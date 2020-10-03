WWE SmackDown Results – October 2, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his Clash of Champions win over Jey Uso.

– We’re live from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Cole says we’re celebrating one year of WWE’s partnership with FOX.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns raises the title in the air on the stage and the pyro goes off. They march to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. This will be the ceremony to officially crown Reigns as the Tribal Chief.

Reigns takes his time entering the ring, which has a red apron cover. He raises the title again and more pyro goes off. Heyman takes the mic and asks us to forgive him because he’s a little bit nervous tonight. He’s known Reigns and his entire family since the day Reigns was born, and he’s always looked forward to his actual moment because everyone knew this was destined to happen. Heyman says we are all here tonight to officially declare Reigns the Tribal Chief. Not just the Tribal Chief of his own family or SmackDown, or WWE, but the Tribal Chief of the entire WWE Universe, which is why it’s so necessary that Reigns is your undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion. The crowd boos.

Heyman wants to set the stage appropriately, with respect. He names WWE Hall of Famers like Peter Maivia, Reigns’ uncle Afa, and Reigns’ father Sika… Reigns interrupts. He doesn’t want Heyman to call him that. He doesn’t want Heyman to call him the Tribal Chief because “he” wouldn’t acknowledge him as that. His brother did, but he wouldn’t. He’s referring to Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, and what happened at Clash of Champions. Reigns wants his cousin to come out here right now. The music hits and out comes Jey.

Jey is all business. He says he doesn’t know Reigns. He says Reigns showed his true colors at Clash of Champions, and so did he. He says Reigns beat his ass but if it weren’t for Jimmy throwing in the towel, the title would be his. Reigns stares him down in the middle of the ring. Reigns asks if Jey thinks he’s proud of what he did. Reigns says Clash was the worst night of his career, the worst night of his career, professionally and personally. Those weren’t his intentions going into the match, he wanted to help Jey and put him in the main event. Reigns goes on about wanting to help Jey, and says all Jey had to do was acknowledge him. All he had to do was say the words, acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief. Reigns says from the day he was born this has been his birthright, he wasn’t handed this, he had to work his ass off and Jey has seen it the entire way. All Reigns wanted was to represent their family to the fullest, to share the main event with Jey, but all Jey did was disrespect him, and embarrass their family. He says Jey broke his heart. He calls Jey out for looking at the title and not him while he spills his guts. Is this all you want? Reigns asks Jey if he wants another shot at the title. Reigns says he’s got it. Do you want it at Hell In a Cell? It’s yours. Reigns says the match will have the highest stakes that any match has ever had in WWE history.

Reigns hugs Jey now. He tells Jey, while hugging him, that he wouldn’t accept the challenge and this time there will be real consequences. Reigns drops the title and exits the ring with Heyman following. The music starts up as Reigns marches up the ramp while Jey watches. Jey takes the mic and says whatever the stakes are, Reigns is on. Cole says Jey has accepted the challenge. Graves wonders what the stakes are.

– Jey Uso is still in the ring while the music hits and out comes AJ Styles. AJ asks if this is all over? Did he miss it? He asks if it really matters who sits at the end of the table and has the most chicken bones. Not really. AJ says believe it or not, Jey matters to him. AJ doesn’t want to see Jey take another beating like he did last Sunday. AJ tells Jey to find someone more qualified to go for the title. Let Reigns be the Tribal Chief, sacrifice a goat or something, and you can go on living. AJ goes on and says Jey can go on living as the runt he’s always been because his brother is the better athlete. Jey ends up going after AJ, sending him to the floor and leaping off the announce table to knock him down. Jey gets hyped up as SmackDown goes to commercial.

Jey Uso vs. AJ Styles

Back from the break and AJ Styles talks trash to Jey Uso as they face off. The bell rings and they go at it. AJ ends up getting the upperhand but Jey blocks a whip and rocks him with a right hand.

Uso keeps control and drops a big headbutt. AJ dodges a splash in the corner and mounts offense for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. AJ launches Uso under the bottom rope. More back and forth now but AJ keeps control. Jey blocks a Styles Clash and clotheslines AJ over the top rope to the floor. AJ runs the ropes for a suicide dive but AJ meets him at the ropes with a kick.

AJ grabs Jey from the apron and hits a vertical suplex, slamming him back on top of the announce table. We go back to commercial with AJ in control.

Back from the break and AJ is working Uso around the ring. Jey fights back and mounts offense now as fans cheer him on. Jey catches AJ in mid-air and nails a big Samoan Drop. Jey with a neckbreaker for a 2 count now. Jey ends up going for a superkick but AJ dodges it and nails a pele kick. AJ drops Jey’s neck over his knee for a close 2 count. Jey ends up blocking the Styles Clash and sending AJ out, then hitting a big suicide dive.

Jey brings it back in as the referee counts. Jey leaps from the top for the Splash but AJ gets his boots up and Jey lands hard. AJ goes to springboard in for the Phenomenal Forearm but Uso interrupts by superkicking the top rope, then kicks him to the mat for a pop. Uso with a kick to the face. Uso goes to the top and hits the Uso Splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Jey Uso

– After the match, the music hits as Jey stands tall to celebrate the big win. We go to replays. Uso celebrates and talks himself up as he makes his exit.

– Still to come, the Brand-To-Brand Invitational continues with Kevin Owens hosting The KO Show with Alexa Bliss. Also, Sami Zayn defends against Jeff Hardy.

– The announcers send us to highlights from the Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash of Champions. Sami Zayn is backstage with both title belts now. He knows you’re expecting him to gloat over everything, but tonight is a mix of emotions and one of those is resentment, and anger. He goes on about how he’s been treated over the title but he realized WWE management aren’t the ones to blame, the fans are the real ones to blame for going along with the ride as frauds were given the title. Sami goes on and says he will do everything that AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy should’ve done, with the sham title. He’s going to put their title belt in the trash of history after tonight’s win over Hardy. Sami drops that belt into a trash can and we go back to commercial.

John Morrison vs. Otis

Back from the break and out comes John Morrison. We see what happened two weeks ago when Otis attacked The Miz for having Mandy Rose sent to RAW. We also see how Miz had Otis served with lawsuit papers that night, threatening to sue him unless he handed over the Money In the Bank briefcase. Cole says The Miz and Tucker are banned from ringside tonight. Out next comes Otis with his Money In the Bank briefcase, and lunch box. He marches to the ring. We see backstage video from earlier today where Otis said he’s ready for the legal fight of his life. He will represent himself in court next Friday.

The bell rings and Morrison ducks Otis, then goes behind him. Morrison poses in the corner to taunt Otis. Otis attacks and Morrison goes to the floor for a breather. Otis reaches through the ropes but Morrison kicks him. Otis rocks Morrison and drops him, then stands on him. They tangle and Otis drops Morrison with a few stiff shots. Otis with more offense and a big overhead throw.

Otis charges into the corner with a big splash and Morrison falls to the mat. Otis goes for the Caterpillar and hits it in the corner. Otis goes to the second rope for the Vader Bomb, and nails it for the pin to win the short match.

Winner: Otis

– After the match, Otis stands tall as his music hits.

– We see Sasha Banks backstage, still wearing her neck brace. She has a message for her former tag team partner later tonight. Back to commercial.

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

Back from the break and Shorty G waits in the ring as Sheamus makes his way out. Cole shows us a Twitter video from earlier today where Big E challenged Sheamus to a Falls Count Anywhere match for next week.

The bell rings and Sheamus goes for an early Brogue Kick but G rolls him up for 2. They briefly tangle and G nails a German suplex for 2. G lands on his feet from a moonsault off the top. Sheamus immediately follows up with a big Brogue Kick. Sheamus waits for G to get back up and then nails a second Brogue Kick for the easy win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus poses in the corner as his music hits. We go to replays.

– Kevin Owens is backstage preparing for his interview with Alexa Bliss. His logo is showing on a screen behind him but it starts flickering between the Firefly Fun House logo and a photo of The Fiend. Owens doesn’t see this, but he walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and RAW Superstar Kevin Owens is in the ring, which is set up for another must see edition of The KO Show. This segment is happening because of the Brand-To-Brand Invitational. Owens mentions the WWE Draft next week and how this could be his future home. He introduces Alexa Bliss and out she comes to pyro exploding.

Bliss walks to the ring as Cole shows us how The Fiend’s presence caused Bliss to snap on Lacey Evans last week. Owens says he’s been paying attention to what’s been happening on SmackDown and he has so many questions about what’s been happening to Bliss. He brings up her shift in attitude and anger, and says it reminds him of what he sees in his nemesis on RAW, Aleister Black. Bliss says she doesn’t know what Owens means. He says she’s not the same woman he met 5 years ago at the Performance Center, who was always cheery and happy, making people laugh. She says people change, Owens should try it some time. Doesn’t he want to change and be better? Owens says he’s tried to change, he’s tried to better himself and do things the right way but this isn’t about him changing, it’s about how she’s changing. He needs to understand this darkness that is taking her over, because if he can understand that, maybe he can understand what’s happening to Black.

Bliss says people fear what they don’t understand. She asks Owens if he’s ever been around “him” (The Fiend) as it’s fearful and captivating at the same time. Your spine goes cold, your body goes numb when he touches you, it’s like pins and needles, it’s like he’s looking right through you when he looks in your eyes, and you can’t look away. Bliss asks Owens if he has any idea what that’s like. Owens believes they’re not talking about Aleister. He doesn’t think he will get the needed answers from her because she’s brainwashed. Bliss says yes, her brain has been washed. All the lies have been washed away and now she sees the truth. She’s been cleansed by him. Owens says he’s here, isn’t he? She says he’s everywhere and she can hear him now. Let him in! The lights start going down as Owens paces the ring. It’s all black now. We hear the menacing sounds of The Fiend start up. The red lights come up now and The Fiend has the Mandible Claw on Owens.

Bliss sits calmly and watches from her chair while The Fiend takes Owens down with the Mandible, screaming and yelling in his face. The Fiend stands back up and turns his attention to Bliss. She’s in somewhat of a trance now, staring at him. The menacing sounds continue to go out over the arena. The Fiend approaches Bliss, still staring each other down. Bliss slowly gets up from her chair and the sounds stop. The Fiend takes her hand and the crowd pops. Bliss looks at the crowd and smiles as he holds her hand. The screen suddenly cuts to a shot of The Fiend growling as SmackDown goes to commercial.

King Baron Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Matt Riddle, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

Back from the break and out first comes King Baron Corbin for this six-man match. Out next are the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik now. They talk about teaming together and not letting negativity drag them down. Kayla asks where Kalisto is. Lince says Kalisto is still in the locker room and may be having trouble getting his mask on because of how big his head has gotten. We go back to the ring and out comes Lince and Metalik of Lucha House Party. Riddle is out next.

Dorado starts with Nakamura, who immediately unloads with big knee strikes. Dorado comes back with a dropkick. Dorado works Nakamura over now. Kalisto comes walking down the ramp, telling his partners that they forgot about him while he was in the back. We go to commercial as Dorado and Nakamura go at it.

Back from the break and Corbin has been dominating Metalik. He taunts the others on the apron and in comes Cesaro. Cesaro with a big squat into a vertical suplex for a close 2 count. Nakamura tags in and drives a knee to the gut as Cesaro holds Metalik for him. Kalisto cheers them on from ringside. Nakamura drives Dorado off the apron and goes back to Metalik for the Exploder but Metalik counters. Nakamura gets dropped on his head with a big DDT.

Riddle yells for the tag as both Superstars are down. Corbin and Riddle tag in at the same time and go at it with each other. Riddle with a forearm to the face and a big overhead throw out of the corner. Riddle misses a running knee and a standing moonsault but hits the running knee and another big shot for a 2 count as Nakamura breaks it up. Lince ends up taking out Nakamura with a Stunner and then sending him to the floor. Cesaro tags in and uppercuts Riddle for a close 2 count as Dorado breaks it up.

Corbin gets sent out by Dorado. Metalik runs the ropes and nails a huge dive to Corbin. Cesaro blocks a Stunner from Dorado. Kalisto gets on the apron and a miscommunication lead to Dorado getting dropped as they are sent into each other with Riddle in the mix. Cesaro sends Dorado out onto Kalisto. Riddle fights off Cesaro and ends up hitting the Bro Derek for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winners: Matt Riddle and Lucha House Party

– After the match, Riddle stands tall as his music hits. Kalisto runs in and celebrates with Riddle, acting like he won. This leads to more tension and arguing between Kalisto and Dorado. Riddle holds Kalisto back.

– Cole says we will hear from Sasha Banks soon. We see recent footage of Bayley when she explained her attacks on her former tag team partner, and then attacked her again. We also see how Banks attacked Bayley at Clash of Champions last Sunday.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks, wearing a neck brace. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see the mystery woman backstage in her dressing room again. She finally reveals herself to be Carmella. She says sometimes you need to take a good look in the mirror at yourself, and see who you are. She admits she forgot who she was as she got lost along the way, but she knows exactly who to blame – the fans, all of them. Carmella says the fans wanted her to do things their way, play by their rules. Look where that got her – absolutely nowhere. She says then she remembered that she is Carmella, she’s better than all of you. But do you know what she is not? She’s not your princess anymore. She says it doesn’t matter if she gets drafted to RAW or SmackDown because this time, she’s untouchable. Unless she doesn’t want to be.

– We go back to the bank and Sasha Banks is in the ring. She asks if SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley really thought not being medically cleared would have stopped her from attacking at Clash of Champions. She goes on and says Bayley is nothing but a coward, one who needed Banks time and after time to keep her title. Banks says Bayley was using her for her own accomplishments. Banks knows Bayley isn’t here tonight because she’s scared, but Banks says next week it will be them in a singles match, with Bayley’s title on the line.

Banks says they both know that when it comes down to them, and there’s nobody there to save her… Banks takes off her neck brace to a pop. Banks says Bayley doesn’t stand a chance, bitch! Banks stares ahead at the camera as her music starts up. Cole confirms the title match for next week.

– We see how Sami Zayn trashed one of the WWE Intercontinental Title belts earlier.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. He taunts Hamilton about calling him the champion now. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo for the WWE Draft next week. Graves confirms “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Kevin Owens next week, in what will be Fiend’s first SmackDown match. Sheamus vs. Big E in a Falls Count Anywhere match, plus the Banks vs. Bayley title match are also confirmed for next week. We go back to the ring and out comes Jeff Hardy as Zayn waits in the ring. Hardy gets pyro on his way to the ring. Hardy poses in the corner and gets more pyro. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell hits and they go at it. Sami unloads in the corner and beats Hardy down, then stomps and stands on him as the referee warns him. Hardy fights out of the corner with right hands. Hardy drops Sami with a shoulder. Sami ends up going for a leap frog but Hardy goes for the ribs and Sami goes down. Hardy takes Zayn from corner to corner now. Sami rolls to the floor for a breather but Hardy keeps fighting. Sami turns it around in the middle of the ring now. Hardy counters in the corner and we see that the top turnbuckle is exposed now. Hardy avoids a shot into it face-first.

Hardy counters Sami and nails a big back-drop. Sami goes to the floor for a breather but Hardy runs and leaps, sending Sami into the announce table. Hardy runs and leaps off the steel ring steps with a senton but Sami moves and Hardy crashes hard into the barrier. We go to commercial.

Back from the break but Hardy drops Zayn in the ring with a jawbreaker. Sami comes right back with a big clothesline. Sami with two close pin attempts. Cole shows us how Sami was caught by the camera removing the top turnbuckle pad during Hardy’s entrance earlier.

Sami keeps Hardy down and drops an elbow. Sami grounds Hardy in the middle of the ring with a chinlock now. Hardy fights to his feet but Zayn knocks him right back down. They end up on the outside and Sami shuts down another comeback attempt, sending Hardy into the barrier. Sami brings it back in with two more close pin attempts in the middle of the ring. Sami clutches his own hurt ribs and leaps off the second rope, hitting an elbow to the back of the neck. Hardy kicks out once again. Sami keeps control and slams Hardy. Sami goes to the top but Hardy knocks his legs out.

Hardy climbs to the top and hit a huge superplex. They end up trading shots in the middle of the ring now. Hardy unloads and mounts some offense with his signature moves. Hardy with the basement dropkick and the splash for a 2 count. Sami blocks the Twist of Fate and backslides Hardy for 2. Sami goes on and hits a Blue Thunderbomb but Hardy kicks out at 2. The referee may have been a bit slow there, according to Cole. Sami goes on and hits a big Exploder into the turnbuckles but Hardy stays in it.

Sami looks up at the exposed turnbuckle now. He tries to whip Hardy across the ring into the exposed steel but Hardy resists and hangs on. Hardy with a reverse mule kick to the ribs. Hardy leaps in the corner and misses as Sami moves. Sami with another Blue Thunderbomb but somehow Hardy kicks out again. Sami takes Hardy to the top for a super back suplex and clubs him. Jeff headbutts Sami back to the mat. Hardy leaps for a Swanton Bomb but Sami gets his knees up. Hardy lands hard with his neck on Sami’s knees. Sami gets up and waits in the opposite corner for Hardy to get up. Hardy avoids a Helluva Kick but Sami blocks the Twist of Fate. Sami runs into a back elbow in the corner. Hardy goes to the top for a move but Sami knocks his legs out, and he falls face-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Sami takes advantage and covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Sami Zayn

– After the match, Sami is handed the title as his music hits. We go to replays. Sami clutches his title and celebrates the win to some boos as Cole plugs the WWE Draft Night 1 next week. The post-Clash of Champions edition of SmackDown goes off the air with Sami holding the WWE Intercontinental Title.