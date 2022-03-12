LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – March 11, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package showing how The Bloodline destroyed WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at last Saturday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden. We’re live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as Michael Cole welcomes us to the Road to WrestleMania 38. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to a big pop. Lesnar looks in the mood to fight as he stops for the pyro goes off. Lesnar marches to the ring as Samantha Irvin does the introduction. Cole hypes the Winner Takes All Title Unification Match between Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar takes the mic and calls Reigns out. Lesnar says Reigns has done changed the rules, boy, and changed the game. Lesnar says for the last 6 days he’s pulled his ass out of bed, looked in the mirror… Lesnar shows us the shiner near his eye and tells Reigns to get a good look at it. Lesnar says you don’t draw first blood on Brock Lesnar and live to tell about it, so Reigns has changed the rules. Lesnar says he’s here for blood tonight, and he doesn’t care about WrestleMania contracts, or WWE Titles. Lesnar has tossed his cowboy hat, jacket and the title now. He starts screaming for Reigns to come out, saying Reins has screwed up, and he wants Reigns’ blood. Blood for blood, he says.

Paul Heyman interrupts from the stage and fans boo. Heyman tells them to stop booing. Heyman says if Lesnar never listened to him before, listen now, because Lesnar got bled by The Bloodline, smashed by The Tribal Chief. Heyman points to the entrance-way for Reigns to come out but pauses and says Reigns is not here this evening. The boos get louder and Lesnar paces the ring now. Heyman starts talking about how he knows Lesnar so well, but Lesnar tells him to shut up. Lesnar says if what is coming out of Heyman’s fat jaws is true, then who’s going to protect you, Paul?

Heyman looks worried now. Lesnar drops the mic and exits the ring, then rushes to the stage as Heyman runs away tot he back. The camera cuts backstage to Heyman running. Lesnar isn’t far behind. Heyman screams for security to stop Lesnar but he fights them off. Lesnar keeps running but Heyman hops into a SUV and it speeds away. Lesnar seethes.

– Cole and McAfee show us how Sheamus and Ridge Holland destroyed Kofi Kingston and Big E’s four-wheeler last week. Megan Morant is backstage with Sheamus and Holland now, asking why they destroyed the quad and their chances for tonight’s tag team match. Sheamus jokes about improving the quad because that’s what they do. Holland says tonight will be a proper Fight Night. Morant asks if that’s why they brought sledgehammers. Sheamus and Holland go on about how they brought someone better than sledgehammers, someone dangerous. This person’s name is Butch. Pete Dunne suddenly appears with a new look. His name is now Butch. They head off to the ring together.

Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

We go back to the ring and out comes Kofi Kingston and Big E. We go to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.