LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – November 6, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with the standard video package. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves at ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks (c)

We go right to the ring and out first comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks to a pop. Banks poses on the apron with the title as pyro explodes. Cole sends us to a video package on recent happenings between Banks and Bayley. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Bayley now, asking about the video package she just watched. Bayley goes on and says the video left out the biggest part of Banks’ career – that she always loses her titles. Bayley says she hopes Banks enjoyed her 13 day title reign because tonight she will take back what is hers, and their rivalry will end the same way it started – with Banks crippled in the ring by her own failure. Bayley laughs and heads to the ring.

The music hits and Banks watches from the ring as Bayley marches out. She stops on the stage and the pyro goes off. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. The bell rings and they lock up, tangling and going to the corner. The referee counts to force them both to break. They trade some aggressive strikes. Banks with a big arm drag after coming off the top. Banks ends up going for an early pin attempt but Bayley immediately kicks out. More back and forth on their feet. Bayley takes Banks down for a 1 count. They tangle some more and Bayley avoids the Bank Statement, getting to the bottom rope. Bayley retreats to the floor for a breather as Banks taunts her from the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Bayley with a baseball slide but Banks comes back in. Banks runs the ropes and ends up dropping Bayley face-first into the apron by pulling her leg out. Banks with a kick to the face. Banks with running knees in the corner, launching herself in from the apron, for a 2 count. Banks runs the apron now, sending Bayley back into the steel ring post. Banks charges on the ring apron but Bayley sends her flying high in the air, and back down face-first into the apron.

Bayley brings Banks back in for a close 2 count. Bayley dominates now as fans boo her. Bayley stomps in the corner and catapults her into the bottom rope. Banks kicks out at 2 and shows some frustration now. Bayley grounds Banks with a submission now. Banks tries to capitalize after a counter. She drops Bayley in the corner and hits the running double knees for a close 2 count. Bayley counters once again and clotheslines Banks in the corner for another pin attempt. Bayley takes Banks to the top but Banks fights back. Banks with a top rope Meteora. They both land hard and the referee checks on them while they’re laid out. More back and forth now. Banks ends up hitting a big crossbody to the floor and they both hit the barrier, and are laid out as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley is down in the corner while Banks is sitting up on the second rope. Bayley buys herself some time and avoids Banks. She looks for a superplex attempt but they both end up on the floor now. Bayley launches Banks face-first into the announce table. Bayley goes to the top for the big flying elbow but Banks runs back in and takes Bayley down from the top. Banks with a big knee to the face and more offense. Bayley is hanging off the apron now, half of her body leaning towards the floor. Banks runs and leaps off the steel ring steps, dropping an elbow over Bayley’s neck that’s hanging off the apron. Banks brings it back in and hits the big Frogsplash but Bayley kicks out at 2. Banks can’t believe it.

More back and forth now. Bayley avoids the Bank Statement and Banks avoids the Bayley-to-Belly. Bayley ends up fighting the submission off again, kicking Banks back into the barrier. Banks goes down at ringside against the barrier. Bayley brings Banks back in the ring but stops and slides a kendo stick in. The referee immediately grabs it and throws it out. The referee is distracted by giving the kendo stick to the timekeeper. Bayley tries to capitalize by bringing a steel chair in but Banks cuts her off and sends the chair out. Bayley still gets the upperhand and hits the Bayley-to-Belly suplex for a close 2 count.

Banks is still laid out but Bayley drags her over and goes to the top. Bayley nails the flying elbow drop but Banks kicks out once again as fans cheer the champion on. Bayley is frustrated. They tangle and Banks has the Backstabber fought off again. Banks runs into a boot in the corner. They tangle and a running knee drops Banks. Bayley with a back suplex for another close 2 count. Bayley shows more frustration and has words for the referee as fans boo her.

Bayley goes right into Banks’ own Bank Statement on her in the middle of the ring. Banks gets the bottom rope to break it. Banks turns that into a 2 count. They get up on the apron. Bayley charges but Banks moves and Bayley hits the ring post shoulder-first and goes down. Banks kicks Bayley in the face. Banks with a Backstabber into the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring now. Bayley taps out and Banks retains.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, the music hits as Banks takes her title and stands tall, raising it in the air. We go to replays. Banks celebrates and exits with her title in the air, taunting Bayley who is still in the ring. Banks suddenly turns around on the stage and is dropped by a superkick from Carmella. Fans immediately start booing her. Carmella capitalizes while Banks is down and the boos get louder. Carmella fixes her hair and makeup, and stands tall over Banks before heading to the back.

– The announcers hype Seth Rollins vs. Otis and Rey Mysterio vs. King Baron Corbin in tonight’s Survivor Series qualifiers for the men’s team.

– Jey Uso is backstage preparing for an interview, with a cup of coffee in hand, when Kevin Owens walks up. Owens jokes about Jey getting coffee for Roman Reigns. Jey asks if Owens thinks his family is a joke. Owens doesn’t think any of this is a joke. Owens came over because they’re partners at Survivor Series and Owens doesn’t have much success at that event, and he’s hoping they can change that. Owens says but clearly Jey has other stuff on his mind and he will leave Jey be. Owens jokes about the coffee again, saying maybe Jey should switch to decaf, and then walks off. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype The Undertaker’s 30 year anniversary and his “Final Farewell” appearance at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

– The announcers show us a replay of Carmella making her SmackDown return with the attack on SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks a few minutes ago. Boyfriend Corey Graves thought the return was spectacular.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Jey Uso for an interview. She wants to talk about what happened last week. We go to a video package that shows Jey losing to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the “I Quit” loss at Hell In a Cell, and how Jimmy Uso was involved. The video also shows Jey and Roman’s emotional in-ring meeting at the start of last week’s show, and Uso defeating Daniel Bryan in the Survivor Series qualifying match for the main event, and then Jey’s heel turn on Bryan after the match. We also see Jey attacking Bryan again after the show went off the air.

Uso said it wasn’t personal. Bryan isn’t blood and family is personal. They go on and Paul Heyman appears. He asks if Reigns authorized this interview but that was a rhetorical question. Reigns did not authorize this interview. Heyman tells Uso that Reigns wants to see him. Kayla comments on Reigns and Jey, saying Heyman has a better spot in the family than Jey, but Jey doesn’t like what she has to say, for the second time in this interview. Jey asks her if she’s still throwing shade. He repeats himself. Heyman tells Uso to not keep Reigns waiting. They walk off together with Jey staring down at Kayla.

– Rey Mysterio is backstage on the phone. Dominik Mysterio walks up and tells his dad that his match is up next and he’s not dressed to wrestle. Rey is trying to get in touch with Aalyah Mysterio but is having no luck. Dominik says he hasn’t seen his sister today either. Dominik tells his dad that he’s due up in the ring. Rey tells Dominik to go get his gear. Dominik walks off and King Baron Corbin suddenly attacks Rey from behind and takes him out. Corbin runs away as Dominik comes back and checks on his dad. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Jey Uso is with Paul Heyman outside of Roman Reigns’ locker room. Heyman says he really respects what Uso is trying to do but if he’s going to do something like that, he needs to run it by Reigns first. Uso can’t believe he has to get permission from his cousin to do an interview on TV. Heyman confirms. Jey says let’s go talk to him then. Heyman tells Jey to stay here, in the hallway, and he will go check with Reigns and come back. Heyman walks in and Uso waits. Reigns comes back out and asks Uso why he’s talking to Kayla, trying to tell his story or something? Uso says he was just giving an interview. Reigns says there’s a chain of command. Uso has to come to him first and if he can’t find him, go to Heyman next. Reigns asks what’s going on with Kevin Owens. Uso says he was just making bad jokes. Reigns says it sounded like Owens was disrespecting him, which means he was disrespecting Reigns and their entire family. Reigns goes on and asks Uso if he’s going to just let that slide. Uso says he’s going to handle it. Uso walks off. Reigns asks Heyman if he knew about this. Heyman says he kind of found out as it was happening. Reigns says Heyman is supposed too know everything, that’s why he’s here – to handle everything so Reigns doesn’t have to. Reigns is upset now. Heyman says he understands. Reigns tells Heyman to go find WWE Producer Adam Pearce so they can handle this KO problem tonight. Heyman walks off.

Survivor Series Qualifying Match: King Baron Corbin vs. Rey Mysterio

We go back to the ring and King Baron Corbin comes out for the next Men’s Team SmackDown qualifier. Rey Mysterio is out next but he’s still in street clothes, limping and in pain. Dominik Mysterio is with him.

The bell rings and Rey charges but Corbin nails a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Rey hangs in the match but Corbin begins to dominate him. Corbin take sit to the floor and keeps control. They bring it back in and Rey tries to mount some offense but Corbin drops him. Corbin puts boots to Rey while he’s down and the referee warns him. Corbin sends Rey back over the top rope to the floor.

Corbin follows and rocks Rey with a right hand. Corbin charges but Rey moves and Corbin hits the steel ring steps shoulder-first. Fans cheer for Rey as he comes back out and works Corbin over against the apron. Rey rolls Corbin back in and works him over while Corbin is on his knees. Corbin comes right back and drops Rey with a big elbow. Corbin goes for a chokeslam in the middle of the ring but Rey slides out and rolls him for a 2 count.

Rey with a hurricanrana takedown to send Corbin to the floor. The music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins. Dominik comes over and stares Rollins down from the bottom of the ramp. Rollins stops on the stage and acts like he came to just watch, not start any trouble. Rey looks on from the ring at Rollins, allowing Corbin to recover behind him. We go to commercial.

