WWE SmackDown Results – November 27, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with the usual intro. We’re live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Jey Uso with a mic.

Uso says after Survivor Series everyone is talking about the farewell of The Undertaker, but they should be talking about what his cousin WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns did to represent SmackDown, by defeating WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The boos get louder as Jey hypes up Reigns with a grand introduction. His introduction is interrupted by Reigns’ music as The Tribal Chief makes his way out with Paul Heyman at his side. Reigns raises the title on the stage as the pyro explodes and Jey looks on from the ring, all smiles. Reigns takes his time before marching to the ring with Heyman.

The boos get louder as Reigns and Heyman hit the ring. Heyman grabs the mic from Uso and hands it to the champ. Reigns says, “Play it,” and we get a video package with Survivor Series highlights, showing how Team RAW picked up a clean sweep in the Men’s Traditional Elimination Match, how Reigns dismissed The Usos backstage and told them he didn’t have time for losers, and then how Reigns beat McIntyre in the main event, after an assist by Uso. Reigns says he told Jey to leave after his Survivor Series match, but he didn’t. Reigns says he never told Jey he needed help with Drew. Reigns asks Jey why he thinks he and Team SmackDown lost. Jey says the others wouldn’t listen to him. Reigns asks him why they didn’t listen. Because they don’t fear Jey, says Reigns. They don’t fear him because they don’t respect him. Reigns says if they don’t respect Jey, then they don’t respect “us” and if they don’t respect “us” then who are we? Reigns says if he’s not the head of the table, Jey must think he’s some bitch in the locker room asking for Thanksgiving leftovers. Reigns goes on, asking Jey how everyone else, including their family, looks at him. Reigns asks Jey if he looks at him like he’s some bitch in the locker room asking for leftovers.

Reigns says that’s how Jey is making him feel through his failures, and Reigns doesn’t like how Jey is making him feel. Reigns drops the mic and walks out of the ring as his music starts up. Reigns marches up the ramp with Heyman right behind him. A disappointed Uso looks on from the ring, then makes his exit.

– Still to come, Otis vs. King Corbin.

Otis vs. King Baron Corbin

The music hits and out comes Otis. He stops and exchanges a look with Jey Uso on the stage. Uso heads to the back as Otis heads down to the ring. Uso suddenly runs back down the ramp and unloads on Otis from behind with a steel chair. Uso drops Otis and jabs the chair into him several times. Uso delivers more chair shots while Otis is down at ringside, yelling at him. Jey mounts Otis now and punches him several times. Jey with more chair shots while yelling at Otis. A referee runs down and calls for help as Uso tosses the chair. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what Jey just did to Otis. We also see how Chad Gable and a referee helped Otis to the back during the break.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring and out comes Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for this non-title match. They crack jokes on Otis on the way to the ring. They then talk about how they want the smoke… no, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, from The Street Profits. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Red cups fall on the stage as Ford and Dawkins take the mic. They talk about taking the torch from RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day at Survivor Series. They then joke about Roode and Ziggler. The Profits are up and they want the smoke.

Fans chant for The Profits as both teams get ready for the match. Dawkins and Ziggler start off. Ford quickly comes in for a double team. Roode runs in but he gets double teamed. Dawkins comes right back in for a big double team Flapjack to Roode. Dawkins sends Roode to the floor. Ziggler sends Dawkins to the floor. Ziggler runs the ropes to leap out but Dawkins meets him at the ropes with a big right hand.

Ford tags in and goes to the top. Roode rips Dawkins off the apron and cuts Ford off from the apron. Ford kicks Roode away from the apron and goes for the big Frogsplash to Ziggler but Ziggler rolls out of the way. Ford lands hard and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler dropkicks Ford. Roode tags in and whips Ziggler into Ford with a big splash in the corner. Roode decks Ford and nails a backbreaker for a 2 count. Roode keeps Ford grounded and applies a stretch in the middle of the ring now. Fans rally for Ford and Dawkins. Ford counters and breaks it with a hip toss. Ziggler tags in and hits a Fame-asser to Ford for a 2 count. Ziggler and Roode with a cheap shot and some trash talking. Ford fights out of the corner, taking shots at both opponents but Ziggler drops him.

Ziggler sends Ford into the turnbuckles but then misses a flying shot. Ziggler and Ford are both down now. Roode and Dawkins get the hot tags. Dawkins runs wild and hits the jumping elbow. Ziggler runs in but Dawkins sends him down on his face. Dawkins goes back to work on Roode and hits the jumping splash in the corner. Dawkins keeps fighting both opponents. Dawkins with a bulldog to Roode and a big spinning neckbreaker to Ziggler.

Dawkins goes on and hits The Anointment to Roode. Ford tags in and hits the big Cash Out splash to Roode for a close 2 count as Ziggler breaks it up. Ford also landed hard on his ribs with the splash. Ford and Ziggler trade shots now. Ford with a big enziguri. Roode takes advantage and comes from behind, rolling Ford up for the pin to win.

Winners: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Roode’s music hits as he and Ziggler begin celebrating. We go to commercials.

– Tonight’s Match Flo video from Progressive takes a look at some of the recent history between Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Bryan now, asking about getting the chance to turn his Intercontinental Title vision to a reality. Bryan says his strategy is acceptance. He goes on about accepting how dangerous Jey Uso is these days, accepting how Sami is as delusional as he’s ever been in the 15 years they’ve known each other. He goes on about Sami thinking he’s the greatest Intercontinental Champion ever but says he’s just delusional. Bryan is here to break Sami’s delusions. Despite what Sami thinks, he’s not out to get Sami, he’s out to get the Intercontinental Title and with tonight’s win he will get one step closer to doing just that.

– Still to come, a look back at The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” segment. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kayla is in the back with Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio. She asks if they’re relieved that the Seth Rollins chapter of their lives is over. Rey talks about family and says there’s no payback for what happened. They’re thankful for many things. He’s thankful for his son’s career taking off, his daughter turning into a mature woman, and Murphy realizing what Rollins really was. King Baron Corbin interrupts and says they’re all one big happy family after one measly win over Rollins. What a joke. Corbin knocks Dominik’s in-ring skills and Aalyah’s bad judgement in character. He also calls out Murphy for riding Rey’s coattails while they’re still worth something. Murphy looks to buck up but he’s held back as Corbin walks off.

– Cole sends us to a video on The Undertaker’s 30 year career and the “Final Farewell” segment at last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

We go back to the ring for the next non-title match as WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami is in the ring with a mic. Fans boo as he goes on about why he doesn’t respect Thanksgiving, because it celebrates the atrocities committed against the Native Americans. He also doesn’t believe in the gluttonous eating. He brings up Daniel Bryan now and says he had his chance at the Intercontinental Title. Sami starts ranting about how WWE management is trying to sabotage him. The music interrupts and out comes Bryan. Fans chant “yes!” as Bryan hits the ring.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Sami stalls in the corner. Bryan takes Sami down first and works on the arm. Sami stalls some more and retreats into the ropes, accusing Bryan of stepping on his hair. Bryan takes control again but Sami keeps going to the ropes to stall. Bryan takes Sami back down and grounds him from behind, working on the arm. Sami fights up but Bryan nails a big dropkick. Sami turns it around and sends Bryan to the floor.

Sami watches as Bryan recovers on the floor. He comes back in and Sami stomps while he’s down as fans boo. Sami sends Bryan out, then into the barrier. Sami brings it back in and goes to the top but Bryan crotches him. Bryan climbs up and they trade shots up high. Sami headbutts Bryan to the mat. Bryan runs back up and knocks Sami to the floor, forcing him to land hard. Bryan goes to the top and flies at Sami on the floor. Sami side-steps and sends Bryan crashing face-first into the top of the barrier. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami keeps control for several minutes, mounting more offense. Bryan counters up top and hits a big Frankensteiner for a close 2 count. Bryan goes to work on Sami’s arm now. Bryan drops Sami with a kick. Sami ducks a roundhouse kick and goes to the apron. Bryan follows and goes for the arm but Sami sends him face-first into the ring post after a rake to the eyes. Sami with a stiff Brainbuster on the apron now as fans boo.

Bryan falls to the floor and is laid out from the Brainbuster. The referee counts as Sami rolls back in. Bryan makes it back in at the 9 count as fans cheer him on. Sami immediately hits the Blue Thunderbomb in the middle of the ring but Bryan kicks out at 2. Sami shows some frustration now. Sami taunts Bryan and talks some trash while slapping him around. Bryan counters a move and drops Sami into an armbar in the middle of the ring. Sami resists but Bryan takes him into the Yes Lock next.

Sami finally gets his boot on the bottom rope to break the hold. He rolls to the floor for a breather next. Bryan runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive, sending Sami into the announce table. Bryan brings Sami back into the ring but Sami rolls right out to the floor. Bryan with another suicide dive for a pop, sending Sami to the bottom of the ramp. Sami tries to leave up the ramp. Bryan follows and Sami drops him as the referee counts. Sami runs away to the backstage area. Bryan chases him. Sami runs back down and gets in the ring at the 9 count. Bryan is nowhere to be seen as the referee finishes her count.

Winner By Count Out: Sami Zayn

– After the bell, Sami begins to celebrate as his music hits and fans boo. The camera cuts backstage and we see Jey Uso mounting Daniel Bryan in the Gorilla Position area, working him over. Kevin Owens makes the save but Uso shoves him away and keeps pounding on Bryan. Officials get involved now as Owens stops Uso again. Uso yells at Owens and tells him he knows where to find him if he wants to fight. Owens has officials tend to Bryan and says he’s going to find Uso. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Jey Uso talking to Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Uso tells Reigns he’s going to handle this, just trust him. Kevin Owens walks up and he’s tired of Reigns’ family drama getting in the way of everything. Owens goes on and says for someone who talks so much about family being important, Reigns sure does treat his family like crap. Owens walks off. Reigns tells Uso to take pride in how his sons look at him, and to understand that Reigns takes pride in how his own sons look at him. Reigns says Owens does not look at him with fear. He wants Jey to fix that.

Natalya vs. Bianca Belair

We go back to the ring and Natalya waits as Bianca Belair makes her way out.

Before the bell hits, the music interrupts and out comes Bayley. She’s not dressed to wrestle but she is taunting Belair. Bayley joins the announcers for commentary. Natalya and Belair lock up to start. They run the ropes and Natalya rolls Belair up for 2. Belair with a 2 count of her own. Belair charges in the corner but runs into the ring post as Natalya moves. Natalya stomps away while Belair is down in the corner now.

Natalya keeps the offense going until Belair shoves her to the mat. Natalya with a snap suplex in the middle of the ring. Natalya keeps control but Belair rolls her up out of nowhere. Natalya comes right back and drops Belair for a 2 count. Bayley doesn’t want to talk about the Survivor Series loss, but blames everything on Belair. Natalya raises Belair in a Surfboard submission now. Natalya with a 2 count now.

Belair counters Natalya and sends her face-first into the turnbuckles. Belair unloads with shoulder thrusts in the corner now, then strikes. More back and forth now. Belair dumps Natalya over the top rope to the floor. Belair follows but Bayley yells at her. They have words and Natalya comes from behind but Belair ducks a clothesline attempt. Belair ends up dropping Bayley with a right hand. Natalya ends up bringing Belair back in the ring. Bayley comes on the apron but Belair sends Natalya into her, knocking her back to the floor. This leads to Belair rolling Natalya up for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair celebrates in the middle of the ring as Bayley yells at her from ringside. Bayley teases a return to the ring but she stays on the apron.

– We see WWE Producer Adam Pearce backstage talking to Paul Heyman.

Murphy vs. King Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring and out first comes Murphy with Aalyah Mysterio. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are out right behind them. They head down the ramp together and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes King Baron Corbin as Murphy waits with The Mysterios. We see what Jey Uso did to Otis with the steel chair earlier tonight. Otis was supposed to face Corbin. Murphy locks up with Corbin but Corbin backs him into the apron, then drops him with an elbow. Dominik gets on the apron to provide a distraction but Corbin levels Murphy with a big shoulder.

Rey gets on the apron for another distraction but Corbin complains to the referee. Corbin misses in the corner and Murphy rolls him for a 2 count. Murphy unloads with strikes and stomps now but Corbin drops him. Corbin yells at Rey and Dominik as they try to distract from the apron again. Corbin whips Murphy hard into the corner and he goes own. Corbin runs out and tries to run back in but Aalyah gets in his way. Corbin complains about all the interference.

Murphy kicks him and then delivers a big running kick to the face from the apron. Murphy leaps off the apron but Corbin catches him. Murphy stops himself from being sent into the steel steps. Corbin gets sent into the steps. Murphy brings it back in and goes to the top but he has to roll through. Corbin catches Murphy with a big Deep Six but Rey stops the referee from making the pin. Corbin yells at Rey and shows more frustration now. Corbin tells the referee to do his job, then goes back to pounding on Murphy while he’s down.

Corbin mounts Murphy with right hands now. Dominik jumps on the apron once again. Corbin launches Murphy into the corner but Murphy side-steps when he charges in. Dominik ends up grabbing Corbin’s foot when he runs the ropes. Murphy nails the distracted Corbin with a knee. Murphy goes on and covers Corbin for the pin, but Corbin gets his foot on the bottom rope. Dominik pushes Corbin’s foot off the rope and the referee counts the pin.

Winner: Murphy

– After the match, The Mysterios laugh with Murphy as they stand together on the ramp. Corbin is furious. He takes a mic and calls The Mysterios a bunch of spineless cowards. Corbin says he wants a rematch next week and says this time he will be prepared.

– Cole confirms Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens for the main event. We see Owens backstage taping up for the match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Big E backstage messing around with Apollo Crews. Sami Zayn walks up and wants them to get out of the way so he can speak with Kayla about his win over future Hall of Famer Daniel Bryan. Sami ends up knocking Apollo, and Apollo threatens that he will see Sami soon. Apollo walks off but Big E gets in Sami’s face, taunting him and threatening that his house can easily come crumbling down. Sami rants about respect and says Big E’s attitude is coming off like sour grapes. Sami says he’s in the middle of his historic Intercontinental Title reign but it’s been ages since Big E had a largely unforgettable reign. Sami says Big E should be applauding him. Big E mocks Sami and grips his hand for a shake, but keeps the grip tightened for 10 seconds, hurting Sami and continuing to mock him. Big E walks off and Kayla is ready to interview Sami but he yells at her and is no longer interested.

– We go back to Cole and Graves at ringside. Billie Kay interrupts. She has headshots and her resume, offering to take over the show from them. Cole is not amused.

– We get a backstage promo from Carmella now. She speaks while we see replays of her recent attacks on SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. Carmella says she’s glad Banks and her little friend Bayley are done playing their games because it’s time for everyone to find out who the most dominant woman in WWE is, Carmella. Carmella goes on and says she used to be like Sasha but she lost herself, and then lost it all, when she started doing things for fans, for everybody else. Carmella says she’s not doing anything for anyone else anymore because now she calls the shots and gives the orders while everyone else jumps for her. She snaps her fingers for someone to hand her a glass of champagne. The glass does not appear like it did in the past. She looks annoyed and snaps again, but this time we see the hand give her the glass of champagne. It appears to be Banks’ hand because we see the “BOSS” jewelry. Carmella sees what is happening as Banks attacks her. Banks drops Carmella for the Bank Statement submission on the floor. Officials break it up and Banks talks trash as Carmella retreats.

Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Kevin Owens makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break, which included a Christmas-themed WWE Shop promo with Bianca Belair and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Graves announces Belair, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens for Talking Smack tomorrow. Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman will host. We go back to the ring for the main event and out comes Jey Uso as Owens stares him down. We see Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns watching backstage.

The bell rings and they lock up with Uso taking it to the corner. Owens fights out and beats Uso around the ring. Uso avoids a shot and rolls to the floor to regroup. Owens follows and stays on him, rocking him with a forearm into the barrier. Owens brings it back into the ring and stomps Uso a few times. Owens beats Uso down in the corner as the referee warns him. We see Heyman and Reigns watching again in the back. Owens sends Uso back to the floor and stays on him. Uso counters a whip and sends Owens shoulder-first into the steel ring steps.

Owens crawls back in but Uso follows as we see Heyman and Reigns again. Uso mounts Owens with right hands. Uso wraps Owens’ hurt arm around the bottom rope and stretches it. Uso with a rake to the eye. Owens fights back as they trade big strikes now. Owens drops Uso with a clothesline, then hits a senton in the middle of the ring. Uso counters and sends Owens face-first into the ring post as he approaches. Owens falls out to the floor. Uso runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Owens catches him. Owens takes Uso down and launches him face-first into the ring post.

Owens with a superkick at ringside now. Owens with another superkick, this time knocking Uso over the barrier back down on the floor. We go to commercial with Uso on his back and Owens on his feet at ringside.

Back from the break and Uso is down at ringside. Owens leaps off the apron with a big senton. Owens brings it back in the ring for a close 2 count. Reigns and Heyman are shown backstage again. Owens grabs Uso for a suplex from the apron but Uso fights him off and back in. Uso with an armbreaker in the middle of the ring. Uso goes to work on Owens’ arm now. Uso backs off but then drops knees on Owens’ hurt arm. Uso grounds Owens by the arm now.

Reigns and Heyman are shown backstage once again. Uso knocks Owens to the mat after working the arm over. Uso waits for Owens to get up, then talks some trash and charges in. Owens moves and kicks Uso in the face to put him back down. Owens clutches the injured arm but he’s back up. They trade strikes and Owens beats Uso down. Uso blocks the Pop-up Powerbomb as Owens’ arm gives out. Uso with a big kick to the face for a close 2 count. Owens can’t believe it, showing some frustration now.

Uso goes back to the top but Owens cuts him off. Owens chops Jey and climbs up. Uso blocks it and headbutts him in the arm. Jey flies with the big splash but Owens gets his legs up. More back and forth for a bit. Owens drops Uso over his knee but Uso kicks out just in time. Uso avoids a Stunner, then sends Owens shoulder-first into the turnbuckles. Uso goes under the ring and brings a steel chair in.

Owens is on his knees in the middle of the ring, trying to recover, when Uso brings the chair in and smacks him over the back with it. The referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Kevin Owens

– After the bell, Uso delivers another chair shot to keep Owens down in the middle of the ring. We see Reigns and Heyman watching backstage again. Uso clears the announce table and comes back in but Owens drops him with a Stunner. We see Reigns and Heyman again, and Reigns is upset. They go back to the floor and Owens tosses Uso over the announce table. Owens brings a chair over and unloads on Uso with it, beating him over the back while yelling at the camera, taunting Reigns and talking trash about how he fears no one. Owens delivers chair shot after chair shot as the referee tells him that’s enough. Owens turns back to the camera and says he does not fear Reigns. Reigns and Heyman are watching on the monitor. Owens tells Reigns if he’s got a problem with him, come say it in his face. Owens stands on top of the announce table now, yelling at Reigns to come find him. Owens says he’s the head of this table now.

Uso is crawling in the ring now. Owens runs in and taunts Reigns some more, then drops Uso with a Stunner in the middle of the ring, saying this is all for Reigns’ family. Owens goes back to the announce table and sits at the head of it, taunting Reigns and asking where he is. Reigns watches from the back as Owens tells him he will be waiting. A furious Reigns crosses his arms and looks down as SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.