WWE Smackdown Results – March 6 2020

WWE Smackdown Results – Mar. 6 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens with a look back at John Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on last week’s episode.

– We’re live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves. The pyro explodes as they hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring for “A Moment of Bliss” as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross welcome us. Greg Hamilton introduces Cross as Alexa’s best friend. Bliss welcomes us and fans pop. She says they continue to celebrate the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

Bliss and Cross show graphics for 2020 inductees The Bella Twins, Batista and JBL. Bliss also sends a warning to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors and tells them to stop hiding out on RAW, come face them. Bliss goes on and introduces 2020 WWE Hall of Famers the nWo – Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. Out they come to a pop, wearing nWo t-shirts and using the signature music. Cole mentions how Hulk Hogan is also in the group for the induction this year.

Cross marks out for the nWo and takes a selfie with them. Bliss goes on and brings up how they once feuded with WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg. Some fans chant for Goldberg. Nash mentions talking to Roman Reigns earlier this week and jokes about using a caddie prod to beat him at WrestleMania 36. Cross, Bliss and the nWo continue their discussion until the music interrupts. Out comes Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

Sami speaks on the way to the ring and mentions how they will win the WWE Intercontinental Title from Braun Strowman at Elimination Chamber on Sunday. Sami ends up taking a shot at Waltman, saying he carried the bags for Hall and Nash for years. Waltman stands up and asks Sami what’s up. Nash picks on how Sami looks. Sami says they could drop the nWo in seconds. Nash says they couldn’t touch the nWo on their best day. Waltman says on any day. The nWo stands up and faces off with Cesaro, Zayn and Nakamura now. Bliss and Cross watch as fans chant for a fight. Sami backs down and says the nWo just wants the rub from them, and that’s not going to happen because they are focused on destroying Braun. Sami and his crew are outside of the ring now. The music hits and out comes Strowman to a big pop.

Cesaro runs up the ramp and attacks Braun on the stage. Strowman fights back and launches Cesaro into the LED screens. Nakamura runs up now but Strowman headbutts him, then launches him into the barrier. Braun stares Sami down now. Sami runs back into the ring but falls down in front of Waltman. Sami is trapped now as Braun enters the ring. Braun approaches but Sami puts Bliss in front of him. Fans boo. Cole calls Sami a coward. Sami escapes to the floor. Braun throws a chair at him and it just misses. Braun tosses more furniture out as Sami, Cesaro and Nakamura look on. Braun takes the mic and promises that all three will get these hands on Sunday. The nWo joins Braun at the mic as he says it will be “too sweet!” this Sunday. The nWo music hits to end the segment.

– We see Sasha Banks and Bayley walking backstage. We go to commercial.

Naomi and Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Back from the break and out first comes Naomi for our opening match. Lacey Evans is out next. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley are out next.

Evans starts off with Banks first but Bayley comes in and they beat Evans down in the corner with the double team as the referee warns them. Naomi ends up dropping Naomi on the floor but Banks makes the save. Banks returns to the ring to pose, then goes back out to launch Naomi into the barrier. Banks and Bayley continue to dominate as we go right back to commercial.

Back from the break and Banks has Evans grounded, working on her leg. Bayley with another quick tag and a 2 count. We see the flashes across the screen, the glitches that have been airing as of late. Evans finally gets free from Bayley but both opponents stop her from tagging.

Evans rolls Banks out of the ring, and tags in Naomi. Naomi sends both opponents to the floor and flies over the top with a corkscrew plancha. Naomi brings Banks back in and flies at her with a crossbody for a close 2 count. Naomi with kicks to Banks now. Banks catches a kick and nails one of her own to the face. Naomi drops Banks with a kick. Naomi bulldogs Banks into the middle turnbuckle. Naomi flies into a sunset flip but Bayley breaks the pin up just in time as fans boo. Evans runs in and drops Bayley but Banks dropkicks Evans’ knee and then dropkicks her to the floor.

Naomi drops Banks again. Bayley interferes, allowing Banks to stop the split-legged moonsault from Naomi. Banks with the double knees in the corner, dropping Naomi down into a roll-up for the pin to win.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

– After the match, Banks and Bayley stand tall together as the music hits.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with The New Day. Big E and Kofi Kingston are all hyped up for tonight’s Gauntlet Match and Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match for the titles.

Sheamus vs. Apollo Crews

We go back to the ring and out comes Sheamus. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Bayley and Sasha Banks bragging about their win backstage. They also take shots at 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. Banks says Bayley is her role model and she will dedicate her album to Bayley. Bayley talks about their dominance and says no one can touch them. We go back to the ring and Sheamus waits as his music plays. We cut backstage to see Apollo Crews warming up. Shorty G approaches and Crews reminds him he didn’t want G’s help. G says he’s got Crews’ back as they both have the goal of stopping Sheamus. G tells Crews to just say the word, he’ll be there. Crews’ music hits and out he comes to the ring.

Crews goes right to work but Sheamus cuts him off and drops him. Crews turns it around and nails a crossbody for a 2 count. Crews goes on and hits a standing moonsault for another 2 count. Crews keeps the aggressive offense going but Sheamus rocks him and beats him around the ring. Sheamus unloads with uppercuts in the corner now. Crews tries to fight back but Sheamus nails a big Brogue Kick out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays

– Drake Maverick is backstage with Drew Gulak. Drake wants an opportunity to compete, he wants to face Daniel Bryan. Gulak knows all 163 of Bryan’s weaknesses, and doesn’t think Drake has what it takes. Bryan interrupts as Gulak is talking about his weak roundhouse kick. Bryan says he will be at Elimination Chamber this Sunday and if Gulak is confident he can exploit those weaknesses, why doesn’t he step in the ring with Bryan? Bryan walks off.

– Still to come, the Firefly Fun House returns. Back to commercial.

Dana Brooke and Carmella vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

We go back to the ring and out first comes Carmella. Dana Brooke is out next. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are out next. They pose on the stage until Dolph Ziggler joins them. Deville nods and Rose shrugs in approval. Dolph heads to the ring with Rose and Deville.

Carmella and Rose start things off. Rose takes it to the corner as fans chant for Otis. Carmella ducks a shot and moonwalks. Rose rocks Carmella and takes control. Deville tags in for the double team as Dolph looks on. Deville with a running knee to Carmella for a 2 count. Deville manhandles Carmella and keeps her grounded.

Deville trash talks Carmella while keeping her grounded. They get up and Carmella sends Deville flying with the head scissors. Carmella with a kick and a tag to Brooke. They double team Deville. Brooke kicks Deville in the face and yells out to the crowd. Brooke with more offense, including a dropkick. Ziggler distracts Brooke, allowing Rose to tag in. Brooke doesn’t see this and turns around to a running knee to the face from Rose. Rose covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

– After the match, Ziggler joins Rose and Deville in the ring to celebrate as their music hits.

– Still to come, Firefly Fun House. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype Elimination Chamber. Cole sends us to a promo for John Cena vs. The Fiend at WrestleMania 36.

– We go to Bray Wyatt for a new Firefly Fun House episode. It looks like Ramblin’ Rabbit is a John Cena fan. Wyatt has photos of Cena hanging on his wall. Rabbit mentions Cena beating Wyatt at WrestleMania 6 years ago and we see a clip from that match. Wyatt says time can either hurt or heal you. Wyatt says he’s realized that the Fun House wouldn’t exist without Cena. Wyatt thanks Cena and forgives him, but there’s a catch. Wyatt says Cena also helped create something else, something built on pain and vengeance. Wyatt goes on and mentions The Fiend. “He” will be waiting at WrestleMania and he isn’t as forgiving as Wyatt. Wyatt talks about no matter how bright you make things in life, the dark side always comes again and that’s the beauty of a circle. Around and around we go. The screen continues to flash for The Fiend. Wyatt stares at the camera and “he” wants to be let in. Wyatt laughs and says goodbye to end the segment.

– The announcers hype Cena vs. The Fiend and Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with King Baron Corbin. Corbin interrupts her and says he is finished with Roman Reigns, but he’s here to talk about his WrestleMania plans. We hear Elias playing his guitar off to the side. Corbin goes over and he’s not happy with the interruption. Elias says Corbin’s voice was annoying him so he started playing. Corbin runs Elias down and takes shots at who he is, calling him a gimmick and a one-trick pony. Corbin threatens Elias, saying if he keeps this up he will have to answer to his King. Corbin walks off.

– We see Heavy Machinery backstage and fans in the arena pop. Mandy Rose walks by and Tucker wants to handle it but Otis apologizes for what happened on Valentine’s Day. Rose says it’s a little too late for that because a woman doesn’t like to be set up how he did her. She walks off as Tucker consoles Otis.

– Back from the break and Graves says the next 2020 WWE Hall of Fame announcement will be made on his “After The Bell” podcast next Thursday.

Gauntlet Match: Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Miz and John Morrison

We go to the ring for tonight’s Gauntlet Match and out first comes The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Big E. Heavy Machinery’s Tucker and Otis are out next. The winners of the Gauntlet will earn the right to enter Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match last.

Tucker and Kofi start things off. Kofi drops Tucker first with an elbow. Back and forth now. Kofi shows off some after a counter. We get a stalemate after dropkicks. Big E tags in and faces off with Tucker but he wants Otis. Fans cheer for the tag and Tucker makes it. Otis dances around and Big E dances back. They collide with shoulders in the middle of the ring. Otis knocks Big E back with a shoulder. They collide again but Otis catches Big E and slams him in the middle of the ring.

Tucker tags in and they hit a double suplex, holding him in the air. Kofi comes in but Tucker leaves the Big E suplex to Otis, while lifting Kofi for a second suplex. They drop The New Day at the same time with suplexes. Kofi gets sent to the floor, then Kofi next to him. Tucker and Otis follow. Tucker sends Otis into The New Day with a double clothesline as fans pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Big E tries to turn it around on Otis. Tucker and Kofi get the hot tags. Kofi flies in and drops Tucker, then nails a dropkick. Kofi drops Tucker again and hits a Boom Drop in the middle of the ring. Fans rally for The New Day now. Tucker ducks Trouble In Paradise but Kofi comes back with a missile dropkick. Kofi sends Tucker to the floor, where Otis is still down. Big E tags in and launches Kofi to the floor but Tucker catches him and slams him on the floor. Big E comes out but Tucker dropkicks him on the floor. Tucker brings Big E back in. Otis tags in for The Trash Compactor to Big E for the pin. The New Day has been eliminated.

Out next comes Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado of The Lucha House Party. Metalik kicks Otis from the apron and springboards in at him. Dorado flies in and nails Otis for a 2 count. Otis and Lince go at it now. Otis stops the tag but Dorado slides out of a hold. Tucker tags in but Lince goes to work on him. Tucker launches Lince across the ring for a 2 count. Tucker grounds Lince by his arm now. Lince fights back and causes Tucker to run into the corner. Metalik tags in and hits an assisted splash from the top. Tucker kicks out at 2.

Otis comes back in and Metalik rocks hm but it does nothing. Lince comes in for the double team but Otis is enjoying it. Otis blocks a double team and sends both opponents flying for a pop. Lince ends up sending Otis to the floor. Lince and Metalik springboard to the floor, taking down both opponents on the floor for a pop. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dorado gets double teamed. Tucker covers for a 2 count. Tucker grounds Lince in a half Crab now. Tucker keeps control and splashes Lince in the corner. Tucker misses the next splash into the corner as Lince moves. Otis tags inn and stops Lince from tagging. Otis manhandles Lince to the mat. Otis with a bear hug to Lince now. Lince ends up sending Otis out but he comes back in to stop the tag. Lince catches Otis with a springboard Stunner. Tucker and Metalik tag in at the same time. They go back and forth now. Metalik with a big bulldog and a missile dropkick for a 2 count.

Metalik grounds Tucker now with a headlock. Lince tags in and helps fight Tucker off. Lince with a big top rope splash for a 2 count. Fans chant for Otis as Lince unloads on Tucker with chops. Tucker levels Lince with a big back elbow. Tucker stomps away now. Tucker with a splash in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Tucker blocks strikes and launches Lince across the ring. Tucker knocks Metalik off the apron. Otis comes in and splashes Lince in the corner, then hits the Caterpillar for a big pop. Otis covers for the pin. Lucha House Party has been eliminated.

Out next comes The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They greet fans at ringside and hit the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey has Tucker grounded. Tucker fights Jey off and tries to make the tag but can’t. Jimmy tags in. Otis gets superkicked off the apron by Jey. Tucker knocks Jey off the apron. Jimmy drops Tucker and then superkicks him for a pin attempt. Tucker turns that into a roll-up of his own for the pin out of nowhere. The Usos are quickly eliminated. Out next come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison.

Tucker and Miz start things off. Miz attacks first and goes to work while Tucker tries to get ready. Morrison tags in for the big double team kick. Morrison with a 2 count on Tucker. Morrison mounts Tucker with strikes. Morrison with a running knee to the face. Miz comes in and levels Tucker with a kick for a 2 count. Miz and Morrison with more tags and offense on Tucker. Morrison covers for a 2 count. Morrison kicks Tucker in the face a few more times while he’s down. Morrison mounts Tucker with more strikes.

Tucker finally levels Morrison with a big clothesline out of nowhere. Otis waits for the tag and fans try to rally. Miz tags in and goes for a cheap shot on Otis but it backfires. Tucker dropkicks Miz next. Otis pulls Otis off the apron to stop the tag again. Miz and Tucker go at it. Miz with kicks in the corner and a running knee, and another. Morrison tags back in for the double team and more offense on Tucker in the corner. Morrison goes to the top and hits a big corkscrew elbow drop but Otis makes the save just in time. Miz and Morrison double team Otis and take him back down. Miz dropkicks Otis into the barrier from the ring. Tucker rolls Morrison up out of nowhere for the pin. Miz and Morrison have been eliminated.

Miz and Morrison immediately double team Tucker and beat him up. They hit a double team move out of the corner. Otis comes in to make the save but they send him out to the floor. Miz and Morrison launch Otis through the barrier now. Otis is down as we see Mandy Rose watching backstage. Dolph Ziggler walks up and tells her not to worry about that guy. She wishes him good luck as we see the mystery glitches flash on the screen behind them. Ziggler heads out to the ring with Robert Roode as Tucker tries to recover in the ring. Otis tries to recover on the outside. We go to commercial with Roode and Ziggler marching down the ramp.

Back from the break and Roode has Tucker grounded as Ziggler cheers him on. Otis is still laid out on the floor. Tucker gets an opening and slams Roode back. Roode tags Ziggler in but Tucker fights him off. Ziggler drops Tucker with an elbow for a 2 count. Ziggler taunts Tucker and waits for him to get up. Ziggler with a dropkick for a close 2 count. Roode and Ziggler double team Tucker now. Roode with a neckbreaker for a close 2 count.

Ziggler laughs at Otis from the apron as Roode works Tucker over. Ziggler tags back in for the double team. Ziggler rakes at Tucker’s eyes as the referee warns him. Tucker tries to fight back but Ziggler toys with him. Fans pop as Otis gets to his feet at ringside. Roode decks him but Otis stops him and sends him face-first into the announce table. Roode is laid out on the floor now. Otis slowly makes his way back to the apron as Tucker struggles with Ziggler. Otis is back on the apron now. Ziggler with a neckbreaker to Tucker for another close 2 count.

Roode tags back in and they double team Tucker. Tucker dodges Ziggler and runs right over Roode. Otis waits for the hot tag as fans rally. Otis finally gets the tag and unloads on Roode as fans cheer him on. Otis with a big back-drop. Otis knocks Ziggler off the apron. Roode with elbows and a kick to Otis. Otis takes it and dances around some as fans pop. Roode with more strikes but Otis just keeps dancing. Otis launches Roode across the ring. Otis runs into boots. Otis blocks a Blockbuster. Roode slides out and dropkicks Otis into the corner. Ziggler tags in but Otis splashes Roode int he corner and knocks Ziggler off the apron at the same time. Otis didn’t see the tag. Otis goes for the Caterpillar on Roode but Ziggler runs back in and superkicks Otis out of nowhere. Ziggler covers Otis for the pin to win as Tucker can’t make it back in time to break it up.

Winners: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

– After the bell, Ziggler and Roode barely have time to celebrate as the final SmackDown before WWE Elimination Chamber abruptly goes off the air with 3-4 minutes left before 10pm. Ziggler and Roode have earned the right to enter Sunday’s Chamber match last.