LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – September 17, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how Seth Rollins defeated WWE Hall of Famer Edge last week on Super SmackDown and then attacked him. Michael Cole welcomes us and talks about what happened to Edge, and how we will find out the ramifications this week.

– We’re live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee as fans pop.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. They stop on the entrance-way and raise the straps as the pyro goes off. They head to the ring now as some fans cheer and some boo.

Cole shows us what happened last week when Brock Lesnar returned on Super SmackDown, and how Finn Balor returned as The Demon later in the show. Reigns finally makes his way into the ring now. Cole hypes Lesnar vs. Reigns at Crown Jewel on October 21 and Demon vs. Reigns at Extreme Rules on September 26. Reigns raises his title in the middle of the ring as more pyro explodes and fans boo. The music stops and Reigns takes the mic as the boos continue. Reigns calls on Knoxville to acknowledge him. They respond with more boos and a few cheers. Reigns tells Heyman to educate people on how to properly acknowledge him.

Heyman praises Reigns with a grand introduction and says The Tribal Chief fears no man, no Beast, no Demon, but they all fear him. Heyman tells the crowd to stop booing him because they know he’s right. Heyman says Balor fears Reigns because if not, why does he have to tap into his alter-ego? Heyman says Lesnar also fears Reigns because he’s known Lesnar for more than 20 years, more than his own family, and he’s never seen fear in Lesnar’s eyes like he does now, not in WWE, not in the Octagon, not on the operation table. Heyman goes on talking about last week’s Super SmackDown at Madison Square Garden but the music interrupts and out comes new WWE Champion Big E, who is a RAW Superstar now.

Fans go wild for Big E as he rushes the ring, yelling about how he did it. Reigns is not thrilled. Big E stares at Reigns and raises the title. A “you deserve it!” chant starts up. Reigns raises his title at Big E but fans boo. Big E and Reigns have a few words but we can’t hear what they’re saying. The music interrupts and out comes Balor in his normal attire. Reigns is still unimpressed and a little annoyed. He looks on as Balor makes his way to the ringside area while fans cheer him on. Balor stops at ringside and stares Reigns down. We go to commercial.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Finn Balor and WWE Champion Big E

Back from the break and Adam Pearce has made a non-title Championship Contender’s match with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos taking on WWE Champion Big E and Finn Balor. Jimmy Uso goes at it with Balor to start. They go into the corner and Balor takes control as Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns watch from ringside. Jimmy with strikes. Balor counters a roll-up and delivers a basement dropkick for a 2 count.

Balor keeps control and in comes Big E, who asked for the tag. Big E takes over and works on Jimmy’s arm. Big E goes for the abdominal stretch but Jimmy fights out and headbutts him. Jey Uso tags in but Big E drops him i mid-air. Big E with an elbow. Big E goes to the floor and clubs away with forearms while Jey is laying on the apron. Big E runs the apron and hits the big splash for a pop. Big E comes back in for a close 2 count.

Jey ends up turning it around and taking Big E to their corner for a double team as fans boo. Big E gets dropped in their corner, then kicked in the face. The referee backs Jimmy off, allowing Jey to connect with a cheap shot. Jey tags in for a double suplex in the middle of the ring. Jey covers but Big E quickly kicks out. Jey shows some frustration but goes right back to work on the champ as fans chant his name now. Jimmy tags back in for another double team in the corner. Jimmy with a big chop to the chest, then some words for Balor. Jimmy leaps into the corner with the splash but Big E moves and he hits the turnbuckles.’

Balor tags in and unloads on Jimmy, then knocks Jey off the apron for a big pop. Balor charges into the corner and decks Jimmy again, not seeing Jey tag himself in. Balor ends up yanked out of the ring and sent into the barrier by Jey, then hit with a suicide dive by Jimmy. We go to commercial with Balor down at ringside.

Back from the break and we get a WWE NXT 2.0 promo for next Tuesday. We go back to the ring and Jimmy runs into Balor’s boots in the corner. Balor avoids a Samoan Drop and tries to fight off Jimmy’s shoulders but Jimmy runs him into the top turnbuckles for a close 2 count. Jimmy grounds Balor with a headlock now. Balor reaches for a tag but Jimmy stops him. Jimmy rocks him with a right hand but Balor drops him with the pele kick for a pop. Big E rallies while both Jimmy and Balor are down. Big E and Jey tag in at the same time for a pop. Big E with two big belly-to-belly suplexes, then a big powerslam for a pop. Big E runs the ropes for the splash in the middle of the ring but Jey leaps up and nails a Samoan Drop.

Big E comes back with a Uranage out of the corner. Jimmy runs in but Big E clotheslines him, then runs the ropes for a splash in the middle of the ring. Big E sends Jimmy over the top rope to the floor. Big E runs into a kick from Jey on the apron. Jey goes to the top but lands on his feet as Big E dodges him. Jey superkicks Big E for a close 2 count. Jey shows some frustration now.

Balor is still down and out of it. He comes in and hits a Slingblade on Jey after dodging Jimmy, sending him into the ring post. Balor goes to the top and hits a Coup de Grace on Jey at the same time Big E delivers a Big Ending to Jimmy. Big E covers Jimmy for the pin to win.

Winners: Big E and Finn Balor

– After the match, Big E and Balor stand tall to celebrate as fans cheer them on. We go to replays. The Usos try to recover at ringside while Balor and Big E celebrate in the ring. We see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns watching backstage with Paul Heyman. Reigns asks if there’s something Heyman wants to tell him. No, sir. Reigns asks if Heyman is sure there’s nothing he needs to know. Heyman says no. Reigns says let’s pretend he does know something and Heyman is going to tell him again. Heyman means this with all the respect in his heart and his soul – he knows what Reigns is getting at but he did not know Brock Lesnar was going to be at SummerSlam. Heyman says Lesnar fears Reigns and he says that because why else would Lesnar make up this false narrative that Heyman knew he would be at SummerSlam to confront Reigns? Heyman says it’s a cover, a mask, as Lesnar is dealing with fear like this for the first time in his life, so he comes up with this cover to deal with it, and that’s how he knows Lesnar fears Reigns. Reigns asks if Lesnar is going to show up at Extreme Rules. Heyman quickly and laughingly says no. Reigns asks how Heyman knows. Heyman is under the impression that Lesnar wouldn’t dare show up at Extreme Rules as he fears Reigns. Reigns says he doesn’t pay Heyman to be under the impression, he pays Heyman to know in advance.

Rick Boogs vs. Robert Roode

We go back to the ring and Rick Boogs is out with his guitar. Boogs introduces himself and says he’s here to rock with the one true king of WWE. The music starts up and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura. Boogs jams with Nakamura as they head to the ring while McAfee marks out at the announce table. Nakamura poses in the ring as pyro goes off and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Robert Roode is out with Dolph Ziggler. The bell rings and Ziggler immediately distracts Boogs, allowing Roode to strike first and take control. Roode with a knee to the gut in the corner, then a head-first shot into the top turnbuckle. Roode works Boogs over in the corner as Cole mentions Toni Storm will be in action later tonight.

Boogs counters and sends Roode into the corner but runs into double boots. Roode with a Blockbuster from the second rope. Boogs kicks out at 2. Roode keeps control and talks some trash. Roode kicks Boogs in the gut and goes for the Glorious DDT but Boogs hoists Roode onto his shoulders, then squats him into a Samoan Drop.

Boogs tosses Roode over his head into the corner now, and then again. Boogs with a big bulldog out of the corner. Boogs gets hyped up now, then kicks Roode in the gut and delivers the big Boogs Cruise pumphandle powerslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Rick Boogs

– After the match, Boogs stands tall and celebrates to Nakamura’s music. Nakamura joins him in the ring but they go right out to the announce table to celebrate with McAfee, who is on top of the table with Boogs and his guitar, while Nakamura jams on the floor. Commander Azeez suddenly attacks and levels them, as does Apollo Crews. Azeez sends Boogs into the steel ring steps, as Crews picks Nakamura up and drops him face-first into the announce table. Azeez and Crews grab Nakamura and toss him into the front of the table now. Fans boo as Azeez and Crews stand tall at ringside. Crews grabs the Intercontinental Title and puts it back down. Crews enters the ring and poses. Azeez brings him the mic. Crews asks if this is our king and fans pop for Nakamura, who is still down at ringside. Crews says Nakamura has made a mockery of thew Intercontinental Title so he is here to demand a rematch. Nakamura looks on from the floor, trying to recover with Boogs, as Crews’ music hits. We go to replays of the attack. Crews and Azeez look on from the ring to end the segment.

– Happy Baron Corbin is walking backstage for his match with Kevin Owens. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and tonight’s Progressive-sponsored video looks at how Kevin Owens had words with Logan Paul and Happy Baron Corbin two weeks ago, and was then attacked by Corbin. Owens is backstage now preparing for the next match as Megan Morant walks up. He stops her and doesn’t want to talk about Corbin, he’s tired of hearing about this guy. Owens admits he’s furious. He hasn’t forgot about the cheap shot and how he recently tried to help Corbin, even though he’s a piece of trash. Owens didn’t listen to his instincts and it back-fired but that’s OK because he will beat Corbin tonight and turn his frown upside down. Owens goes on and says tonight we will see Happy Owens.

Kevin Owens vs. Happy Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens to a pop. Happy Baron Corbin suddenly attacks at ringside and destroys Owens, sending him into the apron and beating him around.

Owens fights back as the referee warns Corbin from the ring. Corbin delivers a chokeslam onto the edge of the apron. Fans boo as Corbin smiles and stands tall over Owens, who sells the attack while still down. Corbin is all smiles and laughs as he makes his exit while Owens yells at him from the floor.

– The announcers show us how Seth Rollins took WWE Hall of Famer Edge out last week, forcing him to leave the show on a stretcher. We go back to the ring and out comes Rollins to mostly boos. Rollins struts out to the entrance-way and poses. Rollins marches to the ring now and he’s also all smiles and laughs. Cole says Rollins is here to answer for last week’s heinous attack on Edge. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and and Bianca Belair’s Homecoming is announced for later. Kayla Braxton stops Paul Heyman backstage and says her sources say Brock Lesnar may be going to RAW in the WWE Draft, and if so, what does Lesnar think about it. Heyman dismisses the idea of Kayla having sources and goes on ranting, telling Kayla to stop flirting with him and to leave him alone. Heyman turns around and runs into WWE Champion Big E. Heyman congratulates Big E and goes on about how Big E picked a champion who would be vulnerable, and not WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns who he couldn’t beat. Big E says we will see when he faces Reigns at Survivor Series, or will it be Lesnar or Finn Balor? SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos suddenly attack Big E and destroy him, superkicking him and beating him around, sending him into production cases. Big E goes down as they talk trash in his face, telling him to go back to RAW. Reigns slowly walks up from behind and gives his approval to The Usos. They walk off behind Reigns as Big E sells the attack on the ground.

– We go back to the ring and Seth Rollins is out. He mentions how it’s too bad no one was there to help WWE Champion Big E. Rollins talks about one of the best moments of his career last week when he beat WWE Hall of Famer Edge. He says we’ve all had a week to process our thoughts, and Rollins admits it was unfortunate and scary what happened to Edge after the match, when Rollins’ boot came down across the back of Edge’s neck Rollins heard a pop and felt a crunch, and doesn’t really know how to describe it. Fans chant “you look stupid!” as Rollins goes on, comparing the Stomp to what it’s like when you step on a bug. Edge says he can’t do it justice so we’re going to re-live what happened. He sends us to a video package showing last week’s match and post-match attack, and how Edge was taken away in an ambulance.

Rollins says he knows that’s difficult to watch, it is difficult for him to watch as well, and he knows why fans are booing but he has a question to ask, the same one he’s been asking himself all week. It’s very simple – what did you think was going to happen? Fans boo and Rollins is fired up now. Rollins says that was one of the greatest moments of his career but he didn’t get a chance to enjoy it because everyone backstage and everyone on social media were looking at him and asking why. His own employer said he went too far. He asks fans if he went too far and they agree.

Rollins says he used a legal move in a legal match and won it the same way he’s won matches for the majority of his career. Did he go too far? Rollins laughs and says Edge did go too far because he’s a family man, he knew the risks, he knew the consequences and he still got in the ring with Rollins. Rollins says look to your right and left, and in the mirror, to see who’s really to blame. Rollins says fans goaded Edge into goading him, and they brought this on. Rollins says he didn’t do anything wrong, he’s not to blame, if anyone is it’s Edge and the rotting people watching here tonight, and at home. Rollins says if we didn’t like that, we really won’t like this – he’s not done by Edge, not by a long shot. Rollins says Edge’s wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, said on WWE NXT 2.0 how Edge is at home recovering. Rollins is sure Edge is watching right now if he is art home.

Rollins asks Edge if he’s physically capable of getting back in the ring, or more importantly, is he emotionally capable? Rollins says he saw the look in Edge’s eye when he was being loaded into the ambulance, and it was a look of fear. Rollins says for one second he actually felt sorry for Edge and that feeling has been eating him alive in the back of his brain for the past week and he can’t live with himself feeling sorry for someone like Edge. Rollins says he has to move on and he can’t do that until he finishes Edge off. He says this ends two ways – he goes to Edge’s little cabin and finishes him off in front of his family, or Edge crawls back to the ring so they can dance one more time. Rollins says for his own sanity he has to finish Edge, one way or another. Rollins stares ahead at the camera as his music starts up.

– Kayla is backstage with SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Kayla asks if Bianca Belair’s homecoming will give her added momentum. Becky says momentum is tricky because it keeps going until it meets an opposing force. Belair had a lot of momentum until SummerSlam and the outcome will be the same after Extreme Rules. Becky changes her tune and says but this is Belair’s night. She thinks about it for a second and says she’s never been to a homecoming, so maybe she’ll check it out tonight. Becky walks off.

Zelina Vega and Carmella vs. Toni Storm and Liv Morgan

We go back to the stage and out comes Zelina Vega. She stops and is joined by Carmella. They head to the ring together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Toni Storm and Liv Morgan are already out. Storm and Carmella start things off. Carmella knocks Liv off the apron with a cheap shot. Liv comes right back to the apron, yelling at Carmella. Carmella ducks Storm and tags in Vega. Vega strikes and catches a kick, then chops Storm.

Storm levels Vega with a big boot, sending her into the corner. Storm charges but Carmella distracts from the apron. Storm lunges at Carmella but she drops to the floor from the apron. Vega takes advantage and drops Storm for a 2 count. Vega catches Storm in a standing submission now. Storm fights back and turns it into a big suplex. Carmella tags in as does Liv. Liv blocks a shot and unloads on Carmella with punches, sending her into the corner.

Carmella sends Liv into the corner but then runs into a kick. Liv with a modified Backstabber before sending Carmella face-first into the turnbuckles. Carmella goes to the floor holding her nose, screaming about her nose being broken. Vega checks on her. The referee counts as Carmella continues shrieking about her nose. The referee counts to 10 for the finish.

Winners by Count Out: Liv Morgan and Toni Storm

– After the bell, Carmella continues screaming as she and Vega to to the ramp. Morgan takes the mic and mocks Carmella for breaking her nose. Liv says she’s not sorry at all because she’s tired of Carmella running her mouth then running away. Liv challenges Carmella to a match at Extreme Rules and if Carmella accepts, she’s going to make Carmella look as hideous on the outside as she is on the inside. Liv and Storm celebrate as Liv’s music hits. Carmella and Vega look on from the ramp.

– The Street Profits are hyped up backstage, getting ready for Bianca Belair’s homecoming and the after-party. They then address The Usos and how they’re coming to take the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The Profits say they are up and they want the smoke.

– Still to come, Finn Balor and the saga of The Demon. Back to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.