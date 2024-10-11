WWE SmackDown Results – October 11, 2024

WWE SmackDown returns tonight.

Scheduled for tonight’s two-hour blue brand WWE on USA Network prime time Friday night program is the return of “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, as well as an update on Kevin Owens’ attack of Cody Rhodes from WWE Bad Blood 2024.

In-ring action advertised for the episode in Greenville, South Carolina includes LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes for the WWE United States Championship, as well as Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, October 11, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 10/11/24

Updates to begin momentarily …