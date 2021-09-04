LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SmackDown Results – September 3, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package to hype tonight’s main event. We’re live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as fireworks go off inside the arena. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves, who is replacing Pat McAfee, who is out recovering from COVID-19. Cole says McAfee will be back next week for Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden.

Championship Contender’s Match: SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits

We go right to the ring for a non-title Championship Contender’s Match as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos come to the ring – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. We see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman watching from the locker room suite backstage. Jey takes the mic and announces that The Bloodline is here. Jimmy wonders why The Street Profits would want to put their nose in their business. Maybe they want to make a name? They go on about how The Profits disrespected The Head of The Table and The Bloodline. They say if The Profits want to prove themselves, do it against The Usos because we are the ones. They drop the mics and out next comes The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

The Profits cut promos on the way to the ring and taunt the champs. They want the smoke. The bell rings and Dawkins starts off with Jimmy. They lock up and Jimmy drops Dawkins with a shoulder. The Usos play to the crowd for some boos. Uso turns around to a big dropkick. Dawkins with a leaping corkscrew elbow in the corner. Ford comes in and dropkicks Jimmy, then dropkicks Jey as he runs in. Ford shows off for a pop.

Ford looks to kick from the apron but The Usos avoid it and brag about being smart. Ford leaps from the apron with a crossbody as The Usos turn around but they catch him in mid-air, then launch him into the barrier. We go to commercial with Ford down at ringside as The Usos talk trash.

Back from the break and Jey stops Ford from tagging. Ford counters and nails an enziguri. Dawkins rallies on the apron for a tag. Jimmy tags in and knocks Dawkins off the apron, then launches Ford into the corner. Jimmy charges but runs into the ring post as Ford moves out of the way. Dawkins and Jey tag in at the same time. Dawkins unloads but Jey levels him with a 2 count. Jey stomps away and hits the Hip Attack in the corner.

Jimmy tags in and they double team Dawkins, taking him to the top. They climb up for a double suplex but Dawkins fights them off as they waste too much time. Dawkins knocks Jey down first, then Jimmy. Dawkins and Jimmy tangle now but Jimmy nails an enziguri. Dawkins comes back with The Anointment pop-up powerbomb. Ford is legal as he follows up with the big top rope splash but Jey breaks the pin up just in time. Jey sends Ford into the ring post, and again in the opposite corner. The referee calls the match as Jey is not legal and he keeps the chaos going.

Winners by DQ: The Street Profits

– After the bell, The Usos double team Dawkins at ringside and send him into the steel ring steps as fans boo them. Ford runs the ropes and leaps over the top, taking The Usos down at the announce table for a big pop. Cole says Ford may have injured himself on the dive. The Profits stand on top of the announce table now, playing to the crowd and yelling out for a pop. We go backstage to Reigns and Heyman. Reigns tells Heyman to bring him his cousins. We go back to ringside and see The Profits making their exits as The Usos recover.

– Kayla Braxton stops Paul Heyman backstage and asks about everything going on tonight, including Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns. Heyman tells her to enjoy the moment… we suddenly hear Brock Lesnar’s theme music hit. It’s just a ringtone on Heyman’s phone, apparently Lesnar is calling him and he’s embarrassed, or caught off-guard. Heyman ignores the call but Lesnar calls back. Heyman takes the call and stutters around some, noting that he doesn’t have a lot of privacy right now. Heyman then says he will deliver the message, whatever that message is. He goes to speak again but it looks like Lesnar hung up on him. Braxton tells Heyman she is definitely enjoying the moment. Heyman turns around and bumps into what looks like a janitor. It’s Big E. He pulls out his Money In the Bank briefcase and laughs, taunting Heyman.

– We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a pop. They air a video package showing what happened last week in the women’s division segment, and how Bianca Belair won a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match over Carmella, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan to become the new #1 contender. Becky stands tall in the ring now as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and fans are chanting for Becky. She recalls returning to SmackDown as champ last week. Fans chant “you deserve it” and Becky says that’s what she’s talking about. She mentions how she didn’t get to talk about how good Belair is last week. Becky goes on praising Belair and says we can imagine how excited she was to face Belair at SummerSlam. Becky says somehow out of all this she is being portrayed as the bad guy. Becky says her return saved SummerSlam. When Sasha Banks went down, The Powers That Be called The Man. She goes on about how Belair doesn’t get to cry that Becky beat her too fast because she wasn’t ready and Becky was. Becky says just because she hasn’t played the game in a while doesn’t mean she forgot how. Becky says Belair can call her The EST of WWE and claim to be but they both know she’s a lie. Becky brags about how easily she ended Belair’s title reign. The music interrupts and out comes Belair, swinging her hair and skipping to the ring.

Fans chant “EST!” as Belair takes the mic in the middle of the ring, facing off with Becky. Belair says the title was more to her than just a title, it was a part of her for months and etched her name in the history books. She accomplished so much and came so far but just lost it in 26 seconds. She’s not afraid to admit she’s embarrassed and she’s still hurt but she stands in that because it’s her truth. She says she will never make excuses for herself. Becky talks like she knows Belair but no, Belair says she doesn’t know her. Belair goes on and talks about how she will prove she’s the best when she takes the title back. Becky wouldn’t give her a rematch so she went and earned it because that’s what she does.

Belair brings up how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is defending his title tonight. She challenges Becky to the rematch on tonight’s show. Fans chant “yes!” now. Becky doesn’t give a damn what Reigns does. She says no, drops the mic, and walks out of the ring as fans boo. Belair stares her down from the ring. Becky turns around on the ramp and raises the title in the air.

– Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are backstage walking. Ziggler stops at Toni Storm and tells Roode he will catch up with him. Ziggler offers Storm a ringside seat to watch his match tonight, or in his corner. She thanks him and says he’s a really nice guy, but she’s already rooting for Rick Boogs. Ziggler says we’re all kind of rooting for Boogs because he’s a nice guy. Ziggler walks off.

Rick Boogs vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring and Rick Boogs is out with his guitar. He hypes up the crowd and begins playing the guitar as WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura comes out. They jam on the stage as we go to commercial.

