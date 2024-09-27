The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 continues tonight in Oklahoma.

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on USA blue brand prime time Friday night show is Bayley vs. Naomi in a WWE Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender match, Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes VI, Michin vs. Piper Niven, as well as the return of Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, September 27, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together. gets us started.

Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & The Bloodline Kick Things Off

Randy Orton’s theme hits and out he comes to kick off this week’s show. He talks about it being good to be back in a SmackDown ring on a Friday night after handling some business on Raw in recent weeks.

He talks about how he doesn’t trust a lot of people, but says Cody Rhodes is one of them. That’s why he doesn’t understand why Cody is teaming up with Roman Reigns of all people. He wants an explanation and calls Cody out to give it to him.

Cody’s theme hits and out comes “The American Nightmare.” He talks highly of Orton and then mentions how he was thrust into the situation he’s in. He says Roman gave him his word and at WWE Bad Blood, he is going to take him at his word.

He says it seems like the WWE fans are also taking Roman at his word. Fans chant “OTC! OTC” Cody calls Orton his friend and says he hopes it’s not a problem for him. He extends his hand to shake.

Orton says of course it’s no problem, unless you make it one. Kevin Owens’ theme then hits and “The Prize Fighter” emerges. Before he can say anything, the theme for The Bloodline hits and out comes Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.