WWE SmackDown Results – November 25, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

– The show opened with Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley in the ring complaining about having to come to Providence to hear Bianca’s announcement. Bianca Belair and her team made their entrance, presenting Becky Lynch as their final War Games partner. They started a brawl in the ring, with Becky knocking Bayley down with the Bexploder. Rhea approached Becky, but retreated when the rest of her team appeared behind Becky.

WWE World Cup – Semifinals Match

Santos Escobar vs. Butch

Escobar immediately pushed Butch into the ropes before hiding from him in the corner. He took Butch down with a headlock takedown, but he broke the hold and stomped Escobar’s elbow. Escobar caught Butch off-guard with a dropkick, but he responded with a knee strike, forcing Escobar to recuperate at ringside. Butch climbed the top turnbuckle, but Escobar shoved him down to ringside, as SmackDown went to commercials.

Back from break, Butch nailed Escobar with an enzuigiri and a double knee drop to the arm. Butch blasted Escobar with a stomp on the hands and low roundhouse kick, making Escobar roll out of the ring. Butch crashed onto Legado del Fantasma with a moonsault off the apron, only for Escobar to knock him down with a suicide dive. Escobar sat Butch on the top turnbuckle, but he snapped Escobar’s fingers making him fall to the apron. Butch crashed onto Legado del Fantasma with a moonsault off the top turnbuckle, followed by a Tornado DDT on Escobar for a two count.

The screen showed a brawl between the Bloodline, Kevin Owens & Drew McIntyre, distracting Butch and making the Brawling Brutes run backstage. Butch caught Escobar in an arm lock, but Cruz and Wilde broke the hold while the referee wasn’t watching. They nailed Butch with an enzuigiri, allowing Escobar to win the match with the Phantom Driver.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– A video recapping Bray Wyatt and LA Knight’s confrontations from the past few weeks aired.

– Bray Wyatt made his way to the ring and said he knows that most people want to see the Fiend. Wyatt told the crowd to come see the human tornado destroy himself and everyone around him, but that’s not what he wants to do anymore. He started saying that he didn’t attack LA Knight, until Uncle Howdy interrupted him on the big screen. Howdy said Wyatt was lying and that a snake in a cage is still a snake.

– At backstage, LA Knight got interviewed and said that Wyatt gets to vomit his lies without consequences. LA said Wyatt wouldn’t be out there on the mic if he wasn’t injured.

– The Viking Raiders arrived with Sarah Logan who is now named Valhalla.

Viking Raiders vs. Hit Row

Adonis started with a series of forearm strikes and a dropkick on Ivar, but he knocked him down soon after. Erik clocked Adonis with an elbow strike, followed by a pair of knee strikes from both Vikings. Adonis evaded a suplex, managing to reach Dolla for the tag. Dolla knocked Erik off the apron and hit Ivar with a big boot. Dolla got taken out of the ring immediately after giving Adonis the tag. Adonis missed a diving kick, allowing Ivar to smash him with a spinning kick. Erik took Dolla off the apron, setting up the Ragnarok on Adonis for the three count.

Winners: Viking Raiders

– Footage from last night aired, showing Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley breaking into the Mysterio household on Thanksgiving. Dominik smashed Rey’s hurt leg with a few weapons before leaving.