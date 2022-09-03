WWE SmackDown Results – September 2, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Match Number One: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods versus Erik and Ivar in a Viking Rules Match

Kofi and Woods with kicks to Erik and Ivar and then they punch Erik and Ivar in the corner. Kofi and Woods with splashes to Ivar and Erik. Kofi and Woods with a double drop kick to Ivar. Kofi and Woods with kicks in the corner and Kofi with a drop kick into the corner. Kofi and Woods with flip dives onto Ivar and Erik. Ivar is sent into a shield by Kofi and Woods and then they avoid Erik swinging a shield. Woods with a hesitation drop kick into a shield over Erik’s head. Kofi with a splash off the ringside barrier onto Ivar for a near fall.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the match has moved to the crowd and Woods with a cross body off the dasher board onto Ivar and Erik for a near fall. Kofi kicks Erik and Erik sends Kofi over the ringside barrier. Woods sends Erik onto Kofi. Ivar sends Woods into the ringside barrier and Ivar with a cross body against the ringside barrier for a near fall. Erik kicks Kofi to stop him from using a kendo stick. Erik sets to swing at Kofi but Kofi with a back heel kick and then he hits Erik with the kendo stick. Kofi misses and Erik with a uranage for a near fall. Erik holds Kofi and Ivar hits Kofi in the back with the kendo stick.

Ivar goes to the floor when Kofi drops down and then he moves and Erik hits the turnbuckles. Kofi kicks Ivar on the floor. Kofi goes under the ring and gets a toy sledgehammer. Kofi plays Whack a Viking with Erik for a near fall. Woods gets a table from under the ring and Kofi says they need two. Ivar hits Kofi and Woods from behind with forearms. Kofi is put on the ship’s deck and Erik with a knee. Erik slams Ivar onto Kofi. Woods with a tornado DDT on the boat and gets a near fall. Ivar blocks a tornado DDT from Woods and Woods with a super kick. Ivar with a seated splash in the corner. Ivar with a World’s Strongest Slam from the turnbuckles but Kofi breaks up the cover with a double stomp.

We go to commercial.

We are back and two tables are set up next to the front of the ship. Woods with an enzuigiri to Erik and then he hits a drop kick through the ropes to Ivar. Woods with a rolling elbow to Erik followed by a leg lariat and leg sweep. Woods with a back senton and he goes back to the floor. Woods gets a chair and Erik with a forearm to knock Woods to the mat. Erik blocks a Stroke onto the chair and Kofi joins in to make it a double Stroke. Ivar breaks up the cover. Ivar with a Spin Kick of Doom and he gets Erik back to the land of the conscious. Erik gives Kofi to Ivar and Woods sends Erik to the floor. Ivar drops Kofi on the mat and Ivar goes for a moonsault but misses when Kofi moves. Kofi goes up top and hits Shadows over Hell. Woods with a springboard elbow drop but Erik breaks up the cover. Kofi sends Erik over the top rope to the floor.

Kofi with a running trust fall onto Ivar while Woods hits a splash onto Erik and they both get near falls. Erik and Ivar lawn dart Kofi into the mast. Woods throws a shield at Ivar. Erik sends Woods onto the boat. Woods with a thrust kick and he sets for a power bomb through the tables. Erik blocks it and Woods with forearms to stop a back body drop. Woods with head butts. Ivar hits Woods with a shield. Ivar hits Kofi with a shield as Kofi comes off the turnbuckles. Erik and Ivar set for a double choke slam through the tables and send him through the tables. Ivar gets the three count.

Winners: Ivar and Erik

We take a look at the start of the title reign. On August 30, 2020, Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback. Roman has defended the title 23 times against 14 different people. Roman has smashed all competition and earned his place at the head of the table. We celebrate and acknowledge the two year title reign of Roman Reigns.

We go to commercial.

Sami Zayn is in the locker room and Jimmy is happy to see him and Jey is there. Jey says Sami’s jacket isn’t the tribal print. Sami mentions that Roman has been champion for two years and it hasn’t been done in decades. Sami says he has photos ready for the celebration.

Jey says Paul should be here for the celebration.

Jey asks why couldn’t Sami help him against Owens. Then he says that Sami appears to have everything under control so he leaves.

Kayla Braxton is in the back. She is joined by Shayna Baszler.

Shayna says she will be the Smackdown Women’s Champion and she will make Liv suffer. She will tear her apart limb by limb. She will take every joint and crank and twist it until Liv begs for mercy . . .

Liv shows up and she says she is not going to quit. She will not tap out. She says she will rip Shayna’s arm off.

Shayna tells Liv to try and Liv tells her to watch her.

Karrion Kross says Drew’s moment tonight will be to reflect on being humbled last week. Roman will have a moment to commemorate being champion for two years. Karrion says that Drew Gulak will have a moment tonight that he will regret.

We go to commercial.

We are back with more about Roman Reigns.

Paul says Roman has been THE Main Event. He has main evented the 16 biggest shows. He has faced legends, champions, and Hall of Famers. Sixteen times, Roman Reigns has emerged victorious.

Match Number Two: Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) versus Drew Gulak

Kross kicks Drew and then he grabs Drew by the throat and backs him into the corner. Drew with forearms and a chop but they have no effect. Drew with chops after Kross tells him to do it. Drew with forearms and Kross with a boot. Dross with a clothesline and forearms in the corner. Kross with a Doomsday Saito. Kross with the Kross Jacket and Gulak taps out.

Winner: Karrion Kross

After the match, Kross refuses to release the hold for a bit.

We take a look at Ronda Rousey’s appearance on last week’s Smackdown.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at Roman Reigns and how he is the Smackdown Ruler.

During his 733 days as champion, Roman has called Smackdown ‘home’. He had 7 title defenses on Smackdown and he has smashed them all. They came to the Island of Relevancy only to have their bodies smashed by the Tribal Chief.

Ronda Rousey makes her way to the ring and she has a piece of paper in her hand.

Ronda says she got an official statement from WWE Global Headquarters about her status and she wants Adam Pearce to come out here.

Adam comes out and he says whatever the decision is, it has never been personal.

Ronda says that Adam personally called the cops and personally got her arrested.

Adam says that it was because of what Ronda did. He says he was doing his job.

Ronda says that is what middle management weasels say.

Adam reads the letter from WWE and Ronda asks Adam to read it out loud.

Adam says that Ronda has been involved in behavior that is unprofessional, but her behavior has never approached the level of criminal. The arrest was unwarranted. Ronda will be on probation as of today and her suspension is over. She can resume in ring competition immediately.

Ronda asks Adam if anything is wrong.

Adam says this is absurd. You attacked him, his officials, and security. You held the show hostage. He says he never would have suspended her, he would have fired her.

Ronda asks if the board would value his opinion over the most recognized female athlete in history. Ronda tells Adam to kiss her ass.

Adam asks Ronda if she thinks this is a joke. Who gets the show on the air and who babysits people like Ronda and never say thank you. No one asks him how he is doing. Adam says he wishes someone from the office would come and try to do his job. He says he is not proud of busting his ass for people who are ungrateful for what he does. He does not have a problem with the Board of Directors, he has a problem with her. Heaven forbid things go wrong for you. Adam says Ronda is the single biggest bitch he ever met.

Ronda drops her mic and Adam says that might have been unprofessional. He says it was the stress speaking. Ronda kicks Adam and she applies an arm bar on Pearce.

Sami is in the back and someone gives Sami a bouquet of black roses for Roman. Sami smells them and they smell. The note says “Tick Tock”

Match Number Three: Ashante Thee Adonis and Top Dolla (with B-Fab) versus Mace and Mansoor (with Max Dupri and Maxxine Dupri)

Mansoor and Ashante start things off and Mansoor with a take down and he poses. Mansoor with a single leg take down. Adonis with a drop kick and Top Dolla punches Mace and Adonis with a drop kick. Max checks on Mace and Mansoor while Maxxine greets Garza and Carrillo as they come to the ring to distract Dolla and Adonis. B-Fab with a drop kick through the ropes to them. Mansoor hits Adonis from behind and tags in Mace.

Mansoor with a drop toe hold and Mace walks on Adonis’ back and hits an elbow drop for a near fall. Mace sends Adonis into the corner and punches him. Mansoor tags in and Mace with an elbow and Mansoor with a drop kick for a near fall. Adonis misses an enzuigiri but Dolla tags in. Mansoor begs for mercy and then Dolla blocks a punch and connects with a forearm and kick followed by a knee lift. Dolla knocks Mace off the apron and Dolla with a splash into the corner. Adonis tags in and Adonis with a drop kick and Dolla with a belly-to-back suplex for the three count.

Winners: Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis

After the match, Garza and Carrillo come into the ring and Mace and Mansoor attack Dolla and Adonis from behind.

The Street Profits come to the ring to take care of Mace and send him to the floor. Dolla with a double shoulder tackle to Garza and Carrillo.

We take a look back at last week’s match between Baron Corbin and Ricochet.

Corbin is in the back and Kayla Braxton ambushes him.

Corbin says he doesn’t want to talk about Ricochet getting a miracle win. Corbin says he does not live in the past. There are times when you have to double down. Corbin says he is going to make an open challenge.

We are back with more about Roman Reigns. We talk about the Tribal Warrior and the type of matches he has competed in as champion. Through it all, he has survived these matches only to come out stronger on the other side.

Match Number Four: Baron Corbin versus Shinsuke Nakamura

Corbin backs Nakamura into the corner and punches and kicks him. Nakamura avoids a short arm clothesline and Nakamura with a kick. Nakamura with kicks to the chest and he chokes Corbin in the corner. Corbin with a forearm and elbow to Nakamura. Nakamura blocks a suplex and he kicks Corbin in the head. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa but Corbin with Deep Six for a near fall. Nakamura sets for End of Days but Nakamura lands on his feet. Corbin goes for the Wacky Slide but he runs into a boot from Nakamura for the three count.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

We take a look back at the finals of the Women’s Tag Team Tournament when Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez won the titles because Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair chased Bayley away to distract Iyo and Dakota during the match.

We go to Baron Corbin in the garage and a limo with horns on the front arrives and JBL asks Corbin what happened to him and he tells Corbin to get in. The limo drives off.

Match Number Five: Butch (with Ridge Holland and Sheamus) versus Ludwig Kaiser (with Gunther)

Butch goes for an arm bar but Kaiser pushes him away. Butch with punches and then Kaiser goes into the ropes to avoid Butch. Kaiser with a double thrust to the throat. Kaiser with a side head lock and Butch with a clothesline. Butch with a hammer lock and then he pulls at the fingers on the hand. Butch stomps on the shoulder. Kaiser with a punch in the corner and a butterfly suplex. Kaiser goes for a corkscrew elbow but Butch with a forearm to Kaiser. Butch comes off the apron and Kaiser with an uppercut to Butch.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kaiser punches Butch but Butch intercepts a punch with his head. They exchange punches and Butch with a drop kick into the corner and a knee drop to the arm. Butch with a German suplex and he stomps on the hands. Butch with a round kick to the temple for a near fall. Burch with forearms to the shoulder and back of the head. Butch stomps the back of the head. Butch goes to the turnbuckles and Kaiser drops Butch on the turnbuckles. Butch is hung in the ropes and Kaiser with a drop kick and he follows with a reverse suplex for a near fall.

Kaiser misses a kick and Butch with an enzuigiri. Kaiser with a forearm and Butch lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex. Butch with a round kick and then Kaiser with a reverse suplex for a near fall. Butch grabs the fingers and kicks Kaiser away. Kaiser sets for a swinging reverse DDT but Butch grabs the fingers and pulls them. Butch with Bitter End for the three count.

Winner: Butch

After the match, Gunther takes off his ring jacket and Sheamus does the same.

Kaiser holds Gunther back.

We have a video package for the Greatness on a Different Level of Roman Reigns. Paul mentions how Roman has joined some of the longest title reigns in WWE history.

Sami is in the locker room with the Usos and Sami says everything is ready. Sami asks if they should wait for Roman and go out there together as the entire Bloodline.

Jey tells Sami that he is overstepping his boundaries. Jimmy says it is about Roman. They should go out there and introduce the Tribal Chief to celebrate Roman.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Tyson Fury mentions that he will be ringside at Clash at the Castle.

The Usos and Sami Zayn make their way to the ring for the Championship Celebration.

Sami welcomes everyone to the celebration of two years as champion for Roman Reigns. Sami asks if it is okay that he is hosting. Jimmy tells the Honorary Uce to do his thing.

Sami says he doesn’t want anyone to accuse him of being too comfortable and he looks at Jey.

Jey says for two years, Roman Reigns has dominated everybody. Everyone who stepped up, got sat down. Everyone got Superman punched, speared, guillotined, and flat out beat.

Jimmy asks Sami about his comments.

Jey wants everyone to stand on their feet, put their ones in the sky, and help him introduce Roman Reigns.

We go to the TitanTron and a vehicle arrives in the garage and Roman emerges.

Drew McIntyre attacks Roman and we see him standing over Roman.

Drew walks to the ring.

Sami goes after Drew and Drew with a head butt. Drew takes off his shirt to show the damage done ‘last week’. Drew takes care of Jey and then he clotheslines Jimmy and sends him to the floor.

Drew with a flip dive onto Sami and the Usos.

Drew sends Sami into the ring and throws a few chairs at him.

Sami hits Drew with a chair but Drew Claymores the chair into Sami. Drew suplexes Jimmy through the announce table. Drew with a spear that sends Jey through the flimsiest ringside barrier in sports entertainment.

Drew tells Roman that he will never stop. Look around him. The Bloodline is torn apart. God Mode deactivated. In Cardiff, it comes down to me and you and I will kick your head off your body and you will be looking at the new Undisputed Champion.

We go to credits.

