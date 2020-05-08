WWE Smackdown Results – May 8 2020

WWE Smackdown Report – May 8 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with Mandy Rose getting ready in the back. Otis walks up and asks what he can do to help. Mandy has been ready for this match and she’s ready. She tells Otis to focus on Money In the Bank and she will take care of Sonya Deville. Rose and Otis kiss before she walks off. The camera cuts backstage to Deville warming up. Dolph Ziggler walks up and she talks about how she’s been ready. Ziggler says he will be waiting here for her. He asks her to take it easy on Rose’s face for him. She can’t make any promises. Deville walks off.

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

We go to the ring for tonight’s opener as Mandy Rose makes her way out. Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined by Corey Graves. They go over the Rose vs. Sonya Deville feud. Deville is out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it. Rose unloads and beats Deville down in the corner. The referee tries to get her to back off. Rose keeps the offense going but has some trouble with her knee. Deville takes advantage but Rose drops her and keeps the offense coming. Deville retreats to the floor for a breather. Rose yells at her to come back in. Deville comes back to the apron and Rose runs into a kick. Deville comes back into the ring with a knee. Deville with a running knee for a close 2 count. Deville talks some trash and keeps Rose down, taunting her.

Deville manhandles Rose some, slamming her back to the mat for a bodyscissors while talking trash to her face. Deville looks to rip Rose’s lashes off. Deville keeps the trash talking and shots coming while on the mat. Deville goes on about how she’s going to hurt her former friend and partner. Deville with another kick. Deville runs the ropes but Rose clotheslines her, and again. Rose with a running knee to knock Deville out to the floor. Rose follows and slams Deville’s face into the announce table, calling her a bitch. Rose slams Deville face-first into the steel steps as the referee counts. Rose launches Deville into the steps.

Rose launches Deville over the announce table as Grave and Cole quickly move out of the way. Rose keeps talking trash as she brings Deville back into the ring. Rose yells at Deville to get back up and fight. Rose goes for the double underhook but it’s blocked. Deville blocks a knee and rolls Rose up for the pin out of nowhere.

Winner: Sonya Deville

– After the match, Rose is shocked as the music hits. Deville quickly retreats to the stage and starts laughing as Rose looks on from the ring. They stare each other down.

– Still to come, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will face off with Bray Wyatt. Also, The Forgotten Sons, John Morrison and The Miz vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and Lucha House Party. We go to commercial.

The Forgotten Sons, John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day and Lucha House Party

Back from the break and out first comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day – Big E and Xavier Woods. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party are out next for this eight-man tag team match. Out next comes The Forgotten Sons – Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler vs. Jaxson Ryker. We see how they picked up a non-title win over the champs last week. John Morrison and The Miz are out last.

The bell rings and Kofi starts off with Miz. They trade holds and go to the corner. A big brawl breaks out with all four teams. The Forgotten Sons, Miz and Morrison get sent out. Big E launches Kofi out to the floor to take out The Forgotten Sons. Lince and Metalik run the ropes and nail suicide dives to Miz and Morrison. Metalik, Dorado, Kofi and Big E stand tall in the ring now as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Blake is in control of Big E. E turns it around and rocks Cutler as he tries to run in, sending him to the floor. Kofi tags in and drops a big shot to Blake in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Kofi dropkicks Blake across the ring. Kofi tags in Big E and hits a splash. Big E runs the ropes for a splash of his own. Dorado and Metalik tag in for a double team on Blake. Blake keeps taking splashes from all opponents in the middle of the ring for another 2 count.

Kofi is legal once again, keeping Blake down in the middle of the ring but he can’t get the pin. Kofi charges in the corner but Cutler helps Blake move and Kofi lands hard. Miz tags in and unloads on Kofi while he’s down. Miz taunts Kofi and nails a running boot to the face. Morrison tags in for the double team moves. Morrison keeps control and hits a running knee to the face. Kofi kicks out at 2.

Cutler tags in and kicks Kofi while Morrison holds him. Cutler keeps control of Kofi on the ropes. Ryker with a cheap shot from the floor while Miz Cutler the referee. Blake tags in and keeps Kofi grounded in their corner. Kofi finally gets free with a jawbreaker but he ends up down on the floor after fighting the numbers game. We go to commercial after a big dive to the floor as the heels keep control.

Back from the break and Morrison has Kofi down. Blake comes back in and keeps Kofi down. Blake with an abdominal stretch. Cutler ends up coming in but Kofi sends him to the floor. Kofi fights Miz off next. Cutler sends Big E into the steel steps to prevent the tag. Kofi catches Miz with the SOS in the ring. Metalik and Morrison tag in at the same time. Metalik flies off the top and takes him down. Metalik with more offense. Metalik with a missile dropkick as Lince tags in. Blake and Cutler grab Lince in mid-air but he ends up taking them out with a double Stunner. More back and forth between the two teams. Lince spikes Morrison on his head. Metalik with a moonsault to Morrison.

Lince comes off the top with a Shooting Star Press but The Forgotten Sons save the pin. They send Metalik out next. Kofi goes to work and sends Blake out. Big E runs back in and drops Cutler into a Kofi kick. Blake pulls Kofi off into the apron. Miz sends Big E to the floor. Blake and Cutler with a big double team to Big E on the floor. Blake powerbombs Kofi on top of Big E on the floor. Metalik dropkicks Morrison but Morrison comes back with a big kick. Lince rolls Morrison for a 2 count. Morrison misses the knee and Lince rolls him for another 2 count.

More back and forth between Miz and Lince. Morrison misses Starship Pain and lands on his feet. Miz tags in as Lince spikes Morrison on his head again. Miz runs in with a Skull Crushing Finale on Lince for the pin to win.

Winners: The Miz, John Morrison and The Forgotten Sons

– After the match, Miz stands tall as the music hits. Morrison joins him as we see the babyfaces trying to recover on the outside. The Forgotten Sons enter the ring and just stare Miz and Morrison down. Miz and Morrison try to high-five them but they want none of it. We go to replays. The two winning teams have some words but nothing breaks out.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with King Baron Corbin. He talks about what they’ve done to Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak, and says no one would want to be their partner. Corbin is looking ahead to Money In the Bank, and torturing his opponents through the halls of WWE HQ. He talks about possibly throwing Rey Mysterio off the building. He makes jokes on Otis’ weight next and calls him a loser like his girlfriend Mandy Rose. Corbin says he can already feel the cool fresh air as Mr. Money In the Bank.

– Still to come, Jeff Hardy is back. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole leads us to a video on WWE Superstars participating in The Real Heroes Project to honor healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

– We go back to the ring and Renee Young is out with a mic. She brings Jeff Hardy out. She brings up his recent four-part series. She asks what Jeff has left to prove. Jeff talks about how he’s seen the highs and lows, and how every low taught him how to get back up. We see Sheamus watching in the back and he’s not impressed. He can still hear the fans chanting his name. He goes on about how fans have always stuck with him. He asks fans to stay with him for one more good run, he knows he’s not done. Sheamus is shown in the back again and he’s see enough.

Jeff mentions Sheamus being here and calls him out. The music hits and out comes Sheamus to the stage. Sheamus says this is the saddest thing he’s ever seen in WWE – the adrenaline junkie comes crawling back to beg for one more sip off the bottle, and the fans aren’t even here to give him a swig. Sheamus asks Jeff who he thinks still cares about him. Sheamus says no one will say it to his face because he’s a legend, but Sheamus will. Sheamus says Jeff may have had every title and had the fans but they’re tired of all his suspensions, they’re tired of the releases, the no-shows, and the wasted chances. Jeff says to be such a hater Sheamus sure knows a lot about him. Sheamus says he’s not a hater, he used to respect Jeff. The recent video package made Sheamus wonder how many false comebacks a man can have before we realize he’s never coming back. Jeff says Sheamus should ask himself the same thing, fella. Sheamus goes on and says he’s been putting out SmackDown’s weakest flames since he returned, and now it’s time to put Jeff’s out.

Sheamus drops the mic and rushes down but Jeff meets him. They go at it and Jeff hits Whisper In the Wind. Jeff follows up with a Twist of Fate to stun Sheamus. Jeff goes to the top and hits the Swanton. Jeff goes to the opposite corner and yells out, posing, as his music starts up. Jeff heads to the ramp as Sheamus recovers. Sheamus yells out to Jeff, threatening him over the disrespect. Sheamus says he’s going to rip Jeff apart.

– Still to come, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman will go face to face.

– Back from the break and we get a preview for Chapter 1 of “The Undertaker: The Last Ride” on the WWE Network this Sunday after Money In the Bank.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Strowman says the truth is he did debut with The Wyatt Family but Bray Wyatt is not responsible for his success and is deranged if he thinks so. He says Wyatt felt threatened by him back then but he should feel even more threatened now. Strowman goes on and says if Wyatt has something to say to him, come say it to his face. Strowman paces around and waits for Wyatt to come out now. The Firefly Fun House music hits as sweater version of Wyatt comes walking down the ramp, smiling and staring at Strowman. Strowman is all business as he stares back.

Wyatt says it’s a shame it had to come to this. All he ever wanted was for Braun to say he’s sorry. Strowman says he owes Wyatt nothing and Wyatt says he knows better than that. Strowman says Wyatt will be the one who’s sorry this Sunday. Wyatt goes on about how he created Wyatt and he knows what he’s going to say, do and he knows what’s best. Strowman tells Wyatt to shut up, he knows nothing about Strowman or what he will do or say. Wyatt says all he knows is Strowman needs to come home, he doesn’t belong out there with the rest of them. Wyatt can show Strowman how to be, to be like him, he just needs to remove that burden around his waist so he can come home. Wyatt says it’s the only thing standing in Strowman’s way. Wyatt says he needs to get the title back, trying to get Strowman to say “get these hands!” and Strowman says he’s not an idiot, he’s not falling for that. Strowman goes on and says Wyatt doesn’t know him, and this all ends at Money In the Bank. Wyatt laughs and says their journey is just beginning. Wyatt says he doesn’t want to spoil the fun, but let him give Strowman a taste of things to come.

Wyatt brings out the black sheep mask and hands it to Strowman, telling him to take it and come home. Strowman just looks at it. We see each of the Fun House puppets being shown, telling Strowman to do it and come home. Strowman takes the mic and says he is home, and he’s got the Universal Title. And this Sunday, he’s going to keep it, and Wyatt will be stuck playing with his puppets. They stare each other down. Strowman mocks Wyatt, waves goodbye and says he will see Wyatt on Sunday. Strowman’s music hits as he exits to the back. Wyatt says he tried. He keeps apologizing to Strowman, saying he tried. Wyatt stares Strowman down as he talks trash from the stage.

– Still to come, Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak team with a mystery man. We see Otis walking backstage. Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak walk up and asks how Mandy Rose is. She’s beat up but she will be OK. They ask Otis if he heard what King Corbin said about him earlier. He didn’t because he was with Mandy. They tell Otis to walk with them so they can tell him what Corbin said. They walk off together.

– Still to come, Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Tamina Snuka and Lacey Evans.

Lacey Evans and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Back from the break and out first comes Sasha Banks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is out next and they head to the ring together. Out next comes Lacey Evans. Tamina Snuka is out next.

Bayley and Banks stall some to start but Tamina runs over both of them in the corner. They try to stall some more and double team but she keeps control. Evans applauds her. Bayley ducks a clothesline but Tamina ends up slamming Bayley in the middle of the ring. Tamina splashes Bayley in the corner. Bayley jumps on Tamina’s back but Banks comes in off the tag. Bayley chops Tamina’s leg but she’s still up. Banks with a knee to Tamina’s face. Banks comes in and unloads on Tamina. Banks with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Bayley tags back in as they unload on Tamina with double teaming in the corner.

Bayley with a boot to the face to bring Tamina back down in the corner. Bayley works Tamina over and tags Banks back in. Tamina blocks the double team and drops them. Bayley saves Banks from a Samoan Drop, pulling her to the floor for a breather. Bayley tells the referee they need a break. Evans comes over to them at ringside. Evans ducks a clothesline from Banks and drops her with a big elbow. Evans stares Bayley down against the apron now. Tamina grabs Bayley from the ring but gets hung up on the middle rope. Bayley comes back in off the top but Tamina meets her on the way down with a big right hand. Banks and Bayley are down on the outside for a breather now. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Evans rocks Banks with a bunch of knees from the apron. Evans drops Banks with a kick. Evans launches herself over the top rope with an elbow drop to Banks. Evans goes to the top for a moonsault but Bayley distracts her on the apron. Banks stops the moonsault. Banks keeps control and hits the basement dropkick for a close 2 count. Banks and Bayley double team Lacey with elbows. Bayley covers for a 2 count.

Bayley works Evans around the ring now, using the middle rope on her. Banks with a cheap shot while the referee is distracted with Tamina trying to come in. Banks tags in and they double team Evans in the corner again. Bayley is legal again as they take turns with strikes on Evans. She tries to fight back but they beat her down in the middle of the ring. Evans ends up blocking the double team and tagging in Tamina. Bayley and Banks knock Tamina to the floor before she can come in. Banks follows but Tamina launches her into the barrier. Banks jumps on Tamina’s back but Tamina slings her and she hits the ground. Tamina brings it back in and levels Bayley with a clothesline and a headbutt.

Tamina with a corner splash to Bayley. Tamina launches Bayley across the ring. Tamina with another running splash in the corner. Tamina crawls to the top for the big Splash but Banks runs at her from the apron. Banks gets dropped but Bayley stops Tamina and attacks her. Tamina sends Bayley back to the mat but lands on knees when she goes for the Splash. Bayley ends up throwing a fit some and hitting the Bayley-to-Belly on Tamina. Bayley goes to the top rope and hits a flying elbow drop but somehow Tamina kicks out. Evans ends up coming in and dropping Banks with a Woman’s Right but Bayley sends her to the floor. Bayley turns around to a superkick from Tamina. Tamina with a Samoan Drop to Bayley for the pin to win.

Winners: Tamina and Lacey Evans

– After the match, Tamina stands with Evans as her music hits. We go to replays. Banks and Bayley are down on the outside trying to recover.

– Still to come, our six-man main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole hypes “The Last Ride” some more. Cole and Graves plug the WWE Network.

– The announcers send us to a video package for Money In the Bank. Graves narrates, showing us parts of WWE HQ and talking about how the men’s and women’s MITB ladder matches will be all over the building, going to the roof.

– Braxton is backstage with Carmella and Dana Brooke. She asks Dana if lightning will strike twice, after it did with the win over Naomi, this Sunday with a MITB win. She teases Carmella about not believing in her. Brooke says no one knows what to expect in this match and she thinks she has as good of a chance as anyone else. Carmella mentions winning MITB twice in the past. She says this is every woman for herself and friendships or alliances won’t matter. Carmella says when she climbs that corporate ladder on Sunday she will remind everyone once again why Mella Is Money.

Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and Otis (the Mystery Partner) vs. King Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

We go to the ring for tonight’s six-man main event as King Baron Corbin comes out first. Cesaro is out next, followed by Shinsuke Nakamura.

Back from the break and we see the mystery hacker. The shadowy figure is at his control panel. He says we’re watching and listening. The video flashes images of Tamina Snuka and Lacey Evans, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, and Carmella and Dana Brooke. Was this meant to tease heel turns for Evans, Big E, Carmella, or a swerve? The best thing about anger is you can always hear it before you can see it, the hooded hacker says. He plays a voicemail with a woman saying “payback is coming and it’s coming real soon.” Now “The truth will be heard” flashes on the screen. We go back to the ring and out comes Daniel Bryan and Gulak. Their mystery partner is out next – Otis.

The bell rings and Bryan unloads on Corbin for payback over lat week. Corbin fights back and drops Bryan. Corbin goes for a Boston Crab but Bryan blocks it. Bryan mounts Corbin with rights and lefts. Bryan kicks Corbin again and tags Gulak in for a quick double team. Corbin with a right hand to Gulak’s throat to turn it around. Corbin talks trash and holds Gulak’s face but Gulak fights back and dropkicks him, sending him to the floor for a breather.

Cesaro and Gulak are legal now as they go at it. Cesaro drops Gulak with a big shoulder. Cesaro runs again and they tangle again. Gulak catches Cesaro with a big powerslam for a 2 count. Nakamura ends up nailing Gulak with a big uppercut while the referee is distracted by Corbin. Cesaro with a Gutwrench suplex to Gulak for a close 2 count. Nakamura comes in and works Gulak over. Gulak gets to Otis and makes the tag. Otis unloads on Nakamura and then knocks the other two off the apron. Otis and Nakamura tangle and Otis slams him. Otis calls for the Caterpillar on Nakamura and he hits it, dropping the elbow.

Cesaro runs in but Otis drives him into the mat. Gulak and Bryan toss Cesaro to the floor where Nakamura and Corbin are. The two teams face off with the babyfaces standing tall in the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has Bryan grounded in the middle of the ring. We see how Corbin tossed Bryan over the barrier to the concrete during the break. Bryan fights up and out now. He swings at the others on the apron but Corbin drops him. Bryan comes back and kicks Corbin’s knee out. Otis and Gulak wait for tags. Cesaro tags in and knocks Otis off the apron with a big boot. Gulak tags in and rocks Cesaro. Gulak beats Cesaro into the corner with strikes. The referee warns Gulak as he stomps away. Gulak catches a kick and launches Cesaro over his head.

Cesaro puts Gulak on the top and hits a big uppercut. Gulak keeps fighting and tosses Cesaro, rolling through for a Chicken Wing submission. Cesaro powers up and slams Gulak down to break the hold. Corbin tags in as Gulak clotheslines Cesaro to the floor. Corbin comes in but Gulak beats him down. Gulak goes for a Gu-Lock on Corbin. Nakamura breaks it. Otis drops Nakamura from behind. Cesaro and Otis go at it now. Otis takes kicks and just hulks up. Otis dumps Cesaro over the top to the floor. Corbin sends Otis over the top to the floor to interrupt his celebration. Gulak rolls Corbin up for a 2 count from behind.

Corbin and Gulak keep trading offense. Gulak with a flying clothesline from the middle rope for a 2 count. Cesaro sends Otis into the ring post. Bryan with a running knee to Cesaro. Nakamura with a big kick to Bryan’s head on the floor. They’re all down on the outside now. Corbin has Gulak in the ring, catching him with a Deep Six out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winners: King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

– After the match, Corbin stands tall as his music hits. We see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. Cesaro and Nakamura hold Gulak as Corbin grabs his scepter. Bryan and Otis make the save. Otis and Bryan fight Cesaro and Nakamura on the floor now, sending them over the barrier near production. Gulak runs at ringside, jumps on top of the barrier, and then leaps off to take all four of them down on the concrete. The five of them brawl to the back. Corbin is left alone at ringside now. Corbin sees this and looks up at the briefcases. Corbin brings a ladder into the ring. Corbin places the ladder under the briefcase and starts climbing.

Bryan runs back and beats him off the ladder. Bryan unloads with kicks in the corner now. Corbin sends Bryan into the ladder and it goes down. Corbin climbs the ladder again for the briefcase but Otis has returned to the ring. Otis fights Corbin into the corner. Otis grabs the ladder and drives it into Corbin’s face, knocking him back down. Otis stands the ladder up again and starts climbing but the bottom rung breaks. He tries to climb again but breaks another rung. Corbin runs in and sends Otis into the ladder. Corbin sends Otis into the corner, then out to the floor. Bryan brings another ladder in but Corbin stomps away on him. Bryan catches a big boot and takes Corbin down with the Dragon Screw leg whip. Bryan stands another ladder up under the briefcase. Corbin knocks Bryan off, sending him throat-first over the top rope. Corbin sends Bryan over the top to the floor, on top of Otis. Corbin goes back in and climbs the ladder. He takes a briefcase and raises it in the air while sitting on top of the ladder. Corbin raises the briefcase as his music plays. The Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

