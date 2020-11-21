LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – November 20, 2020

– The final WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series opens up on FOX with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits backstage. They hype tonight’s go-home show and Sunday’s pay-per-view, including the “Final Farewell” for The Undertaker. Thunder and lighting strikes. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins can’t believe it. We hear “Rest in…” but Big E appears, not The Undertaker. He’s wearing a sombrero instead of a Taker-style hat, and jokes that this is all they had in the props department. Big E praises RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods while The Street Profits hype themselves up. Big E believes The New Day will win on Sunday while The Profits insist they will take the win home. Big E reveals that Kofi and Woods are here tonight. Big E does the signature New Day intro, in the faces of The Profits, and stares them down.

– We go right to The ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods head to the ring. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

Kofi and Woods take the mic in the ring and talk about checking into the SmackDown Hotel one more time. They’re here to talk about being just two days away from Survivor Series, and need to say a few words to The Street Profits. Kofi says The Profits are out here talking about passing the torch, and they’re right to want the smoke, but they don’t want this fire. They go on and pay a tribute to The Undertaker. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. Sami is tired of hearing about The Undertaker. Sami says the only reason this is Taker’s “final Farewell” is because Taker knows Sami owes him some revenge for a chokeslam he hit at Madison Square Garden. Sami says WWE officials are letting Taker take a coward’s way out but one who can’t take that way out is WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Sami goes on about how no one can protect Lashley from what he has in store for him at Survivor Series on Sunday, to prove that the IC Champion is better than the US Champion.

Sami goes on and enters the ring now. He wants them to talk about him now. They say they can do that, but start cracking jokes on him instead. The music interrupts and out comes King Baron Corbin. Corbin yells at The New Day and brings up how they just had a SmackDown Farewell. Woods says that was their SmackDown Farewell but now they’re just visiting. Corbin enters the ring and says they don’t belong on his show, so they have to go. The music hits and out comes Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode next. Ziggler talks about being bros with Corbin but doesn’t like Sami, and Sami being in this position. Roode and Ziggler enter the ring now. Ziggler knocks The New Day and says they cost he and Roode a tag team title shot. Roode and Ziggler believe they should be champions right now, and Roode says they would win the titles if they had another shot. Kofi proposes a match, but with a twist. Kofi and Woods stir things up between the other two sides – Corbin and Sami, Roode and Ziggler. Woods proposes they have a tag team match tonight, and then the winners will receive a RAW Tag Team Titles shot. They all get ready to fight but Roode and Ziggler turn to attack The New Day instead. The heels attack Kofi and Woods but the music interrupts as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits run down to make the save. Kofi, Woods, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins team up to clear the ring of the heels. Ford nails a big dive to the floor as we go to commercial.

The Street Profits and The New Day vs. Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Back from the break and Cole says WWE Producer Adam Pearce has booked this match. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Montez Ford starts off with Dolph Ziggler and levels him with a dropkick. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins tags in for the big double team on Ziggler for a 2 count.

Ziggler comes back and dropkicks Dawkins. Ziggler keeps control and in comes Roode. Dawkins dropkicks Roode. They tangle and in comes RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston. Kofi gets the upperhand and takes Roode down with a big kick. Kofi dropkicks Roode into the corner of the champions. Kofi stomps away on Roode in the corner. RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods tags in for more stomping on Roode while he’s down. They keep Roode down with quick tags. Woods with another basement dropkick for a 2 count. Roode ends up leveling Woods with a big elbow. King Corbin tags in and beats Woods down in the corner. Woods tries to turn it around but Corbin keeps him down and taunts the others, hammering Woods with more elbows.

Ford gets a tag and unloads on Corbin. Ford with a big dropkick. Ford ducks a clothesline and takes Corbin down. Ford with a standing moonsault but the pin is broken up as chaos breaks out. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler has Ford in a headlock but he’s struggling. Ziggler takes Ford to the corner and in comes Corbin. Corbin rocks Ford as Sami barks orders from the apron and annoys Ziggler. Ford tries to turn it around but Corbin keeps him down and mounts him with big right hands. Ziggler tags back in but Ford drops him with a right hand. Ziggler takes Ford back to the corner. They go at it and Ford drops Ziggler with an enziguri. Kofi and Roode tag in at the same time. Kofi runs over Roode and hits others on the apron. Kofi with a big dropkick to Roode.

Kofi with the Boom Drop on Roode. Kofi waits for the Trouble IN Paradise but Roode ducks. Kofi blocks the Glorious DDT. Woods tags in as Roode sends Kofi to the floor. Roode runs into a kick from Woods on the corner. Woods with a DDT to Roode for a 2 count. Dawkins gets the tag and drops Corbin as he’s ran in. Dawkins with a Spinebuster to Roode. Sami yells from the apron, not realizing he was tagged in. Dawkins yanks him into the ring and hits a big Spinebuster. Ford tags in and hits the big Cash Out splash to Sami for the win.

Winners: The Street Profits and The New Day

– After the match, the music hits as the champions meet in the middle of the ring to stand tall. Both teams raise their titles in the air and have some friendly words over Sunday’s non-title match at Survivor Series. We go to replays and come back to The Street Profits and The New Day in the middle of the ring.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will sign their Survivor Series contract. Also, Murphy vs. Seth Rollins and it looks like Aalyah Mysterio will be in Murphy’s corner.

– We see how Jey Uso destroyed Daniel Bryan a few weeks back. Bryan will return to face Uso tonight. Bryan is shown backstage talking to Kayla Braxton. Sami Zayn walks by, ranting and yelling about the loss. Sami stops and starts ranting at Bryan about respect. Bryan just smiles, then covers his mouth with his mask. Bryan shoves Sami to the ground. Sami gets up, still yelling and ranting. He says this isn’t over and he won’t forget. Sami walks off. Bryan makes a comment to Kayla about social distancing and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Daniel Bryan is with Kayla Braxton in the back. She compliments him on his new hairstyle and brings up the attack from Jey Uso a few weeks back. She shows us a video package with footage of their Survivor Series qualifying match and the post-match attack. Bryan saw Jey’s interview where he said everything that happened wasn’t personal. Bryan actually believes him because Jey has a devil on his shoulder, shouting and telling him what to do, pushing him hard. Bryan understands because everyone has an angel and a devil on their shoulder. Bryan asks who we think is speaking more to him as he gets ready for the match, reminding him about his daughter crying when she saw him? So is he worried about coming back to soon? No and if Jey is listening, it’s nothing personal. Bryan walks off.

– WWE Producer Adam Pearce is backstage. We can’t see who he’s talking to yet. He talks about picking the final member of Team SmackDown for the men’s team, and goes on about this person’s resiliency, how they have bounced back and everything. We see that he was talking to Otis now. Otis has Chad gable with him. Gable celebrates with Otis, and says they did it together, and now it’s time to get Otis ready. Otis thanks Pearce and they walk off. Natalya walks up and doesn’t understand why she has to face Tamina Snuka tonight when Pearce can just put her on Team SmackDown. Pearce reveals that he already put Bayley on the team in one of the final two spots. Natalya is not happy. Pearce tells her that her match is next. She storm off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins is in the back. He says Murphy was nothing, a nobody, before he took him under his wing. Then Rollins saved him and gave him a new life, and is responsible for everything good that Murphy has in that life. His burgeoning career, bright future, even his beautiful girlfriend. Rollins says if it wasn’t for him and The Greater Good, Murphy would’ve never met Aalyah Mysterio. Rollins says in return, he got stabbed in the back, set up, betrayed. He wants Murphy to remember that he will no longer stand by for Murphy’s mistakes, and Murphy will have to pay for them. Rollins says he will teach Murphy his final lesson tonight and Murphy will go back to what he was before Rollins saved him – nothing, no one.

Last Chance Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka

We go to the ring for a Last Chance Survivor Series Qualifier as Natalya makes her way out. Tamina Snuka is already waiting in the ring. Bianca Belair is on commentary. The match is about to begin but the music interrupts and out comes Bayley, who has also been added to Team SmackDown.

Natalya unloads on Tamina to start the match. Tamina comes right back and levels her with a right. Natalya goes to the floor to regroup. Tamina follows and sends Natalya into the steel ring steps. Tamina brings it back in the ring for a 2 count. Belair and Bayley argue on commentary about who the Team Captain is. We see The Riott Squad watching the match backstage as Tamina dominates Natalya and unloads in the corner.

Natalya dodges a charge in the corner and Tamina hits the ring post shoulder-first. Natalya with a big clothesline. Natalya applies the Sharpshooter and Tamina taps for the finish to give Natalya the final Team SmackDown spot.

Winner: Natalya

– After the match, Natalya celebrates and stands tall as her music hits. Out comes Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott now. Bayley enters the ring and hugs Natalya, then turns around to taunt Belair, who is still at the announce table. Bayley offers her hand to Natalya and they shake. Belair enters the ring now. Bayley tells The Riott Squad to come in and they also enter the ring. There’s not much camaraderie on the Women’s Team SmackDown but they all stand together as Bayley tries to hype them up.

– We get a video package showing what led to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series.

– We go to the ring for tonight’s Survivor Series contract signing as new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre makes his way out to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McIntyre is sitting at the table in the ring. The music of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hits next but he’s nowhere to be seen. After a minute or so later, here comes The Tribal Chief with Paul Heyman right behind him. Fans boo and Drew looks on from the ring as the pyro goes off on the stage.

Reigns takes his time getting to the ring. He takes a seat and just stares at Drew, smirking. Adam Pearce oversees things. Reigns tells Drew he knew he could pull the win off, Heyman didn’t. Reigns knew he could pull it off because he’s been in Drew’s shoes. Reigns goes on and Drew knows he’s trying to get in his head, provoke him to flipping the table over and going off, but that’s not going to happen. Drew says he’s going to get to the point. Reigns told him to go get himself a title and he did, but not for Reigns, for himself. Drew ends up signing the contract and fans cheer him on.

Drew hands the contract over to Reigns, telling him it’s his turn, his show, and his move. Drew asks Reigns to please underestimate him. He advises Reigns to use these last two days of peace to prepare for war. Reigns smirks and goes to ink the contract but stops and can’t believe Drew would try to give him advise. Reigns says Heyman advises him. Reigns is going to give Drew the advice and let him sit under the learning tree. Reigns says Drew isn’t going to like where he’s going on Sunday and he won’t understand the brutal truth but one day he will understand he’s a secondary title holder, a prop, a stand-in. Fans boo Reigns now. He goes on taking shots at Drew for being the champion they use when Reigns is busy. Reigns says he’s “THE” champion, the face of WWE, Drew’s Tribal Chief and the head of the table. Reigns says one day Drew will have the chance to be the man, the face of the company and when he does, he will look back at these nights and thank Reigns, and love him for the time he’s allowed him and the lessons.

Reigns goes on and finally signs the contract, then tells Drew that he will always be his favorite #2. The boos get louder as Reigns stands up with his title. Drew is still seated. A “you suck!” chant starts up as Reigns’ music starts. Drew stands up at the table and Reigns makes his exit with Heyman. Drew’s music now starts up as he stares at Reigns making his way to the back.

– Cole and Graves hype Rollins vs. Murphy. We see what happened last week in the “final chapter” of the Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio feud, presented by Progressive. The Progressive Match Flo video for this week features highlights from last Friday’s No Holds Barred match, won by Mysterio.

