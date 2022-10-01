WWE SmackDown Results – September 30, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Match Number One: Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa versus Riddick Moss and Ricochet

Sami and Ricochet start things off and Sami with a side head lock. Sami with a wrist lock. Ricochet with a reversal and arm wringer. Ricochet with punches and a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Moss tags in and he connects with shoulders in the corner. Moss with a back drop. Moss with forearms but Sami sends Moss into the ropes. Solo tags in and he kicks Moss and punches him. Solo with head butts and kicks. Sami kicks Moss from the apron and then Sami tags in. Sami with a kick to the midsection. Sami misses a clothesline and Moss sends Sami to the floor. Ricochet kicks Solo and Moss with a knee that sends Solo to the floor.

Moss tosses Ricochet onto Solo and Sami on the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Solo works on Ricochet with a nerve hold. We see footage from the break when Solo clotheslined Ricochet on the floor. Back to live action, Ricochet with punches but Solo with a Samoan drop for a near fall. Solo kicks Ricochet and follows with a head butt. Solo blocks a sunset flip attempt and he sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles. Ricochet with a kick and a missile drop kick. Sami and Moss tag in and Moss with shoulder tackles and a fallaway slam to Sami. Moss punches Sami. Moss with a running shoulder into the corner and he hits a second one. Solo misses a back elbow and Moss sends Solo to the floor with a shoulder tackle.

Solo gets a chair and Ricochet stops Solo. Moss with a shoulder to knock Solo off the apron. Sami with a rollup for a near fall. Sami with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sami goes up top and hits a cross body but Moss rolls through and picks up Sami for a Jackhammer but Solo breaks up the cover. Solo with punches. Ricochet punches Solo. Ricochet with a jumping knee to send Solo to the floor. Sami trips Ricochet but Moss pulls Sami away.

Ricochet goes for a suicide dive and Solo throws a chair at Ricochet and connects. Ricochet is sent into the ring post and over the ringside barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Moss with a running shoulder into the corner and then he hits a second one but Solo tags in and hits a spinning heel kick as Moss goes for another shoulder on Sami. Solo with the uranage for the three count.

Winners: Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn

After the match, Moss grabs Sami but Solo hits Moss. Solo with head butts and a running hip strike into the corner. Solo with another hip in the corner. Sami holds Solo back and then raises Solo’s hand.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sami and Solo walk in the back. Sami says that is how you do it. Sami tries to get in the room but Jey comes out. Sami wants to know what Jey is doing here.

Jey says he ismaking sure his little brother is good.

Sami asys Solo got the win and Jey lets Solo in the room.

Jey says he sees right through Sami while he has fooled his family. If you think about putting the family in jeopardy, I will get out.

Sami tells Jey to talk to Roman about it. Sami goes into the locker room.

We go to Karrion Kross with Scarlett.

Kross tells Mr. McIntye he has been trying to lure him out of the darkness. You can’t waltz into the WWE and get a title shot right away. You are the type of person to send to the hospital to make sure they stay down. That is what his specialty is. At Extreme Rules, I will take you to a point of absolute no return where no man is left unscarred. Only one can have it. We are bound together through suffering. Once the world sees what I have been shown through the cards, I will go on to make history and become the Undisputed Champion.

At Extreme Rules, I will drag you down to the deepest parts of hell and when I am done with you, I will leave you to burn forever. Tick Tock.

Kayla Braxton is in the back with Austin Theory.

Austin corrects Kayla and Kayla asks when Austin will be cashing in.

Austin says he learned his lesson. Brock and Tyson have stopped his cash ins. He went to Wales to be a champion. He says Wales is Europe’s version of Winnipeg. Drew embarrassed himself more than Austin did at Clash at the Castle. He says that Drew failed in front of his family. How did Drew not see Solo Sikoa getting involved. He starts to talk about the Strap Match and then Drew decides to show Theory that he is standing behind him.

Drew tells Theory to get in the ring right now.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Austin Theory (with Chad Gable and Otis) versus Drew McIntyre

The bell rings and Theory backs into the corner to avoid Drew. Theory with a chop and Drew is not happy. Drew chops Theory. Drew with a suplex throw. Drew chops Theory but Theory goes to the floor and talks to Otis and Chad. Drew pulls Theory back to the apron and Theory drops Drew on the top rope. Theory with a slingshot rolling drop kick and he punches Drew. Theory with punches to Drew and Drew with a Future Shock DDT. Drew sets for a Claymore and Chad gets on the apron and he is brought into the ring. Otis pulls Drew to the floor and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Drew McIntyre (by disqualification)

After the match, Otis sends Drew into the ring steps. Drew is sent back into the ring and Otis, Chad, and Austin attack Drew.

Johnny Gargano makes his way to the ring and he connects with a shoulder to Gable. He punches Theory and sends Otis to the floor. Otis with a splash to stop Gargano. Chad kicks Drew.

Kevin Owens comes out and he punches Theory and then he goes after Theory. Owens sends Theory to the floor and Gargano clotheslines Chad over the top rope. Gargano and Owens with super kicks and Drew with a head butt to send Otis to the floor.

Max Dupri walks in the back and Maxxine, Mace, and Mansoor stop them. Mace says that he knows Max has been disappointed. Mace says they will bring home the title. Maxxine says they will set the record for the longest post.

They pose and Max walks away.

Hit Row stops by and forces them to stop.

They pose again as we go to commercial.

We are back and Shotzi says that Bayley and her cronies showed her who they are. She will not sit on the sidelines thinking of her options. How much control will Bayley have when she stomps all over her?

Match Number Three: Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis (with B Fab) versus Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza

Adonis and Garza start things off and Humberto tags in and they hit a double hip toss gourdbuster for a near fall. Garza tags in and they kick Ashante. Garza removes the pants and tosses them at Dolla. Garza with a kick. Adonis counters a suplex into a neck breaker. Dolla tags in and connects with a shoulder tackle and knee lift to Humberto. Dolla with a splash and side slam. Dolla with an elbow drop for a near fall. Garza punches Adonis and B Fab swings at Garza. Dolla gets Angel and Humberto up. Dolla with a power slam and Adonis tags in. They hit the Heavy Hitter for the three count.

Winners: Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis

We take a look back at what happened last week with Liv Morgan against Lacey Evans.

Ronda Rousey is in the back and Kayla asks about Liv getting Extreme last week.

Ronda says Hooters Barbie thinks she can be extreme for holding a kendo stick. How dangerous could I be holding a baseball bat.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the brawl from earlier has been turrned into a six man tag match.

Match Number Four: Natalya versus Ronda Rousey

Ronda pushes Natalya and Natalya with a take down and she tries for a sharpshooter. Natalya with an ankle lock. Ronda rolls through and sends Natalya into the turnbuckles. Ronda with punches and she chokes Natalya in the ropes while doing a Petey Williams imitation. Ronda with a rollup into a choke while stretching Natalya. Natalya escapes and tries for a cover. Ronda with a knee and Irish whip. Ronda misses a knee in the corner and Natalya with a choke slam. Ronda wtih a hip lock take down after avoiding a discus clothesline. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter but Ronda counters into an ankle lock. Natalya with a rollup for a near fall. Natalya with a discus clothesline for a near fall.

Natalya goes for a slam but Ronda counters and rolls through with an ankle lock and she grapevines the leg. Natalya taps out.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

After the match, Liv Morgan’s music plays and she walks to the ring with a baseball bat. Ronda meets Liv in the aisle and Ronda kicks Liv but Liv hits Ronda with the bat. Liv swings and misses when Ronda ducks (not that it would have mattered with Liv’s swing). Ronda with Piper’s Pit. They have a tug of war wtih the bat and Ronda sends Liv into the apron while Liv sends Ronda into the ringside barrier. Liv is sent into the timekeeper’s area.

Security comes out to stand behind Ronda and they hold their arms out to tell Ronda not to do anything.

Ronda leaves with them and Liv attacks Ronda from behind. Liv breaks free and goes after Ronda as security does their job as well as they always do.

Ronda breaks free and punches at Liv.

Johnny, Drew, and Kevin are in the back and Drew says something to Johnny about Kevin. Drew says they might not see eye to eye but they all agree that Theory needs to get his ass kicked.

Kevin walks away despite not feeling the love.

Kevin walks past the pose and he makes a suggestion to improve it.

Kevin sees Sami in the hall.

Kevin tells Sami he needs a new shirt and walks away.

We are back and Mace and Mansoor continue to pose and Shinsuke Nakamura stops by.

Imperium makes their way to the ring.

Kaiser says there have been fewer things more insulting than the think they find sacred than the presence of the Brawling Brutes. Vinci says none of them exhibit the qualities of a champion. He says Gunther is what a champion looks like. Gunther says he will beat Sheamus next week. He will grind him down for the final time. He will enjoy the look in his eyes when he breaks his spirit. The next night they will take care of all three of them.

Sheamus’ music plays and out comes Sheamus.

Sheamus tells Gunther he likes talking like a big boy about them. Sheamus says Ridge and Butch are stuck in Florida, but that’s alright because the King of Bangers is in Winnipeg. Sheamus says he is more than happy to kick all three of your heads off your shoulders.

Gunther tells Vinci and Kaiser to go after Sheamus and Sheamus hits them with a shillelagh.

Sheamus gets in the ring and he drops the shillelagh and removes his hat.

Sheamus and Gunther exchange punches. Sheamus with a jumping knee. Sheamus sets for the Brogue Kick but Vinci grabs Sheamus’ leg and Kaiser holds on while Gunther punches and chops Sheamus. Gunther with a boot to the head and then he holds the title belt in Sheamus’ face. Gunther with another chop and a power bomb.

Imperium leaves the ring and Sheamus grabs the mic and he asks Gunther if that is all he’s got. He tells Gunther he has to do better than that.

Vinci and Kaiser attack Sheamus and they punch and kick Sheamus. They hold Sheamus for Gunther, who has taken Sheamus’ shillelagh. Gunther hits Sheamus with the shillelagh.

Bayley is in the back and she says Shotzi loves to run her mouth like she was the one to pin Bianca, but that was Bayley. Shotzi wouldn’t be talking like that if Dakota and Iyo weren’t stuck in Florida. Bayley says she will win tonight and then go on to Extreme Rules to climb the ladder to become women’s champion.

Bayley cackles.

Michael Cole announces the passing of Antonio Inoki.

We go to commercial.

We are back and so is Shotzi’s tank as she drives it to the ring.

Match Number Five: Bayley versus Shotzi

Bayley with forearms to the back. Shotzi slides under a Bayley clothesline and she howls. Shotzi with an enzuigiri and arm drags followed by a facebuster. Shotzi gets a near fall. Bayley with an Irish whip and Bayley with an arm drag off the turnbuckles. Bayley with a kick. Shotzi with a drop toe hold that sends Bayley into the ropes. Bayley moves when Shotzi goes into the ropes for a senton. Bayley pulls Shotzi to the mat and Shotzi puts Bayley in the ropes and hits a back senton against the ropes. Shotzi goes up top but Bayley moves. Shotzi drops Bayley on the middle rope and she howls again.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Shotzi gets to her feet first and she floats over when Bayley charges into the corner. Shotzi drop kicks Bayley into the corner and follows with a splash. Shotzi with a wraparound bulldog and a knee to the head and a rolling elbow. Shotzi with a scorpion kick. Shotzi suplexes Bayley into the turnbuckles. Shotzi goes up top and punches Shotzi. Shotzi with a boot and Bayley sends Bayley face first into the mat and hits Rose Plant for the three count.

Winner: Bayley

After the match, Bayley with a second Rose Plant. Bayley goes under the ring and gets a ladder for symbolism. Bayley opens the ladder on its side and puts Shotzi inside the ladder. Bayley goes to the turnbuckels and Bianca Belair’s music plays and she comes to the ring to save Shotzi.

Bayley attacks Bianca from behind. Bianca blocks Rose Plant and gets Bayley up for KOD but Bayley goes to the apron and escapes.

Maxxine starts the count down to the record but Max bumps into Mansoor.

Max says they could have been going for championships instead of that. Max says he is done with this and then he gives a yeah on the way out of the camera shot.

Next week, in addition to the Intercontinental Title match, Ricochet will face Solo Sikoa. We will also have a face to face in ring between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul.

Match Number Six: Austin Theory, Chad Gable, and Otis versus Drew McIntyre, Johnny Gargano, and Kevin Owens

Gargano and Gable start things off and Gargano with a wrist lock. Gable with a reversal. Gargano with a drop kick and head scissors take down. Gargano with a chop. Gargano stops short of Theory on the apron but Gable hits Gargano from behind and Theory tags in. Theory with shoulders in the corner. Theory with an Irish whip. Gargano floats over and kicks Theory. Gargano goes to the apron and htis a slingshot spear. Gargano sends Gable to the floor. Drew stops Otis and Owens with a cannonball onto Gable and Theory.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Gargano with shoulders to Gable. Gargano tries to float over Gable but Gable catches Gargano and hits a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall. Gable with an arm bar. Theory pulls Drew off the apron and sends him into the ringside barrier. Gargano with a rollup but Gable blocks the kick and Gable with an ankle lock. Gargano with a rollup for a near fall and then he tags in Owens. Owens with punches and chops to Gable. Gable with a kick but Owens with a clothesline and back senton. Owens with a DDT to Theory and a fisherman’s neck breaker to Gable. Owens takes care of Otis and then hits a cannonball on Gable.

Owens goes up top and hits a swanton for a near fall. Gable with a German suplex to Owens and the referee checks on Owens. Theory and Drew tag in and Drew with a clothesline and a belly-to-belly suplex. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex followed by a neck breaker. Theory avoids a Claymore by rolling to the floor. Drew with a punch and he sends Theory back into the ring. Otis with a running body block to Drew. Otis sends Drew into the ring steps. Otis catches Gargano on a pescado. Gargano with a super kick followed by one from Owens and one from both. They put Otis on the announce table. Gable with an exploder to Owens on the floor and Gable gets on the table with Owens. Gargano with a tornado DDT on the floor. Owens with a stunner to Gable on the table.

Drew with a Claymore to Theory to counter a rolling drop kick for the three count.

Winners: Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Johnny Gargano

After the match, Drew whips Theory with the strap.

We go to credits.

