WWE SmackDown Results – September 23, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with The Bloodline

Paul Heyman hands Reigns a mic. Reigns tells Salt Lake City to acknowledge him before handing the mic back to Heyman. Heyman introduces himself, then asks what to call people from Salt Lake City. He settles on Salt Lake Ci-diots, then addresses Reign’s win over Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle, saying that Cardiff was never McIntyre’s home turf, as the world is Reign’s turf. He then addresses Solo Sikoa, stating that the idea for him is that he was sent by the elders of the Samoan Dynasty to take out Brock Lesnar. He says that someone had to stop the conspiracies involving Roman Reigns, then calls him the enforcer of the group. Heyman then addresses The Usos, saying that they can now focus on greatness in their pursuit of immorality. Jimmy Uso says that by the end of the night, they will still be the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Reigns then calls on Sikoa, saying that while the elders may have sent him, he answers to Reigns. He tells Sikoa to acknowledge him and Sikoa obliges then they hug.

Reign’s music plays, but Sami Zayn tells audio to cut the music. He says that he wanted to show The Bloodline gratitude and acknowledge Reigns. Reigns says that he likes him, but asks why he’s saying anything. Zayn is taken aback as Reigns asks why he has their shirt on and why he’s tagging along. He asks Zayn what he wants before saying that he wants him to take the shirt off. Zayn says he can explain what happened with Logan Paul, but Reigns cuts him off and says he won’t tell him again as the crowd boos. Zayn refuses to listen, leading to Jey Uso ripping it off. Reigns tells him he never wants to see him in a Bloodline shirt again, then says that he got him a new one. He tosses him a shirt that says Honorary Uce on it. Zayn puts it on and celebrates. Zayn then acknowledges Reigns before hugging him.

Non Title Match

Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans

Liv Morgan & Lacey Evans lock up to start this match off. Morgan slaps Evans before Evans fires back with a right hand and a bog boot. She sends her face first into the top turnbuckle before Morgan fires back with a dropkick and a knee. Evans hits a leg sweep and gloats. She delivers a snapmare, then hits a knee and a forearm. Evans then sends Morgan face first into the ring post that sends us to a commercial break.

After the break Evans delivers a double knee to Morgan. She continues to beat down Morgan before Morgan delivers several boots to her face. Evans rolls out of the ring and looks under the ring. She grabs a kendo stick and looks to hit Morgan with it. Morgan manages to hit a codebreaker, followed by the Oblivion for the win.

Winner: Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan

After the match Morgan grabs the kendo stick and repeatedly hits Evans several times. She then uses it to send Evans back and neck first into the barricade. Morgan then heads under the ring and pulls out a table then she places Evans on top of it, then ascends to the top of the ringpost. She delivers a senton to Evans, then tells Ronda Rousey she’s ready to get extreme.

We then go backstage to Hit Row. They say they have a VIP Party to watch Brawling Brutes & The Usos later tonight. They say that they’re coming after whichever team wins. Street Profits walk in with their solo cups. Montez Ford asks who they have in the match between Braun Strowman & Otis. Shinsuke Nakamura then appears and the 6 toast to one another.

After the break, we head backstage to Sami Zayn screaming at some guy carting around food. Ricochet & Madcap Moss approach him, saying he’s changed then they call him obnoxious and unbearable. Zayn says if you disrespect him, you disrespect The Bloodline. Ricochet tells him off before Solo Sikoa comes out of nowhere and sends the two men into the garage door.

We then head to a video package hyping up The Usos and their Smackdown Tag Team Title then the Raw Tag Team Titles to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title reign.

Tag Team Match

New Day vs. Maximum Male Models

Mån.sôör & Xavier Woods lock up to get this match started. Ma.çé tags in and beats Woods down. Mån.sôör tags back in and Woods sends him out of the ring to the outside. Ma.çé tags back in and hits Woods with a bodyslam. He hits an elbow off the middle rope, then goes for a pin but Woods kicks out. Mån.sôör tags back in as Maxxine Dupri takes pictures of them. Woods hits Back Woods for the win.

Winners: New Day

After the match, Max Dupri yells at Maximum Male Models. He then throws off his jacket and storms away.

We then see the ring crew re enforcing the ring ahead of the match between Braun Strowman & Otis.

Braun Strowman vs. Otis

Braun Strowman delivers a right hand, then tosses Otis across the ring. He hits a dropkick that sends Otis out of the ring, then looks for his signature running shoulder tackle. Chad Gable distracts him, allowing Otis to gain the upper hand and send him into the barricade and ring post then he tosses Strowman back in and delivers a discus clothesline. He goes for a pin, but Strowman kicks out at one.

Otis hits a splash in the corner, followed by several right hands. Strowman fires back with a spinebuster, then sends Otis onto the commentary tab,e. He tosses him back into the ring before Gable tries to prevent him from getting in the ring. Strowman tosses him into the timekeeper’s area, then gets back in the ring. Otis hits a World’s Strongest Slam, then goes for a pin but Strowman kicks out. He then hits a Vader Bomb off the middle rope then goes for another pin. Strowman kicks out yet again before Otis looks for a diving headbutt. Strowman moves out of the way and hits a powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

We then backstage to the interview area where Kayla Braxton is with the Brawling Brutes. Butch says it’s fight night before Rigde Holland says they will batter The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Sheamus says that they love a good fight, then says he will beat Gunther 2 weeks from now. He says that they will get banger after banger after banger.

We get a promotional video for Connor’s Cure.

We are back from the break Drew McIntyre makes his way down to the ring.

McIntyre says that he doesn’t like to play games and if anyone has an issue with him, then they can step in the ring with him. McIntyre says that if Karrion Kross keeps jumping him from behind, then he’ll go straight to the top. He then says that he’ll be facing Kross at Extreme Rules in a Strap Match.

Kross’ music hits and Scarlett heads to the ring. Kross tries attacking him from behind, but McIntyre sends him shoulder first into the ring post. He then uses the strap he brought with him to the ring to tie Kross to him. He delivers a big boot, then whips him twice. Kross tries to run away, but McIntyre pulls him back in and whips him once more with the strap. He delivers a lariat, then looks to whip him again but Scarlett inserts herself between both men. McIntyre charges at him, but Scarlett hits him with a fireball but this doesn’t keep McIntyre down for long, as he delivers a spinebuster to Kross. Scarlett then hits McIntyre with a low blow. Kross locks in the Kross Jacket, saying that he will see him at Extreme Rules. He says that this is what they wanted before telling him to let it go.

Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez sends Dakota Kai straight into the corner. Kai looks for a Scorpion Kick, but Rodriguez blocks it. Bayley & Iyo Sky cause a distraction, allowing Kai to deliver a running kick to Rodriguez in the corner. Bayley tries to interfere, but Shotzi Blackheart runs to the ring and levels her this allows Rodriguez to roll up Kai for the win.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

After the match, Damage CTRL beat down Rodriguez & Shotzi it doesn’t last long as Shotzi gets the upper hand as Blackheart & Rodriguez stand tall in the ring.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match

The Usos (c) vs. Brawling Brutes

Winners:

