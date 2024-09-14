A new era begins tonight!

WWE SmackDown returns from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. with the debut episode of the show on the USA Network.

On tap for tonight’s show is Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship inside of a Steel Cage, Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes V, Kevin Owens & TBA vs. A-Town Down Under and more.

Featured below are live results.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

* We get an opening video with the new logo. The theme song is “Neva Play” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring RM, and you know what? I don’t hate it.

* We kick off the show with TRIPLE H coming out to the ring! He says it seems like just yesterday he was standing in the ring for Smackdown’s first show going one-on-one with The Rock. And it’s hard to believe that here we are, 25 years later, and there’s no better place to be than right here, right now, sold out in Seattle, Washington. And there’s no better way to start this off than with an Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody and Solo in a steel cage. So Seattle, ARE! YOU! READY! Then welcome to Smackdown!

* We get a recap of The Solo Bloodline’s reign of terror and tonight’s match being made.

Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

The bell rings and they slowly circle before staring off — and start brawling! Cody with a couple of drop-down uppercuts, but Solo comes back and tries to throw Cody into the cage. Cody blocks it but gets thrown into the corner where Solo hits a charging elbow. Whip across the ring and Solo charges, but Cody dodges and hits a bulldog — and Solo pops right back up! But Cody throws him into all four cage walls one after the other.

Cody with a punch and he charges in off the ropes — but Solo with a backdrop that sends Cody into the cage and caught between the cage and ropes. Solo charges in for a splash, then again for a hip smack to the head. Solo picks Cody up, who gets a shot in but gets headbutted and put in the Tree of Woe. Off the ropes for a flying headbutt to a trapped Cody, who appears busted open.

Solo off the ropes for another flying headbutt but Cody moves and then starts to climb! Solo grabs him and pulls him down, Cody is indeed busted open. Big kick by Solo to the head, he then throws Cody into the cage. Cody staggers to his feet and fights back, throwing Solo into the cage wall. Solo blocks a second attempt and sends Cody into another cage wall instead.

Cody down and Solo kneels over him for repeated headbutts before playing to the crowd. He throws Cody into the ropes, Cody slides under and goes for a Disaster Kick — but Solo catches him in powerbomb position and throws him into the cage! Cody down on the apron again.

Solo grabs Cody for a powerbomb, he pulls him up but Cody grabs the cage and climbs! He leaps INTO A CODY CUTTER OFF THE CAGE! Cover gets two-plus. Cody is up now and feeling his oats, he goes to climb but Solo grabs his foot again. Cody kicks at him but gets pulled to the mat and headbutted down.

Solo now goes to climb, Cody is up and nails Solo, then climbs up. They trade shots on the top rope, Cody climbs to the top! He’s got a foot over, Solo is near the top but Cody nails him and slams him head-first onto the cage top! Cody climbs over but Solo grabs him — SUPERPLEX OFF THE TOP! Both men down. Solo rolls over for a cover but Cody kicks out at two and a half.

Colo up now and goes for the door, but Cody grabs his leg. Solo takes hold of Cody but gets slapped – Solo with the Spinning Solo! And another one! Cover gets a nearfall. Solo is looking frustrated and gets up, he preps for the Samoan Spike and mocks Cody. He goes for it — Cody blocks it and lays in the punches! Cody off the ropes and hits a forearm, and then a Disaster Kick! Cody Cutter! Cover gets two-plus!

Cody is up and getting himself going, he gets to his feet and signals for the Cross Rhodes, but Solo blocks it and nails Cody in the corner. Out of the corner with a hip check, he slams Cody down and goes up top — FROG SPLASH! Cover gets almost three but not quite!

Cody is now trying to get up as Solo lies in wait. Cody ends up in the corner, Solo charges in — HIP SMASH! But Cody’s at the open door! He tries to climb out but Solo notices and stops it. Back suplex — Cody lands on his feet! CROSS RHODES! Cover gets two-plus!

Cody is now up and he staggers to the corner. He climbs the turnbuckle, and climbs to the top of the cage! He stops and looks at Solo — and climbs! CROSSBODY OFF THE TOP! Cover gets a nearfall!

Cody crawls to the corner, the door opens and Cody is almost there — but Solo shuts it on Cody’s head! Solo up, Samoan Spike ducked — Cross Rhodes! Cover gets three!

Winner: Cody Rhodes (16:20)

The Bloodline has surrounded the ring as they climb the cage! Solo hits Cody with the Samoan Spike and they beat the tar out of him. Bodyslam to Cody, they put him in position and Jacob Fatu with the sprinboard moonsault! Jacob climbs to the top of the cage! He goes to take aim —

AND ROMAN REIGNS IS HERE! Reigns’ music plays and Jacob clims down as the OG Tribal Chief comes out to the ring. Reigns makes his slow walk and stares a hole at everyone in the ring. He steps into the cage and PULLS IT SHUT! Reigns is going wild on the Bloodline! He chucks Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa into the cage before Solo attacks him and starts beating him down.

Solo backs up and takes aim — REIGNS WITH THE SUPERMAN PUNCH!Jacob pulls Solo out of the ring to safety, and Roman stares at Fatu and gestures for him to come into the ring. Fatu is taking the bait! He steps in and shuts the door! Fatu and Reigns stare off — but Solo pulls Fatu out and shuts the door. Tama and Tonga attack Reigns from behind and beat him down — and Cody makes the save! Tonga takes the Cross Rhodes! Tama takes a spear!

And Cody and Reigns are left in the ring together. Reigns turns to stare at Cody, they look at each other as Jacob puts the necklace on Solo. Solo says he’s the chief as Reigns and Cody look at each other.

* We return with a recap of what went down and Cathy Kelley asks Nick Aldis about what just went down. He says that all major parties involved are sequestered in their dressing rooms. He says Solo Sikoa has a challenge with Jacob Fatu for a match no one can refuse, and he’ll find out what that is.

Michin vs. Piper Niven

Michin goes after Niven at the bell but gets knocked down. Niven gets taken to the outside, Michin dives on her and kicks Chelsea Green in the face. She goes under the apron but can’t find what she needs at first, but finds a kendo stick and nails Green with it. She turns around into a cannonball off the apron from Piper.

Piper gets Michin back in the ring and stomps on her, then goes up top but gets nailed by Michin. She grabs Piper for a back suplex off the second rope! Eat Defeat, cover, win.

Winner: Michin (2:04)

Green attacks immediately after and tells Niven to get up and take her out. Niven with an elbow drop ad Green brings the garbage can in. Unpretty-Her onto the garbage can.

* Rob Van Dam, Vickie Guerrero, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser are here watching from the audience.

* It’s time for the tag team match. Theory and Waller are here first, and Owens comes out to the ring. He steps into the ring. His tag team partner is…some guy. Waller and Theory aren’t impressed.

Owens asks Theory and Waller what they’re laughing at? He admits that this guy isn’t his first guy so this is his replacement. His name is Ricky!

A PA says that his parter is here, and Owens says “Sorry Ricky” before stunning him. HERE COMES RANDY!

A-Town Down Under vs. Kevin Owens & Ricky Randy Orton

Owens with a kick to Waller’s gut and a beatdown in the corner to start. He backs up and charges, but Theory pulls Waller to safety — and Orton charges around the ring to clothesline Theory! Waller throws Orton into the ringpost and Owens is out to nail Waller! He throws Waller into the top of the booth several times and rolls him in. Theory pulls Owns off the apron and gets taken out, but Waller grabs Owens for a back suplex drop onto the booth as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as A-Town Down Under double team Owens. Owens reverses an Irish whip and hits an inverted atomic drop on Theory, then clotheslines him down. Owens goes for the tag but Waller tags in and cuts him off. Waller puts Owens on the top and climbs for a superpls, but Owens cuts him off and hits several headbutts to send him to the ground. Theory tags in and goes for the superplex but Owens nails Theory several times to knock him down. SWANTON!

Owens goes for the tag but Waller pulls Orton to the floor, and Theory stomps on Owens’ back. He tags in Waller, double team suplex and a cover gets two. Waller pulls Owens up — but Owens battles back until he eats a knee from Waller and goes to the outside. Waller with a baseball slide but misses the clothesline, Owens back in and tosses Theory out but Waller cuts him off! Theory tags in but Owens battles them both, he’s put back in the corner. Waller wish an Irish whip of Theory but Owens gets the foot up! He slides out of the ring, runs around and gets the tag!

Orton in hot and takes down both men with powerslams! Hangman DDT to Waller but Theory makes the save. Orton nails Theory, nails Waller, back suplex drop of Theory onto the booth and another to Waller! He grabs Waller and rolls him in, Waller goes to the apron and is caught for a Hangman’s DDT! Owens grabs Waller! Double Hangman’s DDT!

They both drop down — Stunner and RKO! Orton pins Waller for three!

Winner: Randy Orton & Kevin Owens (9:19)

* Cathy is with Nick Aldis and he has a contract. He says Solo has challenged for a tag team match at Bad Blood: him and Fatu vs. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Solo and Jacob have signed it and he needs to talk to Cody and Roman.

Cody walks in and says he’s done with The Bloodline and it’s Reigns’ problem. He has no intention of signing that. He leaves, Nick says he has to speak with Roman Reigns.

* Nia Jax is on her way to the ring. She speaks next.

* Sharmell, Booker T, Sheamus and Michael P.S. Hayes are here tonight. Meanwhile Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton and Pretty Deadly visited the fish market earlier.

* Nia says she was just thinking, she returned to WWE a year ago and every locker room woman since has realized why she;s the Irresistable Force. She won Queen of the Ring which was easy, she won the WWE Women’s Championship which was even easier. She says every woman in the locker room fears her. Nia says Nick Aldis said she’ll defend the title at Bad Blood. She doesn’t know who the title and doesn’t care. She’ll annihlate them just like Michin and Bayley.

BAYLEY IS HERE! Bayley says “Ding Dong, Idiot!” She gives Nia credit for having the best year of her career. But it’s not like she set the bar high for herself in round one. But she’s happy Nia is feeling confident because she wants her rematch. Nia says Bayley is in no position to demand anything and it’s not like last year when she was hiding behind Damage CTRL. She runs Smackdown and doesn’t need a posse to do it.

Bayley asks what Tiffy is for and says she didn’t need Damage CTRL to win her title, but Nia needed Tiffany. She asks if Nia owes Tiffany one and IT’S TIFFY TIME!

Tiffany coems out and says this is sooooo pathetic. Nia knows not to listen to her and that Bayley is just jealous that she doesn’t have MITB and has to beg for a title match like a rematch. Bayley reminds Tiffy that she beat her last week, Tiffany says only because Nia got involved!

Nia is pissed but then says Bayley almost had her, just like she almost had a prayer if she faces her again. She threatens to beat Bayley down with Tiffy —

AND NAOMI IS HERE! Naomi says if they want to fight, we can fight! She’s not going to sit back and let Bayley attack her Bay. And while she thinks about it, it’s been a while since she held a title so it’s time to do it again. She tells Nia to put her money where her big mouth is.

Nia says Naomi and Bayley both want their title so maybe they should have a match. Bayley say like a triple threat? Nia says no, a tag team match and whoever gets the pin can face her at Bad Blood. Bayley and Naomi accept. Nia says when Tiffy and they win, whoever loses leaves Smackdown PERMANENTLY! Tiffany says “Toodles!” but turns to attack after a Bayley insult and runs into Naomi! Nia pulls Tiffany out of the ring and they retreat.

* Nick has spoken with Cathy and says Roman wants to address the situation in the ring after this next match.

* Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, William Regal, Bobby Roode, and Damian Priest are here.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

Hayes attacks Andrade before the bell and lays into him with stomps and punches. The ref pulls him off and Melo attacks at the bell, battering Andrade. He talks trash at Andrade and hits a chop. Andrade sends Melo into the ropes and sends him to the outside, then hits a moonsault and rolls him in. Hayes rolls right out the other side and catches Andrade on the way out. Chop to Andrade, Irish whip by Andrade but Hayes springboards off the guardrail, gets caught and slammed.

Andrade breaks the count then comes back out, he climbs onto the barricade but Melo is up and joins him! They trade shots, Spanish fly and we go to PIP break with both men down.

We’re back and Andrade has Melo down in the corner. He charges in with double knees but Melo misses and hits a springboard takedown off the second rope. He rolles Andrade up for two, Andrade reverses for two. Andrade with a roll-up for two, he pulls Hayes Hyp, Melo nails a kick and Andrade with a spinning back elbow for two.

Andrade pulls Melo a bit toward the corner and climbs — moonsault, Melo moves so Andrade lands on his feet and flips again but Hayes with the knees up! Spinning bulldog by Melo for two and he goes to climb up top! Nothing But Net but Andrade moves, he goes for the Message, Melo counters but Andrade with a Destroyer!

Andrade is up and feeling it! He charges in with the double knees! Cover gets nearly three but Melo grabs the ropes at the last instant! Melo nails Andrade a couple of times but Andrade climbs to the top — split legged moonsault but Hayes moves! Melo puts Andrade in the corner and climbs, he’s shoved down but kicks Andrade in the head! Melo goes for the rana, Andrade catches him and shoves him down. Melo with kicks but Andrade hits his finisher from the top for three!

Winner: Andrade (9:52)

L.A. KNIGHT IS HERE! Knight stands at the entrance area and congratulates Andrade, saying he’s the next contestant for the US Championship. So he hopes Andrade is feeling the tingles and jingles, but he just won the Quiddy Sweepstakes and the prize is getting dropped on his head by the megastar. And everyone will know who the winner is by the crowd saying L.A. Knight.

