WWE SmackDown Results – November 18, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

– The show opened with the reunited Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre making separate entrances. Sheamus grabbed a mic and reminded everyone of his 20-year rivalry. Sheamus called McIntyre a ‘brooty’ and that there is no one he would rather be in the trenches with than him. McIntyre said that if there is someone he would go to war with, it’s his brother. Ridge screamed that tonight is Fight Night and Butch yelled that at Survivor Series is War Games.

-Mcintyre and Sheamus prepared to announce the fifth member of their team, until Sami Zayn interrupted. Sami said The Bloodline don’t care about the last member and that they feel pretty ucey. Sami guarantees that The Bloodline will win War Games. He said that he would run through Butch and give him a taste of what will happen at Survivor Series. Sheamus said that Sami is going to crap his pants when he finds out who the last member of their team is.

– A recap of Mustafa Ali vs. Bobby Lashley from this week’s RAW aired. A digital exclusive from earlier today followed, showing a doctor and Ricochet advising Ali against competing tonight.

WWE World Cup – First Round Match

Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

Ricochet immediately tried to pin Ali with various roll-ups and pinning combinations. Ricochet argued with the referee after attacking Ali in the corner, allowing him to blindside him with a forearm strike. Ali stopped Ricochet before he could go for a top turnbuckle move, and blasted him with an avalanche backstabber, right before a commercial break.

Back from break, Ricochet nailed Ali with a series of kicks to the chest and an uppercut. Ali managed to take Ricochet out of the ring with a headscissors takedown and a dropkick. Ali crashed into Ricochet with a Pescado, but he smoothly transitioned it into a Michinoku Driver. Ricochet climbed the top turnbuckle and went for a Phoenix Splash, but Ali moved out of the way at the last second. Ali immediately trapped Ricochet in a Koji Clutch, but he managed to put his boot on the rope.

Ricochet pulled Ali off the middle turnbuckle and blasted him with a German suplex, followed by a lariat and a springboard moonsault for a nearfall. Ali caught Ricochet with a snap roll through into a pin, but received a kick to the ribs shortly after. Ali dove off the top turnbuckle, hitting a Tornado DDT, only to miss a 450 Splash. Ricochet finished the match with a Shooting Star Press on a standing Ali.

Winner: Ricochet