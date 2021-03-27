LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – March 26, 2021

– Tonight’s post-Fastlane edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package showing how WWE Hall of Famer Edge turned heel in the Fastlane main event, while performing as Special Enforcer. That match saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over Daniel Bryan, making Edge vs. Reigns official for WrestleMania 37.

– We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. The virtual crowd cheers. Cole is joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes Daniel Bryan to a pop. Bryan is carrying a steel chair in his hand. He leads a “yes!” chant on the way to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Bryan takes the mic and says everyone saw the truth at Fastlane, everyone saw the reality, everyone saw something that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns said would never happen, and has never happened before – Reigns tapped out. Bryan goes on about how Reigns has never tapped out and said last week he’d rather die than tap to someone like Bryan. Bryan says Reigns is alive and he tapped out to him. Fans pop.

Bryan says in a perfect world that would mean he’s standing here as champion, on his way to WrestleMania, but neither of those things are true. But why? Because as he was making Reigns tap, WWE Hall of Famer Edge hit him with a steel chair, just like this one he’s holding. Some fans boo. Bryan mocks Edge for some of his recent comments about Bryan not doing this the right way and how Bryan should just let the Edge vs. Reigns dream match happen. Bryan says he’s tired of just standing around, he’s had enough, he’s tired of letting people have the dream match they don’t deserve.

Bryan goes on and on about what he’s earned, and says he’s willing to earn it all again. He’s not asking for anyone to give him the title or a spot at WrestleMania, he’s willing to earn it. Bryan asks for a rematch against Reigns for the title, and he wants that rematch tonight. Fans chant “yes!” again and cheer Bryan on. Bryan says he’s not leaving the ring until he gets what he wants. He unfolds the chair and takes a seat in the middle of the ring as fans cheer him on. Bryan sits and stares up at the stage for a minute or so until we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bryan is still in the ring. We get a replay of his proposition before the show went to commercial. Adam Pearce finally comes out and says he cannot give Bryan a title shot tonight. Fans boo. Bryan offers to replay Reigns tapping out and Pearce says he already saw it, but the referee’s decision is final. Pearce says Reigns is still champion and his next defense will be against Edge at WrestleMania 37. Bryan has a solution. How about Pearce makes it Edge vs. Reigns at WrestleMania with Bryan immediately facing the winner. Pearce says Bryan of all people knows how unfair it would be to make someone do back-to-back title matches.

Bryan laughs and brings up how he fought for more than 40 minutes in the Elimination Chamber before his title shot. He calls out the double standard and says is that too much for Edge and Reigns. He says WrestleMania is two nights, so how about Edge vs. Reigns on Night One and then the winner vs. Bryan on Night Two. Bryan says that’s reasonable and fans chant “yes!” in response. Pearce looks on from the stage and the music hits to interrupt. Out comes Edge. He stops at Pearce and slaps the mic out of his hand. Edge marches to the ring as Bryan looks on. Edge demand a mic and has one handed in. Edge says for the last month he’s stood back and watched Bryan act like some knight in shining armor. He says Bryan talks about how this could be his final WrestleMania but every match could be the last for Edge. Edge goes on about how Bryan is very heroic for wanting to pick the bones of the winner.

Edge talks about earning his title shot at the Royal Rumble. He goes on and says Bryan doesn’t deserve the shot, calling him a son of a bitch. Bryan suddenly tackles Edge and works him over but Edge ends up delivering a big Spear, laying Bryan out in the middle of the ring. Edge picks up the chair and stalks Bryan. Edge delivers a big chair shot over the back to keep Bryan down. Edge tosses the chair and stares down at Bryan before exiting the ring. Edge looks on from the ramp as his music hits. Bryan is still down trying to recover. Back to commercial.

