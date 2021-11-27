LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – November 26, 2021

– The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with Kayla Braxton in the ring, welcoming everyone to SmackDown. Braxton goes on about Brock Lesnar’s suspension but she’s quickly interrupted by the music of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman come out and stop on the stage for the pyro to go off. Heyman raises the strap in the air and they march to the ring. Michael Cole also welcomes us to SmackDown and he’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Cole mentions how Kayla was about to mention the rumors of Lesnar’s suspension possibly being lifted. We go to a video package of highlights from Reigns’ win over WWE Champion Big E at the Survivor Series pay-per-view this past Sunday. Reigns and Heyman enter the ring to more pyro going off.

Heyman snatches the mic from Braxton and brings up rumors on Lesnar, asking if that’s the best she has. Heyman says we don’t do rumors on The Island of Relevancy, and that’s Kayla’s problem – she parades around here like she’s a journalist with news on Lesnar’s suspension, knowing what it means to Reigns and Heyman, when really she just wanted to come get a spotlight for herself with rumors. Fans boo Heyman. Heyman tells them not to boo Kayla, then tells her that he defended her as his co-worker, a co-worker he’s ashamed of because of these rumors. Heyman tells Kayla to get some sources and next time come with facts when in the presence of Reigns. Heyman says he once liked Kayla because others thought she was pretty, but here she is with rumors, and living her life through an Instagram filter, which is no way for a legit journalist to live, and until she’s a legit journalist, this is her cue to leave the ring. Heyman thanks her for her time and says goodnight. Fans boo Heyman some more as a “we want Brock!” chant starts up.

Reigns asks Heyman if he wants to know the problem with rumors. They give losers false hope, and compared to Reigns, everyone else around here is a loser because he’s beaten them all. Reigns says Lesnar is the #1 loser around here. The boos continue. Reigns says he beat Lesnar and the conditions weren’t even ideal, Reigns flew around the world and smashed his ass. Reigns repeats it – Lesnar is a loser and he doesn’t care about the rumors, that’s a fact. Reigns says Big E is also a loser because he got smashed at Survivor Series. Reigns says these fools are just a part of a long list he’s beaten. Reigns says it’s getting embarrassing because he’s running laps around the roster, and management is getting worried.

Reigns and Heyman bring up the Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal to determine his next challenger. Reigns says it doesn’t matter what kind of match they have, they can let 3 or 4 win tonight and it won’t matter because he will smash them all. He can do that because he’s the best of the best, the Universal Champion, The Head of The Table, our Tribal Chief, and the greatest of all-time, and when his days are done around here, which could be sooner than later, then the whole world… will acknowledge him. The music starts back up as Reigns raises his finger in the air.

– Cole and McAfee hype tonight’s Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal main event. They send us to the Progressive Match Flo replay for this week, showing last week’s Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss match, which led to Hardy and Drew McIntyre vs. Moss and Happy Corbin on tonight’s show.

Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring and out homes Jeff Hardy to pyro and a home state pop. Drew McIntyre is out next with his sword, Angela. Drew raises the sword in the air as pyro explodes. McIntyre marches to the ring and poses in the corner with the sword as the fire shoots up around the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss as Hardy and McIntyre stand tall together in the ring. The pyro hits before Moss and Corbin head to the ring together. The bell rings and Corbin attacks Hardy from behind, beating him down and taunting him. Corbin sends Hardy into the corner but misses a charge in. Hardy drops Corbin and hits several of his signature moves, including the basement dropkick. Corbin turns it around and tags in Moss to take over.

Moss levels Hardy with a running shoulder. Moss runs the ropes but Hardy nails a hip toss for a 2 count. Drew tags in for a quick double team with Hardy. Moss kicks out at 2. Drew with a big chop in the corner to Moss. Moss fights out of the corner but Drew nails a clothesline coming out of the opposite corner. Drew warns Corbin that he’s next. Drew holds Moss while Hardy flies off the top rope with a right hand.

Fans chant for Hardy now. Moss charges but gets sent to the floor. Hardy sends Moss to the barrier and then drops Corbin over the top rope to send him to the floor. Hardy with a right hand off the apron to the floor. Hardy celebrates until Moss tosses him over into the timekeeper’s area. Moss celebrates at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin is in control. He drops McIntyre off the apron with a cheap shot. Moss with cheap shots to Hardy while Corbin has the referee distracted. Moss tags back in but Hardy fights back. They collide with double lariats and both go down as fans rally for Hardy now.

Drew and Corbin tag in at the same time. Drew unloads with clotheslines, then an elbow to drop Corbin. Drew with a big belly-to-belly suplex, then a neckbreaker. Corbin runs in and dodges a Glasgow Kiss but Drew drops him with a neckbreaker, then a kip-up for a big pop. Drew waits for the Claymore Kick but has to stop and knock Moss off the apron. Drew turns back around to a big Deep Six from Corbin for a close 2 count. Moss tags back in and goes for a double team on Drew but Hardy makes the save. Corbin leaps off the second rope but Hardy kicks him.

Corbin sends Hardy to the floor as Drew also sends Corbin to the floor. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt and the Claymore Kick to Moss for a big pop. Drew tags in the home state hero for a big pop. Hardy goes to the top and hits the Swanton Bomb for the pin to win.

Winners: Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Hardy and McIntyre celebrate as the music hits.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage talking with Aliyah when Paul Heyman walks up. Aliyah says it was good chatting to Aliyah, but she’s sure Kayla and Heyman have a lot to talk about. Heyman asks if Kayla has confirmation on those Lesnar rumors, but he dismisses the idea of the Lesnar rumors and says Lesnar got himself suspended for touching Adam Pearce and is hiding behind the suspension because he is afraid of Roman Reigns. Heyman mentions how he doesn’t have Lesnar’s new phone number, but neither does Kayla. Heyman says he’s pushing for Kayla to be gone unless she has confirmation on the Lesnar rumors before the end of the night, or maybe that’s just a rumor. Heyman walks off.

Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland

We go back to the ring and out comes Ridge Holland with Sheamus as Mike Rome does the introductions. Holland comes out to Sheamus’ theme song. We see what happened last week to set this match up. Holland prepares to make his blue brand in-ring debut as Sheamus hypes him up. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus has joined Cole and McAfee on commentary. Holland waits in the ring as Cesaro makes his way out now. The bell rings and Cesaro takes it to the corner but backs off as the referee warns them. Cesaro goes to work on Holland with uppercuts. Cesaro with a big running uppercut into the opposite corner. Cesaro mounts Holland with right hands in the corner, but Holland turns it around after a distraction by Sheamus.

Holland with a big back-drop to Cesaro. Holland rams Cesaro back into the corner and works him over. Holland levels Cesaro with a clothesline for a 2 count as Sheamus talks about leading Holland to greatness in WWE, following in his footsteps. Holland grounds Cesaro in the middle of the ring now. Cesaro fights up and out but Holland grabs him, delivers a headbutt, then launches him with a big overhead throw. Cesaro kicks out at 2. Holland grounds Cesaro once again as Sheamus continues praising him on commentary.

Holland catches Cesaro with a powerslam for a 2 count. Holland stops the pin and drops knees and elbows on Cesaro to keep him down. Cesaro counters Holland out of nowhere and rolls him up for the pin to win.

Winner: Cesaro

– After the bell, Cesaro rushes to ringside to pose with fans after stealing the win. Sheamus rushes into the ring to stand with Holland.

– Drew McIntyre is in an office with Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce now. Drew wants to be in the Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal but Deville says they don’t have the final list of participants yet, and when they do they will let him know.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Throwdown Match: Rick Boogs vs. Angel

We go back to the ring and out comes Rick Boogs with his guitar. He does a grand introduction for himself and then WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. They head to the ring together for what Cole and McAfee call a Thanksgiving Leftovers Throwdown match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Angel is out with Humberto. The bell rings and Garza nails a dropkick into the corner. Angel mounts Boogs and unloads, beating him to the floor. There’s a dinner table set up at ringside with Thanksgiving leftovers but Boogs stops Angel from putting him face-first. Angel with a big kick from the apron. Angel brings it back in and grounds Boogs as Nakamura and Humberto look on from ringside.

Angel keeps Boogs grounded until fans start to chant for tables. Boogs screams out and breaks the hold, tossing Angel across the ring. Boogs then spins Angel around into a powerslam. Boogs man-handles Angel some more, then launches him with a gutwrench slam. Boogs knocks Humberto off the apron, almost knocking him through another dinner table in front of the announcers. Angle attacks but Boogs man-handles him some more, tossing him around and slamming him with another gutwrench. Angel kicks out at 2.

Boogs hulks up some more and applies an abdominal stretch, punching Angel while he’s in the hold, but he stops when Humberto starts playing his guitar at ringside. Boogs stops to yell at Humberto, telling him to put his guitar down. Nakamura comes over and puts Humberto through the other dinner table in front of the announcers. Boogs turns back around to a stiff shot by Angel. Angel follows up with The Wing Clipper for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Angel

– After the match, Los Lotharios celebrate as Nakamura checks on Boogs.

– We get a look back at RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeating SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series this past Sunday.

– We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to a mixed reaction from her home state. Flair stops on the ramp and poses as the pyro explodes above. The graphic bills this as a “Flair for the Dramatic” segment. Flair enters the ring as Cole says he’s going to interview her in the ring. We go to commercial as the referee opens the ropes for Flair to enter.

Back from the break and Kayla stops Adam Pearce in the back, asking about tonight’s Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal, but Pearce is headed to his office to work on that match. She also asks about the possible reinstatement of Brock Lesnar. We get a video package showing how Lesnar attacked Pearce a few weeks back, leading to his indefinite suspension and $1 million fine. Pearce tells Kayla he hasn’t heard anything about Lesnar’s indefinite, and he repeats – indefinite, suspension, but stranger things have happened around here. Pearce brings up the property damage, medical bills and therapy sessions Lesnar has caused, and says he would be personally shocked if the suspension was lifted any time soon. Pearce excuses himself and walks off. We go back to the ring and Cole is in with Flair. Cole says Flair must be devastated over the Survivor Series loss to RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Flair says no, the only thing she’s disappointed with was the poor officiating in that match. Flair says we all saw it, and the only way Becky could beat her was blatant cheating. Flair says Becky is just as under-handed as she thought, and Becky got a hollow win, and the win proved nothing. She says Becky knows deep down that Flair is a better woman, and Becky’s success is all thanks to Flair. Cole asks what is in the near future for Charlotte. She says Becky can pretend to be Big Time Becks on RAW, in fantasy land, but Flair is still the most dominant woman in sports entertainment here on SmackDown. The music interrupts and out comes Toni Storm.

Storm says she called it – Flair’s obsession with Lynch made her vulnerable, and Lynch won. Storm says now Flair is going to come after her because she was tough enough to stand up to Flair. Storm figured she’d make it easy for Flair – she’s right here. Flair mocks her and says she barely knows Storm exists. Flair says she wipes her boots when entering the ring because there are levels to this, and she’s on a different level. Flair asks how Storm wants to be embarrassed tonight – by beating her to a pulp, or like this… Flair charges but Storm ducks and sends her to the floor. Flair ends up grabbing a pie from the same dinner table that was out in the previous match, then smashing it all over Storm. Flair taunts Storm, who is seething now. Flair hits Storm with another pie and mocks her now. The music starts back up as Flair makes her exit. Storm seethes at ringside and wipes some of the cream from her hair.

– We see footage from earlier today of Banks confronting Sonya Deville backstage. Banks says she was Team Captain at Survivor Series, but Deville put her on a team with a bunch of flakes and traitors. Banks goes on and blames Deville for the loss, saying she should’ve been allowed to pick her own team. Banks goes on but Deville tells her to watch her tone in talking to her, and says Banks can’t just re-write history, Banks loss and the loss is on her because she was captain. Deville also says she has no issue with Naomi. Banks says she’s lying, then goes on wondering if Deville is jealous of Naomi for various reasons, such as popularity and Deville being downgraded to a suit. Deville says maybe that makes her a… boss. Banks smirks. Deville books Banks and Naomi vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler for tonight. Deville walks off.

Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Naomi for the next match. Sonya Deville is already at the announce table with Cole and McAfee. Naomi wraps up her entrance as we go back to commercial.

