WWE SmackDown Returns To FOX Next Week, Two Matches Announced

You can officially pencil in two big matches for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FS1, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett announced that next week’s show returns on FOX at 8/7c.

Scheduled for next week’s show is Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar in a battle of fellow LWO members in the finals of the WWE United States Championship Invitational.

Additionally, Karrion Kross vs. Karl Anderson of The O.C. has been announced in singles action.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.