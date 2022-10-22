WWE SmackDown Results – October 21, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett.

We get hacked by Bray Wyatt, who says he is here.

Match Number One: Sheamus (with Butch and Ridge Holland) versus Solo Sikoa (with Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso)

They lock up and go around the ring into the corner and the referee has to separate them. They lock up and Sheamus with a wrist lock. Solo with a punch and Sheamus is impressed. Sheamus with a forearm and Solo fires back. They continue to go back and forth and Solo with a chop and rake of the eyes. Solo with a chop. Solo with a clothesline but Sheamus with a punch to the midsection. Sheamus with punches in the corner. Solo with chops and kicks followed by a head butt. Sheamus blocks a hip toss and Sheamus with a short arm clothesline. Sheamus with a kick to the midsection and an arm bar. Sikoa with a spinning heel kick and Sami approves. Sheamus sends Solo to the apron. Sheamus with a forearm to the lower back and then he goes for the forearms but Solo blocks it and connects with a back elbow and he drops Sheamus’ arm on the top rope.

Solo sends Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. Solo with a running hip to the arm against the ring steps.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sheamus is down in the corner. Solo sets for a running hip into the corner and hits it, forcing Sami to fall down from the impact. Solo mocks Sheamus for a Brogue Hip but Sheamus with a clothesline. Sheamus with forearms in the corner and he gets Solo on his shoulders for an Air Raid Crash for a near fall. Sheamus goes up top and he takes too long so Solo stops him and Solo works on the arm. Solo gets Sheamus on his shoulders for a super Samoan drop for a near fall.

Solo goes for the uranage but Sheamus with elbows to block Solo. Sheamus with a power slam and Solo goes to the apron. Sheamus with the forearms to Solo. Sheamus looks around and signals for the Brogue Kick but he misses. Solo with a super kick and Sheamus bounces off the ropes and hits a jumping knee. Sami gets on the apron to distract the referee and Butch pulls Sami off the apron. The Usos, Holland, and Butch fight and then The Usos push the announce table over on Ridge and Butch. Sheamus with a double clothesline off the turnbuckles. Sheamus is held by Sami as he tries to get back into the ring. Solo with a kick to the injured arm followed by a uranage for the three count.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

After the match, Jimmy and Sami throw Sheamus to the floor and Sheamus gets in a punch on Jey but the four men work over Sheamus. Jimmy puts the arm around Sheamus’ arm while Sami and Solo hold Sheamus. Jey hits Sheamus’ arm many times with the chair.

Bray Wyatt will be here when we get back from commercial.

We are back and we see Rey Mysterio entering the building earlier and he is greeted by Vinci and Kaiser. They talk about how Rey is all alone and that Rey is never going to be Gunther.

Rey says this is not the end. This is just what he needed. Rey says he is not looking for trouble, he does not appreciate being disrespected. He challenges one of them to face him tonight.

Kaiser says he will make sure to punish this disrespect.

Bray Wyatt is in the back and he says he apologizes for last week. He didn’t get to finish what he was saying, but he will now. He used to say that revenge is a confession of pain. Bray says he feels that if he confesses, it will help him. He says he has always had problems. It might not be easy to see. He has dealt with anger and it has taken him to places he should be. He says he gives chances others wouldn’t get. He says he was happy and content with being left alone and for it to be over.

Bray says he confesses that you didn’t. You pulled the spears out of my ribs and pulled me up. Bray says he is thankful for this. He says he can see. I know who you are. I know what you want and what you are trying to do. It won’t work. I confess that along this journey I will do a lot of horrible things and I will not be sorry about it. I will go where the circle takes me.

We go to the Bloodline locker room and Sami and Jimmy celebrate the victory. Sami says they broke Sheamus’ arm. Jey says they are leveling up every week. Sami says that Solo has been a gem for the Bloodline. He says he is doing so good. You sent a message to Sheamus and the entire locker room. Sami says their work is done tonight.

Jey says tonight is getting started. They are going to get Logan Paul’s ass.

Sami says Roman was specific about not engaging Logan Paul tonight. The last thing they want is for Logan to think he is in their heads. It wouldn’t be very Uce-y. Sami asks Jimmy for help.

Jey says Sami is right. Jey says he is a hot head so we will see by the end of the night what really happens.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Liv Morgan versus Sonya Deville

They lock up and Sonya backs Liv into the corner and runs her forearms across the face and then Sonya punches Liv. Liv with a rollup for a near fall. Sonya with a shoulder tackle. Liv with a drop kick for a near fall. Liv blocks a kick and hits a lungblower. Liv spins around and hits an elbow in the corner. Liv with a back slide but Sonya rolls through and connects with a knee for a near fall. Sonya with a knee to the midsection and then she sends Liv into the turnbuckles. Sonya sends Liv into the turnbuckles again and the referee warns Sonya.

Liv smiles at what has happened and Liv with punches. Liv with a bicycle kick to the head but she misses ObLIVion. Sonya with a kick that sends Liv to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sonya with a reverse chin lock. Liv with elbows and a snap mare to escape. Sonya runs into an elbow and boot. Liv with kicks and an enzuigiri that sends Sonya into the corner. Liv with an elbow into the corner and a knee to the head. Liv goes to the turnbuckles but Sonya with a knee as Liv comes off the turnbuckles. Sonya gets a near fall. Sonya with a hard Irish whip. Sonya with kicks to the chest and Liv goes down.

Liv wants more and Sonya with a knee for a near fall. Sonya pie faces Liv and Liv wants Sonya to hit her. Sonya slaps Liv and Liv with a double leg take down and punches. Sonya tries to escape but Liv holds on. Sonya gets to the floor and Liv sends Sonya into the announce table and apron. Liv sends Sonya into the ringside barrier. Liv slams Sonya’s head into the ring steps as the referee makes the ten count.

Double Count Out

After the match, Liv goes under the ring and gets a few chairs and tosses them into the ring. Liv sends Sonya back into the ring and she gets another chair while the crowd wants tables. Liv brings more chairs into the ring.

Liv punches Sonya and puts her on the turnbuckles. Liv sets for a superplex onto the chairs and hits it.

We take a look at LA Knight.

He says if you don’t know anything, just know there’s a difference between being in the game and ruling the game.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a Viking Raiders vignette. The Gods preach patience and they obey. The howling awaits.

Braun Strowman makes his way to the ring.

Braun takes the mic and he says to look at him. Clearly, he is not someone who is easy to miss. If you have a problem with him, he is not hard to find. He says he heard MVP on Raw and he tells MVP to come to the ring with Omos so you can see the real eyes of a monster.

MVP makes his way through the entrance but he is alone.

Porter tells Braun he wants to make this clear. He never referred to Braun as anything less than being a monster of a man. You were probably the biggest kid on the playground, biggest athlete in the locker room, and the strongest. That was until last week when you found yourself in the vicinity of a literal giant named Omos. You represent yourself as the Monster of All Monsters and they believe that. If you want to maintain that, I would advise you from staying away from Omos. Once they see you face to face with a literal giant, you will be exposed.

Braun tells this so called giant if he wants to show him, let’s do it at Crown Jewel.

Porter wants to make sure that was a challenge. He accepts.

Braun says everyone knows he is more for action than talking. Since you are out here by yourself and Omos decided not to show up.

Porter says he never said Omos wasn’t here . . .

Omos makes his way to the ring.

Braun walks up to Omos’ chest and Braun has some words for Omos but Omos pushes Braun out of the ring.

Braun smiles like he is Liv Morgan.

Porter directs Omos to the back.

We take a look back at what happened last week between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross.

Kayla Braxton is in the back with Drew McIntyre.

Kayla says she has heard that upper management was not happy with what happened last week and she wants to know if there were any repercussions.

Drew says he was called to headquarters last week and they had some uncomfortable discussions. If they threw fists there would be severe consequences. We agreed that this has to end. It will . . . at Crown Jewel in a steel cage match.

We see a vehicle arrive at the building and Logan Paul emerges.

Match Number Three: Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai (with Bayley) versus Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

Iyo and Raquel start things off and they have words for each other. Iyo slaps Raquel and Raquel picks up Iyo but Iyo with a double stomp. Dakota tags in and Iyo goes for a sunset flip but Raquel drops down. Dakota with a kick and she gets a near fall. Raquel blocks a scorpion kick and then gets Dakota up and tags in Shotzi. They hit a double team neck breaker and Samoan drop combination for a near fall. Shotzi with a knee into the corner and a back senton into the corner. Shotzi goes up top and Iyo pulls Dakota to the floor. Raquel sends Dakota into Iyo and both are down. Raquel tags in and Shotzi gets on Raquel’s shoulders and hits cross body onto Iyo and Dakota.

Dakota is sent back into the ring and Raquel gets a near fall. Shotzi tags in and she goes up top and Raquel gets Dakota on her shoulders. Shotzi with a missile drop kick for a near fall. Raquel tags in. Raquel with shoulders in the corner. Shotzi tags in and she hits an elbow into the corner. Shotzi gets a near fall. Shotzi with an elbow drop for a near fall. Dakota with a jaw breaker and Iyo tags in. Shotzi chases Dakota in and out of the ring and Iyo with a missile drop kick that sends Shotzi to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Iyo tags in. Shotzi kicks Dakota and gives Iyo a back elbow. Shotzi sends Dakota over the top rope to the floor. Iyo stops Shotzi but Shotzi kicks Iyo away and Raquel tags in and she connects with forearms and shoulder tackles. Raquel with a fallaway slam to Iyo and then to Dakota. Iyo stops Raquel from hitting the twisting elbow off the turnbuckles. Raquel tries for a superplex and Dakota tries for a power bomb but Shotzi stops Dakota. Iyo knocks Raquel off the turnbuckles and Iyo with a tornado DDT for a near fall. Iyo goes to the turnbuckles for the moonsault but Raquel moves and Iyo lands on her feet. Raquel with a clothesline. Shotzi tags in and they hit an assisted Asai DDT but Dakota breaks up the cover when she escapes a power bomb from Raquel.

Raquel and Dakota go over the top rope to the floor. Bayley gets in the ring and Shotzi with a forearm to her. Iyo with an Air Raid Crash and moonsault for the three count.

Winners: Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai (retain championship)

Kayla is in the back and she is with Ronda Rousey.

She asks Ronda if she is doing an open challenge.

Ronda says she issues open challenges to prove she is the best, not to entertain the WWE Universe. She gave everything to them and she got hate from them. She did not come back for them and she does not win for them. They don’t want the best to win, they want their favorites to win. I am the best.

Kayla asks about the Open Challenge.

Ronda says it will be next week, when she feels like it.

We have a hacked Bray Wyatt clip

We hear someone say HOWDY and we go to commercial.

We are back and Santos Escobar is handed a drink.

He says Legado del Fantasma is growing into an empire. We are growing through mergers and acquisitions. Our latest acquisition is Zelina Vega.

Zelina says she has been successful at everything she has done. They have no peers or competition because they are head and shoulders above the rest.

Santos says they are an unbreakable force who are fueled by traditiion. Our legacy begins by destroying Hit Row.

We see Hit Row watching in the back.

Top Dolla says they can’t be head and shoulders above them since none of them are taller than him. B Fab says she has an idea. They walk away.

Match Number Four: Rey Mysterio versus Ludwig Kaiser (with Giovanni Vinci and Gunther)

They lock up and Kaiser with a kick to the knee and a side head lock and take down. Kaiser punches Rey on the mat and Rey with a rollup for a near fall. Rey has a kick blocked but he hits an enzuigiri. Kaiser with an Irish whip that sends Rey chest first into the turnbuckles. Rey with a kick and Kaiser punches Rey as Rey comes off the turnbuckles. Kaiser with a kick to the chest. Rey with punches but Kaiser with a kick. Rey with a kick and a head scissors that sends Kaiser into the ropes. Rey is distracted by Vinci and then Gunther gets on the apron. Rey with a baseball slide to Kaiser. Rey goes for a sliding splash to the floor but Kaiser moves. Kaiser with an uppercut.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kaiser with an arm bar. Kaiser kicks Rey. Rey with a forearm from the apron and he goes up top. Kaiser with punches to stop Rey. Kaiser with elbows on the turnbuckles. Kaiser goes for a superplex and Rey blocks it. Rey with punches and forearms. Rey with a head butt and Kaiser goes to the mat. Rey with a seated splash to Kaiser. Rey with a springboard cross body for a near fall. Kaiser with a kick and he goes for a sunset flip but you don’t sunset flip Rey and Rey rolls through and drop kicks Kaiser. Rey with a quebrada for a near fall. Rey with a forearm in the corner and then he punches Kaiser. Rey does the Eddie shimmy.

Kaiser with an uppercut and Kaiser goes to the turnbuckles. Rey with a forearm and he head butts Kaiser and hits a Frankensteiner. Rey gets a near fall. Rey with a shoulder from the turnbuckles and he goes to the turnbuckles but Kaiser stops him. Kaiser goes for a power bomb but Rey sends Kaiser over the top rope to the floor while Rey holds on to the ropes. Rey misses a seated splash off the apron and hits the ringside barrier. Kaiser takes the referee’s attention from Rey but Rey grabs a chair.

Rey tosses the chair to Gunther and Gunther knocks it down and Rey lays on the floor so the referee, without proof of anything happening, sends Gunther and Vinci to the back. Rey with a shoulder and kick from the apron. Rey goes up top and goes for a splash but Kaiser gets his knees up and Kaiser gets a near fall. Rey with a head scissors that sends Kaiser into the ropes. Rey with a 619 and a slingshot splash for the three count.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Logan Paul walks in the back and he stops at the Bloodline’s door but then he walks some more as we go to commercial.

Next week, Ronda Rousey will have an open challenge on Smackdown on FS1.

Hit Row and a mystery partner face Legado del Fantasma.

Roman Reigns will be on Smackdown.

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa face Ridge Holland and Butch next week.

We are told that Sheamus has a non displaced fracture near his elbow.

Logan Paul makes his way to the ring.

Logan says he knows he is supposed to address the hard cam, but he says it feels great to be back in Ohio. Back to the hard cam. He says he knows you doubt him, but I have been doubted my whole life and look where I am now. It’s true. I run my mouth a lot. It is because I am confident in myself and my abilities. I don’t need Paul Heyman talking for me. I don’t need two guys who are the same guy to protect him. He doesn’t need a guy named Solo who is never alone. He says he has no friends like Sami Zayn. I have the desire to be the best. I know I am the underdog, as I should be.

No one would expect someone from social media to face the GOAT and win. What happens if I do? What happens if I hit Roman so hard that I bounce his face on the canvas and bust his teeth in and turn his tribe into a clean up crew.

Jey Uso attacks Logan from behind with a forearm. Jey with punches to Logan. Jey sends Logan into the corner and hits a super kick. Jey with a running hip into the corner.

Sami comes to the ring and he tells Jey to listen to him. Roman told him not to do this. Sami tells Jey to get out of the ring. Jey goes for a running hip but Logan moves and then Logan punches Jey.

Sami’s jaw drops on the apron and Logan smiles.

We go to credits.

Credit: Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com