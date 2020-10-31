WWE SmackDown Results – October 30, 2020

– The post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with the usual intro. We’re live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Reigns stops on the stage and the pyro goes off. Jey Uso is already in the ring waiting. Cole sends us to a video package that shows us how Reigns defeated Uso in the “I Quit” Hell In a Cell match this past Sunday.

Uso and Reigns face off in the ring now. Heyman takes the mic and begins to speak but Jey snatches the mic from him. Jey gets emotional as he goes on about how Reigns isn’t that type of person, Reigns didn’t beat him. Reigns says Uso can make any excuse he wants but Reigns warned he would make Jey quit, and he quit. The boos get louder. Reigns tells Uso to take the oath, accept the membership, and fall in line. Jey says that was a snake move Reigns did. Just like they were kids, Reigns always one-upping him. Uso says he cannot get down with Reigns, he can’t respect him. The title has Reigns tripping, Jey says.

Jey says Reigns used the only person in the world he would quit for, brother Jimmy Uso. Jey says Reigns knew exactly what he was doing and Reigns agrees. Reigns tells Heyman that Jey still doesn’t understand. These are the things you have to do to keep the title, to be the face of WWE. The boos get louder. Reigns says the consequences are real. He mentions WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans being on the stage on Sunday. Reigns says the whole family endorses him. Reigns gets more in Jey’s face now and taunts him, asking what he’s going to do. Jey says he hates Reigns. Why do you have to do me like this? I hate you, man. Reigns says he’s sure Jey does hate him right now, but Reigns loves Jey and has always loved him. Reigns says by the end of the night, Jey will fall in line.

Reigns drops the mic as Jey doubles over, crying. The boos get louder. Reigns exits the ring as Heyman watches from near the barrier. Reigns’ music hits and he stops to look back at Jey in the ring. The Tribal Chief marches up the ramp with the title thrown over his shoulder. Jey stares him down now. Reigns stops on the ramp and looks ahead, says something to Heyman. They nod and Reigns keeps walking to the back.

– Cole hypes Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens in Survivor Series qualifying matches for tonight. We go to commercial.

Team SmackDown Survivor Series Qualifier: Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens first. The winner of this match will join the men’s Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. Dolph Ziggler is out next with Robert Roode.

The bell rings and they go at it, locking up. Owens drops Ziggler first with a shoulder, sending him to the floor to regroup. Owens chases Ziggler back in but Ziggler stomps away and keeps him down as the referee warns him. Ziggler with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ziggler taunts Owens and takes him to the corner. Ziggler rakes Owens’ face on the ropes as Roode applauds.

Owens fights back and they trade right hands in the middle of the ring. Ziggler kicks Owens and they run the ropes. Owens drops Ziggler with a back elbow, then talks some trash and keeps him down. Ziggler kicks the knee and decks Owens. They go at it but Ziggler sends Owens to the floor. Ziggler drops to one knee to sell the injury, and the referee checks on him. This was a ruse as Roode takes advantage and attacks Owens at ringside. The referee is suspicious, so he ejects Roode to the back. Roode and Ziggler argue with the referee as we go back to commercial.

More back and forth and pin attempts after the break. Owens with an inverted Atomic Drop and a senton. Ziggler hangs on. Owens goes on and swings Ziggler into a driver for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Owens goes to the top and almost loses his balance. Owens flies for the big senton but Ziggler gets his knees up. Owens kicks out at 2.

Ziggler yells about finishing the match. He cranks up for a superkick but Owens comes up with a superkick of his own to nail Ziggler. Owens goes for the Pop-Up Powerbomb but Ziggler turns that into a big Fame-asser for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Ziggler shows some frustration now. Owens ducks a superkick. Ziggler blocks the Stunner. They tangle some more and trade roll-ups and more pin attempts. Owens blocks a superkick and hits the Stunner for the pin to earn the Survivor Series spot.

Winner: Kevin Owens

– After the match, Owens stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Owens grabs Cole’s headset and says something about SmackDown being The KO Show, just watch Survivor Series and find out. Still to come, Uso vs. Bryan in our second qualifier of the night.

– Back from the break and Natalya is talking with WWE Producer Adam Pearce, not understanding how the women’s Team SmackDown is being determined. Billie Kay is also there and she makes her case for being on the team. There’s tension between Natalya and Kay. Bianca Belair appears and goes on about why she should be on the team. Natalya says she’s The BOAT – Best of All Time. Belair says that name isn’t even all that cute. They all argue but Pearce interrupts and makes a Triple Threat. The winner will earn a spot on Team SmackDown.

– We get a Progressive-sponsored video looking back at Daniel Bryan’s return.

– Graves sends us to a sitdown interview he did earlier today with Lars Sullivan in the back. Graves asks if he can call Lars, Lars, and Lars says that’s cute and all but doesn’t he want to call him The Freak? Lars apparently doesn’t like being called The Freak. He recalls the first time he was called The Freak. He was 9 or 10 years old, at a school playground, and The Tracy Brothers were taunting him. Lars says no one helped him, he didn’t know what to do at all. What did he do? He cried, hoping the brothers would show some kindness and stop, but they didn’t stop. When they saw him cry they started laughing, all of them. The brothers, the other kids, the teachers. Lars laughs now. He says about 20 minutes later the laughing stopped but the screaming continued for hours and he wasn’t allowed back in school after that. Graves asks Lars what the hopes to accomplish in WWE. He wants to put a lifetime of pain and humiliation onto anyone who gets in his way, to make this entire world his personal playground, to make this world his personal Hell on Earth.

Team SmackDown Survivor Series Triple Threat Qualifier: Bianca Belair vs. Natalya vs. Billie Kay

We go to the ring and out comes Bianca Belair for this Survivor Series qualifier for the women’s Team SmackDown. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Belair wrapping her entrance. Cole shows us a video package on what happened last week with Seth Rollins vs. Murphy, and what happened with Aalyah Mysterio, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Murphy and Aalyah are backstage now. Aalyah says she’s talked with her mom and she’s being open minded, and just wants her to be happy, but her dad and brother won’t even talk to her about Murphy. Murphy understands why Rey and Dominik despise him but he’s not the same person he once was, which is why he will publicly apologize to them tonight in Front of the world. She asks if he’s sure he want to do this. Murphy says he needs to. Aalyah grabs Murphy’s hand and looks at him. We go back to the ring and out comes Billie Kay, followed by Natalya.

The bell rings we get some arguing. Kay mushes Natalya first. Natalya swings for a slap but Kay ducks and she hits Belair. Belair goes to work on Natalya now. Belair ends up dropping Natalya with a shoulder. Kay waits and tries to steal a pin for a 2 count. Natalya goes at it with Belair and hits a big clothesline for a 2 count. Kay sends Natalya to the floor. Kay with a 2 count on Belair. Kay with kicks to Belair in the corner. Kay blocks an Atomic Drop from Natalya. Kay gets double teamed now. Natalya hits Belair and hits a suplex on Kay. Belair comes back and unloads on both opponents, then hits a moonsault on Kay for a close 2 count as Natalya breaks it up.

Natalya with some of her signature moves on Belair now. Natalya with a low dropkick to the face of Belair. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter and applies it in the middle of the ring. Belair comes over and applies a submission to Belair, while the Sharpshooter is applied. Natalya drops her submission and then breaks Kay’s. Natalya grabs Kay by her hair but Kay fights her off. Kay ends up dropping Natalya and covering Belair for 2. She then covers Natalya for 2, then Belair again, then Natalya again. Kay is frustrated at all the kickouts, as she screams at the referee.

Fans boo Kay. Kay grabs Natalya but Natalya drops her for a Sharpshooter attempt in the middle of the ring. She locks it in as the referee checks on Kay. Kay hangs on but here comes Belair, sending Natalya into the ring post, to the floor. Kay comes from behind and rolls Belair for a 2 count. Belair dodges a kick from Kay and turns that into the KOD for the pin in the middle of the ring to earn the Survivor Series spot.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Belair swings her hair around.

– Carmella is backstage now, with her camera and a bucket of champagne. Someone, maybe a man, hands her a glass of champagne. Carmella says there’s a difference between who you are and what the world wants you to be. She talks about being the one who calls the shots and makes her own rules. She’s the woman who will do whatever it takes to get ahead because when she plays she will always win. Carmella says next Friday night the entire world will know why she’s untouchable. She takes a sip of the champagne to end the segment.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Murphy with Aalyah Mysterio. They walk arm-in-arm and head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a plug for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Cole shows us some Susan G. Komen supporters and breast cancer survivors in the ThunderDome virtual crowd. Murphy is in the ring now and says he has something to get off his chest. He understands why Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio despise him, but he’s not the same person he was. He’s done terrible things but as a man, he needs to respond to Rey and Dominik to their faces. He asks them to come to the ring.

Rey and Dominik are not showing. Murphy begs them and says he needs to do this. The music finally interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins. Rollins says Murphy knows what he’s about to say – Rey and Dominik are never going to forgive you, never going to accept you as you are and most importantly, they’re never going to accept whatever is going on between Murphy and Aalyah. Rollins enters the ring now. He wanted to come out and say even though Rey and Dominik will not accept Murphy, Rollins will. Fans boo. Rollins says he will always accept Murphy as he is, he will forgive Murphy for what he’s done and not only does he accept this relationship, he will embrace is wholeheartedly. If they wanted, Rollins would marry them right now. He says there’s a place for all of us in The Greater Good. Rollins tells both of them that he accepts them. Rollins doesn’t care what her last name is, he can see in her eyes that she’s starting to understand that Rollins is not the bad guy in the situation. Every step of the way your father has forced my hand. Rollins tries to say Rey has been controlling Aalyah as of late.

Rollins says Dominik has become a coward. He sees Aalyah getting all this attention… Dominik suddenly attacks Rollins out of nowhere. Rollins turns it around but Murphy makes the save and Rollins gets sent to the floor. Dominik turns Murphy around and Aalyah pleads with them. Murphy and Dominik go at it now with Murphy mounting Dominik. The music interrupts now and here comes Rey Mysterio. The Mysterios double team Murphy and set him up for the 619 but Aalyah gets in the way. Rey yells at her and asks what she’s doing. They go on and Aalyah declares that she loves Murphy. Rey can’t believe what he’s hearing. He tries to get her to leave with them but she refuses. Fans boo. Rey and Dominik exit the ring as Aalyah helps Murphy up. Rey gives Aalyah one last chance to leave with them. Rollins watches from the stage. Dominik tries to calm his dad down and head up the ramp. Murphy hugs Aalyah in the ring.

– We see Daniel Bryan backstage warming up. Kayla Braxton asks about what Jey Uso went through earlier tonight and if this changes his mindset for tonight’s qualifier. Bryan says what happened hasn’t changed him at all, but what’s changed is how Jey has been performing as of late. Bryan says Roman Reigns has not been able to beat Jey, so he’s preparing for the best Jey Uso tonight. Bryan goes on and says whoever wins this match will be the best for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring for this non-title match and out first are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Street Profits are in the ring. They talk about RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day, who they will face at Survivor Series. They talk about the promo on RAW and how imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. They praise The New Day some and say they aren’t showing up at Survivor Series to get a box of Booty-O’s signed, or to serve pancakes… they’re showing up to serve L’s because they are taking the torch, because they are the best of the best, because they are up and they want the smoke. The music hits and out next is Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura for this non-title match.

Cesaro starts off with Dawkins and they go at it. Cesaro with an uppercut. Dawkins takes control and tag sin Ford for the dropkick. They double team Cesaro for a close 2 count as Nakamura breaks the pin up. Cesaro turns it around. Ford with a dropkick. Ford counters again and hits a Blockbuster on Cesaro. Ford gets hyped up and leaps to take Nakamura down. Cesaro and Ford go at it at ringside but Cesaro counters and lifts Ford high in the air, dropping him hard on the other side of the barrier. We go back to commercial with Cesaro standing tall.

Back from the break and we see how Cesaro has dominated. Cesaro works Ford over in the ring now. Another quick tag to Nakamura. Nakamura with a suplex for a 2 count. Ford ducks several kicks and drops Nakamura with a kick of his own. Dawkins finally tags in as does Cesaro. Dawkins with clotheslines and a flying elbow. Dawkins drops Cesaro face-first and gets hyped up in the middle of the ring.

Dawkins with big moves in the corner now. Dawkins drops Cesaro face-first again for a close 2 count. Dawkins is surprised at the kick out and Ford being down still. Cesaro turns it around and in comes Nakamura for the double team. Dawkins still fights them off. Cesaro with an assist but Dawkins and Nakamura are both still down. Dawkins looks for a tag but Ford is still down on the outside. Nakamura and Dawkins go at it now. Nakamura ends up leveling Dawkins with a knee for a 2 count.

Cesaro tags back in for the big double team kick into a gutwrench powerbomb but Ford flies in and breaks up Cesaro’s pin. Nakamura takes Ford to the floor. Nakamura sends Ford face-first into Cesar’s boot. Dawkins comes from behind and rolls Cesaro for a 2 count. Cesaro comes right back with a big clothesline for a close 2 count. Cesaro puts Dawkins on his shoulders as Nakamura goes to the top.

Nakamura kicks Ford away but that distraction allows Dawkins to come back and hit Cesaro with The Anointment. Dawkins climbs up top for the superplex on Nakamura. Ford follows up with the big Frogsplash to Nakamura for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, Ford and Dawkins stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Cesaro and Nakamura stare the champs down from ringside.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is backstage talking about his Survivor Series match and how he represents the people on every continent. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley represents just one country and Sami finds that funny. Sami goes on and says he will prove to everyone that the Intercontinental Champion is better than the United States Champion.

– We go back to the ring and out comes new SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. She’s carrying a steel chair and wearing the title around her waist. Banks poses on the apron as the pyro goes off over the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for Talking Smack are The Street Profits, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and Bayley. Sami Zayn and Kayla Braxton will host. The announcers hype Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at Survivor series. Banks takes the mic in the ring now and talks about walking the walk at Hell In a Cell. She told Bayley she was going to take care of her and take what means the most to her – the SmackDown Women’s Title. Banks takes a seat in the chair now. She talks about how she and Bayley were supposed to take over the company together, but when Bayley tried to end her with this chair, she realized it wasn’t their friendship that was unstoppable, it was Banks. Banks is the blueprint, the Boss of Friday night and our new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Fans cheer her on. Banks says now that Bayley is in her past, she goes one-on-one with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at Survivor Series, and there is no doubt in Banks’ mind that she, Banks, is the best.

The music interrupts and out comes Bayley. She wants Banks to think about what she just said. The whole world knows Banks can win a title but can’t hang on to one, unlike Bayley, who held the title for 380 consecutive days. Bayley says Banks is lucky she’s not coming into the ring to rip her apart. Bayley goes on and says Banks kind of forced her to sign the Hell In a Cell contract under duress. But she’s not going to hold it to her. Bayley says everyone knows Banks can’t beat Asuka without Bayley in her corner. Bayley challenges Banks to a title match for next Friday night, and tells her to enjoy this little title reign because it ends then. Banks says Bayley is funny, and tells her to bring all she’s got because backstabbing bitches never win. Banks’ music starts up as Bayley stares her down from the ramp. Banks raises the title in the ring.

– Cole and Graves hype up The Undertaker and send us to a promo for “30 Days of The Deadman” on the WWE Network.

Team SmackDown Survivor Series Qualifier: Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event, the final Survivor Series qualifier of the night. Daniel Bryan comes out and heads to the ring to a “yes!” chant from the crowd. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Jey Uso. They lock up and go at it. Uso takes it to the ropes and backs off as the referee counts. Uso with a strike and a headbutt to beat Bryan around. Jey is more aggressive than usual. He levels Bryan and slams him again in the middle of the ring. Uso continues to beat Bryan around the ring. Bryan with an uppercut, and another. Bryan charges with a knee to the gut to bring Uso down.

Uso ends up catching Bryan with a Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring. More back and forth between the two after Bryan stays in. Bryan with Yes Kicks now in the middle of the ring. Uso ducks a kick and rolls to the floor to regroup. The music hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Uso is recovering at ringside as Reigns marches to the ringside area. We go back to commercial.

Back fro the break and Jey has Bryan up top for a superplex but Bryan fights him off. Reigns watches from ringside. Bryan counters and turns Uso upside down in the corner. Bryan with kicks and then a running dropkick while Uso is turned upside down. Bryan takes Uso up top for the super back suplex but Uso turns it around in mid-air and brings Bryan to the mat hard. They trade pin attempts now.

They trade shots and counters in the middle of the ring. Uso with an enziguri. Uso sends Bryan to the floor and follows, kicking him. Uso brings it back in and goes to the top. Uso goes for the Uso Splash but Bryan gets his knees up. Uso almost blocks it. Bryan goes right into the LaBell Lock. Uso is close to the ropes. He makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold as Reigns looks on.

Bryan with Yes Kicks in the corner now. Bryan with a running corner dropkick. He goes for another but Uso meets him with a superkick to send Bryan to his knees. Uso with another big kick to the face to take Bryan down. Uso goes to the top and hits the big Uso Splash for the pin to win and earn the Survivor Series spot.

Winner: Jey Uso

– After the match, the music hits as Uso stands tall. Reigns enters the ring and they stare each other down. Uso takes the mic and says he’s with Reigns. He says Reigns is the head of the table, alright? Uso apparently wants to be with Reigns. We see the referee checking on Bryan. Uso turns away from Reigns and delivers a kick to Bryan in the face while he’s down. Uso goes to the top and delivers another big plash to Bryan as fans boo him. Uso yells out again and again about how he’s with Reigns. Uso says he understands now. He loves Reigns, too. Uso goes on about how he understands now. Jey stands next to Reigns. Reigns points at Bryan and tells Uso to make Bryan understand now. Uso exits the ring as the boos get louder.

Uso pulls Bryan out of the ring unloads on him. Uso launches Bryan into the steel ring steps and keeps yelling about how he understands. The boos get louder. Uso clears off the announce table. Uso beats on Bryan some more and places him on top of the announce table. Uso goes back into the ring and climbs to the top, then delivers a big Uso Splash to put Bryan through the announce table. Uso is hurting but he rolls over to mount Bryan, delivering punches while Reigns watches and smirks. Uso looks back at the ring for approval as Reigns is making his exit from the ring. Uso hits Bryan a few more times. Reigns exits the ring and stops to smirk at the camera as the post-Hell In a Cell edition of SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.