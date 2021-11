LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN TAPING RESULTS COVERAGE

WWE SmackDown Results – November 19, 2021

– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. We see what happened last week with King Xavier Woods and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

– We go right to the ring and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are out – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. There’s a throne fit for a king in the middle of the ring, and what looks like a velvet ring apron cover. There’s also the crown, scepter and robe worn by King Xavier Woods. The Usos give a grand royal introduction for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and then bring him out. The music hits and out comes Reigns with Paul Heyman.

Reigns stops and stand tall at the entrance-way, raising his finger in the air as the pyro explodes. Heyman and Reigns march to the ring now as Heyman raises the strap in the air. Cole and McAfee hype the non-title champion vs. champion match between Reigns and WWE Champion Big E at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. They also hype The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro on Sunday. Reigns poses in the ring as The Bloodline raises their titles in the air, and more pyro goes off.

Heyman takes the mic and says he’s so overcome with emotion he’s fumbling mics. He tells Reigns this has been in the works for him all week. Heyman says no one in the history of WWE has deserved to be crowned King as much as The Head of The Table, The Tribal Chief, The Tribal King, Roman Reigns. Heyman says he knows in his heart, a little out of character, that everyone here tonight will agree that the distinction of King certainly doesn’t belong to Woods. Fans boo. Heyman says and it sure as hell won’t ever belong to Brock Lesnar. Fans boo again. Heyman says it also won’t belong to someone like Big E, who will be smashed by Reigns this Sunday. Reigns takes the mic from Heyman to interrupt. Heyman goes on praising Reigns. Reigns asks whose idea was this. Heyman points at The Usos. Reigns says this must be a joke, right? Reigns says they don’t really think he cares about or needs this stuff. He doesn’t need this to be acknowledged, he puts in the hard work and earned the respect. Reigns tells Hartford to acknowledge him and they respond with a loud but mixed reaction. Reigns says the only reason he took the crown last week is because he can. The music interrupts and out comes Woods.

Woods says those items in the ring are his possession, but they do not make a true king. Woods says what makes a king is knowing that you’re doing good for the WWE Universe. Woods says if Reigns was a king for what he did last week, he’d face Woods like a man and settled this man-to-man with Woods. Woods challenges Reigns to settle this like a man, without his goons, so he can show Reigns what a real king is made of. Reigns can’t believe Woods doesn’t care about his stuff, and that it means nothing to him. Reigns instructs Jey to throw the robe down, and Reigns steps on him. Reigns taunts Woods, who says the clothes don’t make a man.. Reigns orders Jey to snap the scepter in two now. Fans boo. Reigns asks Woods if he’s sure. Reigns orders The Usos to slam the throne down and destroy it now. They toss it to the floor and Reigns laughs at Woods, taunting him for looking unhappy.

Woods seethes on the ramp now. They go to destroy the crown now but Reigns asks for it. Reigns holds the crown up and asks Woods one more time if he’s sure it means nothing to him. Reigns puts the crown down on the mat and teases a stomp, but Woods rushes the ring and gets beat down by The Usos. Reigns never stomped on the crown. Woods is double teamed in the corner now. They hold Woods down as Reigns taunts him, saying he’s the only King around here who doesn’t need props because he’s the one. Reigns stomps the crown and destroys it as Woods yells out. They put Woods back down and fans boo. The Bloodline stands tall over Woods now as the music starts up and fans keep booing.

– We see how Sami Zayn was removed from the men’s Team SmackDown last week.

Sheamus vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal

We go right back to the ring and out comes Sheamus to make his blue brand return. The winner of this match will be the final member of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. The Celtic Warrior hits the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is backstage with Xavier Woods, who is selling the beatdown he just received. She asks where he goes from here and he says he will be in the ring tonight as Roman Reigns will accept his challenge, and he will make Reigns pay. Woods says everyone knows The Roman Empire wasn’t built in a day, but it will fall tonight. Woods limps away. We go back to the ring and Ricochet is making his entrance. Jinder Mahal and Cesaro are already out. The bell rings and Jinder brawls with Cesaro while Sheamus drops Ricochet and stomps away in the corner.

Sheamus and Cesaro face off in the middle of the ring but Jinder hits Cesaro from behind and they fight. Sheamus drops Cesaro with a clothesline. Ricochet unloads on Sheamus now but Sheamus beats him down. Ricochet counters White Noise for a roll-up for 2. Jinder drops Ricochet with a big kick to the face. Jinder stomps Ricochet while Cesaro unloads on Sheamus in the corner. Sheamus and Jinder double team Cesaro now until Ricochet makes the save.

We see Shanky at ringside. Sheamus tosses Cesaro to the floor, then helps Jinder with Ricochet. Jinder tosses Ricochet to the apron and sets up for 10 Beats of the Bodhrán, letting Sheamus take over and deliver the shots. Jinder takes advantage and rolls Sheamus up from behind for a 2 count. Sheamus and Jinder go at it as they’re alone in the ring now. Sheamus sends Jinder to the apron and delivers a big running knee, then 10 Beats of the Bodhrán as fans count along. Sheamus then snaps Jinder to the floor. Sheamus poses but turns around to a takedown by Cesaro.

Sheamus blocks the Cesaro Swing but Ricochet springboards in with a dropkick to Sheamus. Ricochet sends Sheamus to the floor, then kips up for a pop. Ricochet runs the ropes and leaps off the top, taking down the other three wrestlers on the floor. Ricochet stands tall at ringside and poses on top of the barrier as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus has Jinder on one top turnbuckle, while Ricochet has Cesaro on top of another. Cesaro blocks a superplex from Ricochet, while Jinder resists Sheamus. Sheamus climbs back up for a superplex and nails it on Jinder. Ricochet then sends Cesaro flying off the top with a big hurricanrana. All four Superstars are down now. Ricochet waits in the corner but Sheamus blocks his kick, then nails a corner clothesline. Sheamus scoops Ricochet but a powerslam but Ricochet turns it into a DDT, then hits a standing Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count as Jinder breaks it up. Jinder with some offense until Cesaro drops him and delivers the Cesaro Swing in the middle of the ring as fans count along.

Cesaro applies the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring now as Jinder reaches for the bottom rope. Shanky pushes the rope to Jinder but it doesn’t break the hold in a Fatal 4 Way. Ricochet knocks Shanky back. Jinder tightens the Sharpshooter but Ricochet breaks it with kicks, then sends him out. Ricochet blocks The Khallas and drops Jinder with a Ripcord. Ricochet goes to the top rope for the big 450 on Jinder for the pin but Sheamus decks him and goes for the pin himself. Cesaro makes the save. Cesaro unloads on Sheamus in the corner now. Cesaro runs into boots and goes down. Sheamus leaps off the top but Cesaro nails a big uppercut in mid-air.

Cesaro goes for the Gotch Neutralizer on Sheamus but Ridge Holland runs down as Sheamus back-drops Cesaro to block the Neutralizer. Cesaro ducks a Brogue Kick and rolls Sheamus for 2. Holland gets on the apron and swings but Cesaro ducks it and goes for him but Holland retreats to the floor. Sheamus takes advantage and levels Cesaro with a Brogue for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Holland comes in the ring to celebrate with his fellow Irishman as the music hits. The announcers confirm Sheamus for the men’s Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. He joins Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods and Happy Baron Corbin for Sunday’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match against Team RAW’s Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins. Sheamus and Holland celebrate and head to the back together.

– Kayla is backstage with Jeff Hardy now. She asks about how this year’s Team SmackDown stacks up against past years. He talks about teaming up with legends in the past, but then praises Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, and Sheamus, but talks about how Happy Baron Corbin is out for himself and you never know what will happen with him. Corbin and Madcap Moss walk up. Moss makes a redneck joke on Hardy. Adam Pearce walks up. He says he wants Team SmackDown to win on Sunday but it won’t with this attitude. Pearce advises Corbin to act like a member of the team, and says Moss is always laughing but we’ll see if he’s laughing when he wrestles Hardy tonight. Hardy busts out laughing at Moss to end the segment.

– Still to come, a preview for Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Megan Morant is backstage with Ridge Holland and Sheamus. Sheamus says Holland believes in him. He goes on about how he inspired Ridge to become a WWE Superstar. Can you believe that? Sheamus says hearing Ridge say that brings a tear to his eye. Sheamus laughs and Holland laughs with him. Ridge says if it weren’t for Sheamus, he’d still be broke in England, fighting bums on the street. Ridge says Sheamus is his idol and if anyone else on SmackDown has a problem with what happened in the match, they know where to find him. Sheamus gets hyped up and walks off with Ridge, headed to the bar.

– Cole leads us to a video package for Sunday’s Survivor Series match between RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Aliyah and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya

We go back to the ring and out comes Aliyah. Her partner Naomi is out next as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Shayna Baszler is wrapping her entrance. Natalya is already out. Our Progressive Match Flo replay looks back at last week when Sonya Deville removed Aliyah from the Team SmackDown match at Survivor Series following the six-woman tag team match. Back from the replay and Aliyah starts off with Natalya. They lock up and Natalya nails a right hand. Aliyah with a pair of takedowns.

Aliyah sends Natalya into the corner but gets sent to the apron. Aliyah fights in and comes off the top, taking Natalya down with a hurricanrana. Baszler and Naomi tag in. Aliyah and Naomi tackle their opponents and mount them with right hands. Baszler counters a move by Naomi and goes for the Kirifuda Clutch but gets sent into the corner. There’s some quick chaos when Naomi fights Baszler off but Natalya comes in off a tag. Baszler slams Naomi by her hair and Natalya quickly covers for a fast pin to win.

Winners: Natalya and Shayna Baszler

– After the bell, the announcers and everyone else is confused at the speedy awkward three count. We get a replay but it doesn’t help things. Natalya and Baszler celebrate at ringside as a confused Naomi and Aliyah look on from the ring.

– We see Jeff Hardy backstage warming up.

– We get a promo on WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino and the special Bruno merchandise that will be sold at the Survivor Series in New York City this Sunday.

Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss

We go back to the ring and out comes Jeff Hardy to a pop. Hardy stops and poses on the ramp as the pyro explodes. Hardy heads to the ring and greets fans at ringside on the way. Hardy enters the ring and poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see the quick pin in the women’s match. Cole blames it on Naomi being humiliated once again. Sami Zayn is backstage with Sonya Deville now. Sami is upset about being removed from Team SmackDown. Deville says Survivor Series marks the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s WWE debut, and she’s going to hold a 25-man Battle Royal, and if Sami wins his name will be associated with The Rock. WWE referee Aja Smith, now known as Daphne Lashaunn, walks up and asks Deville if she did a good job, referring to the quick pin in the women’s match. Deville lashes out at her and says she doesn’t associate with crooked referees. Deville tells the referee to leave and she does. We go back to the ring and out comes Madcap Moss with Happy Baron Corbin. Hardy takes the mic and says the odds aren’t in his favor tonight, so if Moss is going to have someone in his corner, so should Hardy. The music hits and out comes Drew McIntyre to a pop. McIntyre raises his sword Angela in the air as the pyro goes off. Drew hits the ring and poses as more pyro explodes around the ring.

The bell hits and Hardy gets slammed to the mat by Moss. Moss with knees to the ribs now as Corbin cheers him on. Moss with a big right hand to drop Hardy. Hardy catches Moss with a jawbreaker. Hardy with the Atomic Drop, the double leg takedown, a leg drop and the basement dropkick.

Hardy with a Twist of Fate now. Hardy goes to the top for the Swanton Bomb. Corbin looks to distract but McIntyre launches him over the announce table. Moss crotches Hardy from the top. Moss goes for a suplex in the middle of the ring but Hardy counters and rolls Moss up in the middle of the ring for the win.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

– After the match, hardy stands tall as the music hits. Corbin comes in but McIntyre levels him with a Claymore Kick. Moss also gets leveled by McIntyre. Hardy goes back to the top and hits the Swanton on Moss. We go to replays. Corbin is down at ringside, clutching his jaw, while McIntyre and Hardy taunt him from the ring as Drew’s music plays.

– We see what happened earlier tonight with King Woods and The Bloodline. Paul Heyman is backstage on the phone now, telling someone that The Tribal Chief does not like surprises. Kayla Braxton walks up, startling Heyman, and asking if he heard the challenge Woods made earlier. Heyman is tired of people saying Roman Reigns needs The Usos around him because he doesn’t, and he doesn’t need his council around either, he just loves Heyman, like Kayla does. Heyman says if Woods wants to challenge Reigns or call his bluff just hours before he smashes WWE Champion Big E, then the challenge is accepted. Heyman walks off.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Angel

We go back to the ring and Rick Boogs is out for the gnarly introduction of WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. They head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Los Lotharios are out to the ring – Angel with Humberto. The bell rings and Angel attacks Nakamura off a distraction, beating him down after snatching his pants off. Nakamura fights back with knees. Angel ducks a kick but the follow-up drops him.

Nakamura kicks Angel into the corner and unloads with boots to the head. Nakamura takes Angel down and comes off the second rope but Angel kicks him in mid-air as Humberto laughs from ringside. Angel baseball slides to knock Nakamura off the apron but misses and lands on the outside. Nakamura leaps from the apron to the floor with a flying knee.

Nakamura brings it back in but Humberto holds Nakamura’s leg. Boogs comes over and grabs Humberto with a gutwrench, then man-handles him at ringside, and slams him down on the floor. Nakamura comes in and counters Angel, then levels him with a Kinshasa for the pin to win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall as the music hits. Humberto runs in and nails Nakamura from behind with a cheap shot, then quickly retreats to join Angel on the ramp. Boogs and Nakamura yell out from the ring as Los Lotharios smile back from the stage.

– We see recent happenings with Shotzi and Sasha Banks. We see them facing off backstage now. Sonya Deville gets in between them as things start to get heated. Shotzi says Banks is a petty, vindictive little brat. Shotzi says she never forgets when she gets screwed over and payback is a b… Banks cuts her off and says if she had a nickel for every time someone tried to make a name off her, she’d be rich… oh wait, she is rich. Banks brags about being the Team SmackDown Captain and says no one would know of Shotzi if it weren’t for Banks. Banks says she’s right, payback is a bitch, and so is she… Deville interrupts and says they can settle it in the ring but she expects them to be on the same page after the match is over. Banks walks off.

Shotzi vs. Sasha Banks

We go back to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks. She hits the apron to pose as the pyro goes off and we go back to commercial.

