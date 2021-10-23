LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – October 22, 2021

– The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Brock Lesnar in the main event of Thursday’s big show in Saudi Arabia. We’re live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s show and send us to the ring.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops at the entrance-way and raises his finger in the air as the pyro goes off behind him. Reigns marches to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction and Heyman walks behind him with the strap in the air.

Cole shows us how Brock Lesnar, as he was leaving Saudi Arabia on Thursday, was heard saying he would beat Reigns senseless as soon as he got to SmackDown tonight. Reigns enters the ring and raises his finger in the air again as more pyro explodes. Reigns takes it all in and Heyman hands him the mic. Reigns asks if Heyman is holding the title for him or for Brock. Reigns says when he put his hand out, Heyman did the right thing with the mic, but when he put his hand out on Thursday, Heyman threw the title in the ring. Should we work on this? Reigns extends his other hand and Heyman places the title in it. Reigns says that was pretty easy, wasn’t it? Reigns says Heyman isn’t great at his job, but Reigns is. There’s no denying at this point, he’s the best at what he does, he’s carried the product, carried WWE, on his back for more than a year and a half now. He’s The Tribal Chief, The Head of The Table, the greatest Universal Champion of all-time.

The crowd is giving him mixed reactions during all this. Reigns says he’s the best because he’s smashed everyone and the list is getting so long now. Daniel Bryan, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Cesaro, Finn Balor, John Cena, and Heyman’s boy, Brock. Reigns says he smashed Brock at Crown Jewel. Speaking of Brock, Reigns asks Heyman what Brock said about tonight’s SmackDown. Heyman recalls how Brock said the moment he arrives at SmackDown he was going to beat Reigns senseless. Fans pop and Reigns just laughs, then knocks the mic out of Heyman’s hand. Reigns said he beat Brock so bad he’s tweeting now. Reigns says if Brock wants to beat him senseless, he knows where to find him. This is his show, he runs WWE, and he’s not going anywhere. Reigns asks the crowd if they want to see Brock tonight. They do.

Reigns says he also wants to see Brock because he doesn’t mind smashing him two nights in a row. Reigns asks Wichita if they want to see him beat Brock tonight. They pop. Reigns says well then acknowledge your Tribal Chief. Reigns turns and faces the entrance, waiting on Lesnar to come out and face him. Reigns takes the mic again and says Lesnar must be scared of him. Reigns isn’t leaving the ring until Lesnar comes and faces him. Reigns looks on as we go to commercial.

