WWE SmackDown Results – May 26, 2023

The road to WWE Night Of Champions 2023 winds down tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns on FOX at 8/7c this evening with a taped show from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

On tap for tonight’s WWE Night Of Champions 2023 go-home show is Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the U.S. title, Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL, as well as Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Also scheduled for the show is LA Knight vs. Rick Boogs, AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, as well as The KO Show with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and special guests Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, May 26, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/26/2023)

The WWE “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” signature airs to get us started. We then shoot inside Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. where Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the final stop on the road to Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

WWE United States Championship

Austin Theory (C) vs. Sheamus

From there, Cole and Barrett run down the lineup for tonight’s show. We then hear the familiar sounds of Sheamus’ theme song. Cole proclaims it “FIGHT NIGHT!” as “The Celtic Warrior” makes his way out with Ridge Holland and Butch — The Brawling Brutes.

They settle into the ring where Sheamus will compete for the United States Championship in tonight’s opening match. His music dies down as he awaits his opponent and opportunity to recapture the U.S. title for the fourth time in his WWE career.

“A-Town Down!” plays on the house speakers in Columbia, S.C. and out comes the reigning and defending champion Austin Theory for his latest title defense here on the Night of Champions go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

After the formal pre-match ring introductions from the ring announcer for this championship contest, the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The two circle each other and then Theory dives for a single leg takedown. Sheamus stuffs it and they re-engage.

Sheamus jumps off to an early offensive lead, but it doesn’t last long as Theory takes over. The champ even gets Sheamus on the ring apron outside the ropes, where he leans him back for the Ten Beats over the Bowery spot.

“The Celtic Warrior” ends up avoiding it and countering, but Theory takes over seconds later and sends him crashing and burning out at ringside. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see Theory still in control of the offense. Sheamus starts to show signs of life, but then Theory hits the ropes and connects with a rolling blockbuster into a close pin fall attempt.

Sheamus kicks out and Theory starts taunting him, shoving his head ala Razor Ramon in his heel days. Sheamus fires up and takes over from there, manhandling Theory and ragdolling him with ease.

He heads to the top but Theory cuts him off. He ends up getting Sheamus across his back where he hits a modified F-5 for a close pin fall attempt. Sheamus comes to life again with a near Brogue Kick but Theory starts to fight back.

We see Theory head down to ringside where he grabs a steel chair. As he heads back in the ring with it, Ridge Holland stops him. Sheamus goes on to hit his Ten Beats over the Bowery spot for 25 shots in a row.

Pretty Deadly appears at ringside and attacks Ridge Holland and Butch. Sheamus grabs one of them and goes for his Ten Beats over the Bowery spot on him. This allows Theory to take advantage of the distraction and score the pin to retain his title.

Winner and STILL U.S. Champion: Austin Theory

Jimmy Uso Stands Up To Roman Reigns

We see footage of the issues within The Bloodline last week with The Usos upsetting Roman Reigns. We then shoot live backstage in The Bloodline locker room. Paul Heyman talks for Reigns, who is sitting there.

He tells The Usos they aren’t needed at Night of Champions but invites them to his 1,000 day celebration as champion. Jimmy Uso gets upset after a minute and says he’s hungry anyways and stands up to leave.

Roman asks where he’s going. He tells him to sit down. Jimmy just stares. He tells him he said sit down. He doesn’t move. Roman stands up and gets in his face.

He calmly tells him, “Do something. You’re standing up on him. Do something. You’re making a tough face on me. Go ahead and do something. Go on. Make it happen. What’s different? Ain’t nothing changed. Think back to when was kids. I whooped you then. I’ll whoop you now. Ain’t nothing changed. You gonna respect me. You gonna obey me. You gonna acknowledge me. You gonna get up out my locker room.”

Jey tells Jimmy to c’mon. He says we’ll see him next week. They leave.

Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Bayley & Iyo Sky

After the powerful backstage segment wraps up, we shoot back inside Colonial Life Arena where Raquel Rodriguez’s theme hits and out she comes. She stops and Shotzi’s theme hits. The two head to the ring together.

Rodriguez and Shotzi settle into the ring as we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see footage of what has been going on with the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship scene, as well as footage of Liv Morgan’s injury.

Now we return inside the arena where the Damage CTRL theme music plays and out comes Bayley and Iyo Sky. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our second match of the evening here on Friday Night SmackDown. Bayley and Raquel Rodriguez kick things off for their respective teams.

We see Rodriguez control the action coming out of the gate. Bayley gets some help from Sky, but Rodriguez ends up flattening her, too. She tags in Shotzi, who knocks her opponent out to the floor and hits a follow-up dive through the ropes.

Sky heads back in the ring where Rodriguez tags in and takes over. She gets ambushed from behind by Bayley and after the double-team attack helps the Damage CTRL duo return to the offensive driver’s seats, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, after some back-and-forth action, we see some miscommunication between Bayley and Iyo Sky lead to Rodriguez and Shotzi picking up the impressive tag-team victory. A good sign for them heading into the title match on Raw.

Winners: Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi

Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Cameron Grimes

We see the latest footage from Corey Graves sit-down interview with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins ahead of this Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions show. We then see an extensive video package hyping his opponent, AJ Styles.

From there, we head back into the arena where the theme hits to bring out Hit Row. Top Dolla and B-Fab accompany Ashante “Thee” Adonis down to the ring for our next match of the evening. They’re all wearing masks over their heads.

The group removes their masks as they head into the ring. Ashante “Thee” Adonis will be in one-on-one action when we return. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see a video package hyping the arrival to SmackDown of Grayson Waller. We then return inside Colonial Life Arena where we see Adonis settled into the ring as his music dies down.

Now the theme for his opponent, Cameron Grimes, plays. The music plays as he heads to the ring while Michael Cole narrates highlights of his record-fast debut victory in his SmackDown main roster debut. He settles into the ring as well as a split-screen “earlier today” interview with Grimes airs.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Grimes jumps off to a good start and then we see Top Dolla get involved, tripping up Grimes from ringside. This allows Adonis to take over and dominant on offense for the first time in the bout.

Grimes eventually takes back over and connects with his running double foot stomp for the pin fall victory in another impressive performance here on SmackDown. Michael Cole sings his praises as highlights of the bout are shown.

After the match, Baron Corbin lays him out at the top of the entrance ramp. The crowd boos and he heads to the back.

Winner: Cameron Grimes