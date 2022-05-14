LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – May 13, 2022

– Tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look at how The Bloodline defeated RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in the six-man main event this past Sunday. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as fans pop and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. Samantha Irvin does the introductions as Orton and Riddle hit the ring to the pop, then pose in the corners.

Orton takes the mic and welcomes everyone. He says he and Riddle are very excited to be here tonight, but they’re also sick and tired of the chase. He says it’s very obvious that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos don’t have the balls to make decisions for themselves, and it’s obvious that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the only one making decisions for The Bloodline. Riddle mentions how they had the six-man at WrestleMania Backlash won until Reigns hit him with the Spear. Riddle apologizes for the loss but says it’s obvious that whenever The Usos can’t handle business, Reigns comes in and gets the job done for them. Orton gets the crowd to agree that they are also sick of this. Orton says he and Riddle demand the chance to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. He tells Reigns to bring his happy ass out to the ring.

The music interrupts but out comes Sami Zayn instead. Fans boo. Sami is wearing a Bloodline t-shirt as he speaks from the stage. Sami asks them if they know how things work here at SmackDown, and if they actually think they can snap a finger and summon Reigns at any time. Sami says as a locker room leader, he’s happy to address this on Reigns’ behalf. Sami says he speaks for The Bloodline, the locker room and the entire WWE Universe when he says no one wants to see this title unification match. Fans boo. Sami says more importantly, RK-Bro doesn’t want the match because if it happens, they will lose. Sami is in the ring now, saying he’s trying to handle this like a leader, with diplomacy. He says Orton and Riddle have something nice going on, so he suggests RK-Bro… fans interrupt with a “Sami sucks!” chant.

Sami suggests they take their titles and go back to RAW, and don’t come back. Fans boo again. Orton says he called Reigns out, and he asks if Sami is Reigns’ errand-boy. Riddle says he’s going to call Sami “Rusty” because his hair looks like rust. Orton pokes fun at Sami and fans chant “Rusty!” now. Sami says that is not his name, it is Sami Zayn, the locker room leader. Sami says he’s not making a threat, but RK-Bro should watch how they talk about The Bloodline because the last person who did, Shinsuke Nakamura, was taken out last week, just like Sami promised. Orton says it looks like Sami is actually calling shots for The Bloodline and getting things done, which is cool. Orton keeps talking Sami up and says he has the perfect idea – Sami vs. Riddle and if Riddle wins, RK-Bro gets the title unification match.

Fans cheer but Sami hesitates. The “Rusty!” chants continue and Sami finally agrees to the match. Sami rolls to the floor and says however, there’s no way the match is happening tonight, maybe in a week or two so he can go OK it with Paul Heyman or Reigns because SmackDown is complicated. Adam Pearce comes out and says he can’t agree to Sami competing on behalf of The Bloodline, but we’d all like to see Sami vs. Riddle. Fans pop and Pearce says the match begins now. Orton’s music starts back up as Sami looks on from the ramp. We go to commercial.

Sami Zayn vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle

Back from the break and the bell rings as RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle charges and backs Sami Zayn into the corner. Cole confirms that this match can have no impact on the potential title unification match.

Sami and Riddle tangle and Riddle goes for a Triangle but Sami ends up fighting it off. Sami ends up going to the floor for a breather but he has words with RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. This allows Riddle to dropkick him through the ropes. Sami comes back in and counters, mounting Riddle with lefts and rights. Sami chokes Riddle on the middle rope now as the referee warns him.

Sami talks trash to the crowd as they chant “Sami sucks!” and now they boo him. Sami grounds Riddle and clubs him with forearms. Sami applies a headlock now. Riddle fights up and out, then kicks Sami away, Riddle with a big kick to the face to stun Sami and bring him down. Riddle kips-up for a pop, then nails a running forearm in the corner. Riddle with more offense and a big Exploder out of the corner. Sami dodges some moves and gets his knees up as Riddle goes for the Broton.

Riddle dodges a Helluva Kick in the corner and goes to the top. Sami rushes right back into the corner and shoves Riddle from the top turnbuckle to the floor. Riddle lands hard and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami has dominated through the commercial. Sami stands over Riddle and pounds on him as fans chant for Riddle due to Orton rallying. Sami goes to the top but Riddle leaps up and grabs him. Sami blocks an apparent super RKO from the top, headbutting Riddle to the mat. Sami flies off the top but Riddle meets him in mid-air with a big knee to the face. Sami kicks out just in time.

Sami dodges the Bro 2 Sleep and lands on his feet. Riddle counters a Blue Thunderbomb. They tangle and Sami hits a Michinoku Driver in the middle of the ring for 2. Sami argues with the referee now. Fans chant “Rusty sucks!” again as Sami takes Riddle to the middle rope for the draping DDT as Orton watches. Riddle counters and sends Sami over the top rope to the floor. Riddle with a punt kick to the face from the apron. Riddle with a big springboard moonsault from the apron to the floor and Orton loves it.

Riddle brings Sami back in and hits him with Orton’s powerslam. Riddle with the second rope draping DDT now and Orton is also fired up at ringside. Riddle gets the crowd riled up, then drops to the mat to prepare for the RKO. Sami gets up and immediately rolls to the floor as fans boo. Riddle follows but Sami shoves him face-first into the ring post. Sami sends Riddle into the timekeeper’s area now.

Sami rushes back into the ring as the referee counts, hoping for another count out win. Riddle makes it back in right before the 10 count and Sami is not happy as he argues with the referee. Riddle counters Sami and hits the Bro-Derek in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Orton hits the ring to celebrate with Riddle as the music hits. The camera cuts backstage to The Bloodline celebrating. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns asks Paul Heyman why they’re on his show, they must be desperate. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos bring up the WrestleMania Backlash win and they’re upset over RK-Bro being on their show talking smack about them. The Usos say they’re doing this for the whole family, for The Bloodline, and tonight they do it for The Tribal Chief. Reigns mentions something about giving RK-Bro their answer.

– Still to come, new SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is here. Back to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.