LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with the usual intro video. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. We go right to the ring.

– We’re live in the ring with Jey Uso as fans start booing him when the music stops. Jey says his brother Jimmy Uso disrespected the head of the table last week, their cousin WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, so this week he leaves them no choice but to handle some family business. Jey then introduces Reigns, calling him the man who will handle Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. The boos get louder as Reigns makes his entrance with Paul Heyman.

Reigns marches to the ring as we get a video package on last week’s show, including Cesaro earning his title shot and Jimmy’s return with the issues in the family. Reigns raises the title in the ring now as more pyro goes off while his music plays. The music stops and the “you suck!” chant gets louder. Reigns turns to Jey and says it’s clear they have some problems, one being Jimmy. We will get to him in a minute but Reigns has to address Cesaro first.

Reigns says he likes Cesaro. Like a lot of the boys in the back, he respects Cesaro as he’s a top tier talent. Reigns says we could say Cesaro is one of the best wrestlers in the world. Heyman agrees. Reigns says he is so much more than a wrestler, he’s The Tribal Chief. Heyman hypes him up. Reigns says with everything he does, there’s no way Cesaro could fulfill those roles. Reigns goes on about how there’s no way WWE and FOX want Cesaro replacing him. Reigns goes on about how their resumes don’t compare. He changes his tune to Jimmy now.

Reigns says it was simple, Jimmy got to see how it all works last week. The music immediately interrupts and out comes Jimmy to a pop. Jimmy is all smiles as he heads to the ring. Reigns, Jey and Heyman stare him down. Jimmy’s shirt says “Nobody’s Bitch” on the front. Jey’s says “Right Hand Man” on the front. Jimmy says all he hears is Reigns running his mouth while his brother stands next to him, acting like his bitch. Fans pop. Jimmy asks if Jey likes his shirt, and says he’s got one for him when he’s ready to hop on the team. Jimmy says now is the time because he’s not sure if Reigns will make it past Cesaro this Sunday.

Jey speaks up and says Reigns is their cousin, asking Jimmy to please show respect to the family. Jimmy yells back and says he’s all about the family. Reigns says that must mean Jimmy is all about him because of all he’s done for the family. Jimmy says Reigns is part of the family but not all of it. Reigns asks Jimmy if he thinks Reigns can beat Cesaro. Jimmy isn’t trying to make this a thing but since Reigns is asking, no. Reigns asks Jimmy if he thinks he can fill Reigns’ shoes and beat Cesaro. Jimmy says he and Jey can. He asks if The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and Reigns lost his title, would they be The Head of The Table? Reigns says that’s not how this works. He gets upset now and goes on about how he puts the food on the table, carries the burden of the company and is the face.

Reigns laughs at the idea of Jimmy thinking he can be the man around here. He taunts Jimmy, telling him to do what he does, show everyone you’re the man, show the whole world you can beat Cesaro. Reigns and Jimmy stare each other down. Reigns asks Jimmy if he can beat Cesaro. Jimmy turns to the stage and calls Cesaro out for a match, saying he’s been off for a year but he wants this match. The music hits and out comes Cesaro in a suit. Fans pop. Cesaro says the challenge is accepted. He tells Reigns he’s going to beat his cousin Jimmy tonight and then Sunday, he’s going to beat Reigns for the Universal Title. Cesaro’s music starts back up as Cesaro looks on from the stage and Reigns taunts him with the title from the ring. The Usos also look on..

– The announcers hype tonight’s match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as we see what happened last week with the challengers, the champions and Reginald. We see Natalya and Tamina Snuka warming up backstage now. We go to commercial.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Back from the break and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler with Reginald. Natalya and Tamina Snuka are out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Jax starts off by going to work on Snuka in the corner, beating her down. Jax tosses Snuka across the ring to her corner and in comes Baszler. Snuka fights out of the corner and knocks Baszler into the opposite corner. Natalya tags in as Snuka drops Baszler with a headbutt. Natalya with a basement dropkick to Baszler for a 2 count.

Snuka tags back in for the double team, dropping Baszler with a clothesline. Natalya tags in for more double teaming, sending Baszler into a big Samoan Drop from Snuka. Natalya covers for 2 but Reginald gets on the apron for a distraction. The referee ejects him to the back.

Jax and Snuka start brawling at ringside now. Jax sends Snuka into the barrier with a big Samoan Drop. Baszler drops Natalya in the ring with a knee to the face for a close 2 count. We go to commercial with Natalya and Snuka trying to recover.

Back from the break and Natalya gets double teamed. Jax drops an elbow for a 2 count as we see Snuka still down on the outside. Jax continues dominating Natalya now. Baszler tags in for another pin attempt. Baszler softens up Natalya’s elbow now as fans boo. Jax tags back in for another big double team. Snuka runs in but Baszler stops her. Jax covers Natalya but Snuka slams Baszler on top of her to break the pin up. Snuka waits for the tag now as Natalya crawls.

Jax also crawls and in comes Baszler with Snuka. They go at it and Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch but Snuka gets out and levels her with a big crossbody. Snuka yells out and keeps fighting. Baszler grabs a kick and twists Snuka’s ankle around. Snuka kicks her away with the other foot for a 2 count. Snuka drops a knee and goes to the top. Baszler cuts her off with a kick to the head. Jax tags back in and climbs up for a superplex to Snuka. Tamina resists and fights back, headbutting Jax to the mat. Baszler attacks from the apron but Natalya pulls her to the floor and hits a big German suplex to the barrier.

Natalya helps Snuka from the apron now but Jax pulls her in and hits a Samoan Drop. Snuka follows up with the Superfly Splash from the top, nailing Jax for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Natalya and Tamina Snuka

– After the match, Natalya and Tamina celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. Kayla Braxton is in the ring with an emotional Natalya and Snuka now. Natalya says this was for anyone who felt like their dream passed them by. It’s never too late to fight for your dreams and she is so proud of Tamina. Snuka thanks Natalya and everyone else. The fireworks go off around the ThunderDome as Natalya and Tamina raise the titles in the air.

– We see Commander Azeez and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews backstage. Crews is headed to present Azeez with a Nigerian Medal of Honor. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cesaro vs. Jimmy Uso is confirmed for tonight. Kayla stops Paul Heyman backstage and asks if Jimmy can win. He doesn’t know about that but he does know Roman Reigns can beat Cesaro this Sunday.

– We go back to the ring for a Nigerian Medal of Honor ceremony with WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. Music plays in the background as Apollo praises Azeez. The Commander is standing up on a podium. Crews talks about bringing honor to the title and to his home country. Crews goes on and says he will be champion for life. For Azeez’s hard work and loyalty, Crews presents him with a Nigerian Medal of Honor as the boos get louder. Azeez bends over as Crews places the medal around his neck.

Big E interrupts on the big screen and taunts Crews and Azeez, saying Crews stole the title but should not get too comfortable with it because Big E plans on taking it back. The music interrupts again and out comes Sami Zayn to the ramp. Sami pleads on the mic but Crews is fuming in the ring. Sami wants Crews to hear him out about the title. The music interrupts again and here comes Kevin Owens. Owens rushes the ring but he gets double teamed by Crews and Azeez.

Big E hits the ring now and goes for Azeez but Azeez sends him to the apron as Crews and Owens brawl. Big E dumps Azeez to the floor in ducking the Nigerian Nail. Owens superkicks Big E and Crews. Sami runs in and goes at it with Owens but misses a Helluva Kick. Owens drops Sami with a Stunner. Big E gets up and drops Owens with a Big Ending. Big E goes to hit the move on Crews now but Azeez pulls Crews to safety as fans boo. Big E stands tall in the ring and yells out at Crews, who is with Azeez on the ramp, taunting Big E.

– We see how Dominik pulled off the upset against Dolph Ziggler last week. Rey Mysterio will get a shot to do the same thing tonight.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio with son Dominik Mysterio. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions are out – Dolph Ziggler with Robert Roode. These two teams will do battle for the titles at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. The bell rings and they lock up. Ziggler takes it to the corner and backs off, taunting Rey. Rey locks up from behind but Ziggler goes to the ropes to break it. Ziggler grabs from behind now and applies a headlock. Rey fights out but Ziggler drops him with a shoulder.

They lock up again and Ziggler takes Rey down with another headlock. Rey fights out and tries to capitalize but Ziggler drops him with another shoulder to boos. Ziggler keeps Rey down and taunts Dominik as he looks on. Ziggler yells in Rey’s face. Rey runs the ropes and sends Ziggler through the ropes to the floor. Rey with a dropkick through the ropes. Rey with the baseball slide under the bottom rope, taking Ziggler back down on the floor. Rey also lands hard as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler is dominating Rey, working him over and talking trash in the corner. Rey fights out but misses a big springboard crossbody. Ziggler gets down in his face and taunts as Dominik looks on. Ziggler continues to manhandle Rey as fans boo. Ziggler slams Rey on his face and covers for 2.

Ziggler grounds Rey with another submission as fans try to rally. Rey fights up and out but Ziggler keeps control. Ziggler with a modified Bow & Arrow submission on the mat now. Rey gets the bottom rope to break it. Ziggler whips Rey into the opposite corner but wastes some time showing off. Dolph runs into boots in the corner, and again. Rey goes to the top but Ziggler counters. Rey counters that with a big tornado DDT and now they’re both down. Rey looks to mount some offense now. He goes to the top but Ziggler decks him. Ziggler climbs up for a superplex but Rey resists and blocks it, knocking Dolph to the mat.

Rey goes on and hits the big senton from the top. They tangle and Rey hits the kick to the face for another close 2 count. Rey dropkicks Dolph into position for 619. Dolph avoids it and them hits the Fame-asser for a close 2 count n the middle of the ring. Ziggler shows some frustration now. Ziggler waits for Rey to get up now. Rey ducks the superkick, then kicks Ziggler’s knee out. Rey goes for 619 again but Ziggler intercepts him with a big superkick. They both go down but Ziggler crawls for the close 2 count.

Ziggler scoops Rey and slams him in the middle of the ring. Rey tells the referee to get ready to count. Ziggler goes for another scoop slam but Rey counters and rolls him up for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey stands tall and celebrates as Dominik joins him. Ziggler goes to the floor and Roode joins him with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The two teams have words to hype Sunday’s match.

– Megan Morant is backstage with Cesaro. He’s very confident about beating Roman Reigns on Sunday and doesn’t think he can win the WWE Universal Title, he knows he can.

– We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to a pop. She hits the ring and fans chant “EST!” as we go back to commercial with Belair twirling her hair.

