WWE Smackdown Results – May 15 2020

WWE Smackdown Report – May 15 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with highlights from last Sunday’s Money In the Bank main event.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves. Graves hypes tonight’s appearance by WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as a part of the Brand-To-Brand Invitational.

– We go right to the ring and The Miz is out for another must see episode of MizTV. John Morrison is with him. Miz goes to begin his intro but the music interrupts and out comes his guest, Money In the Bank winner Otis. Otis is carrying his briefcase and he’s going wild.

Otis takes a seat and breaks the seat out of the director’s chair. He says he thinks he will stand. Miz congratulates Otis on the biggest win of his career. Otis says this is the biggest win of his career but the biggest win of his life is winning over his beautiful peach Mandy Rose. Morrison wonders how Otis pulled Mandy. Morrison says he must be packing some good meat… in the briefcase. Miz gets Otis to reveal that he has the contract in the briefcase… and some Rolaids, Gas-X and a bratwurst for later. Miz mentions how Otis didn’t even climb the ladder.

They go on and Morrison asks Otis if he’s pregnant. Miz says Otis is a man. Morrison says anything is possible because it’s 2020. They say Otis should do the responsible thing and hand the briefcase over like Becky Lynch. We get some more comedy and Miz shows us some photos of Otis as a kid. Otis said school didn’t go well for him because he had a learning disability, but his mother helped him so he could be there for sports. They go on and Miz can’t take Otis seriously. Miz used the briefcase to elevate his career and Otis is using it as a lunch box. Miz continues ranting and Otis asks if he has a problem. Otis is his problem. Miz says Otis is one step away from Universal Champion, from being the face of SmackDown.

Miz says he can’t take this anymore. He tells Otis to call Tucker out here so they can have a match. Otis says Tucker was unable to make it tonight because of some illness. Miz says Otis can’t even make a tag team match right. Miz goes on running him down and tells him to find a partner, one who will want to team with the human version of Shrek. Miz wraps his rant and the music hits as he and Morrison head to the back with Otis clutching his briefcase.

– Cole and Graves reveal the matches for the tournament to crown a new WWE Intercontinental Champion after Sami Zayn was stripped. RAW’s AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias vs. King Baron Corbin, Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy, and Drew Gulak vs. Daniel Bryan.

Intercontinental Title Tournament Match: Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring for tonight’s first match in the tournament for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title. Elias makes his way out as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Cole sends us to a video package on the Corbin vs. Elias feud. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes King Baron Corbin. The bell rings and they go at it trading strikes, going from corner to corner. Corbin goes for a cheap shot but Elias kicks him. Elias turns it around with a big boot but Corbin drops him and goes for a half Crab but Elias kicks him away. Corbin with more offense to drop Elias for a 2 count.

Corbin tries to ground Elias but Elias fights back to his feet. Elias arm drags Corbin but Corbin comes right back and keeps him down by his arm. Corbin grounds Elias and drives elbows into him while talking trash. Elias fights free and mounts some offense. Elias with a counter before kicking Corbin out. Corbin runs right back in but Elias ends up sending him right back to the floor. Elias goes back to the top and leaps down to the floor, taking down Corbin in front of the announce table. The referee counts.

Corbin turns it around on the floor and sends Elias into the barriers. Corbin rolls Elias back in and breaks the count. Corbin goes back over to get Elias’ guitar. Corbin starts playing the guitar, or trying to, in front of the announcers. Elias runs over and drops him. Elias loses it and sends Corbin into the steel ring steps, then the ring post. Elias throws Corbin over into the timekeeper’s area. Elias stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias has Corbin down. Elias keeps control and goes to the top to walk the rope. Corbin knocks him off and sends him to the floor. Corbin unloads on Elias at the announce table as the referee counts. Corbin brings it back in for a close 2 count. Elias takes it back to the corner and the referee warns him. Corbin with more shots in the corner to keep Elias down while yelling at him. Corbin with elbows to the back of the head now. Corbin with a right hand to the face. Elias fights out of the corner but Corbin decks him. Corbin charges but runs out, then right back in with a big clothesline. Elias still kicks out at 2 and Elias is frustrated.

Corbin with a big short-arm clothesline in the middle of the ring, and another. Corbin yells at Elias while he’s down. Elias blocks the third clothesline and hits a neckbreaker. Elias gets up and unloads with strikes to Corbin in the corner. The referee pulls him off and he goes right back with the attack. Elias with a big clothesline as he continues to get fired up. Elias rocks Corbin again, forcing him down on his face. Corbin kicks out at 2.

Elias drops a knee to the face. Elias goes back to the top but rolls through as Corbin gets up and moves. Corbin grabs him and rocks him after they tangle. Corbin runs out and right back in but Elias ducks the clothesline. Corbin comes right back with the Spinebuster for a 2 count. Corbin takes Elias to the top for a superplex. Elias slides down and gets Corbin on his shoulders. Corbin escapes and nails a big chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Elias still kicks out at 2. Corbin yells at Elias while beating on him. Corbin goes to the floor and shatters Elias’ guitar over the ring post, then throws what’s left on the ground.

Corbin comes right back in but Elias meets him with a jumping knee out of nowhere. Elias rolls Corbin up for the surprise pin to win and advance in the tournament.

Winner: Elias

– After the match, Elias stands tall as we go to replays. Still to come, Drew Gulak vs. Daniel Bryan in another tournament match.

– NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will be here tonight.

– We see Otis backstage walking with his briefcase. Sheamus approaches and Otis asks about being his tag team partner for tonight. Sheamus acts like he’s going to and then says not a chance, fella. Sheamus walks off and we go to commercial.

– Otis is backstage stressing over a tag team partner. Mandy Rose walks up and asks how he’s doing. Not good, he says. Tucker isn’t here and he can’t find a partner for The Miz and John Morrison. Rose suggests he ask Braun Strowman because he is the Universal Champion. Otis says she’s a genius. He walks away to ask Braun but comes back for a kiss from Rose.

– The mystery hacker interrupts with another video from his desk. The shadowy figure says they want to know who he is. He turns around in his chair but we still can’t see who’s under the hood. He says he is everywhere, he sees everyone, he hears everything. He is the truth and no one is safe. He presses a button on his control panel and we see various Superstars appear on his screens.

– Otis approaches Braun Strowman backstage and they both congratulate each other on winning at Money In the Bank. Otis asks Braun to team with him tonight. Braun asks if he’s asking for a partner or just to get him in the ring to cash in. Otis insists he’s not planning that. Braun knows how the game is played but he has respect for Otis and he will think about it. Braun walks off and Otis mumbles to himself. Back to commercial.

Naomi vs. Dana Brooke

Back from the break and out first comes Naomi for the next match. Dana Brooke is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Naomi with an early roll up for 2. Brooke comes back but Naomi unloads and sends her into the corner. Naomi with a running splash. Brooke comes back for another roll up. Brooke ducks a kick and drops Naomi. Brooke with more offense. Brooke goes for the back elbow into the corner but Naomi sweeps her legs out.

Naomi goes to the top and hits a crossbody but can’t get the pin. More back and forth now. Brooke counters a move and falls down on Naomi to get the pin and the surprise win.

Winner: Dana Brooke

– After the match, Dana stands tall and celebrates as her music hits. Naomi looks on shocked and disappointed in the ring. Brooke makes her exit while celebrating.

– Still to come, Charlotte Flair is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on Becky Lynch’s pregnancy announcement.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in street clothes.

Flair calls herself the hardest working woman in the business. She says she’s working all three brands because the numbers were crunched and it was determined the people want more Flair. She says FOX took advantage of the Brand-To-Brand Invitation to get here tonight. She goes on putting herself over until the music interrupts. Out comes Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Flair won’t look at Banks and Bayley as they head to the ring. Banks would say it’s nice to see Flair but she’s a role model now and doesn’t lie. They both mock her with several “Wooos!” at Flair. They remind us the last time we saw Flair was when Bayley beat her for the title. Flair talks down to her and picks on her hairstyle. Bayley touts herself as the first Grand Slam Champion. She tells Flair to go back to NXT and give the youngsters something to look up to, or go back to RAW and keep beating Liv Morgan. Bayley keeps bragging and tells Flair to get the hell out of their ring. Right now.

Flair says some things never change. She says Banks made Bayley relevant when she was NXT Women’s Champion and now Banks is the only reason Bayley is SmackDown Women’s Champion. Flair tries to create issues between the two, saying she can’t believe Banks is content just being an afterthought in Bayley’s corner. Bayley tells Flair to shut up because she could never understand a friendship like this. Flair asks for someone in the truck to cut Bayley’s mic so Banks can talk. Bayley says enough talking, she’s ready to fight. Champion vs. Champion. Flair says FOX would love to have her on their show again, so challenge accepted. Flair tells Banks to think long and hard about this – are you your own woman or just Bayley’s lackey and happy being an afterthought? Flair delivers a “Wooo!” to taunt Banks and her music hits. Flair makes her exit as Bayley talks some trash. Banks and Bayley show solidarity but Banks looks bothered about something.

– Kayla Braxton approaches Braun Strowman backstage and asks if him warming up is a sign he will team with Otis tonight. Braun says he’s still thinking about it, this is just how he chews on things. Back to commercial.

– The Forgotten Sons are backstage – Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake. Ryker talks about how they chose to fight for their country but the people failed to welcome them with open arms when they came home, so they will welcome everyone with closed fists.

– Renee Young is backstage with The Miz and John Morrison. They take shots at Otis and then Braun Strowman. They dance and sing their ways away.

– Cole and Graves give us a look at the Intercontinental Title tournament bracket. There will be WWE digital and social features on AJ Styles throughout the week to explain why he’s going for the one title that has eluded him.

Intercontinental Title Tournament Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

We go to the ring for the next match in the tournament for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title as Daniel Bryan makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole goes over WWE winning in the Shorty Awards. Bryan waits in the ring as his partner Drew Gulak comes out to wrestle him. They size each other up and go at it. Bryan takes Gulak down but Gulak locks in a scissors. More back and forth as they get to their feet. Bryan takes Gulak down by the arm and they trade holds again. They go on and lock up again. Bryan takes Gulak back down and they roll around on the mat. Gulak with a scissors. Bryan gets the bottom rope again and the referee counts before Elias breaks it.

Bryan and Gulak stare each other down before locking up again. The winner of this match will face next week’s Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy match. Gulak blocks a double underhook and back-drops Bryan in the middle of the ring. Bryan keeps it locked and slams Gulak, going right into the armbar attempt. More back and forth and pin attempts on the mat. They lock up again. Bryan focuses on the arm as they trade more holds. Gulak counters and dumps Bryan over the top rope to the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gulak has Bryan grounded once again in the middle of the ring. Gulak with a belly-to-back suplex for a 2 count. Gulak with a Full Nelson on the mat. Bryan tries to fight free by driving Gulak’s knee into his knee twice. Gulak keeps the headlock applied. Bryan finally breaks it and nails a Dragon Screw leg whip, and another. Bryan continues to focus on the ankle now.

Bryan applies the ankle lock but Gulak goes for the ropes to break it. Bryan with a German suplex for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Gulak drives Bryan into the mat on his neck but Bryan still kicks out at 2. Gulak with another Full Nelson. Bryan gets out and they tangle some more. Bryan with a big release German suplex. More back and forth and close calls. Gulak dodges the running knee. Gulak drives Bryan into the mat for another 2 count. Bryan with a 2 count of his own. Bryan gets his Dragon Sleeper applied in the middle of the ring.

Bryan rolls through to break it and goes for the Yes Lock but Gulak resists. More counters between the two. Bryan with a Dragon Screw, sending Gulak’s knee and leg straight down into the mat. Bryan with a heel hook in the middle of the ring. Gulak rolls and tries to get free but Bryan keeps it locked. Gulak taps out for the finish.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

– After the match, Bryan stands tall as we go to replays. Bryan will now face the winner of Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy, which takes place next week. Renee interviews Bryan in the ring and asks what it would mean to win the title. He talks about bring forced to forfeit the Intercontinental Title when he had to retire, and he’s never gotten another shot. He’s always wanted to make that title the title of SmackDown and defend it every week. He wants that title to represent the absolute greatest wrestler in WWE, and he thinks that’s him. Renee congratulates Bryan and his music starts back up. Bryan offers his hand to Gulak and they shake, then embrace.

– Still too come, Otis and a partner vs. The Miz and John Morrison.

– Cole sends us to a video package on WWE and Make-A-Wish.

– Back from the break and Cole announces the following for next week – Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley plus Otis and Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler.

– Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler are backstage. They’re going to humiliate Mandy Rose and Otis next week. Deville goes on and predicts Rose will be barefoot in a trailer, cooking dinner for Otis and a bunch of kids one day. Deville goes on about how Rose will never have the skill or mind she does. She still has lots of plans to ruin Rose’s life. Deville calls Rose a bitch and blows her a kiss.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Otis and Braun Strowman

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event as The Miz and John Morrison are out first. Otis is out next with his briefcase. Miz and Morrison taunt him until the music hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Otis starts off with Morrison and they go at it. Morrison is unable to drop Otis as he just dances around. Otis with a shoulder tackle. Otis goes on and drives Morrison into the mat, then knocks Miz off the apron. Otis slams Morrison in the middle of the ring and tags in Braun. Otis gets Braun to do a Caterpillar with him. Braun can barely do it. They then drop the double elbow on Morrison. Miz and Morrison retreat to the floor for a breather as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz is in control of Otis. We see how he used a thumb to the eye during the break. Miz with It Kicks in the corner now. Miz charges with a few running shots to Otis in the corner. Otis is stunned as Miz goes to the top and hits the axe handle. Miz drops Otis and yells out as Strowman stares him down.

Miz with big kicks while Otis is on his knees now. Otis takes them and starts to get up but a kick to the face puts him back down. Miz covers for a 2 count. Strowman reaches for the tag but Miz grounds Otis with a chinlock. Otis starts to fade now. Otis ends up nailing the double suplex and tagging in Braun. Strowman runs in and unloads on both opponents in their corner.

Strowman splashes Miz and launches him across the ring out of the corner. Strowman runs around the ring after Morrison, who hops the barrier to safety. Braun keeps running and levels Miz. Braun brings Miz back in and Morrison isn’t there for him to tag. Braun charges but Morrison makes the tag and moves Miz to safety. Morrison unloads on Braun now with kicks and punches. Braun is stunned. Braun grabs Morrison out of nowhere and delivers a powerslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Braun Strowman and Otis

– After the match, Strowman stands tall as his music hits. Otis joins him in the ring. Otis raises the briefcase while Strowman raises his title in the air. We go to replays. Strowman and Otis have their celebration interrupted as Mandy Rose comes out to her music. Braun is distracted. He turns around to Otis possibly getting into position behind him for a potential cash-in. Otis says he was just messing around, just doing it for the laugh with the big man. Braun stares him down for a second. Otis hugs Mandy and picks her up as Braun raises his title in the air. Braun’s music hits again as Otis starts headbanging. SmackDown goes off the air with Rose, Otis and Strowman in the middle of the ring.

