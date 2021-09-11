WWE SmackDown Results – September 10, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. We’re live from Madison Square Garden in New York City as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. They stop on the stage and raise their titles in the air as pyro goes off and Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Cole hypes Finn Balor vs. Reigns at Extreme Rules, and The Street Profits vs. The Usos for tonight.

The Bloodline enters the ring and raises their titles for more pyro. Reigns hands the strap off to Heyman as the boos get louder. Reigns asks Heyman that when it comes to sports entertainment, WWE runs New York City, right? Heyman agrees. And who owns WWE? You own WWE, Tribal Chief. Reigns says that’s right, he and The Bloodline run WWE, therefore The Tribal Chief runs New York City, and runs Madison Square Garden. Some fans boo now. Reigns tells MSG to acknowledge him. The Bloodline stands tall until the music interrupts and out comes Brock Lesnar to a big pop.

Lesnar gets hyped up at the entrance as pyro goes off. Lesnar marches right into the ring and gets in Reigns’ face. The Usos step in front of Reigns and look Lesnar up and down. Fans chant “holy shit!” and Lesnar just laughs at The Usos. Heyman says he fails to understand… he asks Lesnar of all the titles they can go after together, why the Universal Title? Heyman tells Lesnar to think of the success they can… Lesnar grabs the mic to hush Heyman. Lesnar asks Heyman why he didn’t tell Reigns that Lesnar was going to be at SummerSlam.

Reigns doesn’t look happy. Heyman pleads with him and says he didn’t know. Reigns snatches his Universal Title belt. Lesnar continues to laugh. Reigns and The Usos exit the ring now, leaving Heyman alone with Lesnar. Fans chant “Suplex City!” now. Heyman takes the mic and begins his old intro for Lesnar. Lesnar gets hyped up and applauds. Lesnar then takes the mic and says that was great, just like old times. Lesnar asks Heyman, before Reigns fires him, accept Lesnar’s challenge for the Universal Title. He grabs Heyman but lets go. Heyman looks dumbfounded. Lesnar says Heyman has 5 seconds to answer. He scoops Heyman for the F5 but Reigns rushes back in and knocks Heyman free with a big Superman Punch to Lesnar. Lesnar looks to go for Reigns and scoops him for a F5 but The Usos hit the ring and unload on Lesnar with superkicks. Lesnar comes back with a double clothesline to drop them both as fans go wild. Lesnar then delivers a German suplex to Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. The Bloodline retreats as Lesnar stands tall in the ring while fans cheer him on.

– We see Superstars backstage having words before a ten-man match. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Bloodline is walking backstage. Kayla Braxton tries to get comments but they keep walking into Roman Reigns’ suite. Kayla asks Paul Heyman if Reigns will answer Brock Lesnar’s challenge. Heyman mentions how Lesnar lied about him knowing Lesnar would be at SummerSlam. A stressed out Heyman goes on and says Reigns will answer the challenge when he deems it appropriate. Heyman walks off.

Sami Zayn, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Otis and Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs, Big E, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Back from the break and Sami Zayn is in the ring as WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs wrap their entrance. Sami’s partners are on the apron – Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, and Otis. The other babyfaces are on the other side of the ring – Big E, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

Zayn takes the mic, wearing a NY Knicks NBA jersey, and talks about how much he loves New York City. He brought someone to be in their corner, someone who knows how to win in MSG. Out comes NBA star Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawkins, who gets huge heat. Young greets Chad Gable at ringside, and the other heels, including Commander Azeez. WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura starts off with Roode and takes him out. Otis comes in but Nakamura also takes him out on the floor. Otis ends up knocking Nakamura off the apron and he’s taunted by the heels at ringside now. Things settle down and Otis works Nakamura over in the ring now. Otis with a big running splash in the corner. Otis keeps control and we go back to commercial as Trae looks on.

Back from the break and we get a WWE NXT teaser for next week’s revamp. Sami has Nakamura in the ring but Nakamura drops him. Rey tags in with a top rope senton. Rey knocks some off the apron and ducks Sami, then delivers a big Sunset Bomb but Crews breaks the pin up. Dominik runs in but Apollo kicks him. Boogs launches Crews with a big throw. Otis levels Boogs. Nakamura drops Otis. Ziggler superkicks Nakamura. Big E tosses Ziggler with a big overhead throw.

Roode with a Spinebuster to Big E. Rey comes back in and drops Roode into position for the 619 for a big pop. Sami stops Rey from hitting 619 and fans boo. Sami works Rey over on the ropes now. Trae chokes Rey on the middle rope as the referee is distracted by Sami. The referee catches Trae and ejects him to the back to a big pop from the crowd. The heels argue with the referee now.

Dominik and Rey double team Sami. Dominik tags in and they hit a double 619 to Sami. Big E is legal now. He catches Sami with a Big Ending as Nakamura stops Crews from making the save. Big E covers Sami for the pin to win.

Winners: Big E, King Nakamura, Rick Boogs, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio

– After the match, the babyfaces stand tall as we go to replays. Kayla interviews Big E now and he gives a shout-out to the Knicks. She asks Big E what title he’s going for with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Big E says this might not be the last time we see him here tonight, because whether it’s WWE Champion Bobby Lashley or WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, he’s coming for your neck if you have what he needs. Big E says he might show up on RAW next week, but it could be any night because if you have what he needs, you will feel his power. The music hits as Big E raises the briefcase.

– Still to come, Edge vs. Seth Rollins.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Bianca Belair for her WWE Extreme Rules contract signing with SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. She swings her hair and dances around to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a brief 9/11 video tribute. Greg Hamilton takes the mic to introduce three 9/11-related organizations who are in the building tonight – the Feel Good Foundation, 9/11 Day, and Tuesday’s Children. Belair is in the ring with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. Pearce gives her the contract to make the Extreme Rules match official. Belair talks about being back at MSG and for having so much respect for Lynch. The most thing she respected Becky for was how she wouldn’t run from a fight, but things have changed. She goes on and says she doesn’t respect Becky as much as she once did, but Becky can win some of that respect back at Extreme Rules while Belair wins back the title. Belair signs the contract. The music hits and out comes Lynch to a pop.

Lynch is wearing a large red fake fur coat, and sunglasses. She takes a seat and says the original WrestleMania main eventer has arrived. She mocks Belair and brings up the look on her face when she was getting in the ring with Big Time Becks. Becky says Belair can be a fan or The Man, there’s no shame in buying a ticket and sitting out there with the regular people. Some fans boo. Becky goes on and asks what happens if she doesn’t sign the contract. Pearce and Deville encourage her to. Belair tells Becky to sign the damn contract. Belair tells her repeatedly to sign it. Fans agree. Becky stands up and isn’t happy with the crowd reaction. She says she was sitting at home listening to the fans chanting for her, she came back at the last minute, saved all of our asses and beat the champion, but this is how the fans treat her.

Becky says she left her baby at home for these people and they’re favoring a flash in the pan over her. Becky goes on and says she will give Belair the match but it will end the same way. She signs the contract and tosses it at Belair, who catches it while sitting down at the table. Lynch storms out of the ring as fans boo her. She stops on the ramp and raises the title as Belair’s music hits, and Belair taunts her from the ring.

– We get a Progressive-sponsored look at the feud between Edge and Seth Rollins.

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge for this SummerSlam rematch. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Paul Heyman is on the phone with someone, talking about how he didn’t know Brock Lesnar was going to be at SmackDown. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox come riding by on their tank, and Heyman asks if this is how taxis are done in NYC now. Heyman is annoyed by Kayla Braxton appearing once again. Heyman says Roman Reigns will watch his cousins retain over The Street Profits tonight and then live at MSG, he will answer Lesnar’s challenge. Whether that’s a yes or a no, don’t you just love a good cliffhanger? Heyman turns to leave but runs into Big E. Big E raises the Money In the Bank briefcase and taunts Heyman with it to end the segment. We go back to the ring and Edge is playing to the crowd for a pop. The music hits and out comes Seth Rollins.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Fans chant Edge’s name. They lock up and briefly go at it before breaking, then locking up again. Edge with a headlock and a takedown. They run the ropes and Rollins dropkicks the knee out. They lock up again and tangle. Edge with a roll-up for 2. Edge rocks Rollins with a right hand, and another into the corner. Edge charges but Rollins tries to send him face-first into the turnbuckle. It’s blocked. Edge sends Rollins into the corner with a drop toe hold. Edge goes on and launches Rollins shoulder-first into the ring post.

Edge works on the shoulder but Rollins rolls to the floor to regroup. Edge follows and Rollins sends him into the barrier. They bring it back in and Edge drops Rollins over the top rope. Edge with knees to the head as the referee warns him. Edge runs into a knee from Rollins.

Fans do dueling chants now. Rollins goes to the top but comes back down and knocks Edge through the ropes to the floor with a knee to the back. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to take Edge back down at ringside. Rollins is all smiles as he stands tall while Edge is down. Fans boo Rollins as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins launches Edge into the barrier at ringside, and yells in his face. Rollins brings it back in and waits on the apron. Rollins springboards up with a flying knee to the face. Edge kicks out at 2. Rollins keeps control now, grounding Edge and working him around the ring, focusing on the knee as fans boo. Rollins yells at Edge, then at the crowd, as the boos continue. Rollins says it’s his time now. Edge fights back with right hands as they get to their feet.

Rollins dodges an enziguri and then drops Edge with a Glam Slam, the move used by Edge’s wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Rollins drops Edge with a second Glam Slam now. Edge kicks out at 2. Rollins kicks Edge in the gut but Edge blocks him from using the Edge-ucution. The Pedigree is also blocked. They trade counters some more but Edge hits The Pedigree in the middle of the ring. Rollins kicks out just in time. Fans chant “you still got it!” now. Edge goes to the top and leaps out to the floor, taking Rollins back down at ringside for a big pop. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Edge drops Rollins with a Full Nelson Slam in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Edge goes to the top but Rollins runs up and meets him. Edge blocks a superplex and sends Rollins face-first to the mat. Edge leaps from the second rope but blocks a boot. Edge applies a submission now but Rollins crawls to the rope, yelling out. Rollins launches Edge into the bottom turnbuckle to break the hold.

Edge blocks a Crossface and Rollins kicks out at 2. Edge applies the Crossface in the middle of the ring now. They tangle some more and the hold is broken. Edge drops Rollins again with the Edge-ucution. Edge gets riled up now and goes for a Spear but Rollins turns it into a spinning neckbreaker. Rollins follows up with a Stomp but Edge turns it into a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Rollins ends up delivering a big Buckle Bomb after countering out of the corner. Rollins is all smiles now as he waits for Edge to get back up. Rollins goes for a Stomp but Edge blocks it with a Spear. Rollins still kicks out at 2 as the crowd goes wild. Edge can’t believe it.

Rollins ends up delivering a low blow kick and the referee doesn’t see it. Rollins kicks Edge’s knee out. Rollins superkicks Edge in the face as he stands up. Edge falls to his knees as fans boo. Edge looks up at Rollins, stunned. Rollins superkicks him in the face again and he goes down to the mat as the boos get louder.

Edge sits back up on his knees and Rollins screams at him, asking why won’t he die. Rollins with another superkick to the face and this time Edge goes all the way down to the mat. Edge starts moving already but Rollins flattens him with a Stomp. Rollins stares down at Edge, then drops to the mat and pins him for the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins sites up in the corner and stares at Edge as the music hits. The referee calls for help as Edge is laid out flat on his back. Two EMTs bring a stretcher into the ring as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Edge is being tended to in the back on the stretcher. Rey Mysterio is there with other people as Edge is loaded into the ambulance. Cole and McAfee play up the seriousness of the situation as we get a replay of what happened. We see Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville closing the doors of the ambulance. Alyse Ashton tries to get comments from Seth Rollins in the back but he’s at a loss for words, stuttering around. Rollins says he’s not sure how he’s supposed to feel. He just doesn’t know, maybe he doesn’t feel anything at all? A lost Rollins walks off.

– Roman Reigns is backstage with Paul Heyman and The Usos. Reigns hypes The Usos up for their title defense and they tell him not to worry. They walk off for their match. Heyman goes to speak but Reigns interrupts and says he saved Heyman. He repeats this and then asks Heyman why didn’t he tell him Brock Lesnar was going to be at SummerSlam. Reigns stares at Heyman but Heyman doesn’t answer. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another one of the brief 9/11 tribute videos they’ve been airing tonight.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. The Usos

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first are The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are out next – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is seen watching backstage as Paul Heyman watches him.

The bell rings and Ford goes for a quick pin on Jey but he kicks out. Jey fights Ford to the apron but gets rocked. Ford kicks Jimmy from the apron. Jimmy ends up kicking Ford from the apron to the floor, then nailing a big suicide dive. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Dawkins drops Jimmy on his head for a close 2 count. Jimmy rocks Dawkins into the corner and hits him with shoulder thrusts. Jey tags in and they double team Dawkins for a 2 count. Dawkins comes back with a big dropkick. Dawkins works on the arm now. Jey drops Dawkins with a shoulder block. Jimmy tags in and they double team Dawkins for a 2 count. Jey tags back in as they keep Dawkins down on the mat. Dawkins dumps Jey to the floor. Jimmy comes in but Ford rocks him and sends him to the floor next to his brother. Ford is legal now. He runs the ropes and leaps out, taking both of the champs down at ringside for a big pop.

Reigns and Heyman come walking down the ramp now as fans boo. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dawkins nails a spinning neckbreaker on Jey. Jimmy and Ford wait on a tag. They get it and Ford leaps off the top with a crossbody for 2. Ford with a clothesline. Jey comes from behind but Ford fights him off with kicks and levels him with a shot to the head. Ford dodges Jimmy now and dropkicks him, then hits a Blockbuster for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring as Reigns and Heyman look on from ringside.

Jey works Ford over but Ford hits him and in comes Dawkins. Ford, who has been wrestling with one shoe for a few minutes now, with a super Blockbuster from the top while Uso is on Dawkins’ shoulders. Jey still kicks out at 2 and Dawkins can’t believe it. Jey and Dawkins go at it now. Dawkins hits Jimmy on the apron and dodges Jey but runs into a superkick from Jimmy. Dawkins still kicks out at 2. Jimmy tags back in for a double team but Ford pulls Jimmy to the floor. This leads to superkicks from both brothers. Jimmy tags in and flies from the top but Ford still kicks out just in time. They all are shocked.

Reigns looks a bit worried at ringside. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Jey and Dawkins go at it now. Jimmy tags in and drops Dawkins with an enziguri. Jimmy flies from the top but his his knees. Jimmy realizes Dawkins is no longer legal. This leads to Reigns rushing the ring and applying a Guillotine to Ford. The referee calls the match.

Winners by DQ: The Street Profits

– After the bell, fans boo as Reigns keeps the Guillotine locked in on Ford. Reigns finally breaks the hold and stands tall as the boos get louder. Reigns takes the mic and says if Brock Lesnar wants it, he can get it. Reigns says he’s going to smash Lesnar as soon as he’s done smashing Finn Balor. The lights go out and come back on to the entrance of The Demon as fans go wild. The music hits and out comes Balor as The Demon to a big pop. The Demon hits the ring and faces off with Reigns. The Usos stand behind Reigns. Super SmackDown at MSG goes off the air with fans doing The Demon’s taunt as he and Reigns face off in the middle of the ring.