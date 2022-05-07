LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – May 6, 2022

– The WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at the I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair from last week. We’re now live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. The Long Island crowd pops as they hype tonight’s go-home line-up.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Aliyah

We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to boos as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Cole says Flair is getting another chance at last week’s loss in the Beat The Clock Challenge. Flair stops on the ramp and poses as pyro goes off. Aliyah is already waiting in the ring.

Flair takes the mic to boos and says what’s up to Long Island. She says all these people paid their hard-earned money to come see her, and she thanks them. Flair doesn’t know why people call Long Island the arm pit of New York. She brings up how people said she was humiliated after last week’s loss but that’s not true as she was screwed. She says Aliyah clearly tapped out and Drew Gulak, the moron timekeeper, is to blame. Flair says the only person who will be humiliated come WrestleMania Backlash will be Ronda Rousey when Flair makes her quit. Flair says Rousey will cry like her own baby, and Flair won’t be surprised if Rousey leaves WWE again after this weekend. The boos continue and now Flair addresses Aliyah, asking if she’s enjoying her 15 seconds of fame being in the ring with her. Flair says she’s about to give everyone a preview of what she’s going to do to Rousey. Flair motions for Aliyah to come to her in the middle of the ring, then drops her with a cheap shot.

Fans boo louder now as Flair unloads on Aliyah. She takes her robe off and mounts Aliyah with more aggressive offense, yelling at her to quit. Flair poses over Aliyah as fans boo. The music interrupts and out comes Rousey. Rousey storms the ring but Flair kicks at her to keep her from entering. Rousey pulls Flair to the floor and they start brawling at ringside.

Rousey with big knee strikes to the gut. They tangle but Flair tosses Rousey into the barrier. Fans chant “Ronda Rousey!” now as she recovers and chases Flair into the ring. Flair immediately tackles her and mounts her with more offense. Rousey kicks Flair away but Flair nails a boot to the face. The brawl continues until referees and officials get in between them. Flair drops an official, apparently WWE Producer Shawn Daivari, with a big boot as they break away and keep fighting. They keep brawling on their feet and the mat as officials try to restore order. Flair is finally held back at ringside while Rousey is held in the ring. They keep yelling at each other as Rousey’s music starts back up.

