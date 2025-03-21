WWE SmackDown Results – March 21, 2025

WWE SmackDown returns live this afternoon at 3/2c from Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, airing live internationally on Netflix and in its’ normal time slot tonight at 8/7c on USA Network.

On tap for tonight’s show is appearances by Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman, Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven and more.

Friday, March 21, 2025

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 3/21/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” kicks things off as always. After it wraps up, we shoot inside the building in Bologna, Italy, where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens Kicks Things Off

The theme for Randy Orton hits and the crowd goes bonkers. A side graphic airs displaying the many titles and accomplishments in the legendary WWE career of “The Viper” as he makes his way towards the ring. The Italy crowd is loudly singing along with the voices in Orton’s head.

We get a look back at Orton’s match against Carmelo Hayes last week, with Kevin Owens getting involved post-match only to run off. Back in the ring, Orton has entered as he poses for the crowd, who are still singing along to his theme.

Orton’s music finally fades out, leading to a “Randy” chant as Orton raises the microphone to speak…only for the music of Kevin Owens to cut him off, the crowd booing as Owens steps out to the stage with a mic of his own. He knows what Randy wants to do but hear him out.

The crowd gets on Owens’ case here. Kevin admits that what he did to Orton was wrong. He says Cody and Sami got what they deserved, but not Randy. Kevin says that Orton should know what it’s like to let his anger make him do stupid things, before saying he can forgive Randy for picking Cody’s side if Orton can forgive him for the Piledriver.

Speaking of leaving things in the past, Kevin says he pulled Melo away from a punt from Orton to keep him from getting back to that place. Owens offers an idea to Orton for the pair to go after the tag titles at WrestleMania, before telling the crowd to shut up.

He lets Orton mull it over, with the Viper saying he should leave this ring and beat up Owens before appreciating that Kevin could admit he was wrong. He thinks it over for a second before telling Owens to take his half-hearted apology and shove it.

Orton runs down Owens some more before offering a match idea of his own, a chance for Randy to face Kevin at WrestleMania and kick his head clean off his shoulders. Orton’s music hits as we get a look back at Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest last week, with Drew promising to make Priest’s life a living hell.

Damian Priest & Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre & Shinsuke Nakamura

As McIntyre heads to the ring, Priest runs out of the ring and attacks him. Nakamura comes out to help McIntyre. Jimmy Uso jumps out of the ring and flattens both McIntyre and Nakamura.

We get the bell, and Uso starts with kicks and punches on McIntyre. Uso chops McIntyre and runs at him, McIntyre catches him and suplexes Uso to the mat. McIntyre chokes out Uso and then slingshots him in the ropes.

Nakamura tags himself in and trips Uso and pulls him out of the ring and then kicks him onto the announce table and we cut to commercial.

When the show returns, Jimmy gets a Samoan Drop on McIntyre, who crawls over for a tag to Shinsuke…only for Uso to fend him off long enough for the hot tag to Priest! Damian keeps Drew off the apron before laying into Nakamura with an attack off the ropes.

Priest grabs Nakamura by the wrist before going Old School, only for Shinsuke to fight back and go for a Kinshasa–NO! Clothesline by Priest, and Drew immediately gets involved before Jimmy sends him out of the ring with a superkick.

Back in the ring, Priest takes Nakamura down hard with South of Heaven for the victory. Drew is having none of it, blindsiding Priest after the match before attacking him on the canvas. Priest tries to fight back, but is sent to the ropes by McIntyre who sets up for a Claymore to the approval of the crowd.

Winners: Damian Priest & Jimmy Uso

Backstage: Braun Strowman & LA Knight

Backstage, Braun Strowman is pumping himself up (no, not like that) for his match against Jacob Fatu when LA Knight talks to him about keeping an eye out due to the numbers game Fatu and his pals like to play.

Strowman lets the United States Champion know that Nick Aldis has stated whoever wins between Braun and Fatu will get a shot at the belt. LA Knight acknowledges this by saying “Yeah” before walking off.

Tiffany Stratton & Charlotte Flair Talk WrestleMania 41

We get a look back at the brawl between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair last week, with both women getting ready for a split-screen interview up next. The show heads to another commercial break on that note.

Some more shots of beautiful Bologna before we head to our interview with Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. The champ is interrupted by the Queen, who pokes fun at Stratton for her path to the title and addresses everyone in the division being compared to her.

Tiffany talks about Charlotte being her biggest supporter, with Flair stating she wasn’t going to let someone else take her spot as the top face. Tiffany makes a claim that Charlotte “finds the hottest thing going and puts water on it” before stating she will take Flair’s throne at WrestleMania, and things wrap up there.

Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

At ringside, Jacob Fatu makes his way out for his match against Braun Strowman. As he does, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, The Big S.O.B. makes his way out, the bell sounds and the two big men circle the mat before Strowman sends Fatu to the corner.

He lays in some heavy offense until Jacob turns it around with some shoulder charges. He backs away to rush at Strowman, who takes him down with a clothesline. Fatu gets to the corner, driving a boot to the face of Braun…who responds by sending the Samoan Werewolf to the outside. He quickly brings Fatu back into the ring.

He follows that up with a hammer throw sending Jacob hard into the corner as the crowd chants. Jacob escapes to the outside as Braun looks for the train attack…only to be sent into the announce table by Fatu. Jacob continues the attack but is soon sent into the ring steps by Strowman, who rolls into the ring to “conduct” the song chant still ringing throughout the crowd.

Braun leaves the ring to bring Jacob back in, but Fatu fights back and drops him to the mat with a dropkick to the knee before following up with a clothesline off the ropes. Jacob goes to work on the head and neck of Strowman to a chant of “Olé, olé olé olé…Fatu, Fatu” before Strowman finally starts to break free of the hold.

Strowman fights back from here, until he gets dropped to the mat by Jacob who follows up with a running senton. Braun crawls to the corner and gets caught with a running hip attack by Fatu, who sets up for something else before getting taken down by Strowman.

Both men are back up now, with Strowman laying into Fatu before sending him to the canvas with a thumb strike…but Fatu rolls out of the ring. This gives Braun an opening to land the Express this time around, nearly launching Fatu over the announce table.

He brings Fatu back into the ring, and looks to have the match won when Tama Tonga rushes down to the apron. This is followed by Solo Sikoa running in, and the beatdown on Braun leads to the ref calling for the bell. Fatu looks less than pleased for a moment, until LA Knight makes his way down for the save.

Winner via DQ: Braun Strowman

Backstage With Liv Morgan & Jacob Fatu

Backstage, we hear from Liv Morgan ahead of her match against Jade Cargill later tonight, before heading back to ringside as Piper Niven makes her way out accompanied by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre as she takes on Zelina Vega up next.

The show heads to another commercial break on that note. When we return, we head backstage where Jacob Fatu is absolutely irate as he slams and throws stuff around, definitely angry at what went down as he tells Solo that his business is no one’s but his own before storming off.

Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega

The match starts off somewhat slow as the two trade some strikes, with Niven taking Zelina to the mat as the quiet crowd starts chanting for Vega. The chant changes to “we want Chelsea” as Vega turns things around, catching Niven with a sleeper hold until Piper sends her back down.

Crowd seemingly in their own little world on the chants now as Niven goes back to work on Zelina…but they come back around as she sends Piper to the corner for some mounted punches. This is stopped when Niven sends her down hard as we get a brief fade to black for a break in the action.

We come back to see Niven continuing to go to work on Vega while the crowd sings a chant. Zelina tries to fight back but is sent down by Niven, as the crowd slowly gets back into this match. Niven continues to lay in some strikes to a “we want Chelsea” chant, before we fade to black for just another moment.

Piper gets a nearfall before Vega rolls away, only to be sent to the corner by the lead of the Secret Hervice. Niven firmly in control as she slams Vega’s head into another tunrbuckle and then slams her against a third turnbuckle for a nearfall

Niven continues the attack with a Million Dollar Dream before Zelina breaks free…only to be dropped hard with a headbutt by Niven! Piper mocks the crowd before going after Vega in the corner.Zelina fights back with a boot to the face, countering out of a press slam for a choke hold on Niven instead, before Piper slams her into the corner to break the hold.

Zelina catches her with a modified octopus hold, transitioning to a roll up for a nearfall. She scores another close two count on Niven to follow, bringing Piper up to her feet and sending her to the corner for a running Meteora. She gets on the turnbuckle and lands a leaping Meteora, but it’s only good for a nearfall as Niven kicks out.

Vega starts to build up momentum as the crowd gets louder, especially when she knocks Chelsea Green off the apron for trying to get involved. She then sends Alba Fyre away after hitting a 619 on Niven…but she gets laid out with a spear as Piper picks up the win.

The crowd goes almost deathly quiet once again as the Secret Hervice and the Women’s United States Champion celebrate Piper’s victory. We get a look at the situation growing between Cody Rhodes and John Cena before going to break.

Winner: Piper Niven

Liv Morgan vs. Jade Cargill

The show returns to the commentary team addressing the big summer tour of Europe including a Raw and Smackdown in the bunch, before we get a look back at Cena’s promo from Raw this past Monday, along with the response from Cody Rhodes.

We are reminded of the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line between them, as well as Randy Orton taking on Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. Backstage, Jade Cargill promises to take down Liv Morgan tonight before looking ahead to Naomi for what she did.

We head to ringside for our next match before going to break. The show heads to another commercial, and when we return, we get another mysterious vignette with “4” before going back to ringside for our next match. Liv Morgan heads down the ramp first, accompanied by Raquel Rodriguez as we get a peek at a “Liv-a Lisa” (Mona Lisa) sign in the crowd.

Jade Cargill enters next, making her in-ring return. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening. Jade gets the upper hand right away, sending Morgan to the outside with a boot to the face. Cargill leaves the ring, confronting Rodriguez until Liv blindsides her…only to be sent into the ring by Jade instead. Morgan starts to fight back until Jade blocks a Codebreaker.

Raquel walks with Liv as they retreat up the ramp. Jade is having none of this as she runs up the ramp, bringing Morgan back to the ring despite Liv’s protests. She tries to fight back once in the ring, but is dropped down hard to the mat giving Jade a nearfall. Raquel hops on the apron to yell at Jade, and this gives Morgan an opening to drop Cargill as we fade to black briefly.

Coming back, Liv poses with her tag title to a pop from the crowd, mocking Jade until she comes back into the ring to catch Morgan with a nearfall. Morgan responds with one of her own as the crowd chants. Liv sets Jade up in the ropes for more damage before hitting a dropkick to the back.

Jade gets to her feet now, only to be dropped down for a nearfall by Morgan as the crowd continues to show some level of support. Chinlock applied by Liv as we fade to black for another quick break. We come back to see Jade fighting to her feet, only for Morgan to bring her back down to keep the lock in even tighter. Cargill gets to her feet, slamming Liv against the turnbuckle to break the hold…but Morgan strikes back with a vertical suplex, setting up the Three Amigos as the crowd gets loud.

Kick to the head of Cargill…but Jade blocks a Ob-Liv-ion, hitting a German suplex on Morgan instead! Cargill lands some strikes on Liv, sending her to the corner for a set of hip attacks before hitting a spinebuster landing Morgan on the mat. For the first time this match the chant finally becomes more clear, the fans chanting “Momma Mia” as Jade drives Morgan down hard for a close two count.

Naomi rushes through the crowd to hop onto the apron, confronting Jade who blocks another Ob-Liv-ion for a backbreaker. Jade goes after Naomi again and takes a shot to the head with the tag title as Naomi escapes, leading to an Ob-Liv-ion that gets Morgan the pin and the win. Naomi goes after Cargill immediately after the match, pummeling her former friend with punches before sending her to the outside and slamming her against the announce table.

Winner: Liv Morgan

Backstage With Drew McIntyre

A look back at McIntyre and Priest earlier tonight takes us backstage, where Drew says that he’s looking to finish things with Damian. He says Priest is as tough as he is stupid, saying he’ll know where to find Drew next week as SmackDown heads to London.

As he walks away, McIntyre stares down the arriving Seth Rollins as he heads toward the venue. Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk are still set to be “under one roof” tonight, as we are promised to hear from the Street Profits next, after winning the WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Street Profits vs. Los Garza

We get a look back at the Street Profits winning the WWE Tag Team Championship last week, before the new champs make their way to the ring. The crowd chants “you deserve it” at the Profits as Ford introduces themselves as the new champs for the first time in over four years.

Dawkins says it’s about time, addressing a chant from the crowd that gets a pop. Over the past four years a lot of doubt has been creeping in, but holding the titles? He’s interrupted by another “you deserve it” chant, as he says them holding the titles made it all worth it. Ford says he came to realize over the past four years that he can always believe in his brother, and the two hug it out until Legado Del Fantasma make their way out.

Santos addresses the crowd and the Profits in Italian and then in English, talking about his guys Los Garza looking to get a shot at the tag titles…and this brings out Pretty Deadly, who remind LDF that they earned the right to be #1 contenders a few weeks ago.

LDF refuse to step aside as Santos tells the duo to stay out of their business…but Ford tells them to hold on, saying that Pretty “Hefty” do have their shot but the Profits are willing to get in a fight with LDF here tonight because they are up and they want the smoke! We see a ref running down the ramp for this impromptu bout.

A Rey Fenix vignette airs when we return. The match is in progress. Ford has tagged in and goes after Angel, until Berto makes the tag to fight back. He lays into Montez before tagging Angel back in for a double-team, before Garza throws a shirt at Dawkins for the distraction as he sends Ford to the corner. Tree of woe leads to Angel hitting some stomps and a tag to Berto, the two beating Ford down some more before Angel tags right back in for more damage.

Ford evades him for the tag to Dawkins! Berto comes rushing in, eventually sending Dawkins to the outside and dropping him against the barricade as we get a quick fade to black. Berto brings Angelo back into the ring, keeping him away from Ford until Angelo starts fighting back. Berto sends him to the Garza corner for his trouble, distracting the ref as Angel lays in some strikes. He steps away as Berto gets Dawkins up on the ropes before making a tag, and the ref is blocked from seeing Santos get a strike of his own on Angelo.

Berto tags back in for more damage only to tag Angel in once more, as the pair mock Dawkins before Angel hits a running knee before another quick fade. Dawkins starts fighting back to his feet, only to be dropped by Angel for a nearfall. Tag to Berto, who mocks Ford before landing a shot on Dawkins for a two count of his own. Scoop slam by Berto, followed by a standing moonsault to a pop from the crowd.

Tag to Angel, who knocks Ford off the apron before going after Dawkins…who hits a right hand before Garza gets him in a Gory Special before Berto tags in. Garza Special as Berto hits a Blockbuster off the springboard, but it’s only good for a nearfall. Crowd is chanting “Tez” as he gets the tag from Dawkins, laying into Berto before sending him to the corner. Crowd firmly behind Ford as he fights from the corner, sending Berto to the mat for a two count. Montez goes up top but Angel intercepts, allowing Los Garza to look for FTY from the top turnbuckle. No Dice.

Dawkins comes running in with a right hand knocking Angel away, as Ford hits a superplex on Berto! Cover by Montez, but Berto narrowly kicks out for a tag to Angel. Angel hits a dropkick on Dawkins but takes a spinebuster for his troubles, before he is joined by Berto on the outside. Santos hops on the apron but to no avail, as Dawkins goes up and over the rope for a dive. Blind tag by Ford who gets the drop on Angel with a frog splash. 1-2-3.

Winners: The Street Profits

Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins Are Ready For WrestleMania 41

It’s main event (segment) time!

We cut to the parking lot where we see Paul Heyman step out. He tells whoever he’s in the van with to hold on, taking in the pop from the crowd. On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break. When the show returns, we get a look back at Triple H’s return to the ring in January 2002, ahead of his induction in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Backstage, Pretty Deadly are confronted by DIY as they reveal they face the Street Profits for the titles next week. Ciampa and Gargano make an offer to help Pretty Deadly win the titles next week, and in exchange they get a rematch for the title…but the #1 contenders turn them down, walking away as DIY are themselves confronted by the Motor City Machine Guns, who welcome DIY to the back of the line.

We get a shot of London before commentary runs down matches set for next week’s SmackDown, Pretty Deadly facing the Street Profits for the tag titles and LA Knight defending the United States Championship against Braun Strowman. We head back to ringside, where Roman Reign makes his entrance. Roman takes his sweet, sweet time coming down the ramp, the fans in Bologna appropriately acknowledging him as he uses the steps to enter the ring. He steps onto the apron to put the one up, and the crowd responds in kind before Reigns and Heyman get back into the ring.

Roman’s pyro hits and the crowd chants “OTC” as Heyman hands the microphone to Roman. Roman, tells Bologna to acknowledge their tribal chief, and they respond with another “OTC” chant. Roman says their OTC loves them, before telling them what is on his mind. Last month at Royal Rumble, CM Punk screwed him…so last week at the Garden, Roman screwed Punk. Last month at Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins tried to kill him…so last week at the Garden, Reigns tried to kill Rollins.

Roman talks about addressing some business tonight, but is interrupted by the arrival of Seth Rollins. Crowd sings along with his theme as Rollins heads down the ramp, entering the ring to stare his former friend down before soaking in the adulation of the crowd. He gets a microphone to tell Roman that he messed up, calling Punk a danger to this company and saying Reigns should’ve let him finished what he started.

Rollins then says it’s always been about he and Roman, saying the two of them came into this company together but can no longer coexist. It’s about time they add another chapter to this story…but before we get any further with that statement, out comes CM Punk to the crowd chanting his name and singing his theme song. The two types of chants are exchanged back and forth as Punk heads down the ramp, with Rollins turning his back to Punk before turning back around as Punk grabs the mic from the apron.

Punk climbs the turnbuckle, raising the microphone as if indicating it’s his turn to speak. He says before we get this circus kicked off let’s address facts, saying neither “Big Chief” nor “Grimace” have beaten him. He addresses Roman and the Royal Rumble, reminding him that he wouldn’t have even made it to the Rumble if Punk hadn’t helped out at War Games. He brings up the favor he is owed, but chooses instead to go after Reigns with some mounted punches on the mat!

Rollins looks on for just a moment before getting into it, landing some shots on both men before an official runs down to try and break things up. This leads to all three men going at each other on the mat as more officials run down to separate them. Punk leaves the ring, standing up on the announce table as he addresses both men by pointing to the WrestleMania sign. Rollins goes back after Reigns before security pulls them apart…and Rollins gets to the apron, pointing to the sign himself saying “let’s do it” before hitting a dropkick on Punk!

This leads to Roman rushing after Rollins himself, grabbing a set of steps to slam against the head of Rollins before stepping up on them to point to the sign. Another big brawl breaks out again and as they fight continues, the show fades to black and goes off air on that note. Thanks for joining us!