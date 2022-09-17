WWE SmackDown Results – September 16, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Logan Paul makes his way to the ring.

Michael Cole mentions Roman Reigns’ appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast and Logan’s challenge to Roman.

Logan says he thinks he did it again. He says he has a habit of opening his mouth and saying some pretty stupid stuff. He says he had Roman Reigns on his podcast this week. After Roman left, Logan says if he wrestled Roman, it would be his match. Logan says he opened his mouth about Floyd Mayweather and he could not put him down . . . or pay him. Logan says he issued a challenge for Roman and he says he has taken the liberty to hold a press conference tomorrow in Las Vegas. Roman, if you are man enough, you will show up.

Paul Heyman comes out to the ring with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn.

Paul introduces himself and remiinds us of his role with Roman Reigns. Paul tells everyone to surround the ring but they all line up on the same side of the ring. Heyman asks to be invited into the ring and he offers his hand to Paul but Logan swats it away. Heyman says he has this.

Paul tells Logan if there is anyone from outside WWE who could be a Paul Heyman Guy, it is Logan Paul. This man, this athlete, this global sensation stepped up and fought the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather. He never went down and he held his own and went the distance. Fighting Floyd Mayweather at six foot two when Floyd would head butt him in the testicles if he stood up.

Logan wants to know where Paul is going with this.

Heyman says he knows they are in Anaheim but he tells him not to act like Mickey Mouse. Paul mentions how Jake picks a fight with Anderson Silva, who is going to knock Jake out. Paul says he wouldn’t fight Jake or Logan. You shouldn’t open your mouth about Roman Reigns. I don’t care about your ambitions or your athletic background. All i care about is right here, right now, at this moment, you make the smart decision of picking a fight with someone else.

Logan says Paul is a promoter and he gets it. He says he knows Paul knows how great this could be. He says this is just a press conference. What is everyone afraid of. Are you afraid that at the press conference I might challenge Roman Reigns and that the challenge will be for the title. If that happened, you would assume Roman would smash him and you would be right. What if he doesn’t. What if I land that one lucky shot on Roman Reigns. That is all it takes and I drop Roman like a sack of potatoes. What if I beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title.

Paul tells Logan if his brother had balls, he would be your sister. Paul says he does not like Logan and his scenarios. Paul tells Logan that he has to handle him. Paul calls for Solo.

Sikoa gets on the apron.

Logan says he bets that he can knock him out and be out of the ring before Solo gets to him.

Sami stops Logan and he tells Solo to take it easy. Sami says he’s got this. Sami tells Paul he knows he loves him and the Honorary Uce has love for the Wise Man but you might not be the right man for the job. Roman should have let him handle Logan Paul

Heyman tells Sami to handle it.

Sami calls Logan a friend and he says that Logan isn’t from their world.

Logan punches Sami and asks him how things work around here.

The Usos and Solo get in the ring but Logan escape.

Ricochet makes his way to the ring.

Match Number One: Ricochet (with Logan Paul) versus Sami Zayn (with Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman)

They lock up and Sami with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Zayn with a wrist lock. Ricochet with a reversal into a wrist lock. Zayn with a knee and side head lock. Sami with a shoulder tackle for a near fall. Sami with a side head lock and Ricochet with a handstand head scissors and drop kick. Ricochet with chops. Sami avoids a kick and goes to the floor. Sami has some words for Logan and Ricochet with a baseball slide that sends Ricochet into the ringside barrier. Zayn hits the ropes to stop a springboard move by Ricochet. Sami with punches and he sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles. Sami goes to the turnbuckles and hits an elbow to the head for a near fall. Sami with a clothesline for a near fall. Sami with a reverse chin lock.

Ricochet with punches to Sami and a heads scissors take down. Ricochet misses a splash into the corner. Ricochet with a back elbow and he goes to the turnbuckles. Sami pushes Ricochet off the turnbuckles and he hits the ringside barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sami goes up top but Ricochet rolls away and he leaps to the turnbuckles to stop Sami. Sami pushes Ricochet to the mat. Ricochet with a drop kick as Sami comes off the turnbuckles. Ricochet with kicks to Sami and a head scissors take down. Ricochet with a shoulder in the corner and a springboard cross body for a near fall. Ricochet goes for Recoil but Sami blocks it. Sami with a back elbow and Ricochet with a leg sweep and standing moonsault but Sami gets his knees up and Sami gets a near fall. Ricochet avoids a Blue Thunder Bomb and Ricochet with a kick to the chest and a super kick. Ricochet goes up top and Jimmy gets on the apron and Ricochet goes after him. Sami with a Blue Thunder Bomb and Logan gets on the apron. Sami can only get a near fall due to Logan’s distraction.

Ricochet with a flipping rana for a near fall. Ricochet punches Jey off the apron and Sami gets a near fall with a rollup. Ricochet with a jumping knee and Ricochet with a springboard drop kick to Jey. Sami with a sleeper suplex and the referee has to stop Jey from getting involved and Sami gets a near fall. Sami wants to know why Jey did that. Sami goes to the floor and gets in Jey’s face. Jimmy tries to be Peacekeeper. Ricochet with a flip dive onto The Usos and Sami. Ricochet sends Sami back into the ring and Ricochet goes up top for a shooting star press for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

After the match, Riddick Moss comes to the ring to help out Ricochet and Logan before Moss’ match against Solo Sikoa later tonight.

We take a look at Karrion Kross’ attack on Drew McIntyre after his match against Solo Sikoa.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Karrion Kross says the hands of time decide the judgment. This week, for the Chosen One, Mr. McIntyre, he was publicly executed by the newly appointed People’s Executioner. Those pathetic noises he made while I choked him out. What did you do then, Mr. McIntyre? You fought back but then you let it go. That is the biggest difference between you and I. I don’t let things go. I change the timelines and rewrite history. You will remain on an endless loop of suffering that I control. I will make sure you never get out. Tick Tock.

Max Dupri and Maxxine Dupri are in the ring.

He says we are a stone’s throw away from LA. We are not here for the bright lights of Hollywood. We are here for the Back to School Collection.

Braun Strowman comes out and attacks Mace and Mansoor. He sends Mace into the ringside barrier. He sends Mansoor to the floor. Braun sends Mansoor back into the ring. Braun grabs Mansoor and punches him and Mansoor goes to the mat. Braun sets up Mansoor for a power bomb and hits it.

Chad Gable makes his way to the ring and . . .

Otis attacks Braun from behind but Braun with a clothesline. Gable with punches but Braun with a knee and forearm to the back. Braun gets Gable up and Otis with a splash and Gable gets to his feet. Otis with more splashes and Otis with a World’s Strongest Slam but Braun sits up when Chad and Otis get out of the ring.

Braun tells Otis to step up to him.

Chad holds Otis back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Michael mentions the Women’s Tag Titles and we see Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai winning the titles on Monday night.

The Bayley Bunch makes its way to the ring.

Bayley says guess who’s back. She says she is back on Smackdown. The longest reigning Smackdown champion in history. In case you have been living under a rock, this is Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Dakota says that means they can go to any brand any time and do anything they want.

Iyo says Smackdown is their show now.

Bayley says they destroyed Raquel and put Aliyah on the shelf. This is what greatness looks like. This is what happens when you do what you say you are going to do. We have what you will never get, power. The power to win championships and to control any show.

Raquel Rodriguez makes her way to the ring and she says she does not see greatness at all. She sees three bullies who hurt her partner and are powerless at stopping her from getting revenge.

Match Number Two: Raquel Rodriguez versus Bayley (with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)

Bayley tries to get away from Raquel but Raquel stops her. They lock up and Bayley with a chop and Bayley goes to the floor. Raquel follows her to the floor and Iyo and Dakota get in the way. Raquel tosses Iyo into Dakota. Raquel punches Bayley and then hits a shoudler tackle. Raquel with a splash to Bayley followed by snake eyes. Raquel with a spinning power slam for a near fall. Bayley drops Raquel on the middle rope and then Bayley kicks Raquel to the floor. Bayley with forearms as Raquel gets back in the ring. Bayley with kicks. Bayley escapes a slam and sends Raquel into the turnbuckles. Raquel tosses Bayley across the ring and hits a boot to the chest. Raquel goes to the turnbuckles but Iyo distracts Raquel and Dakota pulls Bayley to the apron. Bayley pulls Raquel off the turnbuckles and Raquel’s leg gets caught in the turnbuckles. Bayley with a running boot to the leg and gets a near fall.

Bayley with an elbow drop to the leg and she gets a near fall. Bayley wraps the leg in the ropes. Bayley with a leg sweep and then Raquel kicks Bayley away. Bayley goes for the leg and Bayley with a back kick to the injured leg. Bayley with a Northern Lariat for a near fall. Bayley with punches in the corner. Bayley with a clothesline in the corner. Raquel grabs Bayley and lifts her up and sends Bayley into the corner. Raquel with punches and a clothesline in the corner. Raquel with a head butt and clotheslines. Raquel with a fallaway slam. Raquel with a second fallaway slam. Iyo distrracts Raquel on the turnbuckles to allow Dakota to pull Bayley to the floor. Raquel knocks Iyo off the turnbuckles and then kicks Bayley and slams Dakota onto Bayley. Raquel with the twisting elbow drop onto Bayley and Dakota. Iyo with a rake of the eyes and a Rose Plant for the three count.

Winner: Bayley

After the match, Iyo and Dakota attack Raquel.

Shotzi makes her way to the ring and she goes after Dakota and Iyo. Bayley leaves the ring too.

We see Ronda in the back with Kayla Braxton as they prepare for an interview.

We go to commercial.

We go to Ronda with Kayla.

Kayla asks Ronda about her match at Extreme Rules against Liv Morgan and she mentions the controversy at the end of their last match.

Ronda says there will not be any controversy.

Liv shows up and wants to have a moment with Ronda.

Liv says she has never met anyone who has said words that mean nothing like Ronda.

Liv says that she is the only person to beat Ronda twice so she should respect her. Liv says she should not have to hear the words that she is not the champion. Both times, your shoulders were on the mat and her arm was raised and the title was put around her waist. Liv says she will do what she has done her entire career. That is to earn it. I will have to beat you again. When I defend my title, I want you in an Extreme Rules match.

Ronda has a look of confusion on her face.

Ronda asks Liv if she wants an Extreme Rules match against her. Ronda says it is her funeral and she leaves the room.

Drew McIntyre shows up on the announce table.

Drew tells Karrion he finally got his attention. If you aren’t jumping me from behind, you don’t have the balls to face him like a man. Drew tells Karrion to do him a favor and finally grow a set and step up to him. You talk about your Tick Tock, but your time is running out. The only countdown you have to worry about is 3-2-1 . . . Lights Out.

The Usos tell Solo it is time to represent the Bloodline. They tell him they have his back.

Solo says that Jey wasn’t on his game tonight and then he asks Sami if he is ready to join him.

Match Number Three: Solo Sikoa (with Sami Zayn) versus Riddick Moss for the NXT North American Championship

They lock up and go to a stalemate. They have some words before they lock up again. Moss with a waist lock and Solo with elbows to escape. Moss with a punch and knees. Sikoa with a back elbow. Solo with a kick to the chest. Moss with punches and Solo with a kick and chop. Moss with a running shoulder tackle. Moss clotheslines Solo over the top rope to the floor. Moss goes to the floor and he sends Sikoa into the announce table. Zayn distracts Moss and Solo is able to recover and hit a clothesline. Solo sends Moss into the ringside barrier and then they return to the ring. Solo with a spinning heel kick. Solo with a kick to the midsection. Solo with more kicks and he gets a near fall.

Sikoa with a nerve hold. Solo with a hard Irish whip and a belly-to-belly suplex. Solo with a running hip into the corner. Solo gets a near fall. Solo with a punch and kicks in the corner. Moss with a diving shoulder at the knee and both men are down. Moss with punches. Moss with a clothesline and forearm. Moss with a flapjack. Moss with a running shoulder into the corner and a second one. Sikoa avoids a neck breaker and Moss with a uranage for a near fall. Solo with an elbow and head butt. Solo gets Moss up and Moss with elbows to get back to his feet. Moss runs Sikoa into the corner. Solo with a Samoan drop for a near fall. Sikoa with kicks to the chest.

Solo goes for a uranage but Moss counters with a rollup for a near fall. Solo with a back elbow but Moss catches Solo and hits a fallaway slam. Moss sets for a shoulder in the corner but Sami pulls Solo to the floor. Moss chases Sami around the ring and into the ring. Solo with a super kick and uranage for the three count.

Winner: Solo Sikoa (retains Championship)

We go to commercial.

The press conference will tkae place at 12:30 local time in Las Vegas.

Next week, Roman Reigns will be on Smackdown. Braun Strowman will face Otis.

Match Number Four: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods versus Butch and Ridge Holland (with Sheamus) versus Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni VInci (with Gunther) versus Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis (with B Fab) in a Number One Contender Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships

Butch and Kaiser start things off and they exchange punches. They go back and forth with pucnhes and kicks. Butch with an enzuigiri to send Kaiser to the floor. Butch follows and Vinci with a forearm to Butch. Holland with a clothesline to Vinci. Dolla press slams Adonis onto everyone on the floor. Vinci with a shoulder to the knee of Dolla. Woods with a bicycle kick to Vinci and then he hits a flip dive onto the floor. Kofi with a flip dive off Dolla’s back onto everyone.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Butch grabs Kaiser’s hands. Kaiser sends Butch into the ropes and then he kicks Butch in the chest. Kaiser gets a near fall. Kaiser with a rear chin lock on Butch. Butch with a clothesline and he applies a hammer lock. Butch pulls at the fingers and then puts the hand on the mat and stomps on the triceps. Butch with a drop kick. Butch with a forearm and Holland tags in and he gets Kaiser up with a butterfly maneuver. Butch with a drop kick and Holland with a suplex for a near fall. Kaiser punches Hollad and Vinci hits Holland from behind. Vinci tags in and gives Holland and arm drag into an arm bar. Vinci with a European uppercut and chop. Vinci blocks a hip toss and Holland blocks one. Holland with head butts and an overhead belly-to-belly suplex.

Dolla tags in and Holland with shoulder tackles but Dolla does not move. Holland with a front face lock but Dolla with a suplex. Adonis tags in and Dolla sends Adonis onto Holland for a near fall. Adonis with a reverse chin lock. Holland goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Adonis lands on his feet and hits a drop kick. Kofi tags in and hits a jumping clothesline and Boom drop. Kaiser grabs Kofi and sends him into the ring post. Vinci tags in and they hit a double drop kick on Kofi. Imperium poses in the corner.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kaiser with a reverse chin lock on Kofi. Kofi with punches and Kaiser with an elbow to the back of the head. Vinci holds Kofi and Kofi fights out of the corner. Kaiser is sent to the floor by Kofi. Kaiser is given a back body drop by Kofi. Woods and Vinci tag in and Woods with clotheslines and a rolling elbow. Kaiser sends Woods into the turnbuckles but Woods with a kick and Honor Roll. Woods with a back heel kick to Adonis and then he catches Butch off the ropes. Woods with a double DDT. Woods with a side Russian leg sweep to Vinci. Woods with a Michinoku Driver on Vinci for a near fall. Woods with a chop and Vinci escaoes a slam. Vinci with a clothesline. Butch tags in and he drop kicks WOods and then kicks Adonis and Dolla off the apron. Butch with a knee drop and he goes to the apron and hits a moonsault onto Vinci and Kaiser.

Butch with a knee to Kofi off the apron. Butch with a German suplex to Adonis. Butch stomps on Adonis’ hands and then hits a round kick. Dolla gets in the ring and Butch with chops. Dolla with a boot to the chest and Butch goes down. Dolla gets Kofi on his shoudlers and he adds Butch to the pile. Woods goes for a cross body and Dolla catches him. Dolla walks around the ring and hits a power slam on Woods and Kofi. Holland with a clothesline to Dolla but he cannot get Dolla on his shoulders. Holland blocks a power bomb and he gets Dolla up for an Alabama Slam for a near fall. Holland tags in Woods. Adonis comes in as well. Adonis with forearms. Woods with a forearm and a super kick. Kofi tags in and Kofi with a suicide dive to Dolla. Woods with a DDT to Adonis and Kofi with Shadows over Hell for a near fall. Woods with a pescado. Vinci with a rollup on Kofi for a near fall.

Kofi gets a near fall on Vinci. Vinci with a spinebuster and Kaiser with a knee. Kaiser tags in and they hit the Imperium Bomb but Holland makes the tag while Kaiser is on the turnbuckles. Holland gets the three count.

Winners: Ridge Holland and Butch

We go to credits.

