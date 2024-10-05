WWE SmackDown Results – October 4, 2024

The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 finishes winding down with the final stop before Saturday’s premium live event tonight in “Music City.”

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. with the final show leading up to the highly-anticipated PLE this Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

On tap for tonight’s show is the return of AJ Styles, Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Dumpster Match, Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton in a Women’s Title Eliminator, The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY for the WWE Tag-Team Titles in a Ladder Match, as well as a segment involving Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, October 4, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 10/4/24

Country music artist Hardy is introduced. He is shown in the ring and he introduces AJ Styles for his return appearance on WWE television for the first time in months.

AJ Styles Kicks Off This Week’s Show

“The Phenomenal One” comes out with his new theme song to a big pop from the crowd in Nashville. He is greeted by a loud “AJ Styles! AJ Styles!” and “Welcome back!” chant. He mentions how it feels good to hear that and to be back. He says he missed the fans.

He says he knows he did some things that some fans and some people in the back might not be able to forgive, but that this is still “The house that Styles built.” As he continues talking, he is cut off by the familiar sounds of Carmelo Hayes’ theme song.

Out comes Hayes who says he doesn’t need to introduce himself to Styles, Styles knows who he is. Hayes says he’s the guy who’s been holding it down since Styles has been gone. He says he knows Styles is probably here to talk about his new WWE Legends contract or something.

Hayes gloats about LA Knight and Styles finally speaks up and warns Hayes that LA Knight is relentless. He says the guy came to his house. He says they had a match at WrestleMania. Hayes says he doesn’t need Styles’ advice, because he doesn’t take advice from quitters.

As they continue to talk, LA Knight’s theme hits and “The Mega Star” makes his way out to a big pop. He talks about his history with Styles and takes some shots at Hayes. Things culminate with a match being made, which is up next when we return. On that note, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

AJ Styles vs. Carmelo Hayes

When we return, we see Styles and Hayes both in the ring, ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. WWE United States Champion LA Knight is at ringside as the action unfolds.

Styles takes the early offensive lead as fans break out in an “AJ Styles! AJ Styles!” chant early on. Hayes exits the ring and avoids the action on the floor as he tries to re-group. Fans get on his case with “You suck! You suck!” chants.

Back in the ring, Hayes starts to shift the offensive momentum in his favor as Michael Cole and Corey Graves praise his athletic ability on commentary. As Hayes begins to settle into a comfortable offensive lead, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Styles making a comeback, when his ankle appeared to give out on him. Things only got worse when he attempted to pick up Hayes and his own ankle once again gave out and he dropped Hayes, who crashed on top of the injured leg of Styles on the way down.

Styles attempted to stand up, but couldn’t put any weight on the leg. The referee, who had been taking a close look at Styles as soon as the initial injury spot occurred, briefly conversed with Styles before calling the match off.

Styles was visibly upset as he laid on the ring apron talking to the WWE ringside physician and match official. After the match, as Hayes was being announced as the winner by the ring announcer, he gloated until LA Knight appeared behind him and hit him with a BFT.

Winner via Injury Stoppage: Carmelo Hayes

“Trashville” Dumpster Match

Chelsea Green vs. Michin

After we see Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano warming up backstage for their tag-team title opportunity in tonight’s three-way tag-team title ladder match main event, we return inside the arena for the long-awaited “Trashville” Dumpster Match.

Chelsea Green comes out in a dress made out of trash bags and such. She settles in the ring, which features a giant dumpster at ringside. Michin makes her way out with a trash can full of weapons. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Green comes out dressed like the rubbish man, with a skirt train made out of garbage bags showing off her Trashin’ Fashion. Michin is out next with a trash can filled with objects. Michin gets in the ring with two kendo sticks and the bell rings and Michin tosses one of the kendo sticks to Green.

Green runs at Michin but Michin smacks Green with the stick. Green rolls out of the ring and Michin hits her with a suicide dive and then throws her back in the ring. Michin gets out objects from under the ring including a table which gets a huge pop. Green tries for a suicide dive onto to Michin but Michin clobbers her with a tray.

Michin comes off the top rope with a missile dropkick and Green rolls out of the ring. Michin tries to get Green in the dumpster, but Green smashes Michin into the dumpster and then swings her into the dumpster and we cut to break. Back from commercial, Michin is on the apron as Green clobbers her. Michin ducks out of a punch and hits a tornado DDT on Green followed by a German Suplex.

Michin goes for an eat defeats but Green stops it by holding the ropes and then hits a Canadian Destroyer on Michin. Green gets Michin in the dumpster and tries to closed the lid but Michin stops her from it. Michin smokes Green with a bunch of trash and rolls Green back in the ring.

Green tries for an Unprettier but Michin hits an eat defeats and then puts Green in a garbage can and comes off the rope and splashes on to Chelsea who is in the trash can. Michin sets up a table on the dumpster and Piper Niven runs down and takes out Michin.

Niven runs to squish Michin against the dumpster but Michin moves out of the way and Niven hits the dumpster headfirst and is out. Michin gets on the apron and Green tries to push Michin on to the table on the dumpster but Michin blocks it. Michin gets Chelsea on her shoulders and powerbombs her through the table into the dumpster and closes the lid for the win.

Winner: Michin

Bayley Calls Out Nia Jax

Backstage, we see WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair with Naomi. They talk about how all three of them, not just Cargill and Belair as originally announced, will serve as the official hosts of WWE Bad Blood 2024.

Bayley walks up and asks for a minute with Naomi. She tells her she’s going to go to the ring and call out Nia Jax and tell her that after she beats Tiffany Stratton tonight, she is going to beat her for the WWE Women’s Championship, and then Naomi is getting the first shot.

We head to another commercial break, When we return, we see The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins warming up in their locker room for tonight’s triple-threat tag-team title ladder match in the main event. Back inside the arena, Bayley’s theme hits.

Bayley heads to the ring and does exactly like she said she was going to do, she calls out 2024 Queen of the Ring and reigning WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Jax makes her way out accompanied by 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton.

The three have words and Bayley talks about the old women’s champions of WWE’s past. She says she’s going to win the title and bring that prestige back to the title. She praises Jax for having a dominate run as champion. She talks about how when Stratton is sick of Jax talking down to her, she’s going to use her briefcase and cash-in.

Stratton is offended Bayley thinks that’s the only way she can win. Jax is offended that Stratton is offended. Stratton is stuttering and stammering trying to talk her way out of things and decides to shift the attention to Bayley, telling her to “bow to her queen.” Bayley says she’d rather bow to the queen than “a stupid b*tch.”

Stratton goes after her, but misses and Bayley takes her out. Jax takes Bayley out. Bayley fights back and ends up escaping unscathed. Stratton is standing over Jax looking at her briefcase and the referee in the ring. Jax recovers and realizes this and quickly exits the ring herself.

Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

From there, Naomi’s theme hits and she makes her way out for our next match of the evening, which involves herself and the aforementioned Stratton. As she settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, the bell sounds and we get this one officially off-and-running. Stratton slaps Naomi who comes back and takes down Stratton and then slams her into the turnbuckles. Naomi’s shoulder checks Stratton in the corner and kicks her in the face. Naomi hits a running basement clothes line and then slaps her in a headlock.

Stratton breaks the hold and starts delivering shoulders in the corner. Stratton attempts a clothesline but Naomi gets her with a kick and facebuster and covers for two. Naomi gets Stratton the apron and then gets her in the ring and slaps a suplex on Stratton and then covers for two again.

Naomi puts Stratton on the apron who chokes Naomi out on the ropes and does a jumping springboard senton on Naomi for a quick near fall. Stratton gets Naomi outside the ring, and Naomi kicks Stratton as she lays on the apron. Naomi hits her splitlegged leg drop on Stratton and we cut to break.

Back to the action, Stratton is on Naomi’s back and Naomi breaks the hold by hitting a back pack stunner. Naomi and Stratton trade right hands and Naomi takes down Stratton with a kick and drop quick and then hits a spinning bulldog.

Sliding slap by Naomi to Stratton and then she covers for another two. Naomi kicks Stratton and tries for a face plant but Stratton counters with a handstand and then hits a drop kick on Naomi. Naomi is able to get a crossbody on Naomi but Stratton rolls through and gets Naomi on her shoulder but Naomi counters out. Naomi goes for a split legged moonsault but Stratton gets out of the way and Naomi avoids a moonsault. Naomi rolls her up for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Naomi

WWE Tag-Team Championship Ladder Match

The Bloodline (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY

It’s main event time!

But first, we see The Bloodline walking backstage getting ready for the triple-threat tag-team title ladder match main event. Jacob Fatu says everyone loves the new Tribal Chief. He says at the end of the day you’ll acknowledge the Tribal Chief – Solo Sikoa.

Tiffany Stratton walks backstage when Nia Jax comes up to her and says if she didn’t know any better it looks like Tiff is teasing her making it look like she wants to cash on Jax and asks Stratton to vow she will never betray her. Stratton says she won’t as Jax is her queen.

Back inside the arena, the ring entrances for all three teams in our main event — The Bloodline (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa), The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) make their respective entrances.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes title tilt. The Street Profits and DIY attack The Bloodline. DIY and the Street Profits are left in the ring and they stare at the belts hanging in the ring. The men take turns taking out The Bloodline who are still outside the ring.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see The Street Profits and DIY climbing the ladder for the belts and The Bloodline join them on the ladder. DIY and their ladder is knocked down and The Profits are taken out by The Bloodline and a ladder.

Ford climbs up a ladder that the Bloodline is setting up but is taken down by a clothesline by the ladder. Tonga takes out Gargano with a ladder and Tonga slingshots Ciampa into a ladder. Loa now suplexes Dawkins on to a ladder and Tonga comes off the rope senton’ing onto Dakwins.

The Bloodline throws a ladder out of the ring and start to double team Ciampa outside the ring. They clothesline Ciampa with a ladder and Dawkins comes out of nowhere with a swanton onto The Bloodline and Gargaono hits a suicide dive onto Dawkins. Ford then comes and hits a 360 over the top rope onto all the men outside.

We see B-Fab ordering Ford to get a table from under the ring which he does and we cut to another mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening on this WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” show continues inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

This time we return and see Tonga and Ciampa are in the ring. Tonga is climbing the ladder and both members of DIY try to stop him. Gargago hits a double knee off the ladder onto Tonga. Loa comes in and takes out Gargano and Ciampa and takes DIY out even more with a ladder.

DIY comes back with Meet in the Middle with a ladder around Loa’s neck and then Gargano sets up a ladder and climbs it but Dawkins stops him. Gargano hits a spear on Dawkins and Ciampa kicks Dawkins in the face. Ciampa tries to climb the ladder and Dawkins stops him and punches him out and gets Ciampa on his shoulders.

Ford gets on the ladder and hits a blockbuster on Ciampa. Dawkins gets a ladder in the middle of the ring and starts climbing. Tonga comes in and pushes the ladder over and sends Dawkins outside the ring. Loa and Tonga smash a ladder into Dawkins and then go to hit Dawkins with a chair but B-Fab stops him.

They both turn to B-Fab but DIY smoke The Bloodline with chairs. DIY throw Loa onto a table and Ford gets on the top rope and frog splashes onto Loa throw the table. DIY then clear the announce table and powerbomb Tonga through the announce table.

DIY then superkicks Dawkins and slide a ladder in the ring and set it up. DIY climbs the ladder and Ford jumps on the ladder and Ciampa and Ford punch each other out. Dawkins and Gargano join them on the ladder and Ciampa and Dawkins fall off and slam through one ladder and Gargano and Ford are taken down off the other side of the ladder by Loa through another ladder.

Loa climbs the ladder for the win. With the win, The Bloodline retain ownership of the WWE Tag-Team Championships. As they celebrate the win and head up the entrance area, out comes Solo Sikoa to join them, as Michael Cole on commentary hypes up WWE Bad Blood 2024 before wrapping things up and taking us off the air. That’s how this week’s show finished. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and STILL WWE Tag-Team Champions: The Bloodline