WWE SmackDown Review (2/10/2023)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review February 10, 2023

Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with a video recapping the recent events that have occurred between The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman introduces himself and says he’s here tonight to drop a few pearls of wisdom. He says he doesn’t offer predictions, but rather spoilers and says he has a few of them tonight. Heyman says The Island of Relevancy is under a two pronged attack from Sami Zayn & Cody Rhodes. He says Zayn is unhinged, and that his first spoiler of the evening is that Zayn is not in Uncasville. He asks the WWE Universe if they can see him as Universal Champion, then addresses Rhodes. He mocks Rhodes, then says he didn’t know Dusty Rhodes raised an idiot for a son. He says things between them couldn’t be more personal, and says the Undisputed WWE Universal Title is the crowning jewel of The Bloodline. He says without the 2 titles, there is no Bloodline, Paul Heyman or Roman Reigns.

Zayn suddenly appears behind Heyman in a black hoodie. Heyman turns around to see him as Zayn stares at the WrestleMania 39 sign. Zayn asks for Heyman to give him the mic and Heyman does so. Zayn then tells Heyman to calm down because he’s nervous, then says he won’t hurt him. He says if he wanted to, he could’ve done so by now. Zayn says no one is in the ring with him to protect him but if it were a month ago, there would be. He questions why this is the case then provides an answer Reigns’ days as Universal Champion are numbered. He says Jey Uso chose to walk out, then asks why Jimmy Uso will do next side with Reigns or his twin brother. He asks what will happen with Solo Sikoa when Reigns realizes he can think for himself then asks what will happen to Heyman. He asks Heyman if there will be life after Reigns, then says The Bloodline is on its way out of WWE. Zayn says he knows Heyman doesn’t do predictions but rather spoilers then tells him Reigns has 8 days left as Universal Champion.

They stare one another down before Zayn tells Heyman to inform Reigns he doesn’t need to worry about Rhodes because he will be the one to take Reigns down.

Tag Team Match

Hit Row vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Ashante Thee Adonis gets in Drew McIntyre’s face so McIntyre responds with a Glasgow Kiss and a belly 2 belly suplex then sets up for the Claymore Kick. Top Dolla pulls Adonis out of the ring as Sheamus tags in.

Sheamus delivers a shoulder tackle to Adonis on the outside then gets him back inside. Adonis manages to deliver a dropkick but Sheamus fires back with an Irish Curse Backbreaker.

He sets up for the 10 Beats of the Bodhran but Top Dolla pulls Adonis out of the way. Sheamus then delivers the 10 Beats to Top Dolla before delivering White Noise to Adonis.

McIntyre levels Top Dolla with the Claymore Kick when he tries to save Adonis once again, and Sheamus delivers with the Brogue Kick for the win.

Winners: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

After the match we get a video from Viking Raiders & Valhalla begins playing on the Titan Tron. They say that Sheamus & McIntyre will meet their destiny next week.

We head backstage to 1/2 of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso on the phone looking for Jey Uso. He tells his brother to call him back when he gets his message.

Lacey Evans vs. Carmen Harress

Match starts off with a lock up then Lacey Evans sends Harress to the mat then delivers a kick to her head and a series of clotheslines. Evans sends Harress’ head repeatedly into the bottom turnbuckle then shows off by doing some push ups. She delivers the Woman’s Right then locks in the Cobra Clutch for the win.

Winner By Submission: Lacey Evans

After the match Evans keeps the hold locked in until the referee forces her to relinquish it.

We go backstage to Jimmy Uso & Paul Heyman. Uso vents his frustrations with being unable to get ahold of Jey then says he can’t defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles without a partner. Heyman asks Jimmy where he was when Sami Zayn confronted him earlier in the night and Jimmy says he was trying to find Jey. He says no other Bloodline member is here tonight then asks Heyman for his help. Heyman says he has to do this by himself, and Jimmy reassures Heyman and himself that Jey will be there.

We are back from the break Sonya Deville is complaining to Adam Pearce about not being in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. Chelsea Green walks in to complain about the Raw general manager and an irritated Pearce says that if they want to prove themselves then they will team up to take on Elimination Chamber participants Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

Samantha Irvin begins to introduce the participants in the match but while she’s doing so, Jey Uso appears in the crowd and heads to the ring before hugging his brother.

Smackdown Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos (c) vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet

Jey Uso & Ricochet lock up to get this match started before Jey delivers a shoulder tackle then follows it up with a back elbow. Jimmy Uso tags in and Ricochet hits a back elbow. Braun Strowman tags in and delivers an ax handle then whips Jimmy into the corner and tags Ricochet back in. Ricochet delivers a dropkick before Jimmy rolls out of the ring to regroup with his brother.

He gets back in the ring where Ricochet is waiting with a standing moonsault and a series of elbows. Jey tags in and hits an assisted Samoan Drop then superkicks him to the outside that sends us to a break.

After the break Ricochet fires off several right hands on Jey. Jey hits a shoulder tackle, then tags in Jimmy. Jimmy rains down right hands on Ricochet in the corner, but Ricochet fires back with a vicious right hand that knocks Jimmy to his knees. Ricochet delivers a springboard crossbody then tags in Strowman.

Jey tags in and Strowman lands a pair of shoulder tackles, then delivers a splash in the corner and follows it up with a right hand. He goes for a pin but Jey kicks out. Strowman charges at Jey but Jey low bridges him to the outside. He goes flying and delivers a right hand then hits a superkick and tosses him back in the ring.

He ascends to the top and delivers a crossbody then goes for a pin but Strowman kicks out. Ricochet tags in and delivers a crossbody off the 2nd rope then follows it up with a springboard moonsault and a standing shooting star press. He goes for a pin but Jey kicks out.

Jimmy tags in and delivers a step up enziguri. Strowman makes the blind tag and delivers a running powerslam then tags Ricochet back in. Ricochet delivers a Swanton Bomb off Strowman’s shoulders then goes for a pin. Jey pulls him to the outside to break up the fall.

Strowman looks to hit the Strowman Express on Jey but Jimmy ducks it and sends him over the announce desk. Ricochet then goes flying and takes down Jey then ascends to the top rope. Jimmy meets him there and sets up for a superplex. Jey makes the blind tag as Ricochet delivers a shooting star press. Jey then hits Uso Splash for the win.

Winners & Still Smackdown Tag Team Champions: The Usos

After the break we go backstage to The Usos. Jey tells Jimmy he will never leave him alone, and Jimmy says it’s been hell since he’s been gone. He asks him if he’s in or out, and Jey says he doesn’t know before walking off. Paul Heyman runs into Jimmy and asks if Jey said anything to him. Jimmy says he didn’t and he just left.

Natalya says it feels great to be back on Smackdown and a participant in the Raw Women’s Title #1 Contenders Elimination Chamber then says there has been something weighing heavy on her. She says for the first time in 15 years, she was injured by Shayna Baszler. She says since Baszler took something from her, she took something from her her spot in the Elimination Chamber. She says Baszler will go back to Ronda Rousey’s bags.

Baszler says she is tired of everyone dismissing her accomplishments, then says the truth is that she was fighting before Rousey and competing in rings before she did. She says she won titles before Rousey and says she doesn’t need anyone telling her that she’s living in Rousey’s shadow.

Rousey’s music hits and she marches down to the ring, marking her return to Smackdown then she stares down Baszler then looks to attack Natalya. Baszler stops her then clocks Natalya. Rousey joins in on the attack but Shotzi Blackheart runs down to the ring to help Natalya out. Baszler & Rousey get the better of her and send her out of the ring. Rousey then holds Natalya in place and Baszler delivers a knee to her.

We head outside the arena and see Jey walking around. Sami Zayn approaches Jey and says he can’t imagine that Reigns will let him forget that he walked out at Royal Rumble. Zayn says they are on the verge of taking down Reigns and all he wants to tell Jey is that he doesn’t have to go down with the ship. He says he doesn’t know if they’ll be able to talk to him and says he acknowledges him. Jey tells Zayn to leave before anyone catches them before they fist bump one another.

After the break Megan Morant is standing by with LA Knight. Morant notes that this is Knight’s first appearance since his Pitch Black Match with Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble. Knight says they are done talking about that and he is looking forward to the future.

Tag Team Match

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

Match starts off with a Liv Morgan & Sonya Deville lock up then Deville delivers a shoulder tackle but Morgan fires back with a dropkick. She hits a pair of hip attacks and a step up knee then climbs to the middle rope and goes flying. Deville catches her with a knee then tags in Chelsea Green. Green sends Morgan into the bottom turnbuckle face first then tags Deville back in. Morgan delivers a forearm and a kick but Deville whips her to the mat.

Green holds Morgan in place as Deville charges at her. Morgan ducks out of the way and Deville accidentally hits Green this gives Morgan the opportunity to tag in Rodriguez. Rodriguez delivers a fallaway slam and a Corkscrew Elbow before Deville tags in Green. Rodriguez drags Green into the ring then hits the Texana Bomb. Morgan tags in and hits ObLIVion before Rodriguez powerbombs Morgan onto Green for the win.

Winners: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

After the break Cole & Wade Barrett throw it to a video of Michael Cole talking to Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair earlier today.

Cole runs down the history between Flair & 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Winner Rhea Ripley ahead of their WrestleMania 39 match. Flair says Ripley knew he had to beat her to get to the top during their first encounter but she was too young and too green. She says she would hope that she’s improved in the 3 years since then. Cole asks Flair if Ripley is on her level and Flair says it will take more than 3 years to get on her level. She says she put her in her place 3 years ago, and will do so again at WrestleMania but this time, it’ll be for good.

We see Imperium watching the match from one of the Sky Boxes.

Intercontienetal Title #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar

Rey Mysterio & Karrion Kross go straight after one another as Madcap Moss & Santos Escobar begin brawling. Moss tries attacking Kross but Kross sends him to the outside. Escobar wants to get his hands on Mysterio but Kross keeps him from doing so and tosses him to the outside.

He sits Mysterio on the top rope and meets him on the middle rope but Mysterio pushes him off and delivers a senton. Kross delivers a boot then whips Mysterio into the corner. Escobar launches Mysterio into Kross & Mysterio turns it into hurricanrana.

Moss gets Mysterio up on his shoulders, then delivers a fallaway slam with Mysterio landing on Escobar. Moss sends Escobar & Kross into opposite corners, then goes back & forth beating him down. Escobar gets the better of him and sends them to the outside then sets his sights on Mysterio.

Escobar delivers a big boot but Mysterio fires back with a forearm and an enziguri. He then delivers a Tijeras off the top before Escobar hits a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Mysterio sets Escobar up for the 619 but Escobar escapes. Mysterio takes Kross & Moss out on the outside with a crossbody off the top before Escobar goes flying and takes everyone out that sends us to a break.

After the break Kross sends Mysterio crashing into the mat. Moss levels Kross, but Kross catches him with a forearm. Moss lands a spinebuster then looks to deliver a vertical suplex to Escobar. Escobar escapes and delivers an enziguri then goes for a pin but Kross kicks out.

Mysterio looks to attack Escobar but Escobar sees him and beats him down. Mysterio manages to deliver a dropkick to Escobar, then delivers a DDT to Kross. Escobar hits Mysterio with the Phantom Driver, then goes for a pin but Moss breaks up the fall.

Escobar & Moss teeter on the top rope. Escobar delivers a hurricanrana but Kross tosses him to the outside. Mysterio meets Kross in the ring and executes the 619. Scarlett trips Mysterio while Escobar begins brawling with Kross. Moss takes advantage and ascends to the top then delivers an elbow drop for the win.

Winner & Gets A Intercontienetal Title Match Next Week: Madcap Moss

We head backstage to Paul Heyman & Jimmy Uso. Heyman says he just got off the phone with Roman Reigns & Reigns has instructed him and his brother to stay home next week. He says sometimes you see things on television you just don’t see live.

Next Week’s Smackdown

Tag Team Match

Viking Raiders vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Intercontinental Title Match

Gunther (c) vs. Madcap Moss

Tag Team Match

Shotzi Blackheart & Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler