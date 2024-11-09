WWE SmackDown returns with a live show tonight at 8/7c on FOX from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

On tap for tonight’s show is “The Undisputed Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony” with Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline, Motor City Machine Guns vs. A-Town Down Under for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, Bayley vs. Candice LeRae, a “history-making announcement” from Nick Aldis, plus appearances by Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, November 8, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – NOVEMBER 8, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” airs to get us started as always, and then we see a shot of Buffalo, New York, as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, “Main Event” Jey Uso & Sami Zayn Reunite..Sort-Of

We see an arrival shot of Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline, as Cole promotes the “Undisputed Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony” for tonight’s show. We then see a recap video package from the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event last weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Back live, we shoot inside the KeyBank Center where we hear the familiar sounds of Roman Reigns’ theme. Out comes “The Original Tribal Chief” accompanied by Jimmy Uso. Fans loudly chant “OTC! OTC!” as the duo head to the ring to kick off this week’s show.

The two settle in the ring and throw up the 1’s as they wrap up their mighty ring walk. Reigns gets ready to say something when Jey Uso’s music hits and he comes out via the stage instead of through the crowd. Jey says there is a lot of misunderstanding going around and asks Reigns to hear out Sami Zayn.

Zayn then makes his way out to the ring. The crowd is behind “Sami Uso” and they chant Sami Uso until Zayn starts to address the kick to Reigns’ face at Crown Jewel. He says it wasn’t on purpose and he showed up at Crown Jewel was for Jey Uso and he’d love to say he’s here because of Jey as well, but that’s not true.

He says it’s been a while since he and Reigns shared a ring. He says at Crown Jewel when they all took on the New Bloodline it was special because it was with family. Zayn says he misses when it was the four of them in The Bloodline and he knows they all have missed it too and he knows this to be true because they’re all together to hash this out and on some level Reigns wants them all back together.

Zayn says he thinks Reigns loves him and says Reigns remembers the old days and Zayn says they can have that back. He’s leaving the ball in Reigns’ court and if Reigns wants him to leave, he will – but he doesn’t think that’s what Reigns wants. Zayn says he will do whatever Reigns wants he just wants an apology.

Reigns gets on the mic and asks Zayn “You want me to apologize to you?” and Zayn says it’s not for him, but the apology is for Jey. Reigns says he’s sorry for allowing Jey to waste his time with this as Zayn isn’t family. This isn’t about Sami Zayn but about Solo Sikoa and calls Sikoa out.

Sami Zayn starts leaving and Jacob Fatu shows up via video. Fatu says Sikoa moves on his own time and will come out when he wants… and at the end of the day they will acknowledge that. We see Bayley walking backstage and learn she is up next when we return, one-on-one against Candice LeRae. We head to a break.

When the show returns, we see Jey Uso try to talk to Roman Reigns backstage, only for Reigns to start talking down to him like he did in The Bloodline in the past. Jey tells him that’s his one pass on talking to him like that and walks off. Jimmy asks Roman what he’s doing. Roman down-talks him. Jimmy walks off shaking his head.

Bayley vs. Candice LeRae

Back inside the KeyBank Center, we hear the familiar sounds of Bayley’s theme song and the former women’s grand slam champion in WWE makes her way to the ring for opening action. Her opponent, Candice LeRae, makes her way out. The inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion settles inside and the bell sounds.

After some brief back-and-forth action, we see LeRae settle into the offensive lead as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action. LeRae eventually tries faking an injury, but Bayley knew it was B.S. and got the win.

Winner: Bayley

Kevin Owens Piledrives Randy Orton, Orton Leaves On Stretcher

We shoot backstage, where The Motor City Machine Guns are shown stretching, when Johnny Gargano walks up. He congratulates them on becoming tag champs and chums it up with them about their defense tonight against A-Town Down Under, noting Grayson Waller has a very punchable face.

As they walk off, Tommaso Ciampa walks up and freaks out on Gargano for being buddy-buddy with a team that just got here and immediately took their spot and the titles they never got a rematch against The Bloodline for in the first place. As he walks off, Gargano sees Randy Orton power-walking with a purpose past him.

The camera follows a fired up and intense “Apex Predator” as he walks all the way to the ring. As his theme hits and he finishes his walk, the show cuts into a quick commercial break. When we return, Orton is on the mic and calls out Kevin Owens.

Owens makes his way out to the entrance way and officials are stopping him from heading to the ring. Owens pushes the officials out of the way and runs to the ring – Orton and Owens start beating each other with Orton getting Owens in the corner.

Officials pull Orton away and Owens cheap shots Orton and hits a pile driver on Orton. Officials check on Orton as Owens stands and watches Orton who is laid out. Medics come out with a stretcher and Owens leaves through the crowd. He keeps looking back with concern as Orton is carted out.