WWE SmackDown Results – March 10, 2023

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

– The show opened with a recap of Jey Uso’s return from this week’s RAW.

– At backstage, the Usos arrived at the arena, with Paul Heyman telling Jey that the Tribal Chief is proud of him. Kayla Braxton interrupted to ask Jey why he turned on Sami, but Jey insisted that he would say it in the ring.

Intercontinental Championship Contender’s Match

Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross vs. LA Knight

LA and Kross tossed Woods out of the ring before starting a brawl with Drew and Sheamus. Drew and Sheamus disposed of LA and Kross to face off in the middle of the ring. LA and Kross attacked both of them from behind, as WWE SmackDown went to commercials.

Back from break, Kross and LA stomped Woods down before kicking Drew out of the ring. Sheamus smashed LA into the barricade, only for Kross to make the save and attack him from behind. LA drove Drew’s head into the ring post while Kross maintained Sheamus down. Kross and LA put Woods down with a double flapjack and laid Drew out with a double suplex. Sheamus blasted LA with a diving clothesline and Kross with a lariat. Kross put Drew in a Half Boston crab while LA took Sheamus down with a hanging neckbreaker. Kross broke LA’s pinfall, making LA punch him out of anger.

Woods attacked LA with a series of right hands and a running forearm, following it with a flipping clothesline on Kross. Woods attacked LA with a senton through the ropes, hitting Drew with a dropkick through the ropes at the same time. He took Sheamus down at ringside and laid Kross out with a Tornado DDT. Woods dropped LA with a gutbuster, followed by a top rope elbow drop, only for everyone else to break the pinfall. Imperium showed up on the ramp to watch the match, as WWE SmackDown went to an ad break.

Back from break, Drew hit LA with a Spider German suplex while LA planted Kross with a superplex. Drew nailed Kross with a series of clotheslines, followed by a belly-to-belly suplex on LA and a neckbreaker back on Kross. LA blocked the Future Shock DDT, taking Drew down with a clothesline. Sheamus targeted LA with forearms, Woods with an Irish Curse and LA once again with a powerslam. Sheamus struck Woods with the Beats of the Bodhran before doing the same to Kross and LA. Drew clocked LA with a Glasgow Kiss, as Sheamus prepared for the Brogue Kick. Sheamus shoved Drew out of the way and took Woods down with a Brogue Kick. Drew knocked LA out with a Claymore, as both him and Sheamus scored successful pinfalls.

Winners: Sheamus & Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre argued, as referees tried to determine a proper result.

– At backstage, Kayla Braxton interviewed Paul Heyman, asking about Jey’s motivation for turning on Sami. Heyman focused on Cody Rhodes instead, criticizing him constantly referencing his father. Heyman said that Cody was the one guy that he didn’t want to see across the ring. He said that Roman told him that the best way to handle Cody was to smash him with the truth and he would already be defeated at WrestleMania.

– At backstage, Sheamus and Drew Mcintyre argued, as the Brawling Brutes tried to separate them.

– The commentary officially presented Rey Mysterio as the first inductee in this year’s WWE Hall of Fame.

– Rey Mysterio made his way to the ring, as the crowd cheered for him. Before Rey could actually start speaking, the Judgment Day interrupted him. Dominik complained about all the time Rey missed with him to have a Hall of Fame career. Dominik said that he was ashamed to be Rey’s son, as Legado del Fantasma showed up to aid Rey. Escobar dared them to have their scheduled match right now, as a referee showed and the show went to an ad break.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Judgment Day

Back from break, Finn took Cruz down with a basement dropkick before tagging Priest in. Priest stomped Cruz down, following it with a jumping back elbow. Dominik planted Cruz with Three Amigos, setting him up for chops from Finn. Cruz nailed Finn with a hurracarrana, reaching Escobar for the tag. LDF crushed Finn with a series of corner clotheslines, followed by a splash from Wilde. Finn swept Wilde off the top turnbuckle, giving Priest the tag for a running boot. Priest laid Wilde out with a suplex, setting him up for a slingshot senton from Dominik. Finn and Priest nailed Wilde with a backbreaker and leg drop combination, as WWE SmackDown went to commercials.

Back from break, Escobar put Finn down with jumping clotheslines, a backbreaker and a leg drop. Escobar clocked Dominik with an enzuigiri, setting him up for a high crossbody from Cruz. Cruz took Dominik down with a Spanish Fly, but Priest broke the pinfall. Cruz sent Priest out of the ring with a missile dropkick, following it with a triple suicide dive on LFD. Rhea Ripley powerbombed Zelina Vega onto Wilde and Escobar while Dominik knocked Rey down with a sliding dropkick. Cruz rolled up Dominik, but the referee was distracted, allowing Priest to attack him with a thrust kick for the win.

Winners: Judgment Day

– After the match, Dominik asked the Judgment Day to leave the ring, so he could talk with his father. Dominik said that Rey should be in the deadbeat dad Hall of Fame before saying that he should have been Eddie’s son. Dominik tried to attack Rey from behind, but Rey avoided it, sending Dominik out of the ring.

– It’s announced that Jimmie Allen would sing America the Beautiful at WrestleMania Night 2.

– At backstage, Charlotte Flair asked Adam Pearce to have a match tonight.

Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Viking Raiders

To start, Ricochet put Erik in a headlock before knocking him off his feet with a hurracarrana. Ricochet attacked Ivar with a few right hands, following it with a headscissors takedown and a dropkick. Strowman clotheslines both Viking Raiders out of the ring before throwing Ricochet on top of them, as WWE SmackDown went to a commercial break.

Back from break, the Raiders pummeled Ricochet down, setting him up for a couple of knee strikes. Ricochet and Erik exchanged elbow strikes, with Erik getting the upper hand, as Ivar grabbed Strowman’s leg. Erik knocked Strowman off the apron, setting him up for a crossbody into the barricade from Ivar. Ricochet nailed Erik with a jumping knee, followed by a hurracarrana for a two count. Erik cracked Ricochet with a knee strike to the head, followed by a sitout powerbomb.

Ricochet crushed Erik with a springboard moonsault, reaching Strowman for the hot tag. Strowman attacked both Raiders with shoulder tackles and a shotgun dropkick. Strowman knocked Ivar down with a shoulder tackle, but missed Erik, flying over the announce table. Valhalla distracted Ricochet, allowing Ivar to avoid a 450 Splash and turn Ricochet inside out with a leg lariat. Ivar crashed into Ricochet with a diving splash for the victory.

Winners: Viking Raiders

– At backstage, Gunther demanded Adam Pearce to give him a single challenger. Pearce confirmed that Sheamus and Drew McIntyre would fight next week to determine a number one contender for the Intercontinental title.

Charlotte Flair vs. Shotzi

Flair knocked Shotzi down with a shoulder tackle, only to receive a hurracarrana. Flair knocked Shotzi off her feet with a couple of waist lock takedowns, preparing to lock her in a Figure 4. Rhea Ripley showed up, distracting Shotzi and allowing her to get a nearfall with an inside cradle. Flair dropped Shotzi with a back suplex, as WWE SmackDown went to commercials.

Back from break, Shotzi launched Flair off the top turnbuckle with an avalanche hurracarrana for a nearfall. Flair evaded a cannonball into the ropes, knocking Shotzi off the apron with a big boot. Shotzi nailed Flair with a thrust kick, but Flair blocked her suicide dive with an elbow strike. Flair attacked Shotzi with a few chops, a Fallaway Slam, a Spear and the Figure 8 for the win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Rhea Ripley entered the ring and said that watching Flair reminded her of why she chose her. Ripley said that looking into Flair’s eyes, she saw all of her insecurities before saying that she would take her title at WrestleMania. Flair said that she has been improving everyday of her life, but she would outwork anyone because she takes this business seriously. Flair said that Ripley could rip apart anyone in her path, except for her before leaving the ring.

Announced for next week’s SmackDown:

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus – Intercontinental Championship Contender’s Match

– The Usos made their way to the ring, as a recap of Jey Uso’s returned played. Jey said that everyone is asking why he betrayed Sami. Jey said that he didn’t want to do it, but he had to. He said that Jimmy is his brother, unlike Sami Zayn or the fans. Jey told the fans to not blame him because all of the blame is on Sami. Jey called Sami selfish for not falling in line and that he didn’t do it because he is not blood.

– Jimmy tried to focus on Cody Rhodes, but Cody himself immediately interrupted. Cody said the crowd doesn’t wanna see them talk, but they want to see them fight. Sami Zayn attacked Jey from behind, as Cody entered the ring to join in the brawl. Sami and Cody cleared the ring, clotheslining both Usos over the ropes. Cody and Sami stood tall in the ring, as the show came to an end.