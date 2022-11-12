WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett.

We begin with highlights from the main event at Crown Jewel.

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman are shown in the back, watching the match.

Match Number One: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso versus Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the WWE Tag Team Championships

Woods and Jey start things off and Jey says something to Woods. They lock up and Jey with a side head lock and a shoulder tackle. Woods pushes Jey and Woods follows with a single leg take down and side head lock take down. Woods with a shoulder tackle and he gets a near fall. Woods with an arm bar and he tags in Kofi. Kofi with a shoulder and Woods with a rollup. Kofi with a springboard cross body for a near fall. Jimmy tags in and he punches Kofi. Jimmy with a chop and side head lock take down. Kofi with a jumping back elbow for a near fall. Kofi kicks Jimmy in the corner. Woods tags in and kicks Jimmy. Kofi tags back in and kicks Jimmy. Woods with a drop kick in the corner and then Jey is sent to the floor. Kofi tags in and Woods with a knee to Jey to knock him off the apron. Kofi with a trust fall off the turnbuckles onto Jimmy and Jey.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Jimmy with an elbow. Jey tags in and Jey pulls the ropes down and Kofi goes to the floor. Jimmy sends Kofi into the ringside barrier and then Jey with a suicide dive to Kofi. Jey Irish whips Kofi into the ringside barrier. Jey with crossfaces in the ropes and Jimmy with a punch from the floor. Jimmy tags in and they make a wish. Jimmy rakes at the face and Jey punches Kofi when the referee was dealing with Jimmy. Jimmy tags in and they make a wish again.

Jimmy tags in and he punches Kofi in the midsection. Jimmy with a rear chin lock. Kofi with a missile drop kick and both men are down. Jey tags in and Kofi sends Jimmy over the top rope when Jimmy tries to stop the tag. Jey grabs Kofi but Kofi kicks Jey away. Jimmy pulls Woods off the apron to prevent a tag. Jey with a belly-to-back into a neck breaker for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kofi with a snap mare and kick to Jey. Jimmy and Woods tag in and Woods with clotheslines and a rolling elbow. Woods with a clothesline into the corner and Jey goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Woods lands on his feet. Woods with a splash to Jimmy and a side Russian leg sweep to Jey. Woods with a double knee gutbuster to Jimmy for a near fall. Woods works on the neck and connects with a head butt. Kofi tags in and he kicks Jimmy. Woods with a sliding clothesline. Kofi with a splash and Woods goes up top and hits a leg drop. Kofi gets a near fall.

Kofi with a kick to Jimmy and he hits the Boom Drop. Kofi sets for Trouble in Paradise but misses. Jey tags in and Jimmy is sent to the floor. Jey with a thrust kick and uppercut. Kofi with an SOS for a near fall. Jey has a kick blocked but he hits an enzuigiri. Jey sends Kofi over the top rope but Woods makes the tag. Woods with a head butt. Woods misses a tornado DDT and a jumping side kick. Jey with a kick and Jimmy tags in. They hit a double super kick on Woods, then Kofi, and Woods again. Jey tags in and they both go up top for a double splash but Woods kicks out.

Jimmy tags in and they set for One D but Kofi pulls Jey out of the ring and sends him into the ring steps. Woods is sent to the apron and Woods with a forearm and he drops Jimmy on the top rope. Woods with a double stomp off the turnbuckles while Kofi has Jey in a back breaker. Woods with a tornado DDT to Jimmy and Kofi tags in. They hit Midnight Hour on Jimmy but Jey makes the save. All four men are in the ring and they exchange punches. Woods with a pescado but misses and Jey hits a super kick on the floor followed by another one that sends Woods over the ringside barrier. Kofi with a kick to Jimmy but Jimmy punches Kofi on the turnbuckles. Jey tags in and they set for a double superplex but Kofi knocks them off the turnbuckles. Kofi comes off the turnbuckles and is met with One D for the three count.

Winners: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso (retain championship)

We see Solo, Paul, and Roman in the back and Cole mentions since the Usos do not have a title defense over the weekend, they will pass the New Day on Raw.

We see the Usos return to the locker room. They ask Roman what did he think about the match.

Roman gets up from his seat and he says it feels good. This is what being the greatest of all time feels like. Now that you have that done, it is time for him to handle some things. He wants Jimmy and Jey by his side. He wants to do it the right way. He wants to handle it in the ring.

Roman hugs Jimmy and Jey.

The World Cup will take place over the next three weeks and the winner will get a title match against Gunther.

Escobar says messing with Legado del Fantasma is dangerous. He is not only representing Mexico, he will show Nakamura what it takes if you mess with Legado.

Match Number Two: Shinsuke Nakamura versus Santos Escobar (with Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) in a First Round Match in the Smackdown World Cup

Nakamura with a side head lock and Escobar with a drop kick. Nakamura with a round kick that sends Escobar to the floor. Nakamura goes to the floor and Escobar with a back heel kick. Nakamura trips Escobar and hits a knee to the head and a knee drop from the apron. Nakamura sends Escobar into the ringside barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Escobar blocks a kick and applies a single leg crab. Nakamura with an axe kick and a sliding kick to the head. Nakamura blocks a kick and puts Escobar in the ropes to hit a sliding German suplex for a near fall. Escobar with a kick to the knee and forearms. Nakamura and Escobar exchange forearms. Escobar with a drop kick to the knees and a La Magistral for a near fall. Nakamura with a kick and a jumping side kick from the turnbuckles for a near fall.

Escobar with a jumping side kick and a knee. Escobar gets Nakamura on his shoulders but Nakamura with elbows and a reverse exploder. Nakamura kicks Cruz off the apron and then Wilde distracts Nakamura and Escobar with a rollup for a near fall. Nakamura with a round kick and he sets for Kinshasa but Zelina distracts the referee and Wilde pulls Escobar from the ring. Nakamura kicks Wilde and sends Escobar back into the ring. Nakamura kicks Cruz off the steps. Nakamura with a kick from the apron but Escobar kicks Nakamura on the turnbuckles. Escobar sets for a Super Phantom Driver and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Santos Escobar (advances to second round)

We have the Veteran’s Day video package.

Cole mentions that Tribute to the Troops will take place in December.

Megan Morant is in the back with LA Knight.

He says the only thing that needs to be acknowledged is that I was not in the Smackdown World Cup. It is all for naught because he cannot stop this gravy train.

MONITOR behind Knight shows Wyatt imagery and LA says this is his time.

Bray Wyatt shows up and he introduces himself to Knight. He says he sees the anger and rage inside Knight. Bray says people have told him that his rage would make a monster out of him. He says he has been pretending that he was not proud of the things he does. He says he does not know if that is true any more. Bray says he knows what it takes to get respect. Bray asks Knight how far are you willing to go.

Knight says it is none of Bray’s business. He tells Bray to go back to his room and play with his puppets. He says it is his game.

Bray punches Knight.

Match Number Three: Liv Morgan versus Sonya Deville versus Lacey Evans versus Shotzi versus Xia Li versus Raquel Rodriguez in a Number One Contender Match to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series

Sonya with a forearm to Liv and Raquel sends Xia to the floor and into the apron. Liv kicks Sonya but Sonya with a punch to Liv. Lacey with a drop toe hold to send Shotzi into the turnbuckles. Raquel is sent into the ring post by Xia. Lacey with a Woman’s Right but she takes too long and Sonya breaks up the cover with a knee. Liv sends Sonya into the turnbuckles. Liv sends Sonya to the floor. Sonya punches Liv in the midsection but Liv sends Sonya into the ring steps. Raquel punches Xia but hits the post when Li moves out of the way. Liv pushes Li off the steps and sends her into the ringside barrier. Liv pushes the ring steps next to the announce table. Sonya with a drop toe hold to Liv into the ring steps. Li sends Shotzi into the ring because you can only win if the cover happens in the ring. Li goes up top and Raquel with a punch. Raquel with a forearm and she sets for a superplex but Lacy comes under for a power bomb. Shotzi with a shoulder to Lacy. Raquel with a superplex to Li and Sonya gets a near fall on Li and then Shotzi. Sonya with a kick to Raquel for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Li with a reverse chin lock and Shotzi with punches. Li with a kick. Li with a spinning round kick to the back for a near fall. Li with punches to Lacey followed by kicks to the leg and a back heel kick to the chest. Li with a punch in the corner followed by a wrist clutch exploder for a near fall. Liv with a missile drop kick and she screams before hitting hip strikes on Lacey and Li. Liv with a knee to LI in the corner and Liv with a springboard hesitation facebuster. Liv with a DDT to Raquel but Sonya sends Liv to the floor. Sonya gets a near fall on Raquel.

Sonya with a round kick to Liv and Shotzi with a neck breaker to Sonya. Lacey with a clothesline to Shotzi. Li kicks Lacey. Raquel with a kick and a Tejana Bomb but Sonya pulls Raquel out of the ring. Sonya is pulled out of the ring by Raquel and Raquel kicks Sonya. Raquel looks under the ring and gets a table. Raquel gets on the ring steps and sets for a power bomb trough the table but Liv with a cross body to Raquel on the steps and they all go down.

Shotzi with a forearm to Lacey but Lacey with a boot to the arm. Shotzi with a punch and Lacey with a kick. Lacey has a kick blocked and Shotzi with Never Wake Up for the three count.

Winner: Shotzi

We go to commercial.

We are back and Shotzi celebrates with her tank and Emma shows up and tells Shotzi that she can take on Ronda.

Emma says they need to talk and she asks if she saw Madcap.

Shayna shows up and tells Shotzi to enjoy her time in the limelight. Ronda will give her the beating of a lifetime and she will feel more pain than she ever felt. Maybe she gets a broken arm or a shattered ankle.

Shotzi says Ronda has never been in the ring with anyone like her. She will endure whatever Ronda has to dish out.

Shayna tells Shotzi to turn around to say it to Ronda.

Shayna chokes out Shotzi.

Kayla is in the back with Ricochet.

She mentions that Ricochet faces Mustafa Ali next week in the World Cup.

Ricochet says this isn’t just a chance to go out and face some of the best in the world. It is a chance to go out and get what was his. He has a history with Ali. Nobody knows how talented or hungry Ali is.

Gunther, Kaiser, and Vinci show up and wants to know what Ricochet meant ‘what was yours’. He tells Ricochet he hopes he wins because he will love to beat him again.

We take a look at Omos and Strowman from Saturday.

Jinder Mahal says the greatest WWE Champion is back and he begins his ascent to his rightful spot. He will win tonight and then become the Intercontinental Champion. He says there is no man . . .

Cue Braun Strowman’s music.

Match Number Four: Braun Strowman versus Jinder Mahal in a First Round Smackdown World Cup Match

Mahal attacks Braun from behind and kicks him in the corner. Mahal chokes Strowman and the referee starts the match.

Braun pushes Mahal back and then Mahal with a drop kick to the knee. Mahal with a Harley Race knee for a near fall. Braun sends Mahal to the mat. Mahal charges at Strowman and bounces off him. Strowman with a shoulder and Mahal goes to the floor. Braun goes to the floor and it is Braun Lap time. Braun with a shoulder tackle to Mahal. Braun with a splash into the corner followed by a power bomb for the three count.

Winner: Braun Strowman (advances to second round)

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Zelina Vega (with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) versus B-Fab (with Ashante Thee Adonis and Top Dolla)

Before the match can start, Sarah Logan comes out and Erik and Ivar go after Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis as well as Wilde and Cruz.

Zelina goes into the crowd because she does not want to get hurt. Erik sends Cruz into the time keeper’s area. Ivar with a cross body to Wilde against the ringside barrier. Erik with a knee to Adonis and Ivar with a frog splash. Dolla with punches but Erik and Ivar are too much with forearms. They get Dolla up for a double choke slam. Sarah brings B-Fab into the ring and B-Fab slaps Logan. Logan with a pop up head butt to B-Fab.

We take a look back at Logan Paul and Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring and he is joined by The WWE Men’s Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

We are back and Mustafa Ali faces Ricochet next week and Butch faces Sami Zayn in the World Cup Matches. Shotzi faces Shayna Baszler.

We return to the ring and the music has stopped and Roman is handed his microphone to tell people to ACKNOWLEDGE HIM.

Paul says he was talking to Roman on the private jet to this hell hole. Paul says of all of the great sports rivalries that play on Fox. You have the US and England in soccer and the Cowboys and Packers in the NFL. Paul says the Usos and New Day is not a great sports rivalry because the Usos cannot compare to the Usos. The New Day has been cast out the Ocean of Obscurity like anyone who tries to step up to Roman Reigns.

Roman says it is not easy being his cousin. Everyone has acknowledged him for his greatness. He never thought this moment would come.

Jimmy . . . Jey . . .

They are interrupted by Butch and Ridge Holland

Ridge says him and Butch are sick of the Bloodline using the numbers game each week. It’s fight night and they have backup.

Sheamus comes out and he says you are legends. Tonight is the start of the end of the Bloodline.

Roman laughs at Sheamus’ mic issues. What are you going to do?

Sheamus says he has no problem saying it to your face.

The Brawling Brutes enter the ring and they brawl with Roman taking care of Butch while Solo and Jey work over Sheamus.

Drew McIntyre’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Jimmy runs into a boot from Drew. Drew with a head butt to Jey. Drew punches Solo and Solo punches back. Drew with a clothesline to Solo. Roman with a boot to Drew and punches.

Sheamus punches Roman and Roman punches back.

All eight men brawl in the ring as we go to credits.

