the timekeeper’s area. Raquel with a double shoulder tackle to Xia and Natalya. Raquel almost catches Shotzi off the turnbuckle and she tosses Shotzi into Xia. Shayna blocks the Chingona Bomb on Natalya but Shayna makes the save and goes for the Kirifuda clutch. Natalya goes for a sharpshooter on Xia but Xia kicks Natalya away. Natalya with punches. Xia with an Irish whip and a chop to the top of the head. Xia with a suplex to Natalya. Xia with a spinning round kick for a near fall.

Xia misses a clothesline and Aliyah with a bulldog. Xia rolls to the floor. Aliyah gets a near fall on Natalya. Shayna with a gutwrench gourdbuster to Aliyah. Shotzi with a DDT to Shayna. Xia with a spinning heel kick to Shotzi. Natalya with a discus clothesline to Xia. Raquel blocks a punch but Natalya sends Raquel into the turnbuckles and gets a near fall with a rollup. Raquel with a boot to Natalya. Shotzi sends Raquel into the turnbuckle. Raquel sends Shotzi onto Natalya with a suplex. Raquel wtih a twisting elbow off the turnbuckles followed by a Chingona Bomb but Shayna goes for a Kirifuda Clutch on Raquel. Natalya gets the three count on Shotzi.

Winner: Natalya

After the match, Ronda Rousey gets in the ring and she gets face to face with Natalya.

We take a look at Baron Corbin injuring Riddick Moss.

We go to comments from Baron Corbin. He says Moss has two options for next week if he shows up on Smackdown. He can get put into an ambulance and maybe they will make a stop at the funeral (sic). Or you can beg me for your job back.

An ambulance backs into the parking lot and Riddick Moss emerges from the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a Lacey Evans video package with very sad and dramatic music. She will be on Smackdown next week.

Riddick Moss makes his way to the ring.

Moss says three weeks ago, he laid in this ring with a steel chair around his neck and a 90 pound trophy dropped on him. The man who did that, Baron Corbin, thought that would be the end of Madcap Moss. He was right. The man that he thought he knew as Madcap Moss is gone. The man that would take his crap week after week. The man who would laugh it off and do his job as an employee is gone. I buried him. Moss says he has had a dream that he is hitting Corbin harder and harder as he wants Moss to tell a joke. One day, I woke up and I bet who would love to see that happen. That would be all of you. Moss tells Corbin to get his sorry ass out here before he goes back there to find him.

Corbin comes out and he says that Moss is not here to fight. He knows the real reason you are here. You missed him. You miss the structure that he brought to Moss’ life as his employer. You are here to beg for your job back. Corbin says he will consider that.

Moss says the only thing he wants from Corbin is to knock his teeth down his throat.

Corbin says that he would love to come to the ring to teach you another lesson in humility. Not tonight. You are not thinking straight and I don’t want you to throw away your career because you are thinking emotionally.

Adam Pearce says a match between the two of you would be a great idea. The match is official.

Match Number Four: Riddick Moss versus Baron Corbin

The bell rings and Corbin goes to the floor. Corbin gets back to the apron but he wants Moss held back. Corbin with a kick to the leg and a punch. Moss with a clothesline and a second clothesline to send Corbin over the top rope to the floor. Moss sends Corbin into the ringside barrier. Moss sends Corbin into the ring post. Moss sends Corbin into the ring but Corbin goes to the floor. Corbin has a chair but Moss with a kick. Moss has the chair and hits Corbin with it.

Winner: Baron Corbin (by disqualification)

After the match, Moss hits Corbin many times with the chair.

Moss takes the top of the ring steps and brings it into the ring. Moss hits Corbin in the back wit the chair and then tries to choke Corbin with it. Moss puts the chair around Corbin’s head and Moss picks up the steps and officials make their way to the ring to hold their arms in the air to allow others to pull Corbin to safety.

Kayla Braxton is in the back with the Usos.

Jey says there will be two more people who will need the ICU. Jimmy mocks Riddle dedicating tonight’s match to Randy Orton. Jey says they are dedicating this match to Roman Reigns. Jimmy says they will still have all the gold after tonight.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Baron Corbin is walking out of the building, holding on to his ribs.

Adam Pearce is there and he wants to know about what Pearce is going to do to Moss.

Pearce tells Corbin he faces Moss at Hell in a Cell in a No Holds Barred match.

Next week, Ricochet will face Gunther for the Intercontinental Title.

Ricochet says Gunther and Ludwig want to talk about respect. He says he has this because his work between the ropes is flawless. Ricochet is confident that Gunther will respect his abilities. This title will stay on his shoulder.

Ludwig says the Intercontinental Title represents honor and integrity. Gunther tells Ricochet that his time is over. The Ring General will become the new Intercontiental Champion.

They run through the card for Hell in a Cell.

Match Number Five: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso versus Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle for the WWE Men’s Tag Team Championship

Nakamura with knees to Jey. Riddle tags in and they kick Jey in the corner. Riddle with a fisherman’s buster for a near fall. Riddle with forearms and Jimmy tags in. The Usos with a double choke slam and then Jimmy kicks Riddle in the back. Jimmy with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Jimmy with a rear chin lock. Riddle escapes a slam attempt and Riddle with a kick. Jey and Nakamura tag in and Nakamura with a heel kick to Jey and then to JImmy. Nakamura with kicks to Jey in the corner. Nakamura puts Jey on the turnbuckles and connects with a knee to the midsection. Nakamura gets a near fall. Nakamura with an Irish whip and Nakamura blocks a kick and Nakamura with a sliding German suplex.

Riddle tags in and hits a jumping knee for a near fall. Riddle goes up top and Jimmy drops Riddle off the turnbuckles to the mat. Jimmy tags in and they hit a double super kick on Riddle but Nakamura breaks up the cover. Nakamura goes to the floor after Jey and sends Jey into the ring steps. Nakamura misses Kinshasa and hits the ring steps. Jey with a jumping kick to the back of the leg while Jimmy holds Nakamura.

The referee calls for medical help for Nakamura. Nakamura is helped to the back while Jimmy waves good bye to him. Riddle checks on Nakamura.

Riddle says it is time to go and he connects with a forearm to Jey on the floor and then he clotheslines Jimmy over the top rope to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Riddle with forearms and elbows to Jimmy and Jey. Jimmy with a spinning heel kick for a near fall. Jey tags in and they give Riddle a hard Irish whip. Jey twists to the mat and mocks Orton. Riddle with a flying knee to Jey. Jimmy tags in and Riddle with strikes followed by a kick and Pele Kick. Riddle with a knee to Jey. Riddle with forearms to Jimmy and Jey in the corner. Riddle with an exploder to Jimmy and then to Jey. Riddle with back sentons to Jimmy and Jey. Riddle sets for the IEDDT on Jimmy but Jey pulls Jimmy to the floor. Riddle with a knee and then he hits a twisting Asai Moonsault onto Jimmy and Jey.

Riddle with a power slam to Jimmy and he sends Jimmy to the apron for an IEDDT. Riddle looks around and twist to the mat. Riddle sets for the RKO but Jimmy sends Riddle into Jey on the apron. Riddle with a rollup for a near fall. Jimmy with a pop up Samoan drop for a near fall. Jimmy goes to the turnbuckles for a frog splash. Riddle sets for a Super RKO but Jey makes the tag while Roman Reigns’ music plays. Riddle hits the Super RKO and then Jey hits the frog splash for the three count.

Winners: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso (retain championship)

After the match, we see Sami Zayn in the truck celebrating what he did with Roman’s music.

Sami Zayn comes out to celebrate with his fellow Bloodline members.

Riddle goes after Sami and he attacks Sami.Jimmy and Jey go after Riddle. Riddle has to be held back.

We go to credits.

