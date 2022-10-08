WWE SmackDown Results – October 7, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett.

Triple H is in the ring.

He says there will come a time when you believe that everything is finished. That is the beginning. He welcomes everyone to Fox and the season premiere of Smackdown.

Roman Reigns’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring with Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman.

As Roman starts to walk into the ring, we see footage from the Logan/Roman press conference.

Paul hands Roman the mic and Roman stands around before telling Worcester to ACKNOWLEDGE HIM.

Logan Paul’s music interrupts and he makes his way to the ring.

Logan stays on the apron while Roman and his friends are in the ring.

Roman says he gets it. He says there are a bunch of them. He tells Logan this is his show and that means you are his guest. Roman says this is a safe place. Roman says he wants to hear what Logan has to say but he wants Logan to hear what they have to say.

Logan enters the ring.

Roman says they did the same thing to him years ago and he is the greatest of all time now. Roman says that is why it is important for him to come out. There is a lot for Logan to learn from them. Roman tells Paul to wisen him up.

Paul says that as the special counsel for Roman Reigns, he serves as wise man and he drops some pearls of wisdom. Paul says Roman asked him who in the hell is Logan Paul. He says it hit him in the head like Anderson Silva is going to hit your brother in the head. You are this generation’s version of Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper. You are the outside celebrity who is number one on the platforms so WWE can bring in more eyes on the product. That means more people who drop down to their knees to worship the Island of Relevancy to worship Roman Reigns. Who is the instafamous pseudo famous faux Kardashian.

Paul says he thought Jordan Peterson as an opponent but he would never have the balls to fight Roman Reigns. Paul says what about Ben Shapiro, but he is a yarmulke, not a fighter so he wouldn’t have the balls to fight Roman. There is Andrew Tate. Andrew would never have the balls to fight Roman.

We have Mr. Big Balls himself Logan Paul. Jake Paul’s brother. The Impulsive boyfriend who could step up and provide all of his Youtube audience with the experience of being beaten up by Roman Reigns in Riyadh. While you are in the hospital with a breathing tube and catheter, and he hopes they are put in the right holes. You can say that you were smashed by Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. You will not be offering a prediction, you would be offering a spoiler.

Logan says he cannot argue with that. You are a wise man. Logan says he has one question for Paul. When you say I am going to be smashed by the Tribal Chief, do you mean Roman Reigns or Jey Uso?

Jey says he sees what Logan is doing. Jimmy holds Jey back while he yells at Logan.

Roman looks at Jey and then Jey calms down.

Sami takes the mic and he tells everyone to take a deep breath. He says Roman si the head of the table and the WWE Champion. He says that Roman is the Tribal Chief. Nobody is questioning that. Nobody is challenging that. This is your family. He says Jey did nothing wrong. The only person doing things is this fake, wannabe. Logan will be smashed worse than anyone in their life. Sami says there is a saying in the Bloodline and he says that Logan is the biggest two of them all. You are going to end up as a number two stain on the bottom of the Tribal Chief’s shoe at Crown Jewel. Sami says The Bloodline will be stronger than ever.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Ricochet versus Solo Sikoa

Solo attacks Ricochet after Ricochet does his superhero landing.

Ricochet punches Solo but Solo pushes Ricochet. Solo flips Ricochet and then he punches Ricochet. Ricochet with a suicide dive onto Solo. Ricochet with a springboard cross body and a moonsault for a near fall. Solo goes to the floor and Ricochet with a springboard drop kick to knock Solo to the floor. Ricochet with a handspring into a Superhero landing while Solo is on the floor. Solo takes his time getting back in the ring and Ricochet punches him. Ricochet with a jumping knee and Solo goes back to the floor. Solo gets a chair after attacking the announce table. Solo drops Ricochet on the top rope and returns to the ring. Solo with a head butt and hard Irish whip that sends Ricochet sternum first into the turnbuckles. Ricochet with punches and an Irish whip.

Solo sends Ricochet to the apron and Ricochet goes for a springboard move but Solo with an uppercut and Ricochet lands hard on the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Solo works on the neck with a nerve hold. Solo with a punch and Ricochet falls into the corner. Solo sets for a running hip strike but Ricochet gets up and hits a drop kick. Ricochet with kicks and a head scissors. Ricochet with a shoulder in the corner and he goes up top but lands on his feet when Solo moves. Ricochet flips off Solo and then he hits a knee and a series of super kicks. Ricochet goes up top and Solo catches Ricochet on a shooting star press and hits a uranage for the three count.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

We see The Bloodline in Roman’s Room and Sami talks about how he has taken Solo under his wing. Jey yells at Sami and tells Sami that Solo is his brother. Sami calls Jey a hot head and Jey yells at Sami.

Roman says that Jey has always been a hot head. Roman says it has been a problem and he does not want it to be his problem. Roman tells Sami it is his problem now.

Jey snarls while Sami is happy to have another thing to do.

Hit Row walks in the garage.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sami and the Usos walk in the back.

Sami says he didn’t mean any of that.

The New Day stop them and Kofi says that Jey has gone from the main event to having Sami as his boss.

Sami tells Kofi and Xavier to get a partner and they can settle it in the ring.

Jey walks away.

Match Number Two: Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis (with B Fab) versus

They are attacked before the match by three masked men and it is Legado del Fantasma. They work over Dolla in the ring. B Fab checks on Dolla and Zelina Vega with a head scissors take down and a running knee to B Fab.Santos with a Phantom Driver to Ashante. Wilde and Cruz with a side Russian leg sweep and kick combination. They finish off Top Dolla.

Zelina has a mic and she says she is back. She did not come alone.

Santos takes the mic and he says they are Legado del Fantasma. He says Smackdown is theirs. He tells everyone to be safe.

We have a white rabbit invading Pitfall video.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Xia Li and Sonya Deville versus Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez (with tank)

Sonya and Shotzi start things off and Xia distracts Shotzi and Sonya hits Shotzi from behind. Sonya with punches and Shotzi kicks Sonya. Sonya with a knee for a near fall. Shotzi is sent into the turnbuckles. Xia tags in and chops Shotzi and follows with a knee in the corner. Xia with a t-bone suplex for a near fall. Sonya tags in and they go for a double suplex and Shotzi lands on her feet and escapes. Xia sends Shotzi to the mat and Sonya with a boot to the head for a near fall. Xia and Sonya send Raquel to the apron. Shotzi tags in Raquel and she stops Xia and Sonya with a double shoulder tackle. Raquel with a fallaway slam to Sonya followed by a twisting elbow drop from the turnbuckles. Shotzi with an assisted Asai DDT to Xia. Raquel with a Tejana Bomb to Sonya for the three count.

Winners: Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez

We see comments from former Intercontinental Champions.

Sheamus is in the back getting some advice from Ridge Holland and Butch.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the Smackdown Women’s Title Match.

Ronda says there will not be any controversy this time. We see what happened at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. We see how Ronda got her match against Liv. We see how we got the Extreme Rules match.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their way to the ring in black and white.

Drew McIntyre rises behind Kross and Drew punches Kross. Drew has the strap with him and he puts it around his wrist and he punches Kross to put it on Kross’s wrist.

Security comes to the ring to stop Drew and Drew punches security. Drew is pulled to the floor by security. Drew with head butts and punches and he sends security into the ring steps. Drew gives a member of security an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Kross uses the strap to pull Drew into the ring post a few times. Kross pulls Drew into the ring post a third time.Kross wraps the strap around the ring post and he lifts Drew up Kross whips Drew in the back with the strap. Kross with more shots using the strap

Drew gets up and we see the marks on his back.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Ivar. He says only the foolish consider absence with weakness. We have been watching. A female voice says they have been watching and Valhalla awaits.

Match Number Three: Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn versus Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Braun Strowman

Sami and Woods start things off. They lock up and Sami with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. They lock up and Woods with a side head lock. Woods with a shoulder tackle and Kofi tags in. Kofi with a shoulder and Woods with a rollup. Kofi with a springboard cross body for a near fall. Zayn holds on to the ropes and tags in Jey and Jey is not happy. Kofi with a drop kick to Jey and then Woods with a forearm to Jimmy. Kofi and Woods with stereo dives to the Usos.

We go to commercial with Jey yelling at Sami and Jimmy trying to keep the peace.

We are back and Jimmy punches Kofi. Jey tags in and kicks Kofi. Jimmy tags in and hits a forearm in the corner and gets a near fall. Sami tags in and he kicks Kofi in the midsection. Sami with punches to Kofi. Sami with a clothesline and Jey tags himself in. Sami asks Jimmy about the tag. Jey with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Jey chokes Kofi in the ropes and Jimmy punches Kofi from the apron when the referee deals with Woods and Braun. Jimmy tags in and he punches Kofi. Sami tags in and he punches Kofi. Sami holds Kofi and wants Jey to tag in and Jey finally tags in. Jey wtih a thrust kick to Kofi but Jey does not acknowledge Sami. Jimmy tags in.

They make a wish using Kofi while Jey and Sami argue. Jimmy joins in the discussion and Kofi sets for a tag but Jimmy knocks Woods off the apron. Kofi with a stomp to Jimmy and Braun tags in. Braun with shoulders and a boot. Braun with splashes into the corner. Braun with a choke slam to Jimmy and Jey and Sami argue on the floor. Braun tags in Kofi and Braun goes to the floor for some train effect. Jey takes out Cole from the impact while Sami is sent over the table. Kofi with a back breaker and Woods with a double stomp for the three count.

Winners: Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Braun Strowman

After the match, Sami pulls what is left of Jimmy out of the ring.

Jey has some words for a fan at ringside that might not be good for the FCC to hear.

We see Mace and Mansoor on the ground and LA Knight has a chair in his hands. He says he is not Max and he tells Maxxine not to use that name. He says he is LA Knight.

Gunther is with the rest of Imperium and they are in the back as we go to commercial.

Next week, Sami Zayn will face Kofi Kingston. LA Knight faces Mansoor.

Match Number Four: Sheamus versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Title

Sheamus with forearms and Gunther with a chop. Sheamus with a clothesline and Gunther goes to the floor. He pulls Sheamus to the floor. Sheamus sends Gunther into the ringside barrier a few times.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sheamus is sent to the apron and Sheamus with a forearm. Sheamus goes up top and hits a forearm off the turnbuckles. Sheamus runs into a boot but Sheamus with a power slam. Sheamus sets for a Brogue Kick but Gunther goes to the apron. Sheamus goes for a forearm but Gunther blocks it and Sheamus blocks a forearm. Sheamus with a forearm and he goes to the apron. Sheamus goes for a suplex on the apron but Gunther blocks it. Gunther with a chop and he pushes Sheamus into the ring post on the apron. Gunther sends Sheamus into the ring post again. Gunther pulls Sheamus into the turnbuckles and Sheamus falls to the floor.

Gunther pulls Sheamus back into the ring and connects with a forearm. Sheamus with a punch to the midsection. They go back and forth with forearms. Gunther with a sleeper and he takes Sheamus to the mat and applies a body scissors. Sheamus escapes but Gunther with a chop. Sheamus with a forearm. They continue the exchange. Gunther with a German suplex.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Gunther with a forearm to the side of the head. Gunther with more forearms and chops. Sheamus wants more and Sheamus with forearms. Gunther with a sleeper and Sheamus backs Gunther into the corner. Sheamus with back elbows to the head and then elbows to the arm. Sheamus with a kick and forearms in the corner. Sheamus with forearms to Gunther on the apron and then he goes to the middle rope for more. Not to feel left out the bottom rope gets ten more. Sheamus gets Gunther up and he goes to the turnbuckles for a Super Air Raid Crash and hits it. Sheamus gets a near fall.

Sheamus goes for a Cloverleaf but Gunther with boots to block it. Gunther with a drop kick and he hits a power bomb. Gunther gets a near fall. Gunther pulls Sheamus to the corner and Gunther with a knee drop to the back of the neck and he twists the head. Gunther goes up top and hits a splash to the back for a near fall. Gunther waits for Sheamus to get to his feet and Sheamus with a boot to the arm. Sheamus with a uranage back breaker. Sheamus with a Cloverleaf and Gunther taps the mat but she does not consider it a tap out. Gunther gets to the ropes to force a break.

Vinci and Kaiser come to ringside to motivate Gunther. Holland and Butch come out and attack Vinci and Kaiser.

Back in the ring, Gunther with a chop but Sheamus with a jumping knee. The fighting outside the ring continues and Sheamus sets for a Brogue kick but Gunther with a clothesline using the shillelagh. Gunther gets the three count.

Winner: Gunther (retains Championship)

After the match, Kaiser, Butch, Vinci, and Holland continue their brawl.

We go to credits.

Credit: Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com