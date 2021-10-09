LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – October 8, 2021

– The WWE SmackDown on FOX season 24 premiere episode opens live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Bianca Belair’s music is playing as she dances in the ring. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are standing there with a table for a contract signing. Sasha Banks is standing on top of the announce table. Pearce says we’re here to make the Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title official for WWE Crown Jewel. Deville does the introductions as we see what happened last Friday with Banks defeating Belair thanks to an assist by SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Deville introduces Lynch next and out she comes as the music hits. Cole shows us how Lynch stopped Belair from defeating RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match on RAW, and was then attacked by Banks.

Lynch takes a seat at her own table, which is set up at the entrance-way, and says San Jose loves her, but who wouldn’t? She starts taunting Banks and Belair. Becky warns that there will be payback. Banks asks if Lynch missed her, because she knows the fans do. Some fans pop. Banks taunts them for her spotlight being bigger. Belair interrupts and says the only conversation we should be having is Banks signing the contract. Belair goes on and says Becky wasn’t prepared at SummerSlam, just lucky. Belair brags about how every big moment in 2021 has her name on it. Belair challenges Banks and Lynch to come get in the ring now.

Lynch and Banks aren’t moving. Belair seethes in the ring and starts tossing furniture out of the ring. Lynch brings up the 26 second win, tips her own table over, and starts marching to the ring. Banks takes advantage and attacks Belair from behind. Lynch and Banks double team Belair until they go at it now. Becky takes Belair down again. Banks unloads on Becky with kicks but Becky turns it around. Belair grabs Becky from behind and unloads. Belair scoops them both for a double KOD as fans pop but Banks slides out of the move and is up on her own feet now. Belair kicks Banks onto the table, and then puts Becky and Banks through the table with a big KOD on top of Banks. Belair celebrates as her music hits and we get replays. Belair dances around the ring now, spinning her hair, while Banks and Lynch try to recover on the mat.

– Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are backstage with Kayla Braxton. She asks what it would mean to win the King of the Ring tournament. Rey says other than being WWE Universal Champion, being King of the Ring is the next best thing. He goes on and says it would make him sick if Sami Zayn became King. Dominik tells Rey he’s going to stay in the back and watch the match tonight. Rey nods and heads out as his music starts up.

King of the Ring Tournament First Round Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio for the first match in the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament. Rey hits the corners to pose as we go to commercial.

