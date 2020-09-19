LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – September 18, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Michael Cole welcomes us to WWE ThunderDome. He’s joined by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring for the return of The Dirt Sheet. The Miz and John Morrison welcome us to the segment and do their introductions.

They plan to give us the dirt tonight, and not Otis’ underwear. Miz teases dirt on topics about SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and more, but first Miz brings up Mandy Rose. We see footage from Talking Smack last weekend, where Miz got Rose traded to RAW from SmackDown by calling in a favor. Miz says he is not playing mind games with Otis or using his influence to play games, he’s just trying to help Otis because he knows what it’s like having the Money In the Bank contract – you have to be on high alert, looking for every chance possible, and Otis couldn’t do that with his girlfriend around. Miz says he sent Mandy away, now Otis can focus on cashing in his contract. Miz says Otis should be thanking him because he sent away the one true thing that was keeping him from the top of WWE.

Miz says Mandy has already moved on over at RAW. Morrison says Dolph Ziggler is at RAW and they want to do more than smell that rose over there. The music hits and out comes Otis. Otis hits the ring and unloads on both heels. He clears the ring and tosses their chairs out behind them. Tucker comes over and tosses Miz back in, where Otis launches him back to the mat. Tucker rolls Morrison in next and Otis dumps him over the top rope back to the floor. Otis punishes Miz some more and hits him with the Caterpillar. Otis then climbs the corner and hits the Vader Bomb on Miz. The Heavy Machinery music hits next as Otis stands tall over Miz before leaving. Tucker hypes him up, Money In the Bank briefcase in hand.

– Cole and Graves hype tonight’s show, including Sasha Banks’ return. Otis goes back into the ring and beats up The Miz some more. Miz has his clothes ripped off and we see he’s wearing “tighty whities” now, after joking earlier about Otis wearing them. Otis and Tucker as Miz runs away to the back, trying to cover himself up with John Morrison helping. We go to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.