LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s main event for the right to rule SmackDown with King Xavier Woods vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a non-title match. Cole notes that Kofi Kingston is not here tonight due to the MCL sprain suffered last week in the attack by The Bloodline.

– We go right to the ring and Sonya Deville is out with the women’s Team SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series. She hypes the pay-per-view and introduces Shotzi first, then Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and finally Aliyah. Deville then says last but certainly not least, here is the Team Captain. The music hits and out comes Sasha Banks to a pop.

Banks hits the ring as Shotzi stares her down. They start fighting but the other teammates hold them back. The music interrupts and out comes Naomi. Naomi gets in Deville’s face and there’s still chaos in the ring with everyone arguing. Baszler grabs Naomi from behind and they start fighting. A brawl breaks out with Banks and Baszler going at it in the ring, while Natalya and Naomi also fight in the ring. Shotzi and Aliyah are fighting at ringside. Deville watches the chaos unfold. Baszler and Banks fight into the corner as we go to an early commercial break.

Sasha Banks, Aliyah and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler, Shotzi and Natalya

Back from the break and Sonya Deville made this six-woman match during the break. Natalya and Sasha Banks face off in the middle of the ring and have words to start. Natalya jabs Banks but Banks rocks her right back in the face. Banks with a takedown across the ring. Natalya drops her with a shoulder. They run the ropes and show each other up.

Banks counters a move with a bulldog for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Shayna Baszler tags in and faces off with Banks. Baszler ducks a takedown attempt and slams her. Baszler drops Naomi on the apron with a cheap shot. Banks decks Baszler from behind and in comes Aliyah off the tag for a double team to Baszler with Banks. Aliyah unloads and dropkicks Baszler. Shotzi tags in but Aliyah drops her for a 2 count. Shotzi comes back and decks Aliyah, then slaps her by her hair and nails a senton for a 2 count. Shotzi holds Aliyah in the corner and in comes Natalya to take over. Baszler quickly tags in and stomps to keep Aliyah down in the corner. Shotzi comes right back in and does the same.

Aliyah counters Natalya with a roll-up for 2. Natalya comes right back with a lariat for a quick pin attempt. Baszler takes over on Aliyah but Aliyah fights out of a hold. Baszler with the Kirifuda Clutch now but Aliyah rolls out of it. Naomi tags in and runs wild on Baszler, dropkicking her, ducking a big boot and chopping her. Baszler counters a suplex and they tangle. Natalya tags in but Naomi doesn’t see it and she gets dropped over the top rope. Baszler with a cheap shot to Naomi. Natalya grabs Naomi for a draping suplex from the edge of the apron to the floor. Banks runs over, as does Aliyah, to argue with the heels at ringside. Natalya with a snap suplex to Naomi on the floor as the referee counts.

Natalya brings it back in at the 7 count. Natalya with a third suplex to Naomi but she still kicks out. Naomi blocks a fourth suplex attempt but Natalya nails the big discus clothesline. Natalya stands tall and poses over Naomi to boos now. Naomi kicks out at 2. Naomi ends up on the floor in front of the announcers now. Baszler comes over and launches her into the barrier as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Naomi is double teamed by Baszler and Natalya again. Shotzi tags back in and drops Naomi for a 2 count. Shotzi holds Naomi back from tagging in. Baszler tags back in and works Naomi over in the corner, then takes her down and works on the arm. Baszler bends Naomi’s arm and stomps the elbow. Baszler wraps Naomi’s arm up in the top rope now as the referee warns her. Natalya with a cheap shot to Naomi.

Baszler focuses on Naomi’s arm now, grounding her in the middle of the ring as Banks and Aliyah rally on the apron. Naomi fights free but Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch again. Naomi counters and gets an opening but Baszler rams her back to the corner to stop the tag. Naomi fights Baszler off and sends her through the ropes, then knocks her off the apron to the floor. Naomi crawls for the tag but Natalya tags in and knocks Banks off the apron, then decks Aliyah. Naomi rolls Natalya for 2 and then tags in Aliyah.

Aliyah tags in and goes to the top to nail a big crossbody to Natalya off the tag for a 2 count. Aliyah with a Thesz Press and right hands to Natalya, and then another Thesz Press with lefts and rights. Aliyah with a modified swinging neckbreaker for a close 2 count as fans cheer her on. Natalya takes Aliyah down but Aliyah kicks the Sharpshooter away and rolls her for 2. Natalya with a Michinoku Driver for another close pin attempt between the two. Aliyah runs into an elbow in the corner. She keeps fighting and hits a Northern Lights suplex but Baszler breaks the pin up. Banks comes in and drops Baszler, then sends Shotzi to the floor as she runs in.

Banks with a Meteora to Shotzi from the apron to the floor. Naomi drops Shotzi with a Rear View on the floor. Natalya baseball slides into Naomi from the ring. Aliyah and Natalya tangle with pin attempts. Natalya locks in the Sharpshooter and uses the ropes for leverage but Naomi slams her face-first into the middle rope. Aliyah takes advantage and rolls Natalya up for the pin to win.

Winners: Aliyah, Sasha Banks and Naomi

– After the match, Aliyah begins celebrating as Banks and Naomi join her. The music hits and we go to replays. Cole and McAfee hype Team SmackDown vs. Team RAW’s Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley. Naomi, Banks and Aliyah celebrate as fans cheer them on.

– Sami Zayn is backstage now, talking to his fellow Team SmackDown members about how he is the Team Captain and will do anything he can to ensure victory. The camera zooms out and we see Sami is just ranting to himself in the mirror. Jeff Hardy appears behind Sami now. Sami asks Hardy how much of that pep talk he just saw, and Jeff says he’s been there the whole time. Sami asks what he thought of it. Jeff says it sucked and it sucked real bad. Sami isn’t thrilled with Jeff’s answer.

– We see Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Aliyah got the pin in her official SmackDown debut. A happy Aliyah is backstage walking now. Alyse Ashton congratulates her and asks her what she’s thinking. She’s on cloud nine due to the victory and being on Team SmackDown. Sonya Deville walks up and asks Aliyah how long she’s known Naomi for. She thinks about it but Deville tells her not to answer that. Deville congratulates her on everything but says she was just advised that Aliyah is no longer on Team SmackDown for Survivor Series. Deville takes a phone call and walks off, leaving Aliyah disappointed.

– We get a Progressive-sponsored video showing what happened last week between The Bloodline and The New Day. Kayla Braxton approaches Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman backstage now. Reigns interrupts and says Kayla can only be here for two reasons – to acknowledge her Tribal Chief or flirt with The Wiseman. Reigns asks Kayla what she wants but he interrupts and says no one cares what she wants. Reigns enters his locker room suite and tells Heyman to smarten Kayla up. Heyman reveals that Reigns has authorized him to up the ante against King Xavier Woods tonight. Heyman says Woods will take a bended knee to acknowledge Reigns as his Tribal Chief but if Reigns isn’t man enough to make that happen, then Reigns will bend the knee to Woods. Heyman says if Reigns doesn’t live up to the stipulation, WWE can strip him of the Universal Title and ban him from SmackDown. Heyman says that makes tonight’s show a lot more interesting.

Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Los Lotharios

We go back to the ring and Rick Boogs is out with his guitar. He gives the grand introduction to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and then starts playing as Nakamura makes his way to the ring. McAfee goes wild on top of the announce table. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Happy Baron Corbin is talking with Madcap Moss backstage. We see how they cracked a joke on The Viking Raiders during Happy Talk last week. We go back to Moss and Corbin backstage as Moss cracks another joke on The Viking Raiders. Corbin and Moss laugh it up. We go back to the ring and out comes Los Lotharios – Angel and Humberto. The bell rings and Boogs starts off with Humberto. Boogs shoves Humberto to the corner and hulks up some. Humberto charges but Boogs nails a big overhead suplex.

Boogs shreds some and takes Humberto back down. Boogs with the big gutwrench hold as he flips and man-handles Humberto around a few times with ease, finally tossing him to the mat. Angel tags in and Humberto trips Boogs face-first into a kick from Angel on the apron. Angel goes right to work on Boogs using the bottom rope. Angel drives knees into Boogs. Humberto tags back in for another double team. Boogs kicks out at 2. Humberto grounds Boogs now and rakes his face as the referee warns him. Humberto continues working Boogs over on the mat as Nakamura tries to rally the crowd.

Humberto sends Boogs into the corner for a clothesline. Angel tags back in and drops Boogs for a 2 count. Angel snatches his own pants off and nails a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Angel grounds Boogs now while delivering forearms. Boogs finally counters Angel and drops him. Angel prevents the tag but Boogs knocks him away and tags in Nakamura. Nakamura unloads on both opponents as they attack. Nakamura avoids boots by Humberto in the corner, kicks him in the back, then nails the baseball slide into the German suplex on the mat.

Nakamura goes back to the second rope and waits for Humberto to get up. Nakamura a flying knee for a 2 count as Angel breaks the pin up just in time to boos. Boogs runs in and clotheslines Angel over the top rope. They both tumble to the floor. Nakamura waits for Humberto to deliver the Kinshasa as Angel sends Boogs into the ring post. Angel pulls Humberto tot he floor to save him from the Kinshasa as things fall apart for a few minutes.

More back and forth now. Los Lotharios use the double team and Angel delivers a kick to stun Nakamura. Angel and Humberto bring Nakamura back to his feet in the ring and deliver a modified Total Elimination for the pin to win.

Winners: Los Lotharios

– After the match, Angel and Humberto stand tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Los Lotharios pose in the corner.

– Sonya Deville is backstage with Adam Pearce and WWE NXT Superstar Von Wagner. Deville mentions making the women’s Team SmackDown stronger, apparently in removing Aliyah, and suggests Pearce do the same. Sami Zayn walks in and he’s concerned with the members of Team SmackDown. Sami wants Jeff Hardy removed from the team. Pearce makes Zayn vs. Hardy for tonight with the winner being removed from Team SmackDown. Sami argues the decision but Pearce hushes him and sends him on his way. Wagner stood there the entire time with his arms crossed and McAfee wondered who he was, indicating that they may be changing his name or gimmick from NXT.

– We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. She stops on the entrance-way and poses as the fireworks explode. The announcers bring up Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in the non-title champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series, and McAfee talks about how things got heated the last time they were in the ring together, a reference to the recent confrontation between the two. Flair stands tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see highlights from Wednesday’s WrestleMania 38 Tickets On-Sale Party at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, WWE Champion Big E, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross, The Street Profits, a special Make-A-Wish give-away with WrestleMania tickets, and more. McAfee plugs WrestleMania 38 tickets being on sale now. We go back to the ring and Flair has the mic. She brings up Lynch and says she went from being The Irish Lass Kicker to The Man to Becky 2 Belts to Big Time Becks. Flair asks who the hell is Becky? Flair says there’s nothing natural about her, she’s just a fabricated champion, from her catchphrases to her orange hair and who knows what else. Flair says Becky has had some big moments, like winning the two titles at WrestleMania 35, which was all thanks to Flair, or her quick win over Bianca Belair at SummerSlam this year.

Flair says Becky will have a new nickname come Survivor Series… Becky Uh-Oh, Charlotte Beat Me Uh-Oh, Charlotte Is Superior Uh-Oh, I Came Back From Having A Baby Too Soon Uh-Oh, Charlotte’s Going To Beat Me Up Uh-Oh. Flair thanks the crowd for playing along and says not only can she beat Becky, she can beat any other woman in the locker room. She brings up her recent win over Shotzi and says Shotzi cemented her place by just stepping in the ring with her. Flair says she makes you a star, even if she defeats you, and her new name should be The Star Maker. The music interrupts and out comes Toni Storm. Storm says Flair would be so generous for offering title shots to the locker room and helping the younger generation, but the reality is Flair doesn’t do any of that. Storm says Lynch defended her title on RAW just a week ago, but has Flair defended since she’s been on SmackDown? Uh-Oh. Storm tells Flair to put her money where her mouth is and accept this challenge for a title match tonight. Fans pop for Storm. Flair waits and then says absolutely not. They briefly stare each other down and Flair makes her exit as the music hits. Storm isn’t happy as the quick interaction ends.

– Kayla Braxton is with King Xavier Woods backstage, asking about how Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns upped the ante earlier tonight. Woods says Reigns is sorely mistaken if he thinks Woods will bend his knee and acknowledge him. Woods says with Kofi Kingston being injured and WWE Champion Big E taking the apron powerbomb on RAW, The New Day has had a rough week but that stops tonight. Woods gets hyped up about how he’s going to storm the Island of Relevancy and plant his flag in the name of King Woods. Woods says Reigns really wants to be King, but let’s be serious. Woods walks off.

Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring and out first comes Jeff Hardy as Mike Rome does the introductions. Hardy dances out as the pyro explodes. The loser of this match will be removed from the men’s Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. Hardy hits the ring and poses in the corners as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and a sad Aliyah is backstage on the phone talking to someone about how she was kicked off Team SmackDown. Mustafa Ali walks up and she ends the call. Ali says he gets it, Aliyah was on her way up but things came crashing down. It’s a shame how tonight was supposed to be one of the biggest moments of Aliyah’s career but it ended up being the worst. Ricochet interrupts and says Aliyah shouldn’t believe a thing Ali says. Ricochet says Aliyah crushed it and was in the ring with some legends in the making, and should remember that she won. Ricochet tells Aliyah to always keep her head up. She asks if he really believes that and he keeps giving her words of encouragement. Ricochet and Aliyah walk off together as Ali looks on and seethes. We go back to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn. Hardy waits and they lock up after the bell hits. Sami goes to work on Hardy’s arm to start. Hardy turns it around and unloads on Sami’s arm. Sami takes Hardy down by his hair and the referee warns him.

Fans chant Hardy’s name as he fights up and out. Hardy blocks a shot and nails a hip toss for a 2 count. Hardy with a shoulder thrust in the corner. Hardy mounts Sami in the corner with right hands as fans count along to 10. Sami kicks Hardy in the gut. Hardy counters a shot in the corner and slams him face-first in the turnbuckle. Sami drops Hardy with a knee for a 2 count. Sami mounts Hardy with rights and lefts now as fans boo. Sami plays to the crowd as the boos continue. Sami with more right hands to Hardy against the ropes.

Fans rally for Hardy again as Sami goes to the floor for a breather. Jeff dropkicks him through the ropes, to the announce table. Hardy follows and sends Sami into the barrier. Hardy runs and leaps off the steel ring steps but Sami moves and Hardy crashes into the barrier. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami covers Hardy in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Sami grounds Hardy now with a headlock. Hardy starts to fade but fans rally and he fights out. Hardy with some of his signature offense now, including the inverted Atomic Drop, the leg drop and the basement dropkick. Sami kicks out at 2. Sami crawls for the corner but Hardy shoulder thrusts him and keeps going.

More back and forth now. Hardy ends up hitting the Whisper In the Wind from the top for a close 2 count. Hardy goes for the Twist of Fate but Sami counters with a back-slide for a 2 count. Hardy misses a splash in the corner. Sami rolls him up for a 2 count using the ropes for leverage but the referee catches him.

Sami and referee Jessika Carr argue now. Hardy takes advantage and drops Sami with a Twist of Fate. Fans go wild as Hardy returns to the top and hits the Swanton Bomb for the pin to win and keep his Team SmackDown spot.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

– After the match, Jeff stands tall and celebrates as the music hits and we get replays. The men’s Team SmackDown graphic appears on the big screen and Sami watches as he’s removed from the team. Sami is not happy.

– We see video from earlier today with Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis backstage. They rhyme about being on SmackDown and how good it’s been so far. Jinder Mahal and Shanky are backstage now. Jinder calls him Real Slim Shanky and tells him to drop bars. Shanky starts rapping in his native tongue. They then call him Ice Ice Shanky. Shanky does a beat box now as Jinder starts rapping, taking shots at Hit Row. Jinder and Shanky then do their own handshake and dance, still mocking and taunting Hit Row. Jinder says Hit Row is more like Cringe Row. They laugh at Hit Row to end the segment.

– King Woods is backstage preparing for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new “coming soon” teaser vignette for Xia Li.

– Kayla is backstage with Ridge Holland now. She asks about his praise for Sheamus on last week’s show. Ridge says he was speaking from the heart as Sheamus really is his idol and where he’s from in England, he never thought he’d leave those streets until he saw Sheamus doing what he did – fighting the way he fought but making a living at it. Holland never knew he could make good money fighting people but Sheamus showed him the way and he’s now proud to follow in his footsteps. Cesaro comes over and says he’s sorry to interrupt, but he couldn’t help but overhear and as he and Sheamus are like brothers, Sheamus’ attitude lately has been off. He warns Ridge to be careful what he wishes for. Ridge is aware of their relationship and is calling his shot as he and Sheamus will be a far better tag team than The Bar ever was. Ridge says if Cesaro doesn’t like what he’s saying, he can take it up with Sheamus because he will be here next week.

– Cole and McAfee lead us to a RAW Rebound replay from this week’s show.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. King Xavier Woods

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his way out with Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief stops on the entrance-way, takes the strap from Heyman, and raises it in the air as the pyro explodes. They take their time in marching to the ring and Reigns stops at the steel steps to stare at the title as Heyman presents it to him. Fans boo as Reigns and Heyman enter the ring now. The winner of this match will earn the right to control the blue brand while the loser will have to bow to the winner and acknowledge them. If Reigns loses and goes against the stipulation, WWE can strip him of the title and ban him from the show. Reigns raises the title in the air as more pyro explodes. We go to commercial.

