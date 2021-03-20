LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – March 19, 2021

– The WWE Fastlane go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as the virtual crowd cheers. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves at ringside. They hype tonight’s main event with Jey Uso vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge, with the winner becoming the Special Enforcer for the Universal Title match at Fastlane.

– We go right backstage to Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks arguing. Belair says Banks defending her title against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax tonight is a bad decision as they prepare to challenge Jax and Shayna Baszler for the titles on Sunday at Fastlane. Banks blames everything on Reginald as the WrestleMania 37 opponents continue arguing back & forth. Belair says she won’t be coming out to save Banks tonight, and Banks doesn’t expect her to. Banks walks off.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. She hits the ring and the pyro goes off. Out next comes the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Nia Jax with Shayna Baszler. Fans boo them as they head to the ring. Reginald is not with them. We see how Reginald has been having a spa day today, courtesy of Jax, so he can be ready for tonight’s victory party. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

The bell rings and Jax shoves Banks but Banks comes right back and then drops Baszler through the ropes. Banks goes to the top and drives Jax into the turnbuckles. Banks unloads in the corner to keep Jax down. Banks with running double knees in the corner now. Banks with a bulldog. She goes for the Bank Statement but Jax avoids it.

Jax with a big elbow drop and a splash in the corner to easily turn it around. Jax scoops Banks and presses her high in the air above her head, holding her and then dropping her face-first in the middle of the ring. Jax covers for 2. Jax scoops Banks for another big slam and some trash talking. Jax hits the ropes and drops another elbow for a 2 count as Baszler looks on. Jax drops Banks again and then hits a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count. Jax can’t believe it.

The music interrupts and out comes Bianca Belair to a pop now. Banks rolls to the floor for a breather at ringside. Belair walks over and checks on her, encouraging her to get back in the ring and win it as we go to commercial.

Back fro the break and Banks is fighting back. Jax grabs her from the corner and spins around for a big sideslam in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Belair and Baszler watch from ringside. Jax stomps on Banks’ leg while she’s down. Jax with the Stretch Muffler submission now, using it to launch Banks face-first into the turnbuckles for another close 2 count.

Jax goes back to work on Banks while keeping her grounded in a submission. Banks tries to fight out but Jax applies the Stretch Muffler again. Banks tries to get free but Jax drops down and misses as Banks moves. Banks with a reverse Meteora to the back for a 2 count. Jax sends Banks to the floor with one arm but she comes right back and ends up on the back of Jax. Jax tries to turn that into a Samoan Drop but Banks fights free with elbows. Banks with a big tornado DDT into the Bank Statement.

Baszler and Belair get into it at ringside. Baszler rolls into the ring and Baszler follows. The referee is distracted with Belair, allowing Baszler to go for a kick on Banks but she accidentally takes out her own partner. Belair sends Baszler through the ropes to the floor and Banks ends up getting the jackknife pin on Jax to retain.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, the music hits as Banks takes her title and begins celebrating. She joins Belair on the ramp, raising the title in the air as Jax recovers in the ring, seething. Baszler looks to be apologizing to Jax as we get a replay of the finish.

– The announcers send us to a Progressive-sponsored video showing what led to tonight’s Jey Uso vs. Edge match.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Edge now. She asks how it feels to have his first match on SmackDown in a decade. Edge says it’s crazy. SmackDown has always felt like home to me and some of his best career moments happened here, including his World Heavyweight Title win over The Undertaker. The worst career moment he had also happened here when he had to hand the title over and retire. Edge says now he’s back and it’s surreal, but it also feels real. He goes on about inserting himself into the Fastlane match and says he truly feels like Daniel Bryan needs a fair shot, and Bryan will get that if he’s the Special Enforcer. He acknowledges Bryan’s attack last week but says he would’ve done the same thing. Edge feels like Jey Uso can be one of the greatest talents we’ve seen, but not as long as he’s following in the shadow of Roman Reigns, where he will always find trouble. Tonight Edge is that trouble. He walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins as the announcers plug WrestleMania 37 tickets being on sale. Rollins enters the ring and poses as fans boo him. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Hulk Hogan teamed up on SmackDown 19 years ago, in 2002, to win the WWE Tag Team Titles from Billy and Chuck. The announcers plug Hogan and Titus O’Neil being the WrestleMania 37 hosts.

– Nia Jax is backstage venting to Shayna Baszler over what happened. Baszler apologizes but Jax doesn’t want to hear that, she wants to know what Baszler is going to do about it. Baszler is going to get a match with Bianca Belair and then give her the nastiest beating of her life.

– We go back to the ring and Seth Rollins has a mic as fans boo him.

Rollins talks about making his triumphant return several weeks back when the SmackDown roster surrounded the ring to greet him like a king. He says some don’t like him but they did this because they respect him. He calls them idiots for walking out and says one person took the disrespect too far – Cesaro. Rollins goes on about how Cesaro disrespected, humiliated and embarrassed him. Rollins finally figured out why – because Cesaro is jealous of Rollins’ success, how he’s loved, and the fact that he’s a WrestleMania main eventer, while Cesaro is an abject failure. Fans continue to boo.

Rollins goes on about how he’s a fighter, not a failure. After what Cesaro showed us last week, he can’t say the same thing. Rollins shows us a replay of how he took Cesaro out last Friday, finishing him off with two big Stomps. Rollins goes on taunting Cesaro and calling him the biggest waste of potential in WWE history. The music interrupt and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins starts ranting about Nakamura disrespecting him now. Rollins warns Nakamura to stay out of the ring, and to not disrespect him.

Nakamura enters the ring and takes the mic. He tells Rollins to shut up and fans pop. Rollins goes to attack but Nakamura avoids it, then drops him with a kick. Rollins retreats to the floor before Nakamura can follow up. Nakamura taunts Rollins from the ring as he looks on, inviting him to come back in and fight. Rollins runs in but Nakamura drops him. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa and nails it for a big pop. Rollins backs up against the ropes to recover as Nakamura’s music hits. Nakamura stands tall on the ramp as Rollins looks on.

– The announcers hype Eric Bischoff going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers have been joined by SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Out next are Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Ford and Dominik start off. Dominik impresses Ford early on but Ford fights back. Rey tags in and nails a dropkick as Ford runs the ropes. Rey covers for 2.

Rey and Ford go at it now. Dawkins tags in as Ford drops Rey. They double team Rey and Dawkins covers for 2. Dawkins with a big flying corkscrew strike in the corner. Dawkins tags Ford back in and Rey avoids the double team. Ford catches Rey but Rey drops him for 619. It’s blocked but Dominik sends Dawkins to the floor for payback. Ford levels Dominik with a big shot and then slams him for a 2 count.

Dawkins tags back in as Ford goes to the top. Dawkins puts Dominik on his shoulders as Ford goes up but Rey runs in and knocks Ford off the top, then helps Dominik roll Dawkins up for the pin to win.

Winners: Rey and Dominik Mysterio

– After the match, Rey and Dominik celebrate the upset win as the music hits. Out come Otis and Chad Gable next. They confront The Mysterios and hope that Rey and Dominik don’t think they’ve earned a title shot before them. Gable goes on about what they’ve recently done to Rey and Dominik but The Mysterios have heard enough. They attack Gable and Otis, taking them down for a pop. Rey and Dominik stand tall as we go back to commercial.

Alpha Academy vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Back from the break and Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis is underway with Rey and Gable going at it. The Street Profits are on commentary, while SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are also still on commentary.

Gable takes Rey to the top but Rey headbutts him to the mat. Rey with the flying senton. Rey counters and drops Gable for 619, then nails it. Dominik runs in and drops Otis off the apron. Rey goes to the top but Otis crotches him while the referee is backing Dominik out of the ring. Gable with a big suplex on Rey. Otis comes in and drops a headbutt on Rey. Otis scoops Rey and slams him in the middle of the ring. Otis continues to dominate Rey as Gable cheers him on and talks trash to Rey.

Otis clubs Rey with a double ax handle in the middle of the ring, then stand stall as fans boo. Otis with a bear hug now. Rey apparently bites Otis to get free and looks to make a comeback but Otis levels him with ease. Otis goes for a splash but Rey moves. Rey with a basement dropkick. Gable and Dominik tag in at the same time and they go at it. Dominik with a hurricanrana. They tangle and Gable kicks out at 2. Dominik goes on and hits a big tornado DDT fro the corner but Otis breaks the pin up.

Rey runs in and sends Otis to the floor. He follows but Otis decks him and launches him into the barrier. Dominik drops Gable for 619 but Gable blocks the move, catching him for a slam. Dominik blocks that but Gable sends him into the corner. Otis tags in and helps Gable hit a big German suplex. Otis climbs the turnbuckles and hits a huge flying splash on Dominik for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winners: Otis and Chad Gable

– After the match, Alpha Academy stands tall as Rey recovers at ringside. Roode and Ziggler tell the announcers that they will welcome any challengers, at any time. The Profits have words with the champs as Roode and Ziggler pose with their titles on top of the announce table.

– Sami Zayn is backstage ranting to his conspiracy documentary film crew, mentioning a match with King Baron Corbin tonight. Kevin Owens walks by and Sami stops him, asking if he’s reconsidered being involved with the documentary. Sami brags about being in touch with Logan Paul as he tries to talk Owens into it. Owens mentions knowing Sami for a long time and asks if he’s considered all this might be his fault. Sami won’t take blame for anything and continues to blame “them” but Owens asks who “they” are. Sami has no answer. Sami invites Owens to ringside to watch his match tonight. If Owens doesn’t see anything remotely suspicious, Sami will drop all this conspiracy stuff.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Daniel Bryan as fans chant “yes!” with him. We go back to commercial as the announcers plug WrestleMania 37 tickets.

