WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 fallout continues tonight in Canada.

WWE SmackDown returns on FOX at 8/7c this evening, Friday, September 6, 2024, from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX prime time program is Giovani Vinci’s return, The Bloodline vs. Street Profits & DIY, Cody Rhodes to respond to Solo Sikoa, as well as Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, September 6, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 6, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started and then Michael Cole welcomes us to the show as we see arrival shots of Bayley, Cody Rhodes signing autographs and others getting to the building for tonight’s show.

He introduces a video package looking back at the Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens title match from the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event from over the weekend.

Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline Kick Off This Week’s Show

The theme for Cody Rhodes hits as soon as we settle inside Rogers Place. Out comes “The American Nightmare” to kick off this week’s show. He heads to the ring in a blue shirt with his WWE Universal title under his arm, Ric Flair Four Horsemen-style.

Cole and Corey Graves are shown on camera as Cody settles in the ring. They hype tonight being the final show on FOX before SmackDown moves to their new home on USA Network starting next Friday. In the ring, Cody asks Edmonton what they wanna talk about.

Cody mentions the size of the massive crowd and hypes Owens’ impressive performance in a losing effort at Bash in Berlin and calls him Canada’s own. Fans chant his name. He then mentions how Michael Cole, the voice of WWE, is back on SmackDown.

The Bloodline theme hits and out comes Solo Sikoa. Fans boo. Solo says he’s happy to see them, too. He asks Cody if he’s done as he settles in the ring by himself. Fans chant “We want Roman!” Sikoa asks if Cody is ready for a real challenger like him.

He says he had Cody beat at SummerSlam if it wasn’t for Roman Reigns. He says he deserves a rematch. Cody says there should be an undisputed WWE championship match on the season premiere of SmackDown next week.

Rhodes agrees that someone deserves an undisputed WWE championship match, but it is not Solo. It is Jacob Fatu. Cody says, “Jacob Fatu … step up!” Fatu reacts with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa standing by his side at ringside. Jacob hops up to the ring as fans chant “Step up!”

Fatu tells Solo he loves him and acknowledges him and steps back down after hopping on the ring apron. Solo and Cody end up agreeing to a match next week. Nick Aldis comes out to stop DIY and The Street Profits and Cody Rhodes from brawling with The Bloodline. He makes Cody-Solo a cage match for next week.

Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton

We shoot backstage where Tiffany Stratton and Pretty Deadly are together in a dressing room. Pretty Deadly babble about Pretty Deadly: The Musical and in walks “Queen” Nia Jax. Stratton assures her she has her back and Jax tells her she’ll have her back the same way tonight.

Inside the arena, Bayley makes her way to the ring for our first match of the evening. As she does, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, Tiffany Stratton comes out with her pink Money In The Bank on a purse strap.

The bell sounds and we see some typical back-and-forth action early on. Stratton goes for a big spot on the ring apron and connects. After that we head into a mid-match commercial with Stratton in a comfortable offensive lead.

When we return, we see much of the same going on. Nia Jax comes down and gets involved, but ends up distracting the referee while Stratton had Bayley dead to rights. Bayley recovers and finishes Stratton off for the win.

Winner: Bayley

Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews

Backstage, Kevin Owens, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are in a comedy segment to announce a triple-threat match with the three of them later in the show. The repackaged Giovanni Vinci is shown walking backstage. His return match is up next. We head to another break.